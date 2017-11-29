Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / What Is The Best And Cheapest State In Nigeria To Start Up Life? (9926 Views)

Dear nairalanders... I actually want to relocate from my present location right now, I have limited resources ( like 100k) in my account...

please any idea of where I can relocate to in Nigeria that has good security, cost of living at minimum and cheap and affordable houses to rent...

please help a brother out.. I need good suggestions please

Ibadan your reasons please... how cheap is renting a good house in Ibadan? your reasons please... how cheap is renting a good house in Ibadan?

Kaduna or Jos 7 Likes

Smh how dare you shake your head at my church mind suggestion? kneel down there how dare you shake your head at my church mind suggestion? kneel down there 8 Likes

Kaduna or Jos isn't it difficult to get a good job in any of these places? + I don't think I like any northern place though. isn't it difficult to get a good job in any of these places? + I don't think I like any northern place though. 1 Like 2 Shares

how dare you shake your head at my church mind suggestion? kneel down there sorry senior forreelinc... sorry senior forreelinc...



isn't it difficult to get a good job in any of these places? + I don't think I like any northern place though. Ur case is critical bro

To the contrary, cost of living in Borno State has risen since the violence broke out..... To the contrary, cost of living in Borno State has risen since the violence broke out.....

isn't it difficult to get a good job in any of these places? + I don't think I like any northern place though.







Kaduna and Plateau are states where you can get by so easily.





What do you have against the Northern region? Kaduna and Plateau are states where you can get by so easily.What do you have against the Northern region? 5 Likes

Dear nairalanders... I actually want to relocate from my present location right now, I have limited resources ( like 100k) in my account...

please any idea of where I can relocate to in Nigeria that has good security, cost of living at minimum and cheap and affordable houses to rent...

please help a brother out.. I need good suggestions please







It will be good to tell us where you are presently and why you wish to relocate.





What skills do you have that can generate income for you?





If you have no vocational skills, did you attend a formal school and have the necessary qualifications to seek for white collar jobs?





These information will guide forum members to advise you accordingly.





All the best! It will be good to tell us where you are presently and why you wish to relocate.What skills do you have that can generate income for you?If you have no vocational skills, did you attend a formal school and have the necessary qualifications to seek for white collar jobs?These information will guide forum members to advise you accordingly.All the best! 46 Likes 2 Shares

Dear nairalanders... I actually want to relocate from my present location right now, I have limited resources ( like 100k) in my account...

please any idea of where I can relocate to in Nigeria that has good security, cost of living at minimum and cheap and affordable houses to rent...

please help a brother out.. I need good suggestions please ibadan or akure is your best bet in South west.. Things are so relatively cheap in ibadan. You'd get single room self con around apete area (though a rural place but very populous cuz it's closer to the polytechnic, Ibadan) around 60k upward, you can also get around 70k upward around eleyele axis, eleyele is better than apete in so many ways and there are three tetiary institutions situated in that area, electricity is very good. And if you can afford something 150k, you'd get a tiled single room self con in old bodija (an estate) or challenge and so forth.. Some part of ibadan are very peaceful, once you don't stay around all those ghetto areas like, bere, mopol and all the so called ibadan central cities.. Food is cheap, transport too. But getting a good paid job in ib can be so frustrating, so it would so much be in your favour if you are self made and get a shop/office in some selected parts of ibadan. Don't forget ibadan is a very big city, the biggest in west africa i believe so there are lots of places you can surely stay. Those places i mentioned to you are places i'm so familiar with. And things are not as cheap in akure as ibadan though but still cheap to some extent.. Transportation is kinda expensve in ondo state generally than most other south west states. And food is still kinda expensive too but ondo state i believe is still the most peaceful state in south west presently and akure is beautiful to some extent. But even though it is a state capital, it is still somehow scanty unlike few other state capitals. But you'd surely get cheaper accomodations in places like oke aro, oba ile and few other places and if you have a degree that can be considered for a teaching job, then you'd probably get to earn about 15k - 25k or more monthly depending on the kinda school you get. This teaching job applies to ibadan also. And if you don't care much about all those online report about osogbo then it's a city you can give a trial too. You'd get accomodation for 60k i mean single room self con but i don't know much about their jobs. ibadan or akure is your best bet in South west.. Things are so relatively cheap in ibadan. You'd get single room self con around apete area (though a rural place but very populous cuz it's closer to the polytechnic, Ibadan) around 60k upward, you can also get around 70k upward around eleyele axis, eleyele is better than apete in so many ways and there are three tetiary institutions situated in that area, electricity is very good. And if you can afford something 150k, you'd get a tiled single room self con in old bodija (an estate) or challenge and so forth.. Some part of ibadan are very peaceful, once you don't stay around all those ghetto areas like, bere, mopol and all the so called ibadan central cities.. Food is cheap, transport too. But getting a good paid job in ib can be so frustrating, so it would so much be in your favour if you are self made and get a shop/office in some selected parts of ibadan. Don't forget ibadan is a very big city, the biggest in west africa i believe so there are lots of places you can surely stay. Those places i mentioned to you are places i'm so familiar with. And things are not as cheap in akure as ibadan though but still cheap to some extent.. Transportation is kinda expensve in ondo state generally than most other south west states. And food is still kinda expensive too but ondo state i believe is still the most peaceful state in south west presently and akure is beautiful to some extent. But even though it is a state capital, it is still somehow scanty unlike few other state capitals. But you'd surely get cheaper accomodations in places like oke aro, oba ile and few other places and if you have a degree that can be considered for a teaching job, then you'd probably get to earn about 15k - 25k or more monthly depending on the kinda school you get. This teaching job applies to ibadan also. And if you don't care much about all those online report about osogbo then it's a city you can give a trial too. You'd get accomodation for 60k i mean single room self con but i don't know much about their jobs. 46 Likes 4 Shares

It will be good to tell us where you are presently and why you wish to relocate.





What skills do you have that can generate income for you?





If you have no vocational skills, did you attend a formal school and have the necessary qualifications to seek for white collar jobs?





These information will guide forum members to advise you accordingly.





All the best! oh... I see..





I live at Benin currently... why I want to relocate is quite personal to me...



and I've got sufficient paper qualifications and I am a professional welder.. ( electrode and argon welding)..

thanks for your suggestions.. they have really been helpful oh... I see..I live at Benin currently... why I want to relocate is quite personal to me...and I've got sufficient paper qualifications and I am a professional welder.. ( electrode and argon welding)..thanks for your suggestions.. they have really been helpful 7 Likes 2 Shares

ibadan or akure is your best bet in South west.. Things are so relatively cheap in ibadan. You'd get single room self con around apete area (though a rural place but very populous cuz it's closer to the polytechnic, Ibadan) around 60k upward, you can also get around 70k upward around eleyele axis, eleyele is better than apete in so many ways and there are three tetiary institutions situated in that area, electricity is very good. And if you can afford something 150k, you'd get a tiled single room self con in old bodija (an estate) or challenge and so forth.. Some part of ibadan are very peaceful, once you don't stay around all those ghetto areas like, bere, mopol and all the so called ibadan central cities.. Food is cheap, transport too. But getting a good paid job in ib can be so frustrating, so it would so much be in your favour if you are self made and get a shop/office in some selected parts of ibadan. Don't forget ibadan is a very big city, the biggest in west africa i believe so there are lots of places you can surely stay. Those places i mentioned to you are places i'm so familiar with. And things are not as cheap in akure as ibadan though but still cheap to some extent.. Transportation is kinda expensve in ondo state generally than most other south west states. And food is still kinda expensive too but ondo state i believe is still the most peaceful state in south west presently and akure is beautiful to some extent. But even though it is a state capital, it is still somehow scanty unlike few other state capitals. But you'd surely get cheaper accomodations in places like oke aro, oba ile and few other places and if you have a degree that can be considered for a teaching job, then you'd probably get to earn about 15k - 25k or more monthly depending on the kinda school you get. This teaching job applies to ibadan also. And if you don't care much about all those online report about osogbo then it's a city you can give a trial too. You'd get accomodation for 60k i mean single room self con but i don't know much about their jobs. wow.. thanks for this info... really insightful..



I actually had Ibadan, osun or ondo in mind before... But the problem with relocating is actually having a place to stay before you get an accommodation of your own..



how difficult is it to get an apartment in Ibadan? because some parts of nigeria, before you get an apartment you must have exhausted all the spare cash on you already... wow.. thanks for this info... really insightful..I actually had Ibadan, osun or ondo in mind before... But the problem with relocating is actually having a place to stay before you get an accommodation of your own..how difficult is it to get an apartment in Ibadan? because some parts of nigeria, before you get an apartment you must have exhausted all the spare cash on you already... 1 Like

wow.. thanks for this info... really insightful..



I actually had Ibadan, osun or ondo in mind before... But the problem with relocating is actually having a place to stay before you get an accommodation of your own..



how difficult is it to get an apartment in Ibadan? because some parts of nigeria, before you get an apartment you must have exhausted all the spare cash on you already... it is not all that hard to get an accomodation. All you do is search olx, trivot and all other online website that handle property ish before you move from where you are, call those agents, you can pick as many number as you like online and discuss with them. You can secure an accomodation before stepping out of wherever you are. Just call and discuss with as many as possible just in case you don't like one, you'd like the other. You can stay in a cheap guest house for just a day or two. Ibadan ain't like lagos, no agent would scam you, like giving four or five people one room at the same time. it is not all that hard to get an accomodation. All you do is search olx, trivot and all other online website that handle property ish before you move from where you are, call those agents, you can pick as many number as you like online and discuss with them. You can secure an accomodation before stepping out of wherever you are. Just call and discuss with as many as possible just in case you don't like one, you'd like the other. You can stay in a cheap guest house for just a day or two. Ibadan ain't like lagos, no agent would scam you, like giving four or five people one room at the same time. 4 Likes

ibadan or akure is your best bet in South west.. Things are so relatively cheap in ibadan. You'd get single room self con around apete area (though a rural place but very populous cuz it's closer to the polytechnic, Ibadan) around 60k upward, you can also get around 70k upward around eleyele axis, eleyele is better than apete in so many ways and there are three tetiary institutions situated in that area, electricity is very good. And if you can afford something 150k, you'd get a tiled single room self con in old bodija (an estate) or challenge and so forth.. Some part of ibadan are very peaceful, once you don't stay around all those ghetto areas like, bere, mopol and all the so called ibadan central cities.. Food is cheap, transport too. But getting a good paid job in ib can be so frustrating, so it would so much be in your favour if you are self made and get a shop/office in some selected parts of ibadan. Don't forget ibadan is a very big city, the biggest in west africa i believe so there are lots of places you can surely stay. Those places i mentioned to you are places i'm so familiar with. And things are not as cheap in akure as ibadan though but still cheap to some extent.. Transportation is kinda expensve in ondo state generally than most other south west states. And food is still kinda expensive too but ondo state i believe is still the most peaceful state in south west presently and akure is beautiful to some extent. But even though it is a state capital, it is still somehow scanty unlike few other state capitals. But you'd surely get cheaper accomodations in places like oke aro, oba ile and few other places and if you have a degree that can be considered for a teaching job, then you'd probably get to earn about 15k - 25k or more monthly depending on the kinda school you get. This teaching job applies to ibadan also. And if you don't care much about all those online report about osogbo then it's a city you can give a trial too. You'd get accomodation for 60k i mean single room self con but i don't know much about their jobs.

Who takes hatred-filled Ipob terrorists serious about osogbo.Its not even online its only nairaland.



if you want a city with the most stable electricity in Nigeria its city of Osogbo.Things are cheap(good 3 bedroom flat of 150) and peaceful too. Who takes hatred-filled Ipob terrorists serious about osogbo.Its not even online its only nairaland.if you want a city with the most stable electricity in Nigeria its city of Osogbo.Things are cheap(good 3 bedroom flat of 150) and peaceful too. 18 Likes 4 Shares

Who takes hatred-filled Ipob terrorists serious about osogbo.Its not even online its only nairaland.



if you want a city with the most stable electricity in Nigeria its city of Osogbo.Things are cheap(good 3 bedroom flat of 150) and peaceful too.

that's true.. Osun electricity seems to be the best in south west. They enjoy constant power supply. That is totally true. Cc 1realbobby that's true.. Osun electricity seems to be the best in south west. They enjoy constant power supply. That is totally true. Cc 1realbobby 6 Likes

borno nd adamawa resp thank you baba... thank you baba...

it is not all that hard to get an accomodation. All you do is search olx, trivot and all other online website that handle property ish before you move from where you are, call those agents, you can pick as many number as you like online and discuss with them. You can secure an accomodation before stepping out of wherever you are. Just call and discuss with as many as possible just in case you don't like one, you'd like the other. You can stay in a cheap guest house for just a day or two. Ibadan ain't like lagos, no agent would scam you, like giving four or five people one room at the same time.



how come I didn't think about all these.... God bless you sir.... but wouldn't it be more expensive going through these online agents than going to meet the property owners themselves?





I think you'd recommend a cheap guest house to me when the time comes.. thanks for your comments.. really appreciate how come I didn't think about all these.... God bless you sir.... but wouldn't it be more expensive going through these online agents than going to meet the property owners themselves?I think you'd recommend a cheap guest house to me when the time comes.. thanks for your comments.. really appreciate

it is not all that hard to get an accomodation. All you do is search olx, trivot and all other online website that handle property ish before you move from where you are, call those agents, you can pick as many number as you like online and discuss with them. You can secure an accomodation before stepping out of wherever you are. Just call and discuss with as many as possible just in case you don't like one, you'd like the other. You can stay in a cheap guest house for just a day or two. Ibadan ain't like lagos, no agent would scam you, like giving four or five people one room at the same time.

how come I didn't think about all these.... God bless you sir.... but wouldn't it be more expensive going through these online agents than going to meet the property owners themselves?





I think you'd recommend a cheap guest house to me when the time comes.. thanks for your comments.. really appreciate at the same time.[/quote]how come I didn't think about all these.... God bless you sir.... but wouldn't it be more expensive going through these online agents than going to meet the property owners themselves?I think you'd recommend a cheap guest house to me when the time comes.. thanks for your comments.. really appreciate

how come I didn't think about all these.... God bless you sir.... but wouldn't it be more expensive going through these online agents than going to meet the property owners themselves?





I think you'd recommend a cheap guest house to me when the time comes.. thanks for your comments.. really appreciate it's hard to stumble upon a vacant apartment all by yourself in ib city. You can only if you are familiar with the city. And most people that post ads online are not agents, some are the rightful owner so you might be lucky to meet one and as for cheap guest house, you can surely get that yourself too.. Visit jumia travel website, check and compare different hotels and guest houses registered on their website. You can even book via their website, they run 'pay at the hotel' services. So you'd be sure of a place before you'd set out on the journey to avoid stories that touch. I usually book most of my hotels with jumia travel and i can tell you their service is great. All the best. it's hard to stumble upon a vacant apartment all by yourself in ib city. You can only if you are familiar with the city. And most people that post ads online are not agents, some are the rightful owner so you might be lucky to meet one and as for cheap guest house, you can surely get that yourself too.. Visit jumia travel website, check and compare different hotels and guest houses registered on their website. You can even book via their website, they run 'pay at the hotel' services. So you'd be sure of a place before you'd set out on the journey to avoid stories that touch. I usually book most of my hotels with jumia travel and i can tell you their service is great. All the best. 9 Likes

Who takes hatred-filled Ipob terrorists serious about osogbo.Its not even online its only nairaland.



if you want a city with the most stable electricity in Nigeria its city of Osogbo.Things are cheap(good 3 bedroom flat of 150) and peaceful too.





I always had osogbo in mind also.. but I always thought osogbo was one local place...



but how industrialized is osogbo compared to Ibadan? I always had osogbo in mind also.. but I always thought osogbo was one local place...but how industrialized is osogbo compared to Ibadan?

it's hard to stumble upon a vacant apartment all by yourself in ib city. You can only if you are familiar with the city. And most people that post ads online are not agents, some are the rightful owner so you might be lucky to meet one and as for cheap guest house, you can surely get that yourself too.. Visit jumia travel website, check and compare different hotels and guest houses registered on their website. You can even book via their website, they run 'pay at the hotel' services. So you'd be sure of a place before you'd set out on the journey to avoid stories that touch. I usually book most of my hotels with jumia travel and i can tell you their service is great. All the best.



wow... I'm actually knowing about the Jumia travel service for the first time... I would check it out asap... thanks wow... I'm actually knowing about the Jumia travel service for the first time... I would check it out asap... thanks

I always had osogbo in mind also.. but I always thought osogbo was one local place...



but how industrialized is osogbo compared to Ibadan?

1.Osogbo is not local(dont forget its a state capital)



2.Ibadan is more industrialized 1.Osogbo is not local(dont forget its a state capital)2.Ibadan is more industrialized 5 Likes

wow... I'm actually knowing about the Jumia travel service for the first time... I would check it out asap... thanks



Ibadan is better than Oshogbo, no gain saying that Oshogbo is kinda local(no hating) and not that industrialized but has stable electricity supply, cheap accommodation & even cheap food.



Areas like Iyana Church, Alakia has good power supply and accommodation is not that expensive. If you can get a space along Akobo Road to establish your welding skill, you will make it in no time(from life experience).



Getting accommodation in Ibadan is not that difficult, I would have assist you with that but nairalanders are quick to call you names. You can check Jide TAIWO on Google, website



Goodluck Ibadan is better than Oshogbo, no gain saying that Oshogbo is kinda local(no hating) and not that industrialized but has stable electricity supply, cheap accommodation & even cheap food.Areas like Iyana Church, Alakia has good power supply and accommodation is not that expensive. If you can get a space along Akobo Road to establish your welding skill, you will make it in no time(from life experience).Getting accommodation in Ibadan is not that difficult, I would have assist you with that but nairalanders are quick to call you names. You can check Jide TAIWO on Google, website www.jidetaiwoandco.com they have properties across the country, you can even get Ibadan accommodation before your arrival and move in immediately on your arrivalGoodluck 7 Likes 2 Shares

Ibadan is better than Oshogbo, no gain saying that Oshogbo is kinda local(no hating) and not that industrialized but has stable electricity supply, cheap accommodation & even cheap food.



Areas like Iyana Church, Alakia has good power supply and accommodation is not that expensive. If you can get a space along Akobo Road to establish your welding skill, you will make it in no time(from life experience).



Getting accommodation in Ibadan is not that difficult, I would have assist you with that but nairalanders are quick to call you names. You can check Jide TAIWO on Google, website www.jidetaiwoandco.com they have properties across the country, you can even get Ibadan accommodation before your arrival and move in immediately on your arrival



Goodluck

thanks for the info sir.... I Checked the site you provided above, I didn't see houses to rent in Ibadan.. but you can help me out anyway, I would really appreciate it.... thanks once again thanks for the info sir.... I Checked the site you provided above, I didn't see houses to rent in Ibadan.. but you can help me out anyway, I would really appreciate it.... thanks once again

1.Osogbo is not local(dont forget its a state capital)



2.Ibadan is more industrialized

thanks sir... but which do you think IS preferable for someone trying to settle down? thanks sir... but which do you think IS preferable for someone trying to settle down?