''And someone just did what I've always imagined! Now i guess we have demystified white wedding. I love this! I wish I was there at the wedding.'' ladies can you wear this to your white wedding? Drop your comments

See photos below



Source : These photos have got people talking after the lady who supposed to rock her white wedding gown to the alter decided to wear something simple. According to Facebook user who shared it...''And someone just did what I've always imagined! Now i guess we have demystified white wedding. I love this! I wish I was there at the wedding.'' ladies can you wear this to your white wedding? Drop your comments

That's the meaning of cut ur cloth According to ur size 7 Likes

Cc Lalasticlala, see more photos and reactions here http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/11/unbelievable-see-what-this-lady-wore-to.html?m=1

Their church be jehova's witness nah (ama jehova).

Na their style 5 Likes

Until we understand that this so called "white wedding" is nothing other than the traditional marriage of most European countries, then we would stop placing so much emphasis and hype on it..



.According to Bob Marley "emancipate yourself from mental slavery..." 67 Likes 2 Shares

Non be by clothes. Na by understanding and living happily after marriage.



If na by clothes and extravangant marriage take dey last.

Where is Totoh and Churchill marriage today?

Where is Franklin Ubi marriage today?

I can keep counting hundreds of A-listed marriage ceremonies that crash in less than 5years. 6 Likes 2 Shares

She's better than most women, at least she respected herself and wore that colour.

I know some olosho's that their sex life can fill the pages of a note book, that still wore white to their wedding. 6 Likes 1 Share

Keeping things simple.

This is sooo me 2 Likes

What ever rocks your boat but for me and my bae this is a no no, infact capital NO 7 Likes 1 Share

She's so me! I love her.... 3 Likes 1 Share

The pulpit though 3 Likes

Marriage is paramount, forget all the paparazzi wedding bullshit

shobroy10:

That's the meaning of cut ur cloth According to ur size



Doesn't mean she can't afford white cleavage bearing gown.





She only kept it decent



Though not classy enough Doesn't mean she can't afford white cleavage bearing gown.She only kept it decentThough not classy enough 1 Like

IF YOU HAPPEN TO EARN 40,000NAIRA TO 90,000NAIRA MONTHLY THEN JUST DO A SIMPLE MARRIAGE INSTEAD OF GOING INTO DEBT



1 Like

White gown and suit is just a copy and paste attire 1 Like

You think I buy this... Nahhhhhh.

Well they ain't young couple,so whatever Rock their boat,their biz.









Africans have no mind of their own. Inferiority complex is still a plague amongst us with no vaccine nor cure for it yet.



For an African, white wedding is only a display of foolishness. The most important part of a wedding is parental consent and acceptance of bride price.



I think many Nigerian youth should do a little research on the history of weddings as obtainable in different parts of the world.



The subtle use of 'church wedding' instead of white wedding is what has affected the brains of Africans.



There is no such thing as church wedding!

Someone should please point it out from the bible. I think this is where we need Daddy freeze.



What is obtainable from Isaac and Rebekah, Jacob and Rachel is simply a traditional wedding. The wedding at Cana in John 3 where Jesus was a guest was a traditional wedding.



Now, I am not against exchange of marital vows in church and prophetic blessings for the marriage, however how we go about it is wrong!



We end up conducting two different wedding ceremonies for a couple.



I think the christian faith has got it all wrong as far as weddings is concerned in Africa. Because what we are suffering now is simply a conflict between the church and our tradition. Let everyone getting married invite their pastor to the tradition wedding to pray and lead them in exchange of marital vows after bride price has been paid or do so on Sunday in church during thanksgiving for the wedding.





The suit and the wedding gown is totally the white man's tradition and wedding ritual.



Africans have no mind of their own. Inferiority complex is still a plague amongst us with no vaccine nor cure for it yet.

For an African, white wedding is only a display of foolishness. The most important part of a wedding is parental consent and acceptance of bride price.

I think many Nigerian youth should do a little research on the history of weddings as obtainable in different parts of the world.

The subtle use of 'church wedding' instead of white wedding is what has affected the brains of Africans.

There is no such thing as church wedding!

Someone should please point it out from the bible. I think this is where we need Daddy freeze.

What is obtainable from Isaac and Rebekah, Jacob and Rachel is simply a traditional wedding. The wedding at Cana in John 3 where Jesus was a guest was a traditional wedding.

Now, I am not against exchange of marital vows in church and prophetic blessings for the marriage, however how we go about it is wrong!

We end up conducting two different wedding ceremonies for a couple.

I think the christian faith has got it all wrong as far as weddings is concerned in Africa. Because what we are suffering now is simply a conflict between the church and our tradition. Let everyone getting married invite their pastor to the tradition wedding to pray and lead them in exchange of marital vows after bride price has been paid or do so on Sunday in church during thanksgiving for the wedding.

The suit and the wedding gown is totally the white man's tradition and wedding ritual.

The couple above had it simple and worthy of an applause!

kelechisblog:

Their church be jehova's witness nah (ama jehova).

Na their style

What's your point exactly?



What's your point exactly?

And what's your style?

Cute and lovely

HeyCorleone:

Until we understand that this so called "white wedding" is nothing other than the traditional marriage of most European countries, then we would stop placing so much emphasis and hype on it..



.According to Bob Marley "emancipate yourself from mental slavery..." We are FINISHED.

Completely gone We are FINISHED.Completely gone

Im no witness, but i must say i am impressed with thier style... Personally they are the best christian denomination, they are a true representation of what Christianity should be, meekness and simplicity 1 Like



Abeg which denomination is dat? Someone shld help me out.......



That was how one of their members came to me on Sunday, after a hot christ d king treck..... Telling me; celebrating Xmas and birthday is a sin....... If u see how i finished him... He forgot his Bible in my room and ran away. 2 Likes

This outfit is far better than those that are putting on white gown with exposed breasts 1 Like

I just pray my future wife will also like it laidis

Jehovah's witness stylee......nice and simple.

Where dis girl Sister dey? I need to marry from her family. So simple and good looking. In fact I will put her name in Guinness book of record b4 dis year ends.

Just trust in Jehovah and do what is good.... Chikena! 3 Likes

Some ladies will spend millions for wedding gown that they willnuse for one day yeye girls