|Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by Igboblog: 1:10pm
These photos have got people talking after the lady who supposed to rock her white wedding gown to the alter decided to wear something simple. According to Facebook user who shared it...
''And someone just did what I've always imagined! Now i guess we have demystified white wedding. I love this! I wish I was there at the wedding.'' ladies can you wear this to your white wedding? Drop your comments
See photos below
Source : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/11/unbelievable-see-what-this-lady-wore-to.html?m=1
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by shobroy10(m): 1:11pm
That's the meaning of cut ur cloth According to ur size
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by Igboblog: 1:12pm
Cc Lalasticlala, see more photos and reactions here http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/11/unbelievable-see-what-this-lady-wore-to.html?m=1
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by kelechisblog(m): 1:15pm
Their church be jehova's witness nah (ama jehova).
Na their style
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by HeyCorleone(m): 1:45pm
Until we understand that this so called "white wedding" is nothing other than the traditional marriage of most European countries, then we would stop placing so much emphasis and hype on it..
.According to Bob Marley "emancipate yourself from mental slavery..."
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by NextGovernor(m): 1:57pm
Non be by clothes. Na by understanding and living happily after marriage.
If na by clothes and extravangant marriage take dey last.
Where is Totoh and Churchill marriage today?
Where is Franklin Ubi marriage today?
I can keep counting hundreds of A-listed marriage ceremonies that crash in less than 5years.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by Threebear(m): 2:06pm
She's better than most women, at least she respected herself and wore that colour.
I know some olosho's that their sex life can fill the pages of a note book, that still wore white to their wedding.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by hobermener: 3:04pm
Keeping things simple.
This is sooo me
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by chukxy44(m): 3:05pm
What ever rocks your boat but for me and my bae this is a no no, infact capital NO
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by ammyluv2002(f): 3:05pm
She's so me! I love her....
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by Oyindidi(f): 3:05pm
The pulpit though
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by helphelp: 3:06pm
Op sense babu
Marriage is paramount, forget all the paparazzi wedding bullshit
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by handsomeclouds(m): 3:06pm
shobroy10:
Doesn't mean she can't afford white cleavage bearing gown.
She only kept it decent
Though not classy enough
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by Russianruble: 3:06pm
Juicy MILF
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by Compliant: 3:06pm
IF YOU HAPPEN TO EARN 40,000NAIRA TO 90,000NAIRA MONTHLY THEN JUST DO A SIMPLE MARRIAGE INSTEAD OF GOING INTO DEBT
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by xynerise(m): 3:06pm
White gown and suit is just a copy and paste attire
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by Tosinex(m): 3:06pm
You think I buy this... Nahhhhhh.
Well they ain't young couple,so whatever Rock their boat,their biz.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by UbanmeUdie: 3:07pm
Africans have no mind of their own. Inferiority complex is still a plague amongst us with no vaccine nor cure for it yet.
For an African, white wedding is only a display of foolishness. The most important part of a wedding is parental consent and acceptance of bride price.
I think many Nigerian youth should do a little research on the history of weddings as obtainable in different parts of the world.
The subtle use of 'church wedding' instead of white wedding is what has affected the brains of Africans.
There is no such thing as church wedding!
Someone should please point it out from the bible. I think this is where we need Daddy freeze.
What is obtainable from Isaac and Rebekah, Jacob and Rachel is simply a traditional wedding. The wedding at Cana in John 3 where Jesus was a guest was a traditional wedding.
Now, I am not against exchange of marital vows in church and prophetic blessings for the marriage, however how we go about it is wrong!
We end up conducting two different wedding ceremonies for a couple.
I think the christian faith has got it all wrong as far as weddings is concerned in Africa. Because what we are suffering now is simply a conflict between the church and our tradition. Let everyone getting married invite their pastor to the tradition wedding to pray and lead them in exchange of marital vows after bride price has been paid or do so on Sunday in church during thanksgiving for the wedding.
The suit and the wedding gown is totally the white man's tradition and wedding ritual.
The couple above had it simple and worthy of an applause!
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by hardbody: 3:07pm
kelechisblog:
What's your point exactly?
And what's your style?
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by optimismlaz(m): 3:08pm
Cute and lovely
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by EVILFOREST: 3:08pm
HeyCorleone:We are FINISHED.
Completely gone
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by phoenix23401(m): 3:08pm
Im no witness, but i must say i am impressed with thier style... Personally they are the best christian denomination, they are a true representation of what Christianity should be, meekness and simplicity
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by samyyoung1(m): 3:09pm
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by kenny714433(m): 3:09pm
Abeg which denomination is dat? Someone shld help me out.......
That was how one of their members came to me on Sunday, after a hot christ d king treck..... Telling me; celebrating Xmas and birthday is a sin....... If u see how i finished him... He forgot his Bible in my room and ran away.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by Moriopeda2017(f): 3:10pm
This outfit is far better than those that are putting on white gown with exposed breasts
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by Kendroid: 3:10pm
I just pray my future wife will also like it laidis
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by toprealman: 3:10pm
Jehovah's witness stylee......nice and simple.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by asawanathegreat(m): 3:10pm
Where dis girl Sister dey? I need to marry from her family. So simple and good looking. In fact I will put her name in Guinness book of record b4 dis year ends.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by bareal(m): 3:11pm
Just trust in Jehovah and do what is good.... Chikena!
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by hezy4real01(m): 3:11pm
Some ladies will spend millions for wedding gown that they willnuse for one day yeye girls
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by alexistaiwo: 3:11pm
Aye agbo orun amo crew be like......
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Bride Wears Simple Ash Coloured Gown To Her White Wedding by adenine02: 3:11pm
