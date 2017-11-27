Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party (11598 Views)

Newly wedded couple, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington and their Team of Groomsmen and Bridesmaids have left Cape Town for the after party which will hold in Johannesburg.



I hope their union lasts because internet never forgets.



I don't want to hear 'pls respect our privacy in this difficult time' because they didn't respect my privacy now oooo 103 Likes 5 Shares

wetin we still dey do ontop this guy mata ?















SMALL TIME NOW WE GO SEE BANKY W and NEWLY MARRIED WIFE ADESUA JETS INTO THE TOILET INSIDE THEIR HOUSE TO CELEBRATE THEIR MARRIAGE 9 Likes

when i thought BAAD2017 is over 2 Likes

Jet out? after party again? chai una flight money alone don do me for my dream business.God pick up my call abeg,call waiting dontaya me 4 Likes 1 Share

I hope we soon get picture of Banky W fvking his wife. 4 Likes

With the kind of publicity this marriage is getting, they might not be able to stop all affairs of their private life from getting to the internet.





I pray they stand the test of time.

Becoming irritating.... Too much d everything is bad.





Even free billionaire Serena-ohanian wedding wasn't as popularised as this 5 Likes





Someone can't do after party in peace again



Okay o

Sapphire86:

Seriously, Nairaland mods have been bombarding our privacy with this couple's matter for more than a week...



It is becoming a nuisance...



Getting bored already! Again?Getting bored already!

Enough with this wedding new!!

Too much of everything is not good oo. Maybe the media will video them in bed too saying "photos of banky w and etomi in bed"..

Commercial plane

martineverest:

Person force you click the thread?



Money good sha!

Mttcheeeew

martineverest:

Not a wise decision, Banky W should wake up and give his dieing career a life.

loneatar:

I no wan hear divorce tomorrow o

Enough with all dis banky nd adesuwa's wedding gist... there are things more better of to gist about....





Btw it's not a recent picture this picture was taken before the white wedding...bloggers trying so hard

Hmmmmm

Money talk bulshit works. Only una hire one plane take come back... God punish poverty.