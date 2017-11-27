₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:14pm
Newly wedded couple, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington and their Team of Groomsmen and Bridesmaids have left Cape Town for the after party which will hold in Johannesburg.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/banky-w-his-wife-adesua-friends-jet-out.html?m=1
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Sapphire86(f): 1:17pm
I hope their union lasts because internet never forgets.
I don't want to hear 'pls respect our privacy in this difficult time' because they didn't respect my privacy now oooo
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by PASCALSILVA(m): 1:18pm
wetin we still dey do ontop this guy mata ?
SMALL TIME NOW WE GO SEE BANKY W and NEWLY MARRIED WIFE ADESUA JETS INTO THE TOILET INSIDE THEIR HOUSE TO CELEBRATE THEIR MARRIAGE
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Dammyofficial(m): 1:29pm
when i thought BAAD2017 is over
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Praisles(f): 1:50pm
Jet out? after party again? chai una flight money alone don do me for my dream business.God pick up my call abeg,call waiting dontaya me
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by mrlaw93(m): 3:17pm
I hope we soon get picture of Banky W fvking his wife.
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Nltaliban(m): 3:17pm
With the kind of publicity this marriage is getting, they might not be able to stop all affairs of their private life from getting to the internet.
I pray they stand the test of time.
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by martineverest(m): 3:18pm
Becoming irritating.... Too much d everything is bad.
Even free billionaire Serena-ohanian wedding wasn't as popularised as this
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Criis(m): 3:18pm
Damn!! Not again
Someone can't do after party in peace again
I pity 9ja bloggers sha... What will they blog on after all the social media furore on #BAAD2017 has died down?
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Divay22(f): 3:18pm
Okay o
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by eleojo23: 3:19pm
Sapphire86:
Seriously, Nairaland mods have been bombarding our privacy with this couple's matter for more than a week...
It is becoming a nuisance...
Let me go to another thread abeg...
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Mhizkel(f): 3:20pm
Again?
Getting bored already!
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Oyindidi(f): 3:20pm
Enough with this wedding new!!
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Yeligray(m): 3:21pm
Too much of everything is not good oo. Maybe the media will video them in bed too saying "photos of banky w and etomi in bed"..
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by loneatar: 3:21pm
Commercial plane
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by PataAlhaja(m): 3:22pm
martineverest:
Person force you click the thread?
You for kukuma bone the thread na ... abi you no want make bloggers chop?
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by PataAlhaja(m): 3:22pm
Money good sha!
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by NigerDeltan(m): 3:22pm
Mttcheeeew
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by larrygal(f): 3:22pm
martineverest:R u from or in America at d time of Serena wedding?
How u take know
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by isahsalee: 3:23pm
Not a wise decision, Banky W should wake up and give his dieing career a life.
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Yeligray(m): 3:23pm
loneatar:u don enter plane b4?
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by LesbianBoy(m): 3:24pm
I no wan hear divorce tomorrow o
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Berlyn1(f): 3:25pm
Enough with all dis banky nd adesuwa's wedding gist... there are things more better of to gist about....
Btw it's not a recent picture this picture was taken before the white wedding...bloggers trying so hard
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by LesbianBoy(m): 3:25pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by joenor(m): 3:25pm
Money talk bulshit works. Only una hire one plane take come back... God punish poverty.
|Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by LesbianBoy(m): 3:25pm
Berlyn1:
See big brezz!!!
**Screams in chiwetalu agu's voice**
Ala di nu di nu di
Meanwhile....
