Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party (11598 Views)

Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:14pm


Newly wedded couple, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington and their Team of Groomsmen and Bridesmaids have left Cape Town for the after party which will hold in Johannesburg.

Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Sapphire86(f): 1:17pm
I hope their union lasts because internet never forgets.

I don't want to hear 'pls respect our privacy in this difficult time' because they didn't respect my privacy now oooo

Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by PASCALSILVA(m): 1:18pm
wetin we still dey do ontop this guy mata ?







SMALL TIME NOW WE GO SEE BANKY W and NEWLY MARRIED WIFE ADESUA JETS INTO THE TOILET INSIDE THEIR HOUSE TO CELEBRATE THEIR MARRIAGE

Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Dammyofficial(m): 1:29pm
when i thought BAAD2017 is over

Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Praisles(f): 1:50pm
Jet out? after party again? chai una flight money alone don do me for my dream business.God pick up my call abeg,call waiting dontaya me

Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by mrlaw93(m): 3:17pm
I hope we soon get picture of Banky W fvking his wife.

Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Nltaliban(m): 3:17pm
With the kind of publicity this marriage is getting, they might not be able to stop all affairs of their private life from getting to the internet.


I pray they stand the test of time.
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by martineverest(m): 3:18pm
Becoming irritating.... Too much d everything is bad.


Even free billionaire Serena-ohanian wedding wasn't as popularised as this

Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Criis(m): 3:18pm
Damn!! Not again

Someone can't do after party in peace again undecided

I pity 9ja bloggers sha... What will they blog on after all the social media furore on #BAAD2017 has died down? cry

Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Divay22(f): 3:18pm
Okay o
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by eleojo23: 3:19pm
Sapphire86:
I hope their union lasts because internet never forgets.

I don't want to hear 'pls respect out privacy in this difficult time' because they didn't respect my privacy now oooo

Seriously, Nairaland mods have been bombarding our privacy with this couple's matter for more than a week...

It is becoming a nuisance...

Let me go to another thread abeg...

Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Mhizkel(f): 3:20pm
Again? undecided
Getting bored already!
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Oyindidi(f): 3:20pm
Enough with this wedding new!!
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Yeligray(m): 3:21pm
Too much of everything is not good oo. Maybe the media will video them in bed too saying "photos of banky w and etomi in bed"..
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by loneatar: 3:21pm
Commercial plane cheesy
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by PataAlhaja(m): 3:22pm
martineverest:
Becoming irritating.... Too much d everything is bad.


Even free billionaire Serena-ohanian wedding wasn't as popularised as this

Person force you click the thread?

You for kukuma bone the thread na ... abi you no want make bloggers chop?
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by PataAlhaja(m): 3:22pm
Money good sha!
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by NigerDeltan(m): 3:22pm
Mttcheeeew
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by larrygal(f): 3:22pm
martineverest:
Becoming irritating.... Too much d everything is bad.


Even free billionaire Serena-ohanian wedding wasn't as popularised as this
R u from or in America at d time of Serena wedding?
How u take know
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by isahsalee: 3:23pm
Not a wise decision, Banky W should wake up and give his dieing career a life.
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Yeligray(m): 3:23pm
loneatar:
Commercial plane cheesy
u don enter plane b4?
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by LesbianBoy(m): 3:24pm
I no wan hear divorce tomorrow o angry
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by Berlyn1(f): 3:25pm
Enough with all dis banky nd adesuwa's wedding gist... there are things more better of to gist about....


Btw it's not a recent picture this picture was taken before the white wedding...bloggers trying so hard
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by LesbianBoy(m): 3:25pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by joenor(m): 3:25pm
Money talk bulshit works. Only una hire one plane take come back... God punish poverty.
Re: Banky W, His Wife, Adesua & Friends Jet Out To Johannesburg For The After Party by LesbianBoy(m): 3:25pm
Berlyn1:
Enough with all dis banky nd adesuwa's wedding gist... there are things more better of to gist about....

See big brezz!!! shocked shocked

**Screams in chiwetalu agu's voice**

Ala di nu di nu di kiss kiss kiss

Meanwhile....

