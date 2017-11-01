₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,006 members, 3,938,585 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 01:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics (9038 Views)
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding / Ebuka Obi Uchendu & Wife, Cynthia Step Out In Style / Stella Agoda's Birthday: 'I Go Dye' Celebrates Wife's Birthday With Cute Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by viviangist: 9:44am
@VIVIANGIST
Shared with caption ..
My best friend, lover and mother of my child is 'twenty-fine' today!!!
Happy birthday @justcynthia_o. God's blessings upon you have only just started. An amazing lifetime still awaits you.
Love you plenty
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/ebuka-obi-celebrates-wife-on-her-birthday-with-new-pictures/
2 Likes
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:47am
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by mikejj(m): 9:51am
i wil like to the see the gardner of this garden
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Threebear(m): 9:53am
She's pretty and her father is a billionaire. Ebuka is a very lucky man, now all he has to do is bang this beauty and wear designers agbada .He doesn't need to work a day in his life anymore.
18 Likes
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Munae(f): 9:54am
Happy Birthday to the wife of Mr Show Snatcher
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by itspzpics(m): 9:55am
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Flexherbal(m): 11:58am
Happy birthday to her!
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by SolexxBarry(m): 12:18pm
Don't gerrit twisted love is a beautiful thing
Expect my new music guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:18pm
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL LADY
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by jieta: 12:18pm
happy birthday bleaching cream
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Franckly: 12:19pm
Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION
Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress
Bluetooth Calls while driving
Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country
Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country
More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by solutiongiver: 12:19pm
Hmm
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Clatus99(m): 12:19pm
coolone ebuka
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:19pm
Happy birthday to her
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by yeyerolling: 12:20pm
why wont he celebrate his cash cow
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Spaxon(f): 12:20pm
Lovely Woman
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Okoyeeboz: 12:20pm
Threebear:
Do you know how hard it is for a handsome and popular married man like Ebuka not to cheat on his wife who looks like this after all the editing and makeup?
That in itself is hard work.
6 Likes
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Crixina(f): 12:21pm
All these people no get two heads, I must be successful, and my success will come the right way.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by deco22(m): 12:21pm
She is not that pretty and She doesn't have swagger as ebuka,but well her dad is a billionaire so I guess that covers it all up
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by BruncleZuma: 12:21pm
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Offpoint: 12:22pm
Thanks to Glo, my neighbors no longer disturb for Wi-Fi again. last time I shared with one I heard him breaking things in his room out of frustration and I narrowly escaped being beaten for sharing my Wi-Fi with Glo line.
anyways...
learn photoshop and CorelDRaw for just 5k holla if you're interested.
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by enemyofprogress: 12:22pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Offpoint: 12:22pm
Upon all of the 50 Basin of paints and 10 dozen of lipsticks... she still end up looking like modified baboon.
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by hezy4real01(m): 12:22pm
Them get good designers for them family.... more years to come
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by addikt(m): 12:22pm
Threebear:
.
SHALLOW THOUGHTS...
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Coldfeets: 12:22pm
Threebear:
She's not pretty.
She's just there.
Let's face the truth.
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by sexymoma(f): 12:23pm
Sincerely this babe is not fine, Confirm from IG, Na makeup dey carray am
na she their pikin resemble
if you wan know say u fine, na from your pikin we go know
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by chinawapz(m): 12:23pm
Not bad
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by Dalyricz(m): 12:24pm
money good o
HBD
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by IVORY2009(m): 12:24pm
Crixina:
Yes u can, the door is open for u, only if u will not do wat other girls are doing!
|Re: Cynthia Obianodo's Birthday: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates Wife With New Pics by bignero: 12:25pm
Coldfeets:
Rihanna And Chris Brown In Love In Paris / A Musician With A Hot Pant / Wow Check Out The Top 5 Naija Bloggers And How Much They Make A Day! Amazing!
Viewing this topic: okopido, Humblega(m), mdaada, Saimeritus(m), imocheezy1, Mhissgaga(f), Enduranceportal, Onyedika11(m), elolove(m), brownheart, TheSCRYPT, stieyven(m), RRWraith(m), sucre450(f), babatee1985(m), drgingersnap, janefrances01(f), Chynwe(f), folahann(m), Chubbiehills(f), omolorlarh(f), ogunyemy(m), Traun(m), harryfeese, Deflorence, instinct57vm(m), Assassin101, kingfriday(m), AdolfHitlerxXx, ournewspoint, Nword22, EVILFOREST, TheMainMan, jerryile(m), Pweezy(m), tumababa(m), harrysterol(m), meetcj, Abukia404(f), Sapphire86(f), adesua24(m), Ab025(m), Dumdumfashion(f), missuniverse(f), fmorrah(m), Hijay09(f), Tynasparks(f), tng(f), Young4jose(m), FirstNg1 and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15