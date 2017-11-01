₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,154 members, 3,939,102 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 05:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister (5650 Views)
Nnamdi Kanu Backs Out Of South-East Governors’ Peace Parley / Nigeria Hungry For Infrastructure, NOT Iphones - Adeosun To World Bank / Ajaero’s NLC Faction Backs Out Of Strike (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by WisdomFlakes: 2:10pm
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/fct-residents-pay-infrastructure-govt-backs-minister/
FCT Minister Malam Bello Muhammad has said that residents of the territory may have to pay for infrastructure as government could no longer continue to fund it.
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by coolcharm(m): 2:24pm
What kind of nonsense is this?
If government can not provide infrastructure,
Then what else can government do?
This is a very reckless statement.
When the residents are done building the infrastructure, then government will come and take bills on Water, Power... e.t.c right?
#Catapiller fall on this government
If they don't repent of their clueless
32 Likes
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by Desyner: 2:39pm
Govt of papers.
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by Paperwhite(m): 3:07pm
So after embezzling the resources the meet on ground it now become on your own? I've never a Nigerian government as useless as that of the APC.Nigerians were warned.
18 Likes
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by clevvermind(m): 3:20pm
shame on apc. They should prepare to pack their load in 2019.
10 Likes
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:11pm
We don't need a government then
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by zeekeyboy: 4:11pm
All the taxes the residents have been paying before now, what has it been used for?
You people cannot even boast of one road i mean one road that was funded by this Government. The only thing they are managing to do is to pay salaries and still even the salaries are being owed. So what then is the purpose of having a Government
Spits.
Hit like if you are tired
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by Stelvin101(m): 4:11pm
They warned us about APC. We didn’t listen. How could we be this f00lish not to have seen it from the start when they were shouting
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by Royalfurnitures: 4:11pm
Soon Nigerians would be made to pay for air if Buhari/APC continue in power. Wicked govt!!!
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
5 Likes
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by mangala14(m): 4:12pm
So what about the taxes they paid? The ineptitudeness of this administration irks me and a slap on our intellect.
9 Likes
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by jibs4lv(m): 4:12pm
Hope den no swear for una
Abi wic kind wahala be dis sef
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by Jsaviour(f): 4:12pm
What is our tax, oil money, recovered embezzled money being used for? To fatten the politicians the more?. God help this almost failed nation.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by Freshbank: 4:13pm
Everything going d opposite direction since d opposition party became d ruling party
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by admax(m): 4:13pm
Foolish talk.
So we shouldn't pay tax anymore na, if you can't provide basic infrastuture to people then their is no point being at the helms of affairs despite the billions you guys generate every month, please resign sir
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by Propertydealng: 4:13pm
too bad!
After working very hard this 2017, you deserve to reward yourself with a good.
Buy yourself a plot of in Lagos
Check this out
Lakowe Golf Lakes........N10.5m
Abule Ado, Festac........N5.5m
Festac 6th Avenue.......N9m
Osoroko LEKKI..............N4.5m
ILORIN.......................N400k
Ewekoro Itori...............N500K
Boystown Ipaja............N10.5m
Anambra....................N2m
Isele Asaba.................N2m
Owerri.........................N2m
Ajeteju Lekki................N3.5m
Gwagwalada Abuja.........N2.7m
Trademoore Abuja..........N8m
Call 07037629947 for more details
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by imanmeh: 4:14pm
This device has Car tracking device installed in it which pairs with your phone and can detect and report any movement and issues of your from any any location within the country and outside. it can activate the camera aslo
Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION
Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress
Bluetooth Calls while driving
Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country
More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by bedspread: 4:14pm
JESUS IS MY CHOICE FOREVER.... JOIN ME
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by greatfoly(m): 4:15pm
It's just a pity.
Government cannot provide infrastructures,
Government cannot provide free and qualitative education,
Government cannot provide electricity,
Government cannot water,
Government cannot provide housing,
What then can our governments provide
3 Likes
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by Freshbank: 4:15pm
After d huge budgetary allocation 2 d fct, residents still have 2 pay for their welfare... Indeed there was a government
1 Like
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by mofedamijo: 4:15pm
coolcharm:Dont mind them they re waiting for one pastors.....
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by SalamRushdie: 4:16pm
I am confused can someone explain to me what this man is saying ? If Govt doesnt provide infrastructure then why are they called govt? I am confused
1 Like
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by slex(m): 4:16pm
seems this man does not know that a Govt is to provide for the welfare of its citizens and not become a profit -driven Company.
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by nowpresence(f): 4:17pm
bedspread:please teach me how
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by SalamRushdie: 4:17pm
greatfoly:
They provide hardship and lies
2 Likes
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by deaksom: 4:18pm
Desyner:
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by stagger: 4:19pm
So what is the essence of tax payment and VAIDS?
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by oxon(m): 4:21pm
I was watching tvc and I was so impressed when a pressure group brought the minister to a 13km road site , which only 2km out of it was completed , they were very harsh with their questions and crude ..they asked him how is it two years of office you can only complete 2km the guy was speechless
3 Likes
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by delishpot: 4:22pm
coolcharm:
Simple.......Collect tax and toll gate fees.
1 Like
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by wamiikechukwu(m): 4:24pm
coolcharm:Budget padding
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by dodelight(m): 4:25pm
Is this a government or a nonsense?! A nonsense, I believe. Don't worry APC, you're an error to be corrected in 2019
|Re: FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister by micfoley: 4:26pm
Does this man understand what he is saying at all?
My Husband Will Continue Biafra Course If Released, Kanu’s Wife Declares / Ayodele Fayose's Inauguration Ceremony Pictures / Why Do We Nigerian Keep On Voting Pdp, Then Complian About Them Later: ?
Viewing this topic: padre74, coolcharm(m), Badonasty(m), cliquevibes(m), xandy84, lightheart(m), secretsuccess, Owoloku1, Academicwizman(m), free37, sashx(m), chikago1(m), OlujobaSamuel, donswaga, kenshin(m), micflo28(m), Chimixwright(m), kanirip, gbesky(m), TheTechMan and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13