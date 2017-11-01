Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FCT Residents To Pay For Infrastructure As Govt Backs Out – Minister (5650 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu Backs Out Of South-East Governors’ Peace Parley / Nigeria Hungry For Infrastructure, NOT Iphones - Adeosun To World Bank / Ajaero’s NLC Faction Backs Out Of Strike (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/fct-residents-pay-infrastructure-govt-backs-minister/



FCT Minister Malam Bello Muhammad has said that residents of the territory may have to pay for infrastructure as government could no longer continue to fund it.



Muhammad said this while on an inspection tour of ongoing road projects by the FCT, being executed by Gilmort Engineering Ltd. on Tuesday in Abuja.





FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa-Bello

He said, tremendous amounts are needed for the provision of infrastructure in many of the districts of the FCT.



According to him, while it was possible in the past to develop the FCT, the reality now is that to develop each plot now requires tremendous amount of resources.



“I think it is just a matter of time, we will have no option but to ensure that every plot has to pay for itself.



” If you look at it on a plot to plot basis the cost of infrastructure for a plot is so high and if you look at what people pay to government it is so negligible,” he said.



According to him, 30 years ago when Abuja was created and people were encouraged to come in, it made a lot of sense for government to provide infrastructure.



Muhammad said this was because infrastructure had not matched the level of development, adding that this had to be so because government could no longer fund infrastructure, while allocating plot for free.



According to him, this is something that requires “all of us to really sit down as stakeholders and not just the FCT administration”.



He stated that if residents of FCT craved for first class infrastructure, they have to be willing to pay for it.



“That is why the development of the city without given due cognisance to funding and providing for infrastructure does not help the city.



” That is why you see that the city has so many districts with 100 per cent houses without infrastructure,” he said.



He commended the contractor for doing a good job based on the level of work on ground.



Mr Ben Simon, Chief Engineer, Gilmor Engineering Ltd said the company is determined to complete the project in 20 months.



He said that Phase I Guzape District HD has been completed and the company was working hard to ensure the completion of Phase II.



The minister visited Guzape and Jahi districts of the FCT.

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Lalasticlala, Mynd44 2 Likes

What kind of nonsense is this?



If government can not provide infrastructure,



Then what else can government do?



This is a very reckless statement.



When the residents are done building the infrastructure, then government will come and take bills on Water, Power... e.t.c right?



#Catapiller fall on this government



If they don't repent of their clueless 32 Likes

Govt of papers.

So after embezzling the resources the meet on ground it now become on your own? I've never a Nigerian government as useless as that of the APC.Nigerians were warned. 18 Likes

shame on apc. They should prepare to pack their load in 2019. 10 Likes

We don't need a government then 27 Likes 1 Share

All the taxes the residents have been paying before now, what has it been used for?



You people cannot even boast of one road i mean one road that was funded by this Government. The only thing they are managing to do is to pay salaries and still even the salaries are being owed. So what then is the purpose of having a Government



Spits.





Hit like if you are tired 25 Likes 1 Share

CHANGE CHAIN . I mean who does that They warned us about APC. We didn’t listen. How could we be this f00lish not to have seen it from the start when they were shouting. I mean who does that 13 Likes 1 Share

Soon Nigerians would be made to pay for air if Buhari/APC continue in power. Wicked govt!!!





Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture 5 Likes

So what about the taxes they paid? The ineptitudeness of this administration irks me and a slap on our intellect. 9 Likes





Abi wic kind wahala be dis sef Hope den no swear for unaAbi wic kind wahala be dis sef

What is our tax, oil money, recovered embezzled money being used for? To fatten the politicians the more?. God help this almost failed nation. 8 Likes 1 Share

Everything going d opposite direction since d opposition party became d ruling party

Foolish talk.



So we shouldn't pay tax anymore na, if you can't provide basic infrastuture to people then their is no point being at the helms of affairs despite the billions you guys generate every month, please resign sir

too bad!



After working very hard this 2017, you deserve to reward yourself with a good.



Buy yourself a plot of in Lagos

Check this out

Lakowe Golf Lakes........N10.5m

Abule Ado, Festac........N5.5m

Festac 6th Avenue.......N9m

Osoroko LEKKI..............N4.5m

ILORIN.......................N400k

Ewekoro Itori...............N500K

Boystown Ipaja............N10.5m

Anambra....................N2m

Isele Asaba.................N2m

Owerri.........................N2m

Ajeteju Lekki................N3.5m

Gwagwalada Abuja.........N2.7m

Trademoore Abuja..........N8m

Call 07037629947 for more details

This device has Car tracking device installed in it which pairs with your phone and can detect and report any movement and issues of your from any any location within the country and outside. it can activate the camera aslo





Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION







Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress





Bluetooth Calls while driving





Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country





More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc

JESUS IS MY CHOICE FOREVER.... JOIN ME





Government cannot provide infrastructures,

Government cannot provide free and qualitative education,

Government cannot provide electricity,

Government cannot water,

Government cannot provide housing,



What then can our governments provide It's just a pity.Government cannot provide infrastructures,Government cannot provide free and qualitative education,Government cannot provide electricity,Government cannot water,Government cannot provide housing,What then can our governments provide 3 Likes

After d huge budgetary allocation 2 d fct, residents still have 2 pay for their welfare... Indeed there was a government 1 Like

coolcharm:

What kind of nonsense is this?



If government can not provide infrastructure,



Then what else can government do? Dont mind them they re waiting for one pastors..... Dont mind them they re waiting for one pastors.....

I am confused can someone explain to me what this man is saying ? If Govt doesnt provide infrastructure then why are they called govt? I am confused 1 Like

seems this man does not know that a Govt is to provide for the welfare of its citizens and not become a profit -driven Company.

bedspread:

JESUS IS MY CHOICE FOREVER.... JOIN ME please teach me how please teach me how

greatfoly:

It's just a pity.



Government cannot provide infrastructures,

Government cannot provide free and qualitative education,

Government cannot provide electricity,

Government cannot water,

Government cannot provide housing,



What then can our governments provide

They provide hardship and lies They provide hardship and lies 2 Likes

Desyner:

Govt of papers.

So what is the essence of tax payment and VAIDS?

I was watching tvc and I was so impressed when a pressure group brought the minister to a 13km road site , which only 2km out of it was completed , they were very harsh with their questions and crude ..they asked him how is it two years of office you can only complete 2km the guy was speechless 3 Likes

coolcharm:

What kind of nonsense is this?



If government can not provide infrastructure,



Then what else can government do?

Simple.......Collect tax and toll gate fees. Simple.......Collect tax and toll gate fees. 1 Like

coolcharm:

What kind of nonsense is this?

If government can not provide infrastructure,

Then what else can government do? Budget padding Budget padding

Is this a government or a nonsense?! A nonsense, I believe. Don't worry APC, you're an error to be corrected in 2019