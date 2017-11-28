Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS (11832 Views)

Obiano Donates Made-in-Anambra Patrol Vans, Motorbikes to Security Agencies.

Earlier today, the award winning governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano donated some patrol vans and motorbikes to the Security Agencies in Anambra State to help in policing the state.

It's no more news that Anambra state is the safest state in Nigeria where crime fighting has been advanced from mere management to prediction and early prevention.



Out of the 13 vehicles which are all four-wheel trucks procured from Innoson Motors, Nnewi, Anambra State; 5 each will go to the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC while the remaining three will be for the Anambra State Vigilante Services. The 20 motorbikes are also for the NSCDC.



Presenting the vehicles and motorbikes, Governor Obiano explained that they were provided as requested by the security agencies and charged the officers to continue putting in their best for the security of the state



Hmmm Anambra people have every reason to thank God



For giving us pmb



You can see economic activities is booming



Nice one Obiano....

I SIGHT INNOSON motors.





Our brothers from the west that hate good thing will come here to say "it was only assembled in Anambra"



Igbos set the pace ....



Good news, where have you been?



That's what it should be,not patronising India/european automakers at the expense of the indigenous auto manufacturers.

Great news that Nigeria assembled vehicle getting the recognition and support needed . . .

is it really 'made in anambra'... or more like 'assembled in anambra'

I greet my people

This is what I have been saying. Very commendable. We should make it a habit to patronise us.



If the only customer Innoson has is the Nigerian government, it is enough for Innoson to thrive well.

MADE IN ANAMBRA GOVERNOR PATRONIZING MADE IN ANAMBRA CARZ MADE BY ANAMBRA MAN FOR ANAMBRA PEOPLE.....

