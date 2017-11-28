₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by AmericanQuarter: 4:51pm
Obiano Donates Made-in-Anambra Patrol Vans, Motorbikes to Security Agencies.
Earlier today, the award winning governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano donated some patrol vans and motorbikes to the Security Agencies in Anambra State to help in policing the state.
It's no more news that Anambra state is the safest state in Nigeria where crime fighting has been advanced from mere management to prediction and early prevention.
Out of the 13 vehicles which are all four-wheel trucks procured from Innoson Motors, Nnewi, Anambra State; 5 each will go to the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC while the remaining three will be for the Anambra State Vigilante Services. The 20 motorbikes are also for the NSCDC.
Presenting the vehicles and motorbikes, Governor Obiano explained that they were provided as requested by the security agencies and charged the officers to continue putting in their best for the security of the state
lalasticlala
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by sarrki(m): 4:53pm
I totally reserve my comment
I want to finish my bottle first
Now am through
Hmmm Anambra people have every reason to thank God
For giving us pmb
You can see economic activities is booming
Inoson been patronized
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by bedspread: 4:55pm
Nice one Obiano....
Charity Begins at Home
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by PEPPERified: 4:57pm
I SIGHT INNOSON motors.
Obiano, you dey everly do well.
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by NigerDeltan(m): 5:06pm
Our brothers from the west that hate good thing will come here to say "it was only assembled in Anambra"
Ndi ara!
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by BuariCopyPaste: 5:07pm
Igbos set the pace ....
Meanwhile somewhere in Ogbomosho
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by Keneking: 5:10pm
Ambode should learn from this man
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by Yyeske(m): 5:12pm
NigerDeltan:You are their first person telling us that
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by fuckerstard: 5:14pm
Good news, where have you been?
Coming live from Anambra, I need a plastic of origin for my brothers in d east.
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by Indiaindia: 5:25pm
NigerDeltan:OUR BROTHERS FROM THE SOUTH SOUTH ALSO KNOWS THAT THE SOUTHEAST HAVE NO BRAINS PRODUCING AUTOMOBILES. WERE THE ENGINES OF THOSE CARS ALSO PRODUCED IN ANAMBRA? Useme bianga idem fo
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by Yyeske(m): 5:36pm
Obiano always on point, never disappoints
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:40pm
Campaign strategy- In opposition voice, I wonder what they will say now after flogging them 21 strokes
Anambra forward ever backward never
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by QueenSekxy(f): 5:46pm
this is great
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by kn23h(m): 5:56pm
Keneking:
BuariCopyPaste:
NigerDeltan:
Inferiority complex.... Always trying to measure up to the SW. Why the obsession with the SW, why not the SS or North?
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by EmeeNaka: 6:02pm
That's what it should be,not patronising India/european automakers at the expense of the indigenous auto manufacturers.
Also, We need road construction in Uruagu Nnewi.
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by BruncleZuma: 6:25pm
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by nairavsdollars: 6:25pm
payback time for working for APGA
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by hardywaltz(m): 6:26pm
Good
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by Fhemmmy: 6:26pm
Great news that Nigeria assembled vehicle getting the recognition and support needed . . .
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by drasob: 6:26pm
Tribalists at the count of 3
1....2....3.....
Takeover the thread
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by tsamson(m): 6:26pm
sarrki:
Yeah, Economy Is 'booming'
Dollar Is Better Than Ever, From 160 To 360,
Every World Ranking, Nigeria Is Going Higher,
From Having The Worst Police, To The Number 3rd In Public Pooing, To Being The 7th Most Unsave Country To Live In, To 3rd Most Corrupt Country In The World, In Fact Even Fifa Ranking Self, Just Name It..
Petrol From 87 To 145,
Nigerians Are More Free To Express Them Self Now, #SocialMediaBill..
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by Dainfamous: 6:28pm
I wish I hail from ananmbra
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by onuhabel1(m): 6:28pm
Hope a blow from me will not destroy a body part of the van Let alone an iron
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by dumebi7252(f): 6:28pm
is it really 'made in anambra'... or more like 'assembled in anambra'
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by exlinkleads(f): 6:28pm
Confirm
I greet my people
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by Nevee: 6:28pm
This is what I have been saying. Very commendable. We should make it a habit to patronise us.
If the only customer Innoson has is the Nigerian government, it is enough for Innoson to thrive well.
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by Starships4u(m): 6:29pm
MADE IN ANAMBRA GOVERNOR PATRONIZING MADE IN ANAMBRA CARZ MADE BY ANAMBRA MAN FOR ANAMBRA PEOPLE.....
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by adeolakemi: 6:29pm
Yyeske:the afonja in ticks like a time bomb oh! you just can't hide the afonja in you
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by kushy340: 6:30pm
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by omooba969: 6:31pm
Made in Anambra ...ok. Lol
|Re: Obiano Donates Made-In-Anambra Patrol Vans To Police- PHOTOS by slimthugchimee2(m): 6:32pm
Fhemmmy:
Get the 4k outta here this afonja hater.....
Which one your generation don build
Buhari Is A Terrorist - Elrufai (pics) / ACN Loses Another Council To PDP / Jonathan's Govt Confused – Okogie
