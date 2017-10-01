₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by ibibiofirstlady(f): 5:13pm
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been sworn in for a second and final five-year term, a month after winning a bitterly disputed election rerun marked by delays and boycott.
Several heads of states and tens of thousands of his supporters attended the inauguration at a stadium in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday.
Kenyatta, 55, won 98 percent of the votes cast in October’s poll, which was boycotted by the main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who alleged the poll wouldn’t be free and fair.
The election was marked by a low turnout with only 38 percent of the registered voters casting their ballot – 7.6 million of the 19.6 million registered voters.
Last month’s poll rerun occurred after the country’s Supreme Court annulled August’s presidential election results citing “illegalities and irregularities” with the voting process.
Meanwhile, the opposition coalition attempted to gather for a “memorial rally” to honour the more than 50 people killed, mostly by security forces, in four months of political violence.
Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller, reporting from Nairobi, said police cordoned off the grounds where the opposition were planning to hold their rally.
“Police have been out in force to prevent people from gathering and have fired tear gas to disperse people trying to reach the grounds. The local government has said the planned opposition rally is illegal,” Miller said.
Kenyatta’s inauguration comes after the Supreme Court validated his victory in last month’s rerun election.
Kenyatta is the son of the east African country’s founding father.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/uhuru-kenyatta-sworn-in-as-president-of-kenya
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Aonkuuse(m): 5:15pm
ride on sir
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by ibibiofirstlady(f): 5:25pm
Aonkuuse:
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by ibibiofirstlady(f): 5:26pm
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Generalkaycee(m): 7:03pm
55?? He's still young compared to our own Buhari... Congrats to him though.
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by mrphysics(m): 7:03pm
Lol, 5 years
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Earthquake1: 7:03pm
.
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Earthquake1: 7:03pm
ibibiofirstlady:
Babe you are just making fp back to back
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Nobleking2000(m): 7:05pm
C
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Freshbank: 7:06pm
After all d struggle by d opposition party, Kenyatta still won... Anyway he owns Kenya just as d name Kenya ----- Kenyatta
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:08pm
Congratulations to President Uhuru Kenyatta and to the good people of Kenya.
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by TDEMONEW: 7:08pm
.weldon sir
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Amarabae(f): 7:10pm
Kenya is better than Nigeria .
Nigeria may be richer but Kenya has a better system and structure.
Argue with your shadow
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by mikool007(m): 7:11pm
Uhuru way dey make beat
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by mikool007(m): 7:11pm
Nobleking2000:for cup
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Alexgeneration(m): 7:15pm
DESPOT
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Swanzi(m): 7:17pm
Generalkaycee:
Will u stop this nonsense.. enough of this old young thing.
Is not about age is about competence..!
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by epospiky(m): 7:17pm
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by cremedelacreme: 7:18pm
This is how a president should look like. Not our own that looks like a living dead.
1 Like
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Martin0(m): 7:19pm
Amarabae:
I agree with you 1trillion times
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by suremanpatriot: 7:20pm
...this guy is not behaving like his grand father Jumo Kenyatta
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Swanzi(m): 7:24pm
Uhuru has no business being president
He rigged the previous election...
Rila suppose win this elections if it was fair, the reason he failed to contest..
Shame on u Kenyatta ..
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Generalkaycee(m): 7:26pm
Die by FIRE
Swanzi:
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Swanzi(m): 7:27pm
cremedelacreme:
Shut up with ur whining was Jonathan
Any better..?
When will u people get it that is not about looks is about your ability .
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:28pm
kkk
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by chloride6: 7:35pm
Mehn.....na trouble be this ooh
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In As President Of Kenya by Yello1(m): 7:38pm
I love d name "Uhuru" freedom
