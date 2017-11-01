₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,567 members, 3,940,337 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ (12919 Views)
Man Grabs A Lady's Butt In A Seductive Way. See Reactions / Fitness Motivator Grabs His Fiancee's Butt In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos / Man Grabs Fiancee's Butt In Pre-Wedding Photos: Media React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by IamHeWrites: 12:39am
According to a Nigerian IG relationship expert, Didisassy, it is very rude and disrespectful for Nigerian men to grab the butt of their wives or girlfriends in public.
She added that any Nigerian girl that allows her man to do such a thing, doesn’t have home training.
Read below;
‘‘Hi guys so i was having a conversation with some of my friends and this topic popped up and the topic is should a Guy grab his Girlfriend By her butt in public, for me i dont support it and i dont like it. I feel it is uncalled it is Rude, it means you dont have respect for your Girlfriend, why would you do that? its just attention seeking, just because kanye west did it to Kim and amber doesn’t make it right, But some Nigerian Girls dont have home training because if you did you will know it is not Right"
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/you-allow-your-man-grab-your-butt-in.html
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by geraldmezi(m): 12:40am
Na lie
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by ScotFree: 12:42am
Zero home training and decency
21 Likes
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by 9inches(m): 12:44am
I concur.
4 Likes
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by Yeligray(m): 12:45am
If you collect him money in public nkor?
50 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by sinaj(f): 12:53am
Its really embarrassing
But love wnt let them feel it tho
4 Likes
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by Greene66: 12:53am
Home training vary.
Not all training are the same. What your father said to u isn't same as what mine said. Doesn't make my own the bad one and your own correct.
33 Likes
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by lalanice(f): 1:27am
and the man that grabs a lady's butt in public is what ? ....everybody these days is a relationship expert
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by Buhari4Hunger: 2:07am
Is it her grabbing? She's so bitter she doesn't have a real man in her life. I know her
3 Likes
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by FitnessDoctor: 4:24am
According to a Nigerian IG relationship expert, Didisassy, it is very rude and disrespectful for Nigerian men to grab the butt of their wives or girlfriends in public.
Grabbing a woman's butt is simply showing sexual tendencies which should be kept to the bedroom. She is right.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by profolaolu: 4:47am
She doesn't, she is just a useless,senseless,brainless dirty LovePeddler and trollop, imaginary fool and wasteful conception
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by miqos03: 10:00am
Seen
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by Sirpaul(m): 10:00am
You wouldn't no how life difficult is.
Until a bus conductor put is armpit over your face why collecting is money
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:01am
That apply to both the 'GRABBER' and the 'GRABEE'!!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by sKeetz(m): 10:01am
Our barbecue man is back.
I bet the mods gave you some home training.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:01am
Kkk...auntie is it ur butt that they are grabbing,?
If ur guy no grab ur butt for public then he's ashamed of you and your butt
Banky wey display he wife butt for free ,those that mean that Adesua lack home training?no grabbing no love
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by Kufie(m): 10:01am
Standard bank of Nigeria. Rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by Macgreat(m): 10:01am
What is soooo special about butts self.
Which training, religious or Traditional.
Wallpaper
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by killdiabetes(f): 10:02am
Fully supported! Gbam!
BTW, to get rid of diabetes, click http://www.nairaland.com/4133118/good-news-been-battling-diabetes for more details
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by BEENUEL: 10:02am
All this mumu 9ja wannabe celebrity copying Kanye West.
Our cultures ain't the same, stupid!
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by omoadeleye(m): 10:02am
Like this?
9 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by MrMoney007: 10:02am
....everybody these days is a relationship expert[/quote]
This particular one is just tending, both losers that can't date for a month are all advisors
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by yjgm(m): 10:02am
Me go do am o
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by hezy4real01(m): 10:02am
Na today u know say them no get home training? abeg hold something lol
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by Robbin7(m): 10:02am
Yeligray:
Ask them
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by LuvU2(f): 10:02am
Lol or you are cheap nd classless
2 Likes
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by MrMoney007: 10:02am
lalanice:I tell you
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by NotComplaining: 10:02am
Its called sharing.
These guys know some guys are low key thirsty, so theyre throwing them a bone.
Never let a nigga die of thirst. #gospel
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by 3RNEST(m): 10:02am
simply soft!!
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by purem(m): 10:02am
whats pleasure is there to grab a woman's butt...
Iranu abasha
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by simonlee(m): 10:02am
how is it our/your business if a lady allows a man grab her butt in public? is it your butt or is it your hand? biko people should start minding their business o
|Re: Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ by Jeffhardy3000: 10:03am
Greene66:
Thank you, in the western word it's a very normal thing and to the lady it's a show that you appreciate their body
1 Like
Cocktail Of Men: The Type Of Brothas Who Turn Us Off! / Things Every Woman Should Know About Sex / Hot Lady With Massive Hips And Dangerous Curves That Has Got People Talking
Viewing this topic: Jidefido(m), Oldnyoung, sandland, bsalawu, cyborgFUNAI, cold(m), danbrowndmf(m), Tecnofanboy(m), magicminister, Herrmes, chimex001, vivvyo, ab1x, hajide(m), prinsbasy, israelpalatoe(m), Worksunlimited, valgbo(m), Ayor93(m), dy4life, zuby4real10(m), ItsJonathan(m), bigboyk(m), prof30(m), geebehn(m), okeyximo(m), Alexiz031(m), mamaafrik(m), skijo, Beetee1(m), sammykari99(m), dapoola(m), AryEmber(f), etcme, sommyqueency(f), honoursi, Kenpet, kilisi, AAlozie(m), RapportNaija(m), Olanirans(m), ecurtbeth(m), Jagz16(m), 9free(m), Sonsa, xavier047, ScotFree, Twogreatnations, Sciencs(m), larrybaby, Samtexboily(m), fof1, Benissues(m), don4real18(m), shinatownj(m), bewatz, Otii4god, Nakamura212, adiosgracias(m), soberdrunk(m), bonga1012, Smily202(m), Tombob, naijadonis, youngibeh(m), Iceskidd(m), Rashduct4luv(m), seluyivam, oluremmy234(m), Raymondville(m), aooo(m), mckazzy(m), Dunsin89(m), Adebimpe0(m), shefflaw(m), Folaoni(m), Bede2u(m), judeodion(m) and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25