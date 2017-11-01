Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Didisassy: "If You Allow Man Grab Your Butt In Public, You Lack Home Training’’ (12919 Views)

She added that any Nigerian girl that allows her man to do such a thing, doesn’t have home training.



Read below;

‘‘Hi guys so i was having a conversation with some of my friends and this topic popped up and the topic is should a Guy grab his Girlfriend By her butt in public, for me i dont support it and i dont like it. I feel it is uncalled it is Rude, it means you dont have respect for your Girlfriend, why would you do that? its just attention seeking, just because kanye west did it to Kim and amber doesn’t make it right, But some Nigerian Girls dont have home training because if you did you will know it is not Right"



Na lie 1 Like 1 Share

Zero home training and decency 21 Likes

I concur. 4 Likes

If you collect him money in public nkor? 50 Likes 9 Shares





But love wnt let them feel it tho Its really embarrassingBut love wnt let them feel it tho 4 Likes

Home training vary.



Not all training are the same. What your father said to u isn't same as what mine said. Doesn't make my own the bad one and your own correct. 33 Likes

....everybody these days is a relationship expert and the man that grabs a lady's butt in public is what ?....everybody these days is a relationship expert 5 Likes 1 Share

Is it her grabbing? She's so bitter she doesn't have a real man in her life. I know her 3 Likes

Grabbing a woman's butt is simply showing sexual tendencies which should be kept to the bedroom. She is right. Grabbing a woman's butt is simply showing sexual tendencies which should be kept to the bedroom. She is right. 17 Likes 3 Shares

She doesn't, she is just a useless,senseless,brainless dirty LovePeddler and trollop, imaginary fool and wasteful conception 3 Likes 1 Share

Seen

You wouldn't no how life difficult is.



Until a bus conductor put is armpit over your face why collecting is money 9 Likes 2 Shares

That apply to both the 'GRABBER' and the 'GRABEE'!! 10 Likes 2 Shares

Our barbecue man is back.



I bet the mods gave you some home training. 4 Likes 1 Share

Kkk...auntie is it ur butt that they are grabbing,?







If ur guy no grab ur butt for public then he's ashamed of you and your butt





Banky wey display he wife butt for free ,those that mean that Adesua lack home training?no grabbing no love

Standard bank of Nigeria. Rubbish 1 Like





What is soooo special about butts self.



Which training, religious or Traditional.









Wallpaper What is soooo special about butts self.Which training, religious or Traditional.













All this mumu 9ja wannabe celebrity copying Kanye West.



Our cultures ain't the same, stupid!

Like this? 9 Likes 5 Shares

....everybody these days is a relationship expert[/quote]



This particular one is just tending, both losers that can't date for a month are all advisors

Me go do am o

Na today u know say them no get home training? abeg hold something lol

Yeligray:

If you collect him money in public nkor?

Ask them Ask them

Lol or you are cheap nd classless 2 Likes

lalanice:

and the man that grabs a lady's butt in public is what ? ....everybody these days is a relationship expert I tell you I tell you

Its called sharing.



These guys know some guys are low key thirsty, so theyre throwing them a bone.



Never let a nigga die of thirst. #gospel

simply soft!! simply soft!!

whats pleasure is there to grab a woman's butt...



Iranu abasha

how is it our/your business if a lady allows a man grab her butt in public? is it your butt or is it your hand? biko people should start minding their business o