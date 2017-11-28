Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari (502 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will address the root causes of violent extremism and hate in the country.



He spoke Tuesday at the launch of Nigeria’s Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism at the Presidential Villa Abuja .



While expresssing the determination and commitment of his government to tackle violent extremism ,Buhari recalled that Nigeria was before now, a free, peaceful and enterprising nation.



Buhari called on state and local governments to develop action plans for preventing and countering violent extremism at the grassroots.



He said he had directed all ministries, departments and agencies to institutionalise mainstream measures to address the root causes of violent extremism while implementing programmes that build the resilience of Nigerians to recover from the consequences of violence.



“We must now while working together focus in rooting out hate, misrepresentation of religion and violence in our society. “



“I also call on States and Local Governments to develop action plans for preventing and countering violent extremism sat the grassroots.”



In his remarks, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen.. Babagana Mongonu, retd, said Nigeria was one of the few countries in the world that had developed the policy framework which the country had showcased on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



He recalled that in 2015, President Buhari directed the review of Nigeria’s countering violent extremism programme.



According to him, the review showed the need for a complementary soft approach to the kinetic effort in dealing with terrorism based on principles of whole of government and whole of the society approach.



He said “We also recognised that in line with our focus on transparency, accountability and the rule of law, we needed to build a policy framework that ensures the institutionalisation and mainstreaming on countering violent extremism across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government.



“While we were taking this step, the then United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Banki Moon in December of 2015, issued a call to member states to develop national plans to prevent violent extremism.



“It is in this context that l wish to thank His Excellency, Mr. President for endorsing the presidential directive on implementing Nigeria’s framework and national action plan for preventing and countering violent terrorism on the 24th or August, 2017.



“I wish also to inform Mr. President that Nigeria is one of the few countries in the world that have developed the policy framework which we showcased on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly held in September 2017 in the New York.



“I wish to state that Nigeria’s effort was overwhelmingly appreciated during the global solution’s exchange side events where donors indicated their willingness to partner Nigeria in implementing the national action plan.



“In developing the policy framework, government did not work in isolation, starting with the memorandum of understanding between the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on the Nigerian stability and reconciliation programme and United Kingdom’s Department for International Development, we engaged key stakeholders through a national working group.”



He said the framework and national action plan rest on four major objectives which dictate priority components.



He listed them to include ” Strengthening institutions and co-ordination in preventing and countering violent extremism, strengthening the rule of law, access to justice and human rights, engaging communities and building resilience and integrating strategic communication in preventing and countering violent extremism.



“We have also included strategic implementation methods to guide government and non-governmental actors in delivering a three-year national action plan set in this policy framework. Now, in order to achieve these objectives, l wish to highlight some of the needed steps to take, going forward.



“All relevant MDAs are required to include in their annual budgets, preventing and countering terrorism plan for implementation,” he added.

http://leadership.ng/2017/11/28/must-address-root-causes-violent-extremism-hate-pmb/

Said by the a man that brought about 97% and 5% theory in Nigeria and even backed it up with his actions

Okay oh

"Buhari called on state and local governments to develop action plans for preventing and countering violent extremism at the grassroots"



Mr. President sir, what have you done in your capacity to bring the country under the usual ONE-NIGERIA we are used to? You rather further divided us through your actions and inactions.



- Through your lopsided appointment



- Through your deadly silence on the 'Herdsmen from Libya'



- Through your historic 97% vs 5% comments on treatment of Nigerians based on last election voting pattern.



Posterity will judge General Mohomodu Buhary for his time as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Nigerians who voted for you are not only disappointed in your administration failure but surprised that you lied that you are a 'Born Again Democrat' They were deceived. 4 Likes 1 Share

why are u giving us a misleading headline?

I had a dream about Igbos

Okay oh Many of you decided to deliberately misrepresent the man. You all know that you lie about that 97% and 5% but in case you want to pretend not to know what he meant exactly, let me try to help you.



When he was asked about how to form an inclusive govt, he replied that ordinarily, the areas he got 97% votes will expect to be treated with more favour than the area he got 5% votes which also will expect to be treated differently. However, he will try his best not to treat both sides as per their expectations.



I know sometimes the president is easily misunderstood, but common guys, be truthful to yourself at all times. You don't lose anything by doing so. Many of you decided to deliberately misrepresent the man. You all know that you lie about that 97% and 5% but in case you want to pretend not to know what he meant exactly, let me try to help you.When he was asked about how to form an inclusive govt, he replied that ordinarily, the areas he got 97% votes will expect to be treated with more favour than the area he got 5% votes which also will expect to be treated differently. However, he will try his best not to treat both sides as per their expectations.I know sometimes the president is easily misunderstood, but common guys, be truthful to yourself at all times. You don't lose anything by doing so. 1 Like 1 Share

SillyMods:



Many of you decided to deliberately misrepresent the man. You all know that you lie about that 97% and 5% but in case you want to pretend not to know what he meant exactly, let me try to help you. Please oga can you explain to us what Buhari meant when he categorized the country into two section?? Thanks Please oga can you explain to us what Buhari meant when he categorized the country into two section?? Thanks

SillyMods:



Read up there. I asked you to explain to us not referring us to go and read up there





*edited*



Buhari didn't just categorized Nigeria into two, he backed it up with his actions. You guys should do us a favour by stop twisting the facts because Buhari's speech's and actions is so glaring I asked you to explain to us not referring us to go and read up there*edited*Buhari didn't just categorized Nigeria into two, he backed it up with his actions. You guys should do us a favour by stop twisting the facts because Buhari's speech's and actions is so glaring 4 Likes

97%+5 = 102



That's not what he meant



He's not even acting it 97%+5 = 102That's not what he meantHe's not even acting it

"While expresssing the determination and commitment of his government to tackle violent extremism ,Buhari recalled that Nigeria was before now, a free, peaceful and enterprising nation."







another empty dry talk from this old man... he was the only president that successfully divided Nigeria along ethnic lines.. I still remeber his full 5% speech.. shame he wants to address what he is majorly enjoying.. clueless man..

There will be no Peace in Nigeria until each state has her own IGP responsible directly to state Government.

And until ELECTION COMMISSIONS are organised and headed by Traditional Rulers for the elections of their own people,

1; as Counsellors for LGs,

2; for state Assembly members,

3; for NASS members-3 Senators per state and 12 Representatives per state

4; for the election of their Governors and

5; for the election of the Mr. President.

The present arrangement of a centralised Police and Electoral Commissions is fraught with manipulations, rigging and deliberate wickedness.

Lol.. But you guys deliberately misrepresented 'stealing is not corruption' Lol.. But you guys deliberately misrepresented 'stealing is not corruption' 3 Likes

He should address himself cos its the root of the problem

first the afonjas must stop skull mining the sons and daughter of igbos and the Igbo's must stop scamming the afonjas for hate to stop in this country

Really sad.

Yes Baba, we must address Buhari.

The Hate Speech you started

Just to be clear, I think I can safely say that Nigerians are tired of this talk more , do less policy .

Just address urself cos u are the root cause

The root cause is the structure of the country, address that, every other thing will fall in place

