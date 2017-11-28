₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:41am
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will address the root causes of violent extremism and hate in the country.
http://leadership.ng/2017/11/28/must-address-root-causes-violent-extremism-hate-pmb/
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:55am
Said by the a man that brought about 97% and 5% theory in Nigeria and even backed it up with his actions
Okay oh
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by Firefire(m): 4:56am
"Buhari called on state and local governments to develop action plans for preventing and countering violent extremism at the grassroots"
Mr. President sir, what have you done in your capacity to bring the country under the usual ONE-NIGERIA we are used to? You rather further divided us through your actions and inactions.
- Through your lopsided appointment
- Through your deadly silence on the 'Herdsmen from Libya'
- Through your historic 97% vs 5% comments on treatment of Nigerians based on last election voting pattern.
Posterity will judge General Mohomodu Buhary for his time as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Nigerians who voted for you are not only disappointed in your administration failure but surprised that you lied that you are a 'Born Again Democrat' They were deceived.
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by chinjo(m): 5:12am
why are u giving us a misleading headline?
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by Kingofrudy: 5:18am
I had a dream about Igbos
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by SillyMods: 5:29am
BeeBeeOoh:Many of you decided to deliberately misrepresent the man. You all know that you lie about that 97% and 5% but in case you want to pretend not to know what he meant exactly, let me try to help you.
When he was asked about how to form an inclusive govt, he replied that ordinarily, the areas he got 97% votes will expect to be treated with more favour than the area he got 5% votes which also will expect to be treated differently. However, he will try his best not to treat both sides as per their expectations.
I know sometimes the president is easily misunderstood, but common guys, be truthful to yourself at all times. You don't lose anything by doing so.
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:31am
SillyMods:Please oga can you explain to us what Buhari meant when he categorized the country into two section?? Thanks
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by SillyMods: 5:33am
BeeBeeOoh:Read up there.
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:34am
SillyMods:I asked you to explain to us not referring us to go and read up there
*edited*
Buhari didn't just categorized Nigeria into two, he backed it up with his actions. You guys should do us a favour by stop twisting the facts because Buhari's speech's and actions is so glaring
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by sarrki(m): 5:35am
BeeBeeOoh:
97%+5 = 102
That's not what he meant
He's not even acting it
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by rifasenate11(m): 5:36am
"While expresssing the determination and commitment of his government to tackle violent extremism ,Buhari recalled that Nigeria was before now, a free, peaceful and enterprising nation."
another empty dry talk from this old man... he was the only president that successfully divided Nigeria along ethnic lines.. I still remeber his full 5% speech.. shame he wants to address what he is majorly enjoying.. clueless man..
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:37am
sarrki:Keep on deceiving yourself
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by orisa37: 6:46am
There will be no Peace in Nigeria until each state has her own IGP responsible directly to state Government.
And until ELECTION COMMISSIONS are organised and headed by Traditional Rulers for the elections of their own people,
1; as Counsellors for LGs,
2; for state Assembly members,
3; for NASS members-3 Senators per state and 12 Representatives per state
4; for the election of their Governors and
5; for the election of the Mr. President.
The present arrangement of a centralised Police and Electoral Commissions is fraught with manipulations, rigging and deliberate wickedness.
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by dunkem21(m): 6:48am
SillyMods:
Lol.. But you guys deliberately misrepresented 'stealing is not corruption'
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by sdindan: 7:12am
Kingofrudy:You better continue dreaming about ur nightmares.
Don't wake up .
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by anonymuz(m): 7:30am
He should address himself cos its the root of the problem
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by dodelight(m): 8:15am
anonymuz:Exactly! He himself is hate speech personified.
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by damixxx: 10:58am
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by Sirheny007(m): 10:58am
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by purem(m): 10:59am
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by theapeman: 10:59am
first the afonjas must stop skull mining the sons and daughter of igbos and the Igbo's must stop scamming the afonjas for hate to stop in this country
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by miqos03: 10:59am
Wow
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:59am
Really sad.
21st century slavery.
Africans enslaving Africans, sorry Libyans enslaving Africans
Massive BlackTrib3
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by DTalented(m): 10:59am
Yes Baba, we must address Buhari.
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by SageTravels: 10:59am
The Hate Speech you started
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by blackbeau1(f): 10:59am
Just to be clear, I think I can safely say that Nigerians are tired of this talk more , do less policy .
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by SalamRushdie: 11:00am
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by SpecialAdviser(m): 11:01am
Just address urself cos u are the root cause
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by AnodaIT(m): 11:01am
The root cause is the structure of the country, address that, every other thing will fall in place
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by colli247(m): 11:02am
BeeBeeOoh:hahaahahh
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by Nathdoug(m): 11:03am
G
|Re: We Must Address Root Causes Of Violent Extremism, Hate - President Buhari by valentineuwakwe(m): 11:03am
good plan if only it will be implemented and not you gojng after the social media wey no do una anything
