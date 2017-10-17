



As soon as she was done with school they got married as expected by everyone who knew about their love life. Irene believed that her happily ever after is finally at hand, little did she know that Kelvin had picked a certain habit that will need only God’s intervention to change from.



The bitter experience all started one evening when she came back home a bit late, she had tried calling his phone earlier to get him aware that she’ll be a little late home. That evening, she had gone to visit Toyin a friend of hers whom he knew very well. In the course of their discussion, comfort a secondary school friend of theirs surprisingly visited Toyin that day and the three of them were so excited for they haven’t seen each other in ages. Their conversation went further meanwhile, Kelvin could not be reached on the phone because at this stage he was already drunk in a bar and could not pick his phone.



Unfortunately, he got home before her, by the time she was back home he was furious and yelled at her, yelling; “you this stupid girl, where have you been?” In her perplexity, she sweetly asked: “honey when did you start drinking?” That got him angry and he mercilessly beat her up, it took the intervention of good neighbors to rescue her out of his hands. That night, she cried all she could, and had to sleep over at her neighbor’s house.



The following morning, as if he was unaware of What happened the previous night, he asked his neighbor in a caring tone the where-about of his wife, the neighbor invited him to their house and gave him a piece of advice. On his knees he cried and begged his wife for forgiveness, there and then Irene forgave kelvin, they hugged and went back home living together as if nothing ever happened. Though from time to time, they had little issues that got Kevin furious and he gives her slaps that sometimes leaves her eyes swollen. Many a time she cries and wonders if truly it was still the Kelvin that she had known almost all her life.



Friends and family advised her to abandon the marriage but Irene would not succumb to divorce for to her marriage is for better and for Worse, hoping that one day her beloved kelvin would come back to her. On a terrible evening, Kelvin didn’t return home until late night, already drunk. she welcomed him but he scolded her, saying that while he was out she didn’t bother to call him to know if he was okay. In an attempt to apologize, the beating started again, this time, he called her names, calling her a thief, beating and asking her where his money was. The more she cried, pleading innocent, the more he beats her up, calling her names and saying to her “anytime we have little misunderstanding, you’ll report me to those amebo (gossip) neighbors, I’ll teach you a bitter lesson today” he continued yelling and hitting her with all his might, by the time the neighbors came to her rescue again, she was motionless and was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed that she had sustained serious injury on the head and was in a coma…



Before Kelvin came back from the office that night he had a huge amount of money with him. While he was drinking, the bar owner took the money for safekeeping. The following morning, the bar owner made efforts to return the money to him while he had already beaten his darling wife to a coma. In realizing all this, he became sober and devastated, grieving beyond control and tried to commit suicide.



By the time his wife will gain consciousness, only God knows what her decision will be.. what will yours be? And what advice will you give to the wife and to the husband on the other hand?



