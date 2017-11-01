Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React (19687 Views)

Pastor Adeboye Ask His Members To Donate N1billion, Freeze, Davido, Jude Okoye React



Yea, You got it right, 1 billion Naira! RCCG Pastor Adeboye is dragging lots to criticism to himself after he was videod during a recent church service asking his members to donate N1billion naira, And as expected Daddy Freeze shared the video on his page reacting to it, calling it the highest form of duping, Its already enough that people are worried about paying tithes, and this just even adds to the fire, cos people will even be more scared, to pay offering, talk more of tithes..



And Davido commented on the video, even Jude Okoye.. see below plus the video





Watch the video;



HERE--



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EQxxDmllqE



Or here



Gullibility of the highest order





I'd rather give my donations to indigent yet brilliant pupils whose parents can't pay various examination fees.

These pastors are very rich but God only knows what they do with their money. They don't do philantropy, they don't give to the poor, they don't donate to refugees or idp instead they encourage all members to keep paying tithe and offering. Must tithe and offering be in the form of money alone. Why cant we start paying in form of tubers of yam, maggi, salt and cloths. 26 Likes 5 Shares

Dey want to cut davido's money to 29 billion. The song no go sweet 56 Likes

Its now clear to me church is now a bussines!!! 1billion chai 23 Likes 1 Share

Wetin happen u wan buy google 3 Likes

Lol @e ku ise oluwa,dis freeze gt badmouth i swear...davido u are needed 5 Likes 1 Share

A proof that this church industry na business is rccg for example. You must submit a resume and must be a degree holder before you can be positioned as an area or parish pastor after which you are given a SUV and paid salary masked as welfare package every month. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Yet people will call freeze names and insult him... this is him asking "Did Jesus segregated his followers?" and every time this guy comes out, he's always backing his words with bible verses.



Religion has really washed away the intelligence of some of us Africans. Gullible Souls everywhere.



Even those that don't give offering not to mention tithe will come here and be blasting him like "Its my money and I will pay",... " its none of ur business I will cont paying" ...



Jesus probably will be looking at y'all hypocrites like 80 Likes 10 Shares

See General overseer oo . 1 billion Naira, yet only the rich can afford your university, the average church member cannot attend your university.... All these pastors are just their own pocket.. I use to respect this man but not anymore. You will collect over a billion Naira which is about 3Million USD from your church members and yet no Fred education or free anything for your members..



The Europeans were preaching about salvation and making sure the Gospel of Christ’s spreads like wildfire but now it’s all about money and fake miracles . Biko let this rapture kukuma come .. I’m done

Pastor Adeboye.



Take heed, you are gradually diverting from the original plan of God.



Jesus never collected cash from anyone because he wanted to preach the gospel and he said I AM THE GREAT TEACHER.



Why don't you follow his steps instead? 9 Likes 1 Share

People should learn to mind their business for Christ sake!



wtf!!! 6 Likes 1 Share

Am a Christian..

But this business men of God no go see me..

My sense still dey work.. 9 Likes

ladeb:

Wetin happen u wan buy google

He wan buy Zimbabwe He wan buy Zimbabwe 3 Likes

Ha! Jude calling OBO .....e never sabi say that mean something else other than what he intended eh

this man is hell bound no doubt. pastorpreneur 1 Like





Adeboye and his Cohorts right now Adeboye and his Cohorts right now

what's the money meant for

Dis life sef dey confuse me 2 Likes





Or are people just commanded to empty their pockets and don't ask stupid questions? So how much will Adeboye himself contribute to the N1bnOr are people just commanded to empty their pockets and don't ask stupid questions? 1 Like

A criminal at old age is a criminal till death 7 Likes

I bet some idiots already donated in the name of "tithes and offerings". If members of churches donate tithes and offerings to their pastor, who does the pastor donate to? Does he give the cash directly to God or he keeps it to himself? Abegi, no be all of us mumu reach that level. 2 Likes