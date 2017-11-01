₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by Bhelamblog: 11:24am
Pastor Adeboye Ask His Members To Donate N1billion, Freeze, Davido, Jude Okoye React
Yea, You got it right, 1 billion Naira! RCCG Pastor Adeboye is dragging lots to criticism to himself after he was videod during a recent church service asking his members to donate N1billion naira, And as expected Daddy Freeze shared the video on his page reacting to it, calling it the highest form of duping, Its already enough that people are worried about paying tithes, and this just even adds to the fire, cos people will even be more scared, to pay offering, talk more of tithes..
And Davido commented on the video, even Jude Okoye.. see below plus the video
Watch the video;
HERE-- https://www.instagram.com/p/BcEoLxlHam0/?taken-by=daddyfreeze
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EQxxDmllqE
Or here
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/shocking-video-shows-pastor-adeboye.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by daewoorazer(m): 11:30am
Gullibility of the highest order
I'd rather give my donations to indigent yet brilliant pupils whose parents can't pay various examination fees.
72 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by NwaChibuzor13: 11:32am
These pastors are very rich but God only knows what they do with their money. They don't do philantropy, they don't give to the poor, they don't donate to refugees or idp instead they encourage all members to keep paying tithe and offering. Must tithe and offering be in the form of money alone. Why cant we start paying in form of tubers of yam, maggi, salt and cloths.
26 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by maklelemakukula(m): 11:35am
Dey want to cut davido's money to 29 billion. The song no go sweet
56 Likes
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by mayweather145: 11:35am
Its now clear to me church is now a bussines!!! 1billion chai
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by ladeb: 11:35am
Wetin happen u wan buy google
3 Likes
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by Simplep(f): 11:39am
Lol @e ku ise oluwa,dis freeze gt badmouth i swear...davido u are needed
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by NwaChibuzor13: 11:46am
A proof that this church industry na business is rccg for example. You must submit a resume and must be a degree holder before you can be positioned as an area or parish pastor after which you are given a SUV and paid salary masked as welfare package every month.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by kiddoiLL(m): 11:50am
Yet people will call freeze names and insult him... this is him asking "Did Jesus segregated his followers?" and every time this guy comes out, he's always backing his words with bible verses.
Religion has really washed away the intelligence of some of us Africans. Gullible Souls everywhere.
Even those that don't give offering not to mention tithe will come here and be blasting him like "Its my money and I will pay",... " its none of ur business I will cont paying" ...
Jesus probably will be looking at y'all hypocrites like
80 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by Dc4life(m): 12:10pm
See General overseer oo . 1 billion Naira, yet only the rich can afford your university, the average church member cannot attend your university.... All these pastors are just their own pocket.. I use to respect this man but not anymore. You will collect over a billion Naira which is about 3Million USD from your church members and yet no Fred education or free anything for your members..
The Europeans were preaching about salvation and making sure the Gospel of Christ’s spreads like wildfire but now it’s all about money and fake miracles . Biko let this rapture kukuma come .. I’m done
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by Elnino4ladies: 1:08pm
Adebole issa thief
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by MrOjay1(m): 1:12pm
Adeboye,you are a thief and agent of darkness.
4 Likes
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by Daddykush: 1:12pm
Pastor Adeboye.
Take heed, you are gradually diverting from the original plan of God.
Jesus never collected cash from anyone because he wanted to preach the gospel and he said I AM THE GREAT TEACHER.
Why don't you follow his steps instead?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 1:12pm
Okay
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:12pm
People should learn to mind their business for Christ sake!
wtf!!!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by joystickextend1(m): 1:12pm
Okay..
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by yomalex(m): 1:12pm
alright
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by miqos03: 1:12pm
Yes
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by LastSurvivor11: 1:13pm
Am a Christian..
But this business men of God no go see me..
My sense still dey work..
9 Likes
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by Firstcitizen: 1:13pm
ladeb:
He wan buy Zimbabwe
3 Likes
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by bigtt76(f): 1:13pm
Ha! Jude calling OBO .....e never sabi say that mean something else other than what he intended eh
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:13pm
Check my signature for affordable and durable window blind and wallpaper
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by yeyerolling: 1:13pm
this man is hell bound no doubt. pastorpreneur
1 Like
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by BornAgainMay: 1:13pm
Adeboye and his Cohorts right now
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by anochuko01(m): 1:13pm
what's the money meant for
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by jbreezy: 1:13pm
Dis life sef dey confuse me
2 Likes
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by chuckdee4(m): 1:14pm
So how much will Adeboye himself contribute to the N1bn
Or are people just commanded to empty their pockets and don't ask stupid questions?
1 Like
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by OtemSapien: 1:14pm
A criminal at old age is a criminal till death
7 Likes
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by konkonbilo(m): 1:14pm
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by SmartMugu: 1:15pm
I bet some idiots already donated in the name of "tithes and offerings". If members of churches donate tithes and offerings to their pastor, who does the pastor donate to? Does he give the cash directly to God or he keeps it to himself? Abegi, no be all of us mumu reach that level.
2 Likes
|Re: "Who Can Donate N1 Billion?" Pastor Adeboye Asks - Daddy Freeze, Davido React by chuckdee4(m): 1:15pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Nigeria is not a place where you mind your business, else water go carry you
12 Likes 2 Shares
