President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking confirmation of 10 nominees of the Code of Conduct Bureau.



Senate President, Bukola Saraki read the president’s letter on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.



The letter is seeking urgent confirmation of the president’s nominees.



The letter stated that in compliance with section 541 of the 1999 constitution as amended and in pursuant to sections 1(2) and 1(3) of the code of conduct bureau act LFN 2004, the president wrote to request for the confirmation of the nominees.



“The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith. It is my hope that this Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will in their usual expeditious manner consider and confirm the nominees. Please accept Mr. Senate President, my assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter said.



The nominees are:



Muhammed Isa – Chairman Jigawa, North West

Murtala Kankia – member, Katsina North West

Emmanuel Attah – member, Cross River, South South

Danjuma Sado, member, Edo South

Obolo Opanachi, member, Kogi North Central

Ken Madaki Alkali, member Nasarawa, North Central

S.F. Ogundare, member, Oyo, South West

Ganiyu Hamzat, member, Ogun South West

Sahad Abubakar, member, Gombe North East

Vincent Nwanne, member, Ebonyi South East



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/buhari-writes-senate-for-confirmation-of-10-ccb-nominees/amp/





I am sorry but it seems all that he does is just to sign letters that has Northern names....



Muhammed - North West

Murtala - North West

Abubakar - North East

Obolo - North Central

Alkali - North Central

----------------------------------------------

Emmanuel - South

Danjuma - South (suspicious claim, see name )

Ogundare -South

Ganiyu - South

All these bloggers sef,





how credible is ds info





op...

Noted.

.

Fair enough

Just continue wasting monies that are scared.











And they end up not doing anything like that Danladi that was forming Boss

IF U CAME HERE TO SEE THEIR NAMES CLICK LIKE 5 Likes

Sectionist at it again...

Nawaoo...

Don't know what to make of this list.











its Pipty Pipty Buhari belike....its Pipty Pipty

CCB? Sarakis worst friends..







It seems like South East is in Chad not Nigeria 2 Likes





















































Remind my HELPER that I'm still WAITING FOR HIM Lemme use this land to greet chelsea fans andRemind my HELPER that I'm still WAITING FOR HIM

Ok, but he's still a dull.ard

Bitcoin1000:

Leave politicians follow my signature





Please gist me in details, I'm dead interested Please gist me in details, I'm dead interested

We need real change

North East and South East!

Wait... Dm no dy pick people from our Dear Kwara State ni

Abi their nomination no dy enter News





