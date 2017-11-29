₦airaland Forum

Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Anstalk(f): 12:26pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking confirmation of 10 nominees of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki read the president’s letter on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

The letter is seeking urgent confirmation of the president’s nominees.

The letter stated that in compliance with section 541 of the 1999 constitution as amended and in pursuant to sections 1(2) and 1(3) of the code of conduct bureau act LFN 2004, the president wrote to request for the confirmation of the nominees.

“The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith. It is my hope that this Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will in their usual expeditious manner consider and confirm the nominees. Please accept Mr. Senate President, my assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter said.

The nominees are:

Muhammed Isa – Chairman Jigawa, North West
Murtala Kankia – member, Katsina North West
Emmanuel Attah – member, Cross River, South South
Danjuma Sado, member, Edo South
Obolo Opanachi, member, Kogi North Central
Ken Madaki Alkali, member Nasarawa, North Central
S.F. Ogundare, member, Oyo, South West
Ganiyu Hamzat, member, Ogun South West
Sahad Abubakar, member, Gombe North East
Vincent Nwanne, member, Ebonyi South East


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/buhari-writes-senate-for-confirmation-of-10-ccb-nominees/amp/

Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Keneking: 12:45pm
Useless request...the same CCB that the court has shut down due to leadership crises undecided

I am sorry but it seems all that he does is just to sign letters that has Northern names.... undecided

Muhammed - North West
Murtala - North West
Abubakar - North East
Obolo - North Central
Alkali - North Central
----------------------------------------------
Emmanuel - South
Danjuma - South (suspicious claim, see name undecided)
Ogundare -South
Ganiyu - South
Vincent - South

Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by DaBillionnaire: 12:49pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by madridguy(m): 1:43pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:43pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by brainpulse: 1:43pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Bossontop(m): 1:43pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by BizLifeE: 1:44pm
Just continue wasting monies that are scared.





Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Acecards: 1:45pm
And they end up not doing anything like that Danladi that was forming Boss
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by oshe11(m): 1:45pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by pezeji(m): 1:45pm
Sectionist at it again...
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by kindnyce(m): 1:46pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by oshe11(m): 1:47pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by VcStunner(m): 1:47pm
CCB? Sarakis worst friends..



Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by helinues: 1:47pm
It seems like South East is in Chad not Nigeria

Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by oshe11(m): 1:48pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Getintouch2004(m): 1:48pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Tajbol4splend(m): 1:49pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by 9jatatafo(m): 1:50pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Pavore9: 1:51pm
North East and South East! cheesy cheesy
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by yemajiteru(m): 1:56pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by tejpot(m): 1:58pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by barcelona007(f): 1:58pm
Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by chijiokeob332: 2:00pm
