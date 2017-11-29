₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking confirmation of 10 nominees of the Code of Conduct Bureau.
President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking confirmation of 10 nominees of the Code of Conduct Bureau.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/buhari-writes-senate-for-confirmation-of-10-ccb-nominees/amp/
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Keneking: 12:45pm
Useless request...the same CCB that the court has shut down due to leadership crises
I am sorry but it seems all that he does is just to sign letters that has Northern names....
Muhammed - North West
Murtala - North West
Abubakar - North East
Obolo - North Central
Alkali - North Central
----------------------------------------------
Emmanuel - South
Danjuma - South (suspicious claim, see name )
Ogundare -South
Ganiyu - South
Vincent - South
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by DaBillionnaire: 12:49pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by madridguy(m): 1:43pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:43pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by brainpulse: 1:43pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Bossontop(m): 1:43pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by BizLifeE: 1:44pm
Just continue wasting monies that are scared.
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Acecards: 1:45pm
And they end up not doing anything like that Danladi that was forming Boss
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by oshe11(m): 1:45pm
IF U CAME HERE TO SEE THEIR NAMES CLICK LIKE
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by pezeji(m): 1:45pm
Sectionist at it again...
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by kindnyce(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by oshe11(m): 1:47pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by VcStunner(m): 1:47pm
CCB? Sarakis worst friends..
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by helinues: 1:47pm
It seems like South East is in Chad not Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by oshe11(m): 1:48pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Getintouch2004(m): 1:48pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Tajbol4splend(m): 1:49pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by 9jatatafo(m): 1:50pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by Pavore9: 1:51pm
North East and South East!
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by yemajiteru(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by tejpot(m): 1:58pm
Nice list but what is the cut-off?
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by barcelona007(f): 1:58pm
|Re: Buhari Writes Senate For Confirmation Of 10 CCB Nominees by chijiokeob332: 2:00pm
