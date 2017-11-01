Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos (5716 Views)

The main question being asked by online users is - who is the man's main love after all the public affection and attention.



The man has since deleted all the birthday wishes on his Facebook timeline in order to avoid another "world war "...



happy birthday to him tho He looks richhappy birthday to him tho 1 Like

THIS IS MONEY LOVE. 2 Likes

See as all of dem dey call am baby.They don dey breastfeed am in za oza room 18 Likes 1 Share

This Guy is just rich and must be spending for them. 2 Likes

They love his money jare. Take it easy, ladies. 2 Likes

All I see is a promiscuous man with money getting bday wishes from his broads 4 Likes

Fake, infatuated love.













THE SMOOTH OPERATOR!! 2 Likes 2 Shares

He must have been a Maga to all of them at different times...

the person I have a problem with is the Troll who noticed it all and did aproko 2 Likes

Social media has taken many many many lives! Ovokos

Chairman, demons club.

Money talking





Trails of Brother Jero





Dump player. if your are going to play, then put smartly.



No 1 rule of modern playing: keep your social media life private. Don't add biitches you are smashing on your social pages...most especially Facebook.



Dude deserves what he got.

It happened to me once from wishes to abuses but I didn't care.

#DairyOfaMaleAshawo

so? How is this news?



All the ladies calling him baby because of money



Who's now the real one

The hoes ain't loyal! They'd do anything for the money!

No be ishilove, na moneylove

Player





NA STRONG MAN yOU NO SEE HIM BODY ?NA STRONG MAN

Exactly what happened to me last month during my birthday 1 Share

lool

He even looks like a certified maga.

double wahala for dead body