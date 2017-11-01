₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by dainformant(m): 1:15pm
This is what it means to be a ladies' man... A man identified as Collin Tangeni, has shown that he really has the hearts of the ladies after causing a buzz online on his birthday. Different ladies stormed his Facebook account to wish him a happy birthday - with all of them referring him as their love and sweetheart.
The main question being asked by online users is - who is the man's main love after all the public affection and attention.
The man has since deleted all the birthday wishes on his Facebook timeline in order to avoid another "world war "...
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by dainformant(m): 1:16pm
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by kendrace(f): 1:17pm
He looks rich happy birthday to him tho
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by serverconnect: 1:17pm
THIS IS MONEY LOVE.
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by danduj(m): 1:18pm
See as all of dem dey call am baby.They don dey breastfeed am in za oza room
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by TRAPP(m): 1:22pm
This Guy is just rich and must be spending for them.
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by adadike281(f): 1:25pm
They love his money jare. Take it easy, ladies.
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by gabinogem(m): 1:36pm
All I see is a promiscuous man with money getting bday wishes from his broads
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by ItuExchange(m): 1:47pm
Fake, infatuated love.
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:48pm
THE SMOOTH OPERATOR!!
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by eezeribe(m): 1:48pm
He must have been a Maga to all of them at different times...
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Patented: 1:48pm
the person I have a problem with is the Troll who noticed it all and did aproko
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by ELgordo(m): 1:48pm
Social media has taken many many many lives! Ovokos
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by kennygee(f): 1:48pm
Chairman, demons club.
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Acecards: 1:48pm
Money talking
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by BruncleZuma: 1:49pm
Trails of Brother Jero
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by shachris02: 1:49pm
Dump player. if your are going to play, then put smartly.
No 1 rule of modern playing: keep your social media life private. Don't add biitches you are smashing on your social pages...most especially Facebook.
Dude deserves what he got.
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by MrWondah(m): 1:49pm
It happened to me once from wishes to abuses but I didn't care.
#DairyOfaMaleAshawo
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Gentle2015: 1:49pm
so? How is this news?
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:49pm
Chai
All the ladies calling him baby because of money
Who's now the real one
I run away from men with too many female friends...Can't shout
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by TEYA: 1:49pm
The hoes ain't loyal! They'd do anything for the money!
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by BornAgainMay: 1:49pm
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by mightyrocket(m): 1:49pm
No be ishilove, na moneylove
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by 9jatatafo(m): 1:50pm
Player
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by SkillfulValue: 1:50pm
Money and women are almost inseparable!
And when they want to stab you they forget that you were once a bae!!!
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Lacomus(m): 1:50pm
yOU NO SEE HIM BODY ?
NA STRONG MAN
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by adeniyi55: 1:50pm
Exactly what happened to me last month during my birthday
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by kushercain: 1:50pm
lool
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by ObaKlaz(m): 1:50pm
He even looks like a certified maga.
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by brunobaba(m): 1:50pm
double wahala for dead body
|Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Memphis357(m): 1:50pm
*in Biggie Smalls voice*........True Playa for real....ask Puff Daddy.
