The main question being asked by online users is - who is the man's main love after all the public affection and attention.



The man has since deleted all the birthday wishes on his Facebook timeline in order to avoid another "world war "...



Source; This is what it means to be a ladies' man... A man identified as Collin Tangeni, has shown that he really has the hearts of the ladies after causing a buzz online on his birthday. Different ladies stormed his Facebook account to wish him a happy birthday - with all of them referring him as their love and sweetheart.The main question being asked by online users is - who is the man's main love after all the public affection and attention.The man has since deleted all the birthday wishes on his Facebook timeline in order to avoid another "world war "...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/different-ladies-express-love-one-man-birthday-see-photos.html