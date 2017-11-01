₦airaland Forum

Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by dainformant(m): 1:15pm
This is what it means to be a ladies' man... A man identified as Collin Tangeni, has shown that he really has the hearts of the ladies after causing a buzz online on his birthday. Different ladies stormed his Facebook account to wish him a happy birthday - with all of them referring him as their love and sweetheart.

The main question being asked by online users is - who is the man's main love after all the public affection and attention.

The man has since deleted all the birthday wishes on his Facebook timeline in order to avoid another "world war "...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/different-ladies-express-love-one-man-birthday-see-photos.html

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by dainformant(m): 1:16pm
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by kendrace(f): 1:17pm
He looks rich grin grin happy birthday to him tho

1 Like

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by serverconnect: 1:17pm
THIS IS MONEY LOVE.

2 Likes

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by danduj(m): 1:18pm
See as all of dem dey call am baby.They don dey breastfeed am in za oza room

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by TRAPP(m): 1:22pm
This Guy is just rich and must be spending for them.

2 Likes

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by adadike281(f): 1:25pm
They love his money jare. Take it easy, ladies.

2 Likes

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by gabinogem(m): 1:36pm
All I see is a promiscuous man with money getting bday wishes from his broads cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by ItuExchange(m): 1:47pm
Fake, infatuated love.






Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:48pm
THE SMOOTH OPERATOR!!

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by eezeribe(m): 1:48pm
He must have been a Maga to all of them at different times...
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Patented: 1:48pm
the person I have a problem with is the Troll who noticed it all and did aproko

2 Likes

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by ELgordo(m): 1:48pm
Social media has taken many many many lives! Ovokos
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by kennygee(f): 1:48pm
Chairman, demons club.
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Acecards: 1:48pm
Money talking grin
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by BruncleZuma: 1:49pm
grin grin grin grin

Trails of Brother Jero

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by shachris02: 1:49pm
Dump player. if your are going to play, then put smartly.

No 1 rule of modern playing: keep your social media life private. Don't add biitches you are smashing on your social pages...most especially Facebook.

Dude deserves what he got.
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by MrWondah(m): 1:49pm
It happened to me once from wishes to abuses but I didn't care.
#DairyOfaMaleAshawo
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Gentle2015: 1:49pm
so? How is this news?
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:49pm
Chai cheesy
All the ladies calling him baby because of money grin

Who's now the real one
I run away from men with too many female friends...Can't shout cheesy
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by TEYA: 1:49pm
The hoes ain't loyal! They'd do anything for the money!
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by BornAgainMay: 1:49pm
cool

1 Like

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by mightyrocket(m): 1:49pm
No be ishilove, na moneylove
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by 9jatatafo(m): 1:50pm
Player
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by SkillfulValue: 1:50pm
Money and women are almost inseparable!

And when they want to stab you they forget that you were once a bae!!! grin

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Lacomus(m): 1:50pm
yOU NO SEE HIM BODY ?
NA STRONG MAN grin
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by adeniyi55: 1:50pm
Exactly what happened to me last month during my birthday grin

1 Share

Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by kushercain: 1:50pm
lool
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by ObaKlaz(m): 1:50pm
He even looks like a certified maga.
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by brunobaba(m): 1:50pm
double wahala for dead body
Re: Different Ladies Express Love For Man On His Birthday. Photos by Memphis357(m): 1:50pm
*in Biggie Smalls voice*........True Playa for real....ask Puff Daddy.

