After everything his been through, both the blows and knacking, he deserves this, Singer Mr 2kay just got himself a Mercedes, and we couldn't be more happier for him, The car looks like a second hand, Maybe one of his friends used it and sold it to him.. but who cares? Which ever way he got it, Congrats to him..

Money he got from eko hotel, to stop him from suing them..

I like his music though. 11 Likes

Burna boy think say e fit run u Down...



Keep balling 12 Likes





Eko hotel don pay.







How do I get robbed in this hotel Eko hotel don pay.How do I get robbed in this hotel 2 Likes







abi dem don do out of court settlement abi dem don do out of court settlement

Borrow , pose , naija artistes and fake life na 5&6 7 Likes

OP, If u wanna Insult him , Insult him... Stop being an Unfriendly Friend...House Hold Enemy 15 Likes 1 Share





This guy is one the hard working Nigerian artistes





He always tries to make sense in his songs



More blesses bro.



Pray for me too This guy is one the hard working Nigerian artistesHe always tries to make sense in his songsMore blesses bro.Pray for me too 1 Like





Is like I will change my choice of car to Mercedes-Benz o,this Lexus is becoming too much o[code][/code]

Benz nah good car

When u have a lawyer den u gat no problem.

Hope the BBQ guy has not been sold to Libya 5 Likes

all this Jigas forming musician ehn. ..God is watching

So mk we dey run... Rubbish, like say im sabi sing better song... Igbo smoker

Good for him.....

Who is Mr 2k?

Weldone sir

Eko Hotel has paid him

This guy is one the hard working Nigerian artist





He always tries to make sense in his songs



More blesses bro.



Pray for me too

which one b he tries to make sense... which one b he tries to make sense...

It's not something to worry about. We have your grammar to worry about

abi u still dey flaunt na m.i go beat u this time

Well you r right to say the car is a second hand vehicle; i'm refering to the Op. By virtue of model, you can hardly find a brand new one. But guess what Op, that car costs more than 3million and that is dough.



Im sure the op will not have the guts to pick a car like that if even dashed 3million. He will use the money to solve a lot of problems in his life which Mr 2kay has foregone that stage of his life.



Dont cause but appreciate. 4 Likes