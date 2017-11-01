₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by ENDTIMEgist(m): 9:19pm
https://thenigerialawyer.com/lagos-pastor-allegedly-threatened-with-havoc-over-shrine-demolition/
2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by purem(m): 9:23pm
mr pastor I thought your God is the only living God na why then are you afraid
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by loneatar: 9:30pm
Dis one is no longer a spiritual battle
I pray God help him
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Edu3Again: 9:44pm
purem:
he is doing what he can, leaves what he cant to God.
22 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by fxjunkie(m): 10:11pm
m
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by IAMSASHY(f): 10:11pm
God protects his anointed
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by not4sure(m): 10:11pm
I am not devil here but what are you looking for there, you are not different from Boko Haram that blows place of worship. Because you just scattered someone place of worship. You can convince them to join you not destroying it
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Daddykush: 10:11pm
Good evening everyone. I hope you all enjoyed your day?
I am so sorry for derailing the thread I just want to ask a serious question.
That guy that use to comment on Frontpage and ask "Do you like barbecue?" where is he?
I hope he hasn't been sold to Libya. I am scared
16 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by blackbeau1(f): 10:12pm
If it's God who asked you to do that , then speak to him about it.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by martineverest(m): 10:12pm
Serve u right
They weren't disturbing ur peace.... U weren't too find trouble... Face the consequences
8 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Jigba(f): 10:12pm
You shouldn't have destroyed their shrine, last time I checked there's freedom to practice any type of religion in Nigeria.
Just because you are a Christian doesn't give you the right to destroy their shrine, to try to convert them to your own religion
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Orpe7(m): 10:12pm
Whit Sh*t hits the fan
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Flashh: 10:12pm
Hypocrisy in disguise.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by themonk(m): 10:13pm
Jigba:you are one of the very few sensible people in nairaland.
anyway I don't believe the pastors claims, pastors can configure any story these days to appear more powerful and be more appealing to prospective members.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by dallyemmy: 10:13pm
Keep fasting and praying using the word of God! You will prevail!
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by ehissi(m): 10:13pm
Oo
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by FuckTheMod: 10:13pm
Stupîd wicked brainless foolish pastor.
He destroyed another person's worship house and he wants to worship in peace in his own.
Why is he writing to the whole world now, can't he jesus save him from the men threatening his life now?
No peace for the wicked. You're fuckīng on your own
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by adbayo79ba(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by KingTom(m): 10:14pm
Jigba:and if they burn and destroy his church, we'll call them hoodlums
9 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by NoFavors: 10:14pm
Who send am work?
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Jigba(f): 10:15pm
KingTom:
Ikr
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by davillian(m): 10:15pm
Who gave u permission to destroy their shrine.
U never see anything.
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by valgbo(m): 10:15pm
m
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by CaptainJeffry: 10:15pm
I don't believe this man. He looks like who wants cheap publicity.
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Nbote(m): 10:16pm
Cheap publicity stunt... D shrine u claimed U claimed to destroy na ur own? If d owners are afta u go and ansa dem or what does he want ppl to do for him.. If he didn't know he was strong enof why poke d bear?
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Alexk2(m): 10:16pm
I dont just get it..why will you destroy their strine to start with? I'm a christian and not even Freeze can sware me away from Jesus but when pastors/so callef christians act this, i wonder if we're reading same bible or if they really understand what christianity is all about. What makes you now different from boko haram than destroy churches?
Sebi your own warefare is canal, face them now..
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by MasterRahl(m): 10:17pm
I have two words:
1. Wisdom is profitable to all that have it. In all you do, apply wisdom.
2. Do not put the Lord your God to the test.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by adem30: 10:17pm
Who send you to destroy shrine?
In fact it's a criminal activity. Why disturbing other people religion? Can he destroy a mosque?
He should apologise publicly because our constitution allowed Christianity, Islamic and Traditional religion
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Buharimustgo: 10:17pm
Foolish pastor,are you wiser than God that allowed them to exist?
For others with similar behavior no amount of prayers can wipe out demons from this earth.
The only weapon we have as Christians is our righteousness
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Xisnin: 10:20pm
This foolish pastor should be sued for desecration and destruction of properties.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Pebcak: 10:21pm
|Re: Pastor Chukwudi Okoh: "Letter From Ogboni Fraternity Threatened Me" by Bellfun(m): 10:21pm
First of, you are wrong for destroying other people's place of worship...
Secondly,if it's the Ogboni you claim are after your life...they won't threaten you with a letter...
And if it's truly Ogboni people...guy you're fuccked! And it has nothing to do with spiritual...they can sue you for destruction of property and most likely the judge will be their member...either way... you're fuccked!
7 Likes 1 Share
Do You Believe In Heaven And Hell? / Atheism And Terrorism; Annihilation in The Quest For Atheistic Domination / Rccg Sunday School Manual( Sunday, 14th May, 2017
