A Lagos-based pastor and leader of Kingdom Fire Ministry International, Chukwudi Okoh, has called on the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria, and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate a threat letter purportedly written to him by some people who claimed to be members of the Ogboni Fraternity.



Okoh, who spoke with our reporter on Tuesday, said he had gone to his church auditorium in the Okokomaiko area of Lagos State on November 7 for a meeting with other church leaders when he saw the letter which he thought was a prayer request.







On opening the letter, the 52-year-old Ebonyi State indigene said he discovered that it was a threat to his life over his involvement in the destruction of traditional shrines and conversion of some idol worshippers to Christianity.

Our correspondent, who saw a copy of the letter, observed that it was signed by two unnamed persons who claimed to be ‘Secretary’ and ‘Akpino Grandmaster’ of the sect.



They claimed to be officials of the western headquarters of the group based in Abeokuta, Ogun State.



The letter, dated November 3, read, “Dear Chukwudi Okoh; We the Aborigine Fraternity of Nigeria hereby warn you against character assassination. You are warned to desist from destroying our religion in the name of your confession; turning our members away from our ancestral traditional way of worship. We have sent out men to warn you on several occasions, but you (refused to) adhere to our warning.



“We have many reports against you (on) how you destroyed our temple and burnt our materials of worship (malicious damage) in Ogun, Kwara, Cross River states. All these reports will be used against you unless (you) leave us and our members alone. This is the last warning to you, or else you will run out of Nigeria. We know your house and your church; there will be no hiding place for you.”



The father of five, who said he had already reported to the PFN and CAN leadership in the Ojo area, said he believed some people were out to destroy him.



He said, “I went to church that day for a meeting when I saw the letter on the altar. I was with three of my subordinate pastors. I thought it was a prayer request and when I opened it, I saw it was a threat letter. I reported it to the PFN chairman and we prayed together over it. I also reported it to CAN.



“This is not the first time I will be getting such a threat. Sometime in September, a motorist waylaid me on the road with his car. He said I was disturbing his group and I should stop or else they would come for me. He then quickly drove off.”



Our reporter learnt that the cleric had reported the case at the Okokomaiko Police Station.



Okoh, during a chat with our correspondent, recalled destroying some shrines on the invitation of people who converted into the Christian faith during some of his evangelical outreaches.



He said, “I am a full time pastor and I have been in ministry for over 24 years. I have built churches in four different parts of Lagos, but they were demolished by the government. My present church location is our fifth and hopefully last building.



“I organise crusades with medical treatments for my host communities. There are times people confess to belonging to Ogboni Fraternity and they bring their materials and books for burning. I have done this many times in different parts of the country.



“There was a former Ogboni member that I converted. I can’t say I have any regrets because such is part of my calling,” he added.



Efforts by our correspondent to reach a representative of the sect to react to the letter were unsuccessful.



Telephone numbers of supposed leaders sighted by our correspondent on the group’s Facebook page did not connect despite repeated attempts.



The group’s website was also not accessible as of press time.



The Secretary of CAN, Lagos State, Akinadewo Israel, said he had yet to get a report of the incident from the CAN coordinator in the Ojo area.



The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, said investigations were ongoing.



He said, “We are working to get to the roots of the threat. We believe that with the security put in place by the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, the people do not have the capacity to carry out any threat. Attempts by any group to attack a place of worship will be resisted.



“The CP, however, warns religious leaders to avoid hate speeches that may injure the feelings of other religious leaders which can lead to situations like this.”





https://thenigerialawyer.com/lagos-pastor-allegedly-threatened-with-havoc-over-shrine-demolition/

why then are you afraid mr pastor I thought your God is the only living God nawhy then are you afraid 9 Likes 1 Share

Dis one is no longer a spiritual battle

I pray God help him 2 Likes 1 Share

purem:

why then are you afraid mr pastor I thought your God is the only living God nawhy then are you afraid

he is doing what he can, leaves what he cant to God. he is doing what he can, leaves what he cant to God. 22 Likes

m

God protects his anointed God protects his anointed 1 Like

I am not devil here but what are you looking for there, you are not different from Boko Haram that blows place of worship. Because you just scattered someone place of worship. You can convince them to join you not destroying it I am not devil here but what are you looking for there, you are not different from Boko Haram that blows place of worship. Because you just scattered someone place of worship. You can convince them to join you not destroying it 23 Likes 3 Shares





I am so sorry for derailing the thread I just want to ask a serious question.



That guy that use to comment on Frontpage and ask "Do you like barbecue?" where is he?



I hope he hasn't been sold to Libya. I am scared Good evening everyone. I hope you all enjoyed your day?I am so sorry for derailing the thread I just want to ask a serious question.That guy that use to comment on Frontpage and ask "Do you like barbecue?" where is he?I hope he hasn't been sold to Libya. I am scared 16 Likes

If it's God who asked you to do that , then speak to him about it. 1 Like

Serve u right



They weren't disturbing ur peace.... U weren't too find trouble... Face the consequences 8 Likes





Just because you are a Christian doesn't give you the right to destroy their shrine, to try to convert them to your own religion You shouldn't have destroyed their shrine, last time I checked there's freedom to practice any type of religion in Nigeria.Just because you are a Christian doesn't give you the right to destroy their shrine, to try to convert them to your own religion 25 Likes 1 Share

Whit Sh*t hits the fan

Hypocrisy in disguise. 2 Likes

Jigba:

You shouldn't have destroyed their shrine, last time I checked there's freedom to practice any type of religion in Nigeria.



Just because you are a Christian doesn't give you the right to destroy their shrine, to try to convert them to your own religion



you are one of the very few sensible people in nairaland.



anyway I don't believe the pastors claims, pastors can configure any story these days to appear more powerful and be more appealing to prospective members. you are one of the very few sensible people in nairaland.anyway I don't believe the pastors claims, pastors can configure any story these days to appear more powerful and be more appealing to prospective members. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Keep fasting and praying using the word of God! You will prevail!

Oo





He destroyed another person's worship house and he wants to worship in peace in his own.



Why is he writing to the whole world now, can't he jesus save him from the men threatening his life now?



No peace for the wicked. You're fuckīng on your own





Stupîd wicked brainless foolish pastor.He destroyed another person's worship house and he wants to worship in peace in his own.Why is he writing to the whole world now, can't he jesus save him from the men threatening his life now?No peace for the wicked. You're fuckīng on your own 9 Likes 3 Shares

Jigba:

You shouldn't have destroyed their shrine, last time I checked there's freedom to practice any type of religion in Nigeria.



Just because you are a Christian doesn't give you the right to destroy their shrine



and if they burn and destroy his church, we'll call them hoodlums and if they burn and destroy his church, we'll call them hoodlums 9 Likes

Who send am work? 1 Like

KingTom:

and if they burn and destroy his church, we'll call them hoodlums

Ikr Ikr 1 Like

Who gave u permission to destroy their shrine.

U never see anything. 4 Likes

m

I don't believe this man. He looks like who wants cheap publicity. 5 Likes

Cheap publicity stunt... D shrine u claimed U claimed to destroy na ur own? If d owners are afta u go and ansa dem or what does he want ppl to do for him.. If he didn't know he was strong enof why poke d bear? 4 Likes

I dont just get it..why will you destroy their strine to start with? I'm a christian and not even Freeze can sware me away from Jesus but when pastors/so callef christians act this, i wonder if we're reading same bible or if they really understand what christianity is all about. What makes you now different from boko haram than destroy churches?



Sebi your own warefare is canal, face them now..

I have two words:



1. Wisdom is profitable to all that have it. In all you do, apply wisdom.



2. Do not put the Lord your God to the test. 1 Like

Who send you to destroy shrine?



In fact it's a criminal activity. Why disturbing other people religion? Can he destroy a mosque?



He should apologise publicly because our constitution allowed Christianity, Islamic and Traditional religion 4 Likes

Foolish pastor,are you wiser than God that allowed them to exist?

For others with similar behavior no amount of prayers can wipe out demons from this earth.

The only weapon we have as Christians is our righteousness 1 Like 1 Share

This foolish pastor should be sued for desecration and destruction of properties. 2 Likes