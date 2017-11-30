I assume that we can agree that the need for a master degree is gaining practical experience and exposure and so on. How about we talk timing. Directly after your Bachelor’s? or after a few years? Which do you think is advisable?

Let’s take a look at both sides of the coin



First, reasons you should go for a masters degree directly after bachelor degree



You’re still fresh from school

For some people, this the most essential purpose behind an early Master’s degree. Some people delay their Master’s so they can get a job, start making some money, start a family, etc, till the delay becomes unending. But after graduation, it’s easier to find the energy and motivation to to go to class, do assignments, and study for exams, without being bothered about the other things you have to juggle between.



It’s easier to better define your aspirations

Most of the time, decisions on bachelors is made at a young age, a period characterized by youthful exuberance and maybe a desperation to want to get into the university fast. Sometimes, aspiring university students don’t even worry about careers and future jobs. It’s not surprising that some people switch degrees at some stage in their bachelor degree, while some don’t enjoy their jobs or career choice.

Choosing a master degree however will enable you have an overview of your field of choice, personality, and character, and this in turn helps you better refine and define your purposes, aspirations and goals.



It’s an opportunity to study with your own generation

Imagine going to school with those kids who come around to play with your children back in the days. As if that isn’t enough, these are the same kids you send on errands and scold when they get really stubborn. Okay, asides that …

Studies have shown that the younger a generation, the smarter that generation is. As time goes by, things get more difficult, from understanding notes and classes, to impressing your lecturers in your practicals and seminars, and securing a scholarship in your field.

One more thing, going for a master degree at a young age and inexperienced phase in your life can mean you’ll have the opportunity to learn from your teachers and other older colleagues, and easily get an insider perspective of your choice industry.



Now, lets see Reasons to go for a masters degree later in life



You can support yourself financially

Yes, just as it sounds. If you choose to do a master degree later, after you’ve worked for a while, you won’t have to bother your parents or anybody for allowance or tuition. This simply implies you’ll be able to afford the fees yourself, and maybe, regardless of the destination. You may also choose to do part-time masters if you so desire. One other sure benefit is that you will have your independent student experience without worrying that you are a burden to someone else.

These may however depend on your savings and earnings.



You know what you want

Going for a Master’s degree implies that you want to specialize in something. It becomes easier to sift through the curriculum and picking the elective courses which best suits your specialization, although, compulsory courses will be there for you to do. You can only do this when you know what you want.

Also, it is quite possible for you to realize that your chosen career isn’t right for you after working in it for some time. You will have met other professionals and learned a few things about their jobs which may appeal to you. Complementing your bachelor degree with masters allows you to give your career a new direction and work in the field you really want to be in - something you could have never achieved without the work experience.

Even in your current career choice, going for your Master degree after having worked for some years provides an opportunity to “polish” your qualifications, as well as your theoretical and practical knowledge. This in turn makes your learning experience much more useful and rewarding, and you will return to your job with more knowledge and better ways of implementing everything you studied.



You have acquired more experience than the rest

Depending on the field of interest you have been working, this may be one of the greatest advantage of doing a Master’s degree later in life. You already have work experience as well as a clearer path and idea of what you really want.

With so much practical training backing you up, comprehension in classes will be very easy for you. And, imagine getting more out of the same class that may have amounted to very little only a couple of years earlier.

With real-world work experience, you will give have the chance to apply most of the things you learned during your Bachelor's degree, and also identify the areas in your knowledge which you want to fill during your master degree.

Postgraduate degrees often require self-discipline and personal maturity from the student due to its higher academic standards. Being a few years older and having worked before, you will ultimately be a much more efficient, professional, and successful postgraduate student.



All things considered, only you can know when you are prepared or when you have the right mind-set to go back to school. The timing of a Master degree is an extremely personal choice. It’s a matter of careful thought before decision making. All the best as you go for your master degree.

For you, when did you go for your master degree? when do you think is right? Do you wish you did it at a different time than when you did? Let's know what you think. 6 Likes 3 Shares