|When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by HushTee(m): 7:16am
I assume that we can agree that the need for a master degree is gaining practical experience and exposure and so on. How about we talk timing. Directly after your Bachelor’s? or after a few years? Which do you think is advisable?
Let’s take a look at both sides of the coin
First, reasons you should go for a masters degree directly after bachelor degree
You’re still fresh from school
For some people, this the most essential purpose behind an early Master’s degree. Some people delay their Master’s so they can get a job, start making some money, start a family, etc, till the delay becomes unending. But after graduation, it’s easier to find the energy and motivation to to go to class, do assignments, and study for exams, without being bothered about the other things you have to juggle between.
It’s easier to better define your aspirations
Most of the time, decisions on bachelors is made at a young age, a period characterized by youthful exuberance and maybe a desperation to want to get into the university fast. Sometimes, aspiring university students don’t even worry about careers and future jobs. It’s not surprising that some people switch degrees at some stage in their bachelor degree, while some don’t enjoy their jobs or career choice.
Choosing a master degree however will enable you have an overview of your field of choice, personality, and character, and this in turn helps you better refine and define your purposes, aspirations and goals.
It’s an opportunity to study with your own generation
Imagine going to school with those kids who come around to play with your children back in the days. As if that isn’t enough, these are the same kids you send on errands and scold when they get really stubborn. Okay, asides that …
Studies have shown that the younger a generation, the smarter that generation is. As time goes by, things get more difficult, from understanding notes and classes, to impressing your lecturers in your practicals and seminars, and securing a scholarship in your field.
One more thing, going for a master degree at a young age and inexperienced phase in your life can mean you’ll have the opportunity to learn from your teachers and other older colleagues, and easily get an insider perspective of your choice industry.
Now, lets see Reasons to go for a masters degree later in life
You can support yourself financially
Yes, just as it sounds. If you choose to do a master degree later, after you’ve worked for a while, you won’t have to bother your parents or anybody for allowance or tuition. This simply implies you’ll be able to afford the fees yourself, and maybe, regardless of the destination. You may also choose to do part-time masters if you so desire. One other sure benefit is that you will have your independent student experience without worrying that you are a burden to someone else.
These may however depend on your savings and earnings.
You know what you want
Going for a Master’s degree implies that you want to specialize in something. It becomes easier to sift through the curriculum and picking the elective courses which best suits your specialization, although, compulsory courses will be there for you to do. You can only do this when you know what you want.
Also, it is quite possible for you to realize that your chosen career isn’t right for you after working in it for some time. You will have met other professionals and learned a few things about their jobs which may appeal to you. Complementing your bachelor degree with masters allows you to give your career a new direction and work in the field you really want to be in - something you could have never achieved without the work experience.
Even in your current career choice, going for your Master degree after having worked for some years provides an opportunity to “polish” your qualifications, as well as your theoretical and practical knowledge. This in turn makes your learning experience much more useful and rewarding, and you will return to your job with more knowledge and better ways of implementing everything you studied.
You have acquired more experience than the rest
Depending on the field of interest you have been working, this may be one of the greatest advantage of doing a Master’s degree later in life. You already have work experience as well as a clearer path and idea of what you really want.
With so much practical training backing you up, comprehension in classes will be very easy for you. And, imagine getting more out of the same class that may have amounted to very little only a couple of years earlier.
With real-world work experience, you will give have the chance to apply most of the things you learned during your Bachelor's degree, and also identify the areas in your knowledge which you want to fill during your master degree.
Postgraduate degrees often require self-discipline and personal maturity from the student due to its higher academic standards. Being a few years older and having worked before, you will ultimately be a much more efficient, professional, and successful postgraduate student.
All things considered, only you can know when you are prepared or when you have the right mind-set to go back to school. The timing of a Master degree is an extremely personal choice. It’s a matter of careful thought before decision making. All the best as you go for your master degree.
For you, when did you go for your master degree? when do you think is right? Do you wish you did it at a different time than when you did? Let's know what you think.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by Lionbite(m): 7:19am
True talk. I'm inspired.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by TonyCizzy: 7:28am
When you have the funds
8 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by sKeetz(m): 7:28am
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by AntiWailer: 7:29am
Any time you feel like and you can afford it.
In Nigeria labor market, it makes no difference except you want to become a lecturer.
I did mine more than 7 years after my first degree.
I will never pay for any child's Masters. Once you are done with your first degree Go and make your money and study further if you want to.
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by NoRetreat(m): 7:29am
true talk
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by Sambest2(m): 7:29am
I believe there should be a little full-time work experience before acquiring M.Sc, so say 1-3 years after first degree(NYSC covered) but in our "beloved Nigeria", you need the M.Sc for competitive advantage over B.Sc holders, smh..
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:29am
this is my best advice to you...dont rush because your classmates have bought masters form....and dont use your NYSC savings to venture into it immediately...after you have been gainfully employed with your first degree, then you can go for it...master's dey sweet wen you hold money for hand plus say you dey work join am...well I just want to make common sense.
15 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by nony43(m): 7:29am
When you are working
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by gnykelly(m): 7:29am
once you are able to earn your income on your own. not from the resources of your parents.
3 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by QuietHammer(m): 7:29am
They'll soon be here to say it's a waste of time.
4 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by lolamatin: 7:30am
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by dreamworld: 7:31am
When u are working
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by Quality20(m): 7:31am
well d right time is when u av enough money to run it
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by wink2015: 7:32am
Is Masters degree still relevant in this present hardship soaked Nigeria.
Bsc/HND degree Holder are still struggling to find gainful employment years after their graduation.
Where will they get the money to even fund a masters degree or an MBA/MSC Degree when there is no job to sustain the funding of such a degree.
3 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by Eraddray(m): 7:32am
Alaye leave long story jhor, anytime u have money, you do it, money is now a major factor
2 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by nNEOo(m): 7:32am
TonyCizzy:
Why is that married woman looking at Drake
2 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by Elnino4ladies: 7:32am
When you have money
4 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by Cornerstone2020: 7:32am
For me before you settle down and start facing mid life crisis.
3 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by bobolizim(m): 7:32am
In many dept, some didn't even finish their service before they travelled out for their masters while some came to write aptitude test for msc during their nysc program. No time to waste especially if your course is a wide one, you have to specialize before it begins to make more sense to you
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by drkirchoff(m): 7:33am
a
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by yeyerolling: 7:33am
When you have a career or else u dey waste ya money
1 Like
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:33am
When you can afford it
My first Masters....i had to be reliant on a relative for support. He abandoned me during project phase.
I thank him still for his efforts. The 1st Masters got me a job that made able to afford a 2nd on my own terms.
Once you can afford it, you are answerable to NO ONE but yourself. Fail if you like, no biggie
3 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by Sleezwizz: 7:34am
For me I think the best time you can do your masters degree is when you are financially ok. Probably after you have gotten a job after your first degree...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by HushTee(m): 7:34am
TonyCizzy:
I Agree with you, although, some people apply for scholarships, particularly if you have a very good grade in your first degree
1 Like
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by bobolizim(m): 7:35am
AntiWailer:myopic man... Don't arrive at such conclusion cause of your own predicament. A lady who's not that brilliant perse secured employment with shell in my school just after her msc . One of the things that helped her was her thesis ....
1 Like
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by IamNat: 7:35am
It should be when you have the fund. I don't think your parent should be the one to pay for your masters.
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by Quality20(m): 7:36am
d best time is while u are jobless but if u ain't no need at all
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by bobolizim(m): 7:37am
gnykelly:you can't be wealthy and be talking this way. The rich make sure they establish their wards before they leave them to thrive on their own.
3 Likes
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by HushTee(m): 7:37am
bobolizim:
Yes oh, that's true. If your course is a really wide one, you may have to specialize and go for your masters immediately. Although, most times, if you dont want to go into academics, it makes a lot of sense to just go work, and come back for masters after professional experience
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by dingbang(m): 7:37am
When there is money in ur akant
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Do Your Master's Degree? by IamtherealRita(f): 7:37am
