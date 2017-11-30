Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) (10346 Views)

The Cost Of The 8 Statues Rochas Okorocha Built In Imo Is N500,000 Each / More Statues That Will Be Unveiled By Rochas Okorocha (Photos) / Rochas Okorocha Speaks To BBC, Says President Buhari To Return In Two Weeks (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch the video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XA1xPyYa_jU





Cc: Lalasticlala Question Time is an interview program by channels television that profiles the activities and accountability portfolios of office holder, Governors , minister and co... In this program Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha Was asked how much do the status he erected in Imo cost .... You need to see his reaction and answer...Watch the video belowCc: Lalasticlala

Too much money oya talk make we hear

From the little I watched from the 10mins video, what I heard was

'What Imo state need is education' if they are educated they won't be saying negative things about the statues we erected'.....





Smh! 7 Likes 1 Share

People don’t build statues upandan to inspire citizens. Build the economy, give them jobs and statues will appear.



When presented with the theory that their saviour was black white Christians often say, "He may not have been white, but he definitely wasn't black!"



But why couldn't it be possible? The Bible says that black people lived among the Israelite ranks. We know this because an entire book - The Song of Solomon - was essentially love poetry about the blackness of King Solomon and the beauty of King Solomon black wives. As we all know, Jesus was a descendant of David and Solomon. One of the black brides of Solomon could have been Jesus' ancestral grandmother. 3 Likes

Why would I waste my data to listen to lies 7 Likes 1 Share

Too bad for him..

lol

Con artist, lying and smiling. 1 Like

Okorocha is a Scammer 2 Likes

Why a Governor in 2017 Nigeria believes Statues are a priority talk less of utilising state funds and facilities to promote the Governor's private foundation is to put it mildly, a mystery.





Note: the mildly is assuming that there is no case of wilful misappropriation of state funds and resources.

(this may be a far-fetched thought considering the motivation of Nigerian politicians). 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerian leaders are corruptly intelligent but lack intellectual brillance. 1 Like 1 Share

My stupid governor. Imolites were complaining about ohakim's hash policies till this scammer came and played on their emotions, just like how buhari scammed us against jona. All these useless leaders should be executed 4 Likes 1 Share

super story

Hmm

l





Just Negodu Just Negodu





No comment on Rochas's madness. No comment on Rochas's madness. 2 Likes

Misplaced priorities..



Just say how much he spent on it Must we watch the video??Just say how much he spent on it 2 Likes

Okoroawusa

Rochas Okoroawusa... I support you... Oya knack me one statue sharperly...lol.. I hope you still get my picture to give the sculptor?Make sure it's a good one too... ...

Read

Would have been shocked if the Rochas I know tells anybody the price that Man can dodge issues. no waste ur precious data biko ... .. In the meantime book ur imostatue now to avoid rush 15% discount still applies

NwaAmaikpe:

oya talk your spoil





NwaAmaikpe:





No comment on Rochas's madness. Is that all you can say?









Me I cannot come and be wasting my mb..abeg who watch the video,make he/she summarize am oya talk your spoilIs that all you can say?Me I cannot come and be wasting my mb..abeg who watch the video,make he/she summarize am

op what kind of rubbish play is this I thought you'll write the amount sha...... take time last warning

Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION





Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress





Bluetooth Calls while driving





Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country



Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country





More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc