|Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by kabakaauu: 12:04pm
Question Time is an interview program by channels television that profiles the activities and accountability portfolios of office holder, Governors , minister and co... In this program Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha Was asked how much do the status he erected in Imo cost .... You need to see his reaction and answer...
Watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XA1xPyYa_jU
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by ladeb: 12:08pm
Too much money oya talk make we hear
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:20pm
From the little I watched from the 10mins video, what I heard was
'What Imo state need is education' if they are educated they won't be saying negative things about the statues we erected'.....
Smh!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by smile11s(m): 2:20pm
People don’t build statues upandan to inspire citizens. Build the economy, give them jobs and statues will appear.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by anuoluwapo884: 2:20pm
Why would I waste my data to listen to lies
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by Danty37(m): 2:20pm
Too bad for him..
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by psalmhorah(m): 2:21pm
lol
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by klassd(m): 2:21pm
Con artist, lying and smiling.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by nony43(m): 2:21pm
Okorocha is a Scammer
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by three: 2:21pm
Why a Governor in 2017 Nigeria believes Statues are a priority talk less of utilising state funds and facilities to promote the Governor's private foundation is to put it mildly, a mystery.
Note: the mildly is assuming that there is no case of wilful misappropriation of state funds and resources.
(this may be a far-fetched thought considering the motivation of Nigerian politicians).
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by Boyooosa(m): 2:21pm
Nigerian leaders are corruptly intelligent but lack intellectual brillance.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by lilfreezy: 2:21pm
My stupid governor. Imolites were complaining about ohakim's hash policies till this scammer came and played on their emotions, just like how buhari scammed us against jona. All these useless leaders should be executed
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by terrificjoe(m): 2:21pm
super story
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by henrycharly70(m): 2:21pm
Hmm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by jamalnation: 2:21pm
l
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by BruncleZuma: 2:21pm
Just Negodu
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:22pm
No comment on Rochas's madness.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by sajb(m): 2:22pm
Misplaced priorities..
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:22pm
Must we watch the video??
Just say how much he spent on it
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by PointZerom: 2:22pm
Okoroawusa
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by Emmasonic4me(m): 2:24pm
Rochas Okoroawusa... I support you... Oya knack me one statue sharperly...lol.. I hope you still get my picture to give the sculptor?Make sure it's a good one too... ...
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by miqos03: 2:24pm
Read
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by Nonnyflex(m): 2:25pm
Would have been shocked if the Rochas I know tells anybody the price that Man can dodge issues. no waste ur precious data biko ... .. In the meantime book ur imostatue now to avoid rush 15% discount still applies
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by Heywhizzy(m): 2:25pm
NwaAmaikpe:oya talk your spoil
NwaAmaikpe:Is that all you can say?
Me I cannot come and be wasting my mb..abeg who watch the video,make he/she summarize am
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by jaheymezz(m): 2:25pm
op what kind of rubbish play is this I thought you'll write the amount sha...... take time last warning
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by hubbitman: 2:26pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Speaks On The Cost Of The Statues He Built In Imo (Video) by pezeji(m): 2:27pm
idiot is explaining, which mumu will believe
