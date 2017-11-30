Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates (2935 Views)

Prince Uche Secondus, who is aspiring to be PDP National Chairman at the December 9 Elective National Convention met with delegates from Delta state. He was endorsed by Delta state PDP Executives.







The hustle is real



Finally wadata plaza is on full rampage

More pictures...

The hustle is real



Say hi to our incoming chairman

I thought This Office was Zoned to D South West?



Wat is Wrong wit Secondus

This Are the Men Taking What Belongs To Us in Delta State.



This Man (PDP, Delta Chair)No dey Comot Fr Warri Governors Annex.



PDP In delta Must Integrate Viable Youths Into Politics else 1 Like

I thought This Office was Zoned to D South West?



let me know when you are done thinking bro

I thought This Office was Zoned to D South West?



Wat is Wrong wit Secondus

It was zoned to the south which comprises of the south west, southeast and south south. No micro zoning

I thought This Office was Zoned to D South West?



Wat is Wrong wit Secondus

your south west contestant should stand up and fight, if they are man enough,



they should stop spreading media propaganda. your south west contestant should stand up and fight, if they are man enough,they should stop spreading media propaganda.

Igbo people and their funny English names.... Secondus, meritus, aparatus, donatus, thiefinus..... 1 Like

consultation meeting everywhere. all of them are looking for wetin go better the pocket.

While he is campaigning, others are busy talking about zoning. If he wins now, they'd begin to dey hala anyhow say na wayo and start to decamp and secretly support other parties.



I am talking about Dokpesi and Bode George particularly.

"Firstus" go dey be dat ooo even "Thirdus".... my fellow i.gbo names sha..

APC, PDP and all the political party they are all thieves

shey everything na news ni...... okay am about to play game put am for front page abeg

God bless the incoming chairman

While he is campaigning, others are busy talking about zoning. If he wins now, they'd begin to dey hala anyhow say na wayo and start to decamp and secretly support other parties.



They will all be carried along.

Others might be looking for what to better their pocket but i can assure you that Prince Uche Secondus is only here to better our party.

See thief

Wake up from ur sleep sir

He isn't igbo, ucheAwaji is the full name meaning Gods gift, its like a Yoruba man answering Oke

Obolo-Ijaw name ucheAwaji meaning Gods gift shortened to uche, he isn't i.gbo

PDP is dead on arrival if they present this man. They need a chairman from the Southwest that will help them compete with APC in the west. The south-south and the south-east is already a pdp strong hold so to say. Since presidential candidates will be coming from the North, and the south south/south east is a PDP strong hold then who would challenge the likes of Tinubu(jagaban), professor Osibanjo, Chief Bisi AKande int he West. This party is a huge joke, the earlier they do their calculations well the better. Nigerians just need a stronger opposition, is that too much to ask for in 2019?





The task of uprooting Buhari and the evil APC from the center stage is not for village champions but for men of national clout and acceptance

I thought This Office was Zoned to D South West?



South generally not south west alone







PDP is dead on arrival if they present this man. They need a chairman from the Southwest that will help them compete with APC in the west. The south-south and the south-east is already a pdp strong hold so to say. Since presidential candidates will be coming from the North, and the south south/south east is a PDP strong hold then who would challenge the likes of Tinubu(jagaban), professor Osibanjo, Chief Bisi AKande int he West. This party is a huge joke, the earlier they do their calculations well the better. Nigerians just need a stronger opposition, is that too much to ask for in 2019? If u zone the chairmanship position to the southwest, then where will d VP slot go to. Will it go to sw again?and Wat makes u feel d same and see is pdp stronghold already buhari is courting der governors u may just be surprised dey may give buhari their vote if they feel marginalised.