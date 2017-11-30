₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,412 members, 3,942,916 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 04:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates (2935 Views)
PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Imo State Delegates / Gbenga Daniels Meets IBB In His Minna Mansion Over PDP Chairmanship. Photo / Uche Secondus Daughter, Margret Weds - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by temitemi1(m): 12:38pm
Prince Uche Secondus, who is aspiring to be PDP National Chairman at the December 9 Elective National Convention met with delegates from Delta state. He was endorsed by Delta state PDP Executives.
cc:Lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by sarrki(m): 12:41pm
The hustle is real
Finally wadata plaza is on full rampage
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by temitemi1(m): 12:45pm
More pictures...
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by temitemi1(m): 12:47pm
Say hi to our incoming chairman
sarrki:
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by IsokoSpeaker: 12:48pm
I thought This Office was Zoned to D South West?
Wat is Wrong wit Secondus
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by IsokoSpeaker: 12:51pm
This Are the Men Taking What Belongs To Us in Delta State.
This Man (PDP, Delta Chair)No dey Comot Fr Warri Governors Annex.
PDP In delta Must Integrate Viable Youths Into Politics else
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by temitemi1(m): 1:18pm
let me know when you are done thinking bro
IsokoSpeaker:
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by boladearegbesol: 1:57pm
IsokoSpeaker:
It was zoned to the south which comprises of the south west, southeast and south south. No micro zoning
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by comos: 2:53pm
IsokoSpeaker:
your south west contestant should stand up and fight, if they are man enough,
they should stop spreading media propaganda.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by CirocBoi(m): 3:12pm
Igbo people and their funny English names.... Secondus, meritus, aparatus, donatus, thiefinus.....
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by Teewhy2: 3:13pm
consultation meeting everywhere. all of them are looking for wetin go better the pocket.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by DIKEnaWAR: 3:15pm
While he is campaigning, others are busy talking about zoning. If he wins now, they'd begin to dey hala anyhow say na wayo and start to decamp and secretly support other parties.
I am talking about Dokpesi and Bode George particularly.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by Follysho707: 3:16pm
"Secondus" "Firstus" go dey be dat ooo even "Thirdus".... my fellow i.gbo names sha..
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by gbaskiboy(m): 3:18pm
APC, PDP and all the political party they are all thieves
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by jaheymezz(m): 3:19pm
shey everything na news ni...... okay am about to play game put am for front page abeg
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:19pm
God bless the incoming chairman
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by miqos03: 3:20pm
Ok
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by temitemi1(m): 3:20pm
They will all be carried along.
DIKEnaWAR:
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by temitemi1(m): 3:24pm
Others might be looking for what to better their pocket but i can assure you that Prince Uche Secondus is only here to better our party.
Teewhy2:
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by DRJECKYLL(m): 3:24pm
See thief
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by temitemi1(m): 3:26pm
Wake up from ur sleep sir
DRJECKYLL:
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by nengibo: 3:33pm
CirocBoi:He isn't igbo, ucheAwaji is the full name meaning Gods gift, its like a Yoruba man answering Oke
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by nengibo: 3:35pm
Follysho707:Obolo-Ijaw name ucheAwaji meaning Gods gift shortened to uche, he isn't i.gbo
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by Sakaslim(m): 3:39pm
PDP is dead on arrival if they present this man. They need a chairman from the Southwest that will help them compete with APC in the west. The south-south and the south-east is already a pdp strong hold so to say. Since presidential candidates will be coming from the North, and the south south/south east is a PDP strong hold then who would challenge the likes of Tinubu(jagaban), professor Osibanjo, Chief Bisi AKande int he West. This party is a huge joke, the earlier they do their calculations well the better. Nigerians just need a stronger opposition, is that too much to ask for in 2019?
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by Mysselff2: 3:49pm
Who is Uche Secondus where MEN like Raymond Dokpesi are talking
The task of uprooting Buhari and the evil APC from the center stage is not for village champions but for men of national clout and acceptance
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by mooyewhy(m): 3:55pm
IsokoSpeaker:South generally not south west alone
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by waveman2: 3:58pm
If u zone the chairmanship position to the southwest, then where will d VP slot go to. Will it go to sw again?and Wat makes u feel d same and see is pdp stronghold already buhari is courting der governors u may just be surprised dey may give buhari their vote if they feel marginalised.
Sakaslim:
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates by Sakaslim(m): 4:11pm
waveman2:
Its none of my biz sir,i am not a PDP fan. I am just doing a major check and balancing. By the way,didnt the region almost shut down this country in the last 3 months with their clamor for Biafra under the guise of marginalisation? why would the same follow Buhari again for fear of further marginalisation?. Let PDP go and plot their graph o..else 2023 no even sure for them
(0) (Reply)
Richest And Poorest Nigerian States / Justice Salami Goes To Court Over Unwanted "promotion". / Yuguda And Goje Apologise To Boko Haram
Viewing this topic: Omololupromise, HonourableUche, DRPMJ(m), luckyCO(m), mercyp001(f), CirocBoi(m), Lightman300(m), Geogeo1, IsokoSpeaker, ridwando, Teobaba(m), magmag1, yunnyp(m), sarrki(m), Dinirojones(m), tuakzyfyn(m) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31