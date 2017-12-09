₦airaland Forum

PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by temitemi1(m): 4:51pm
Prince Uche Secondus exchanging pleasantries with the leaders of the party at the convention ground

1 Like

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by temitemi1(m): 4:53pm
More Pictures...

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 4:57pm
If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.
Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.
What a joke !

29 Likes

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by yarimo(m): 4:58pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew undecided
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by DWJOBScom(m): 5:09pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.
Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.
What a joke !

If you have anything about him please tell?

I am concerned too but please be objective

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Amaso99(m): 5:14pm
Confirm Obolo man
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by OfficialAwol(m): 5:52pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.
Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.
What a joke !

What do you have against Secondus after sentiments?

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Bari22(m): 6:02pm
May you never win

5 Likes

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by 0806436bnj(m): 7:04pm
I love rivers people and how they play their politics. They always take their political business very serious.

3 Likes

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by nairavsdollars: 7:34pm
What if he comes Second?

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by TheHistorian(m): 8:23pm
Useless Party!

Let a SW'ener win and completely obliterate whatever life that remains within the Party.
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Abfinest007(m): 8:24pm
congrat in advance bcus i know u wil carry d day

2 Likes

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by castrol180(m): 8:25pm
...and so bleeping what?


But how about if his name works out and he came second in the tournament? Then what is Wike going to do?
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by King4Roller: 8:25pm
Goodluck Jonathan to him
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by oviejnr(m): 8:25pm
Bunch of looters, wish enormous amount of C4 is planted there.. would do Nigeria good undecided
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Jirate(m): 8:25pm
Prof. Tunde Adeniran all the Way.....

North....President
South West .....National Chairman
South East ......Vp

and so on and so forth, Unlike APC that don't give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians.

4 Likes

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Marcelinho(m): 8:25pm
Ok
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by eagleonearth(m): 8:26pm
OfficialAwol:


What do you have against Secondus after sentiments?
he, olisa metu and a couple of others subzeroed pdp funds when the party was kicked out of aso rock. Secondus got the lion's share. Such an unscrupulous bandit leading a national party hmmm.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Balkan(m): 8:27pm
i wonder why all conventions end up in the dead night.
with less than 400 voters
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by kay29000(m): 8:27pm
Hmm
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by dewaskillz: 8:27pm
I am yet to hear anything that warrants the bad image people paint about secondus, why are people so inconsiderate, rubbishing someone's reputation with unfounded sentiments

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Kennykenty(m): 8:27pm
Following attentively
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Adefemiaderoju1: 8:28pm
APshit/PDThief neither of this 2 party can lead Nigeria to promise land
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by dieBYfire: 8:30pm
yarimo:
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew undecided

E pain am grin
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by desire222(f): 8:30pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.
Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.
What a joke !
Oga, if you are cursed, please I'm not cursed. Nigeria is not a cursed country !

2 Likes

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by bart10: 8:31pm
Uche Secondus to come second tongue
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by dieBYfire: 8:32pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.
Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.
What a joke !

Oga no Need. Lead Nigeria instead. Your kind of person even if John the Baptise comes to lead you will still complain. Fish head grin

3 Likes

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:32pm
Ok. All the best to the candidates.
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by dieBYfire: 8:33pm
Bari22:
May you never win
Ok! NEXT grin
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by ziggy1702(m): 8:34pm
He's forming loyal now, if by chance he wins he'll start posing for everybody. anyway whatever happens I know PDP can't upstage APC at the federal level for now

1 Like

Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by castrol180(m): 8:35pm
Adefemiaderoju1:
APshit/PDThief neither of this 2 party can lead Nigeria to promise land



I think KOWA party is the messiah party for Nigeria...
Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Mufasa27(m): 8:38pm
oviejnr:
Bunch of looters, wish enormous amount of C4 is planted there.. would do Nigeria good undecided
Oga go plant your c4 at aso rock, that's where the real thieves are...



Hypocrite oshi!!

1 Like

Reuben Abati's Response To Patience Jonathan AU Delegates Story / Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Killing Ex-police DIG & 50 Soldiers / Okorocha Is A Failure - PDP

