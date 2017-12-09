Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries (13461 Views)

PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Delta Delegates / PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Meets With Imo State Delegates / Videos Of Buhari Exchanging Pleasantries With Aides In London Emerges (WATCH) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Prince Uche Secondus exchanging pleasantries with the leaders of the party at the convention ground 1 Like

More Pictures...

If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.

Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.

What a joke ! 29 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

IamaNigerianGuy:

If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.

Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.

What a joke !

If you have anything about him please tell?



I am concerned too but please be objective If you have anything about him please tell?I am concerned too but please be objective 18 Likes 1 Share

Confirm Obolo man

IamaNigerianGuy:

If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.

Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.

What a joke !

What do you have against Secondus after sentiments? What do you have against Secondus after sentiments? 24 Likes 2 Shares

May you never win 5 Likes

I love rivers people and how they play their politics. They always take their political business very serious. 3 Likes

What if he comes Second? 7 Likes 2 Shares

Useless Party!



Let a SW'ener win and completely obliterate whatever life that remains within the Party.

congrat in advance bcus i know u wil carry d day 2 Likes

...and so bleeping what?





But how about if his name works out and he came second in the tournament? Then what is Wike going to do?

Goodluck Jonathan to him

Bunch of looters, wish enormous amount of C4 is planted there.. would do Nigeria good

Prof. Tunde Adeniran all the Way.....



North....President

South West .....National Chairman

South East ......Vp



and so on and so forth, Unlike APC that don't give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians. 4 Likes

Ok

OfficialAwol:





What do you have against Secondus after sentiments? he, olisa metu and a couple of others subzeroed pdp funds when the party was kicked out of aso rock. Secondus got the lion's share. Such an unscrupulous bandit leading a national party hmmm. he, olisa metu and a couple of others subzeroed pdp funds when the party was kicked out of aso rock. Secondus got the lion's share. Such an unscrupulous bandit leading a national party hmmm. 2 Likes 1 Share

i wonder why all conventions end up in the dead night.

with less than 400 voters

Hmm

I am yet to hear anything that warrants the bad image people paint about secondus, why are people so inconsiderate, rubbishing someone's reputation with unfounded sentiments 4 Likes 1 Share

Following attentively

APshit/PDThief neither of this 2 party can lead Nigeria to promise land

yarimo:

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

E pain am E pain am

IamaNigerianGuy:

If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.

Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.

What a joke ! Oga, if you are cursed, please I'm not cursed. Nigeria is not a cursed country ! Oga, if you are cursed, please I'm not cursed. Nigeria is not a cursed country ! 2 Likes

Uche Secondus to come second

IamaNigerianGuy:

If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.

Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.

What a joke !

Oga no Need. Lead Nigeria instead. Your kind of person even if John the Baptise comes to lead you will still complain. Fish head Oga no Need. Lead Nigeria instead. Your kind of person even if John the Baptise comes to lead you will still complain. Fish head 3 Likes

Ok. All the best to the candidates.

Bari22:

May you never win Ok! NEXT Ok! NEXT

He's forming loyal now, if by chance he wins he'll start posing for everybody. anyway whatever happens I know PDP can't upstage APC at the federal level for now 1 Like

Adefemiaderoju1:

APshit/PDThief neither of this 2 party can lead Nigeria to promise land





I think KOWA party is the messiah party for Nigeria... I think KOWA party is the messiah party for Nigeria...