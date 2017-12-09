₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by temitemi1(m): 4:51pm
Prince Uche Secondus exchanging pleasantries with the leaders of the party at the convention ground
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by temitemi1(m): 4:53pm
More Pictures...
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 4:57pm
If Uche Secundus, Wike, Ladoja are the people to lead Nigeria out of her bondage then I don't want to be free.
Nigeria is cursed; APC on one hand PDP on the other.
What a joke !
29 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by yarimo(m): 4:58pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by DWJOBScom(m): 5:09pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
If you have anything about him please tell?
I am concerned too but please be objective
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Amaso99(m): 5:14pm
Confirm Obolo man
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by OfficialAwol(m): 5:52pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
What do you have against Secondus after sentiments?
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Bari22(m): 6:02pm
May you never win
5 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by 0806436bnj(m): 7:04pm
I love rivers people and how they play their politics. They always take their political business very serious.
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by nairavsdollars: 7:34pm
What if he comes Second?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by TheHistorian(m): 8:23pm
Useless Party!
Let a SW'ener win and completely obliterate whatever life that remains within the Party.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Abfinest007(m): 8:24pm
congrat in advance bcus i know u wil carry d day
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by castrol180(m): 8:25pm
...and so bleeping what?
But how about if his name works out and he came second in the tournament? Then what is Wike going to do?
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by King4Roller: 8:25pm
Goodluck Jonathan to him
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by oviejnr(m): 8:25pm
Bunch of looters, wish enormous amount of C4 is planted there.. would do Nigeria good
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Jirate(m): 8:25pm
Prof. Tunde Adeniran all the Way.....
North....President
South West .....National Chairman
South East ......Vp
and so on and so forth, Unlike APC that don't give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians.
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Marcelinho(m): 8:25pm
Ok
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by eagleonearth(m): 8:26pm
OfficialAwol:he, olisa metu and a couple of others subzeroed pdp funds when the party was kicked out of aso rock. Secondus got the lion's share. Such an unscrupulous bandit leading a national party hmmm.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Balkan(m): 8:27pm
i wonder why all conventions end up in the dead night.
with less than 400 voters
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by kay29000(m): 8:27pm
Hmm
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by dewaskillz: 8:27pm
I am yet to hear anything that warrants the bad image people paint about secondus, why are people so inconsiderate, rubbishing someone's reputation with unfounded sentiments
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Kennykenty(m): 8:27pm
Following attentively
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Adefemiaderoju1: 8:28pm
APshit/PDThief neither of this 2 party can lead Nigeria to promise land
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by dieBYfire: 8:30pm
yarimo:
E pain am
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by desire222(f): 8:30pm
IamaNigerianGuy:Oga, if you are cursed, please I'm not cursed. Nigeria is not a cursed country !
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by bart10: 8:31pm
Uche Secondus to come second
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by dieBYfire: 8:32pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
Oga no Need. Lead Nigeria instead. Your kind of person even if John the Baptise comes to lead you will still complain. Fish head
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:32pm
Ok. All the best to the candidates.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by dieBYfire: 8:33pm
Bari22:Ok! NEXT
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by ziggy1702(m): 8:34pm
He's forming loyal now, if by chance he wins he'll start posing for everybody. anyway whatever happens I know PDP can't upstage APC at the federal level for now
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by castrol180(m): 8:35pm
Adefemiaderoju1:
I think KOWA party is the messiah party for Nigeria...
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Prince Uche Secondus Exchanging Pleasantries by Mufasa27(m): 8:38pm
oviejnr:Oga go plant your c4 at aso rock, that's where the real thieves are...
Hypocrite oshi!!
1 Like
