According to a Facebook user who shared the photo, a mechanic took his fiancee to his workshop for their pre-wedding photo in Mgbuka Obosi, Onitsha.



If only they know how much that guy is worth. 43 Likes 1 Share

So far so good this is oneof the most beautiful pre-wedding pic I have seen, (not that I like pre-wedding pics)..I love the concept..! 75 Likes 3 Shares

this is touching... not all ladies can do tis. some will prefer gardens, hostels and places of attractions...kudos to them 9 Likes 1 Share

So photogenic, I see true love in there just look at how they stare into each others eyes.





Simple stuff that speaks volumes, a reprieve from all the flashy shoots we are used to seeing which people use to show off and oppress their fellow human beings 14 Likes

Kkk

Very nice







The lady's b**bs ehn... Still very firm buh by the time the mechanic use spanner on it, she go think sey he wan repair G-Wagon gear box ni. 5 Likes 1 Share

love is truly a beautiful thing love knows no bound

Some ladies will not like this

beauty and the beast II

Nice...very nice

This is true love 1 Like













that guy get money walahi, if u know how much d guy worth 2 Likes

This is cool

Truly one of d best av seen. Happy married life to them. 2 Likes

lovely

Good one..nice combination





Sorry I meant boots Nice boobsSorry I meant boots 3 Likes

Best!

jerrythafinisher:

beauty and the beast II







Sincerity to the core



Not all this fake pre-wedding pics everywhere

I like this oneSincerity to the coreNot all this fake pre-wedding pics everywhere 1 Like

Some NL gals can never i repeat never do this..they prefer senator's son

Orisirisi jst dey dis we country sooner now....... Carpenter go carry im own too

This is true love.. May God bless their union!

Looks they say can be very deceitful. I won't be surprised to hear that this guy owns like 3 different storey building. Nice concept! 2 Likes

I see a man that has been footing the bills of young girl very well, problem will come when he finally sends her to the university and she graduates ..I have seen this storyline play out before .. BTW nice pic 1 Like

wow.

why just one picture na... #wonderful



BTW the guy resemble Chelsea's Kante

ok