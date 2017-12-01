₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by dinma007: 8:55am
This is one of the most beautiful pre-wedding photos we have come across!
According to a Facebook user who shared the photo, a mechanic took his fiancee to his workshop for their pre-wedding photo in Mgbuka Obosi, Onitsha.
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by darkenkach(m): 9:27am
If only they know how much that guy is worth.
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by whitebeard(m): 9:35am
So far so good this is oneof the most beautiful pre-wedding pic I have seen, (not that I like pre-wedding pics)..I love the concept..!
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by habsydiamond(m): 9:54am
this is touching... not all ladies can do tis. some will prefer gardens, hostels and places of attractions...kudos to them
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by abdeiz(m): 10:06am
So photogenic, I see true love in there just look at how they stare into each others eyes.
Simple stuff that speaks volumes, a reprieve from all the flashy shoots we are used to seeing which people use to show off and oppress their fellow human beings
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by miqos03: 10:13am
Kkk
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by BruncleZuma: 10:14am
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by Kingluqman89(m): 10:14am
Very nice
The lady's b**bs ehn... Still very firm buh by the time the mechanic use spanner on it, she go think sey he wan repair G-Wagon gear box ni.
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by etzskillz(m): 10:14am
love is truly a beautiful thing love knows no bound
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by olatunji390(m): 10:15am
Some ladies will not like this
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by jerrythafinisher(m): 10:15am
beauty and the beast II
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by vecman22(m): 10:15am
Nice...very nice
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by wayne4loan: 10:16am
This is true love
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by joystickextend1(m): 10:16am
congrats
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by adetoroamos(m): 10:16am
that guy get money walahi, if u know how much d guy worth
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by Rebuke: 10:16am
This is cool
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by Seedorffay: 10:16am
Truly one of d best av seen. Happy married life to them.
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by condralbedez: 10:16am
lovely
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by Meroto: 10:16am
Good one..nice combination
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by Felixalex(m): 10:16am
Nice boobs
Sorry I meant boots
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by DIKEnaWAR: 10:16am
Best!
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by dilard: 10:17am
jerrythafinisher:
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by solpat(m): 10:17am
I like this one
Sincerity to the core
Not all this fake pre-wedding pics everywhere
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by uzoormah(m): 10:17am
Some NL gals can never i repeat never do this..they prefer senator's son
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by Blissbeatz(m): 10:17am
Orisirisi jst dey dis we country sooner now....... Carpenter go carry im own too
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by queenfav(f): 10:17am
This is true love.. May God bless their union!
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by lordswill03: 10:17am
Looks they say can be very deceitful. I won't be surprised to hear that this guy owns like 3 different storey building. Nice concept!
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by FarahAideed: 10:17am
I see a man that has been footing the bills of young girl very well, problem will come when he finally sends her to the university and she graduates ..I have seen this storyline play out before .. BTW nice pic
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by ichommy(m): 10:17am
wow.
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by Esurf247(m): 10:17am
why just one picture na... #wonderful
BTW the guy resemble Chelsea's Kante
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by Thylord(m): 10:17am
ok
|Re: Mechanic Takes Fiancee To His Workshop For Their Pre-wedding Shoot In Onitsha by innobets(m): 10:17am
MORE PICTURES PLEASE
