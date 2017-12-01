Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) (7622 Views)

He was exposed by his girlfriend who discovered 7 months into their relationship that he has been in a 3 years relationship with her namesake. Gosh!



The guy, whom twitter users have crowned as the Face of Yoruba Demon Association, had one Prisca in Nigeria and another Prisca in Ghana.



He just proved that the jollof rice war between Nigeria and Ghana is no obstacle to him getting a Ghanaian chick.



Read the story below.



This is super stooory!!! 1 Like

Long story.





Girl claims she doesn't care, but in the real sense, she hurts like a hot coal



Wait I hope Prisca 9ja is his real babe

That way you won't mix-up names. 2 Likes

I bind and cast every spirit of yoruba demon in me.











But wait o, its somehow sweet to have side chicks too

Prisca naija



Prisca naija

Prisca Ghana

This is super story

Attention! Attention! Attention! Something a large number of we youths like. We always get the same line "I don't normally do this but I just have to put this out here" some ol bullshit talk. We live for the likes and attention, it's why they say, "keep your relationship off the media" but then, yomi why? Must have a thing for the name Priscilla. We men should shy aware from cheating, if you ain't happy with your relationship, call it off. Don't go around making your woman look like a fool.

This one takes Yoruba demon to a whole new level

badest guy ever liveth. . . . fuvk the bitches and pass to Yhur brother . no time for bull crap .

NYC one yomi, she got Wat she wanted

Lol@ d demon other demons look upto





He's just synchronizing relationships How is that cheating?







Yomi is a model Yoruba demon. All I see here is a babe that is really hurt. She's just using her rants to cover up her pain. And to think that she tweeted as far back as 2015 that she can never get ensnared in a Yoruba demon's web. LOL! Life isn't fair.

NYC one yomi, she got Wat she wanted

This was tweeted in 2015



This was tweeted in 2015

Now, She's gotten a taste of it firsthand



#Respek....d guy na boss

Not even upto the way some guys cheat. 1 Like

Girl claims she doesn't care, but in the real sense, she hurts like a hot coal



Pretty easy to see through those smileys

Pretty easy to see through those smileys





Do u rep Yoruba?





Do u rep Yoruba?



I'm Igbo to the teeth, bruh

I'm Igbo to the teeth, bruh





I'm Yoruba..... Makes you a brother from another people..... How u man?



I'm Yoruba..... Makes you a brother from another people..... How u man?



Yes oo... Doing very fine, my brother..



Yes oo... Doing very fine, my brother..

How's the hustle?

Yes oo... Doing very fine, my brother..





How's the hustle?



Hoping it'd pay off someday.... And urs







Hoping it'd pay off someday.... And urs





I just can't wait for the day to wrap up, I'm stressed out as it is.

I just can't wait for the day to wrap up, I'm stressed out as it is.





And remember to call ur Gf or a masseuse to do d needful



