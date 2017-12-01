₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by LifestyleTonite: 1:54pm On Dec 01
A dude named Yomi has put Yoruba Demon on the world map. His cheating act has ensured that the word Yoruba trends on twitter as at press time.
He was exposed by his girlfriend who discovered 7 months into their relationship that he has been in a 3 years relationship with her namesake. Gosh!
The guy, whom twitter users have crowned as the Face of Yoruba Demon Association, had one Prisca in Nigeria and another Prisca in Ghana.
He just proved that the jollof rice war between Nigeria and Ghana is no obstacle to him getting a Ghanaian chick.
Read the story below.
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by LifestyleTonite: 1:55pm On Dec 01
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by LifestyleTonite: 1:57pm On Dec 01
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by ELShehzad: 1:58pm On Dec 01
This is super stooory!!!
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by LifestyleTonite: 1:58pm On Dec 01
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by Amarabae(f): 2:01pm On Dec 01
Long story.
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by daewoorazer(m): 2:04pm On Dec 01
Girl claims she doesn't care, but in the real sense, she hurts like a hot coal
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by darkenkach(m): 2:05pm On Dec 01
Wait I hope Prisca 9ja is his real babe
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by Miyachi: 2:05pm On Dec 01
That way you won't mix-up names.
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by ayourbamie: 2:08pm On Dec 01
I bind and cast every spirit of yoruba demon in me.
But wait o, its somehow sweet to have side chicks too
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 2:10pm On Dec 01
Prisca naija
Prisca Ghana
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by favoritte: 2:10pm On Dec 01
This is super story
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by CountCarter(m): 2:12pm On Dec 01
Attention! Attention! Attention! Something a large number of we youths like. We always get the same line "I don't normally do this but I just have to put this out here" some ol bullshit talk. We live for the likes and attention, it's why they say, "keep your relationship off the media" but then, yomi why? Must have a thing for the name Priscilla. We men should shy aware from cheating, if you ain't happy with your relationship, call it off. Don't go around making your woman look like a fool.
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by StrawberryGloss(f): 2:13pm On Dec 01
This one takes Yoruba demon to a whole new level
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by johncallidon(m): 2:13pm On Dec 01
badest guy ever liveth. . . . fuvk the bitches and pass to Yhur brother . no time for bull crap .
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by Kamelot77(m): 2:42pm On Dec 01
NYC one yomi, she got Wat she wanted
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by lalanice(f): 2:45pm On Dec 01
Lol@ d demon other demons look upto
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by Criis(m): 2:53pm On Dec 01
How is that cheating?
He's just synchronizing relationships
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by NeeKlaus: 2:58pm On Dec 01
All I see here is a babe that is really hurt. She's just using her rants to cover up her pain. And to think that she tweeted as far back as 2015 that she can never get ensnared in a Yoruba demon's web. LOL! Life isn't fair.
Yomi is a model Yoruba demon.
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by Criis(m): 2:59pm On Dec 01
Kamelot77:
This was tweeted in 2015
Now, She's gotten a taste of it firsthand
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by Bossontop(m): 3:02pm On Dec 01
#Respek....d guy na boss
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by stupidity: 3:02pm On Dec 01
Not even upto the way some guys cheat.
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by IamSINZ(m): 3:11pm On Dec 01
daewoorazer:
Pretty easy to see through those smileys
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by daewoorazer(m): 3:12pm On Dec 01
IamSINZ:
Do u rep Yoruba?
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by IamSINZ(m): 3:14pm On Dec 01
daewoorazer:
I'm Igbo to the teeth, bruh
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by daewoorazer(m): 3:16pm On Dec 01
IamSINZ:
I'm Yoruba..... Makes you a brother from another people..... How u man?
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by IamSINZ(m): 3:21pm On Dec 01
daewoorazer:
Yes oo... Doing very fine, my brother..
How's the hustle?
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by daewoorazer(m): 3:24pm On Dec 01
IamSINZ:
Hoping it'd pay off someday.... And urs
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by IamSINZ(m): 3:28pm On Dec 01
daewoorazer:
I just can't wait for the day to wrap up, I'm stressed out as it is.
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by daewoorazer(m): 3:29pm On Dec 01
IamSINZ:
And remember to call ur Gf or a masseuse to do d needful
|Re: Twitter Users Crowned This Guy As The Face Of Yoruba Demon For This Act (READ) by IamSINZ(m): 3:35pm On Dec 01
daewoorazer:
Lol, thanks man. But I just need to take a shower, eat and lie down.
Make we no derail OP thread
