₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,056 members, 3,945,381 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 10:13 PM

Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) (19516 Views)

Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like / Ladies Who Had Sex On First Date With Men They Met Share Their Success Stories / Nigerian Ladies Married To White Men.... (pics Included) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:07pm
Here are some photos of some Nigerian ladies reportedly married to White men in Italy. A Facebook user Lydia, took to her social media account to share photos of these "happily-married" ladies as she highlighted that not everyone's destiny is in Nigeria. Below is what she wrote on Facebook;

Not everyone destiny is in Nigeria. Some Nigerian Ladies married to Italian men.

I know like 20 Ladies from Nigeria married to Italian men and they are happy in Italy.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/photos-nigerian-ladies-happily-married-white-men-italy.html

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:07pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:09pm
shocked


Happiness is very important in every relationship,wether you married your father's or grandpa's age mategrin,happiness is needed ,wishing them all the best.

32 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by ReorxTohGan(m): 7:12pm
screps married to screps..

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by NwaChibuzor13: 7:14pm
These girls are shameless. These whites have a very tiny dick compared to the black python Nigerian men carry. Good sex is the bedrock of a good relationship.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 7:17pm
All these old papa grey hair

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 7:22pm
NwaChibuzor13:
These girls are shameless. These whites have a very tiny dick compared to the black python Nigerian men carry. Good sex is the bedrock of a good relationship.




It's not always about sex, it's about who makes you happy.... Happiness n love matters. She seems so happy with the man.

40 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 7:36pm
Smh..!

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 7:37pm
cyndy1000:





It's not always about sex, it's about who makes you happy.... Happiness n love matters. She seems so happy with the man.
it all bout the MF money..!!

6 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:38pm
30 percent of Edo girls are in Italy embarassed

States and Capital....


Abia....Umuahia
Anambra. ...Awka
Lagos..... Ikeja
AkwaIbom...Uyo
Edo.....Italy

31 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 7:50pm
Nawa

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:31pm
LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THINGY!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by lookatew: 8:31pm
If anybody call love here, maybe Dat time una go see my red eye!

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by user11: 8:31pm
cool
Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by jeamie(m): 8:32pm
The word "HAPPILY MARRIED" undecided

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Iamtipsyy(m): 8:32pm
FortifiedCity:
30 percent of Edo girls are in Italy embarassed
wrong facts bro 38.66%

11 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Burger01(m): 8:32pm
smiley
Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by chinawapz(m): 8:32pm
That is fine!

Come for your website design (0-8-1-3-0-7-6-7-3-5-7)
Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Icecomrade: 8:33pm



Maybe the girls pass through Mediterranean sea go Italy God come butter their bread.

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:33pm
Nothing to write home about all those white men. Naija guys Beta pass them.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 8:34pm
OP you are breeching into people private lives,this is very uncalled for,and the mumu mod when no know right for wrong just rush make am FP,the kind people Seun employ for this site sef dey weaken person soul/reasoning atimes.
Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by tonididdy(m): 8:34pm
dooor

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Marotzke(m): 8:35pm
Are these ladies (married to italians )from Edo state?
Precisely Bini?
Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Raiyell: 8:35pm
Evablizin:
shocked


Happiness is very important in every relationship,wether you married your father's or grandpa's age mategrin,happiness is needed ,wishing them all the best.

The only time you've made sense. Did you get a good dik(servicing) recently?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 8:35pm
I am happy for them o....they don't have to deal with Yoruba demons like Oga Yomi that was dating two Priscas at the same time

They don't have to deal with Igbo wolves and their "women should pound yam for me" mentality

And best of all, they don't have to deal with Nigerian men constantly whining about imaginary gold diggers that want to eat their imaginary money.

My sisters, I celebrate you people

11 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by spinna: 8:35pm
Edo girls lifelong dream

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by fighal(m): 8:35pm
NwaChibuzor13:
These girls are shameless. These whites have a very tiny dick compared to the black python Nigerian men carry. Good sex is the bedrock of a good relationship.
You no just get sense at ALL.. even 2nd hand sense sef u no get

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 8:36pm
Madam u can be the 21st but your destined husband is in Ibadan. So come back and make up a list of women you know that are married to Nigerians.

cool

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Solomonudofia(m): 8:36pm
Good for her



Drama: look at what police and passerby did to dis man for preaching the Bible


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zwDlct1Hq8
Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by aieromon(m): 8:37pm
Olosho turned wives.


Yes,we know their parole.

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Anwons: 8:37pm
Good for them.
But they go don suck d**k tire. Chai

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:38pm
Well jazzed pusssssssie specially made in Edo

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

I Love my Negroid 'black Sisters' more than Caucasian 'white Sisters' / Why Are Nairaland Romance Section Girls Almost Ugly? / Exchanging Saliva During Kissing

Viewing this topic: Eeazu, Ellison, webizone(m), Ceasar24(m), biacan(f), mcjendol(m), Acjohn, twy44(m), TeeElesh, Uwaomaokey, AbuKhair(m), Bmalcolm, xeleb(m), OceanmorganTrix, festwiz(m), freecreo(f), nnowu(f), tolulinks(m), SUMIC247(m), Empress2014(f), zubby29(m), Anitoya(f), Harbeesawlar(f), tosinho09, TarOrfeek, TimeMod3, Jadoskii(m), MrSkot(m), oyonu(m), chic2pimp(m), miki001(m), olanikeh, Caliphas55(m), ochardbaby(m), horlartayor(m), brill224(m), iphyodih(f), Noble11(m), JerryGent(m), mhiztaNexy(m), Adekanmi93(m), mmakings(f), samzzycash(m), raphroye(m), SUPOL(m), doyinisaac, March1117(m), femiti(m) and 114 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.