|Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:07pm
Here are some photos of some Nigerian ladies reportedly married to White men in Italy. A Facebook user Lydia, took to her social media account to share photos of these "happily-married" ladies as she highlighted that not everyone's destiny is in Nigeria. Below is what she wrote on Facebook;
Not everyone destiny is in Nigeria. Some Nigerian Ladies married to Italian men.
I know like 20 Ladies from Nigeria married to Italian men and they are happy in Italy.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/photos-nigerian-ladies-happily-married-white-men-italy.html
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:07pm
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:09pm
Happiness is very important in every relationship,wether you married your father's or grandpa's age mate,happiness is needed ,wishing them all the best.
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by ReorxTohGan(m): 7:12pm
screps married to screps..
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by NwaChibuzor13: 7:14pm
These girls are shameless. These whites have a very tiny dick compared to the black python Nigerian men carry. Good sex is the bedrock of a good relationship.
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 7:17pm
All these old papa grey hair
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 7:22pm
NwaChibuzor13:
It's not always about sex, it's about who makes you happy.... Happiness n love matters. She seems so happy with the man.
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 7:36pm
Smh..!
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 7:37pm
cyndy1000:it all bout the MF money..!!
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:38pm
30 percent of Edo girls are in Italy
States and Capital....
Abia....Umuahia
Anambra. ...Awka
Lagos..... Ikeja
AkwaIbom...Uyo
Edo.....Italy
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 7:50pm
Nawa
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:31pm
LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THINGY!
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by lookatew: 8:31pm
If anybody call love here, maybe Dat time una go see my red eye!
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by user11: 8:31pm
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by jeamie(m): 8:32pm
The word "HAPPILY MARRIED"
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Iamtipsyy(m): 8:32pm
FortifiedCity:wrong facts bro 38.66%
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Burger01(m): 8:32pm
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by chinawapz(m): 8:32pm
That is fine!
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Icecomrade: 8:33pm
Maybe the girls pass through Mediterranean sea go Italy God come butter their bread.
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:33pm
Nothing to write home about all those white men. Naija guys Beta pass them.
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 8:34pm
OP you are breeching into people private lives,this is very uncalled for,and the mumu mod when no know right for wrong just rush make am FP,the kind people Seun employ for this site sef dey weaken person soul/reasoning atimes.
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by tonididdy(m): 8:34pm
dooor
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Marotzke(m): 8:35pm
Are these ladies (married to italians )from Edo state?
Precisely Bini?
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Raiyell: 8:35pm
Evablizin:
The only time you've made sense. Did you get a good dik(servicing) recently?
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 8:35pm
I am happy for them o....they don't have to deal with Yoruba demons like Oga Yomi that was dating two Priscas at the same time
They don't have to deal with Igbo wolves and their "women should pound yam for me" mentality
And best of all, they don't have to deal with Nigerian men constantly whining about imaginary gold diggers that want to eat their imaginary money.
My sisters, I celebrate you people
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by spinna: 8:35pm
Edo girls lifelong dream
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by fighal(m): 8:35pm
NwaChibuzor13:You no just get sense at ALL.. even 2nd hand sense sef u no get
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 8:36pm
Madam u can be the 21st but your destined husband is in Ibadan. So come back and make up a list of women you know that are married to Nigerians.
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Solomonudofia(m): 8:36pm
Good for her
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by aieromon(m): 8:37pm
Olosho turned wives.
Yes,we know their parole.
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by Anwons: 8:37pm
Good for them.
But they go don suck d**k tire. Chai
|Re: Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:38pm
Well jazzed pusssssssie specially made in Edo
