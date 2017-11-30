Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Ladies Married To Italian Men & They Are Happy (Photos) (19516 Views)

Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like / Ladies Who Had Sex On First Date With Men They Met Share Their Success Stories / Nigerian Ladies Married To White Men.... (pics Included) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Not everyone destiny is in Nigeria. Some Nigerian Ladies married to Italian men.



I know like 20 Ladies from Nigeria married to Italian men and they are happy in Italy.



Source; Here are some photos of some Nigerian ladies reportedly married to White men in Italy. A Facebook user Lydia, took to her social media account to share photos of these "happily-married" ladies as she highlighted that not everyone's destiny is in Nigeria. Below is what she wrote on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/photos-nigerian-ladies-happily-married-white-men-italy.html 3 Likes

cc; lalasticlala







Happiness is very important in every relationship,wether you married your father's or grandpa's age mate ,happiness is needed ,wishing them all the best. Happiness is very important in every relationship,wether you married your father's or grandpa's age mate,happiness is needed ,wishing them all the best. 32 Likes 3 Shares

screps married to screps.. 2 Likes

These girls are shameless. These whites have a very tiny dick compared to the black python Nigerian men carry. Good sex is the bedrock of a good relationship. 2 Likes

All these old papa grey hair 1 Like

NwaChibuzor13:

These girls are shameless. These whites have a very tiny dick compared to the black python Nigerian men carry. Good sex is the bedrock of a good relationship.







It's not always about sex, it's about who makes you happy.... Happiness n love matters. She seems so happy with the man. It's not always about sex, it's about who makes you happy.... Happiness n love matters. She seems so happy with the man. 40 Likes 1 Share

Smh..! 4 Likes

cyndy1000:











It's not always about sex, it's about who makes you happy.... Happiness n love matters. She seems so happy with the man. it all bout the MF money..!! it all bout the MF money..!! 6 Likes





States and Capital....





Abia....Umuahia

Anambra. ...Awka

Lagos..... Ikeja

AkwaIbom...Uyo

Edo.....Italy 30 percent of Edo girls are in ItalyStates and Capital....Abia....UmuahiaAnambra. ...AwkaLagos..... IkejaAkwaIbom...UyoEdo.....Italy 31 Likes

Nawa 1 Like

LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THINGY! 1 Like 1 Share

If anybody call love here, maybe Dat time una go see my red eye! 1 Like

The word "HAPPILY MARRIED" 1 Like

FortifiedCity:

30 percent of Edo girls are in Italy wrong facts bro 38.66% wrong facts bro 38.66% 11 Likes

That is fine!



Come for your website design (0-8-1-3-0-7-6-7-3-5-7)







Maybe the girls pass through Mediterranean sea go Italy God come butter their bread.





Nothing to write home about all those white men. Naija guys Beta pass them. 2 Likes

OP you are breeching into people private lives,this is very uncalled for,and the mumu mod when no know right for wrong just rush make am FP,the kind people Seun employ for this site sef dey weaken person soul/reasoning atimes.

dooor 10 Likes 1 Share

Are these ladies (married to italians )from Edo state?

Precisely Bini?

Evablizin:







Happiness is very important in every relationship,wether you married your father's or grandpa's age mate ,happiness is needed ,wishing them all the best.

The only time you've made sense. Did you get a good dik(servicing) recently? The only time you've made sense. Did you get a good dik(servicing) recently? 1 Like 1 Share

I am happy for them o....they don't have to deal with Yoruba demons like Oga Yomi that was dating two Priscas at the same time



They don't have to deal with Igbo wolves and their "women should pound yam for me" mentality



And best of all, they don't have to deal with Nigerian men constantly whining about imaginary gold diggers that want to eat their imaginary money.



My sisters, I celebrate you people 11 Likes

Edo girls lifelong dream 2 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

These girls are shameless. These whites have a very tiny dick compared to the black python Nigerian men carry. Good sex is the bedrock of a good relationship. You no just get sense at ALL.. even 2nd hand sense sef u no get You no just get sense at ALL.. even 2nd hand sense sef u no get 3 Likes





Madam u can be the 21st but your destined husband is in Ibadan. So come back and make up a list of women you know that are married to Nigerians. 1 Like









Drama: look at what police and passerby did to dis man for preaching the Bible





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zwDlct1Hq8 Good for herDrama: look at what police and passerby did to dis man for preaching the Bible

Olosho turned wives.





Yes,we know their parole. 3 Likes

Good for them.

But they go don suck d**k tire. Chai 2 Likes