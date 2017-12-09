So guys am new in this department and this is my first story here. Your positive criticisms, corrects and comments are appreciated! Please do feel free to mention and invite people!!!



THE OUTCAST

Till the very end!!!



All Rights Reserved

ALEXANDER BUSYBRAIN



EPISODE 1



It was a hot night, Ego was having dinner outside. Her son Osundu who was now four years of age was playing on the sand not far from her under the watchful eyes of Oluchukwu. He was a healthy baby full of life, had big beautiful eyes that when he takes a look at you, it feels like he is looking into your soul. His burnish complexion was the only thing he took from his mother. Oluchukwu had previously carried him from the ground wanting to back him but he refused violently crying that he should be left free to play. Ego who does not like seeing him cry for any reason quickly asked her to put him back down.

Some moments after, he stood up, slowly walked to his mother laughing. He stood beside her and called out “Nne?”

“Hmmm!” she responded not looking at him as she was busy devouring a big piece of goat meat.

“Nne?” he repeated this time softly shaking her right lap.

“Oh! Nna, what is it? Do you want to eat? She asked putting down the meat and took a cut of pounded yam buried it into the rich Ofe owerri soup and gave him. He rejected it waving his head from left to right.

“Do you want to suck breast?” she said almost pulling her right breast from her wrapper. But then again he rejected it saying “Mba”.

“You don’t want to eat, you don’t want to suck breast, what do you want Nna?”

“I am not from Umudibia” he said with calmly. She burst into a loud laughter and asked “Who told you that?” playing with his cheeks.

“No one told me, I just know. I’m from Nnewi, that’s where my other father Amuneke lives” He said looking straight into her soul through her eyes.

She was frightened and quickly she rebuked him “Sha! Keep quite”. She had never been to Nnewi nor does she even know anyone from there. Then how come her son knows about it.

“Nna oh, come and tell me who told you that?” she asked pushing the food aside, picked up her son and began pampering him.

“I lived there first before I came here” he said looking down playing with his mother’s wrapper. “My name was Onwuhara” he added. 1 Like 1 Share

Episode 2



Ego screamed at him “Keep quiet and listen to me. I’m your mother, I gave birth to you, and your name is Osundu not Onwuhara”. He began sobbing and moments after tears were already streaming down his cheeks. She tired consoling him but it got worse. Oluchukwu who has been watching the whole drama without interfering came over and carried him threatening to beat Ego if she screamed at him again. After dancing around with him for few minutes, he fell asleep. She went in, placed him on his bed and came back out to join her.

“Oluchukwu!” Ego called out.

“Nda!” she replied.

“Did you hear what Osundu has been saying?” she asked wearing a disturbed face.

“Yes, I did. Is that why your face is like that?” She asked her. Both of them have become best of friends. Ego loves her like a younger sister while she in return saw her as an elder sister and would do anything for her.

“Shouldn’t I be disturbed? I don’t know who came back as my son. We don’t know what kind of life he lived previously. We don’t even know whether the gods are punishing him”.

“You don’t have to worry about all that. This life and how he lives it is what matters the most. Besides the gods can’t be punishing someone by sending them back as your heir; the wealthiest woman in the whole of Nekede with a heart of gold. I rather see it as the gods favoring someone”.

“What if he is an Ogbanje?” she asked deeply affright. 1 Like

EPISODE 3



Ogbanje children are said to be a group of babies who in the discarnate realm have become leagued together in a kind of conspiracy to harass parents by dying young. Typically, an Ogbanje child lives only a few months or years and then dies. Some die suddenly without any premonitory illness, others are frail and sickly for months or years before dying. A single Ogbanje soul maybe born, die and be reborn in the same family, only to die again. Indeed, the Igbo word “Ogbanje means “To make several trips to and fro a place”. It can also be said to be a “Repeater child” in English.

“I don’t think he is” she declared.

“How can you be so sure? What other reason would make a father name his son Onwuhara?” she wondered aloud.

“Nda, I think you are taking this issue way too serious. Even if he was in his previous life; it doesn’t amount to same in this life” she assured her.

“How do you know?”

“Usually Ogbanjes have pronounced birthmarks on their bodies where they were marked after death; so they can be recognized easily when they returned”.

“Osundu has a birth mark at the back of his neck oh!” Ego broke in.

“Yes I know, but most Ogbanjes also come back with distal phalanx of the left little finger or any other amputated part of his or her body; which is done to make the Ogbanje cult expel the individual from their league. They hate ugliness and deformities. Osundu doesn’t have any missing part, he is perfect and beautiful” she concluded smiling at her.

Raising her hands up and looking at the dark sky above she said “My fathers please don’t let my son be an Ogbanje oh! I don’t know what I will do if I lose him”.

“You are not losing him. By the way, most Ogbanjes are always sickly, punishing their parents. Osundu has not fallen ill more than twice since I can remember. So you have nothing to worry about” she reassured her.

“Yes, he has not” she said smiling. “Olii, thank you; you have succeeded in convincing me that he is not one of them”. She added after showing her appreciation by giving her a tight hug.

Oluchukwu beamed and said “Now that we have that off the way. Can I tell you what he said to me about two market days ago?”

“Please do! What did he tell you?” she asked as curiosity reappeared on her face. 1 Like

EPISODE 4



“I was bathing him that particular evening and humming a lullaby to him at the same time when abruptly he said “Nda!”. I responded “Yes, Nwoke oma”. With those big eyes of his pinned on me he said “I remember that song”. After laughing to my fill, I jokily asked him from where. He then said “My elder sister Ndidi used to sing it to me whenever I was crying”. Those words sent chilling fear all over my body. “He then added that he misses her; but I didn’t allow him complete that sentence before rebuking him. He then began crying.

“It is doing the same thing to me right now as you are saying it” Ego said rubbing her palm all over her body.

“That was not even the first time; he made a statement about his past life to me”.

“So he has been talking to you; why am I hearing it for the first time?”

“I didn’t see it as anything worth mentioning to you but after observing your reaction to what he said today. I thought it was high time I told you”.

“Alright, what other thing did he say?” Ego asked.

“It was a cold night. I laid in darkness with him trying to put him to sleep. Then all of a sudden he called me “Nda Oluchukwu” to which I responded “Dim oma”. He then said “Do you know I used to have another mother. Her name was Uka”. This was the first time he was saying something of that nature to me. I thought he was bluffing. So I asked him what happened to her. He pulled closer to me, and then whispered into my ears saying “She slept beside me and never woke up”. I jumped out of the mat in fear. I think that frightened him as he began crying aloud like I had hit him. It took some time for me to muster enough courage to return back to the bed”.

"That must be scary and cold" Ego said eyes goggled with surprise and fear.

"Since we are talking about reincarnation, let me tell you a story".

Ego kept mute but nodded signaling a go ahead. 1 Like

EPISODE 5



"When Amuwa my cousin was born, the chief priest was invited by the child's father to come identify who reincarnated as their son. The Dibia after laying out all the objects needed for the consultation asked Azuka the child's mother to sit and carry her baby on her laps; while a raw egg was placed on the child's right palm. The dibia went ahead and said some uncommon incarnations before commencing to ask the child who he returned as?

"E wu Okoro?" the dibia asked. Nothing happened.

"E wu Okonkwo?" he inquired again and yet nothing happened. He went on asking as the parents provided names of late family members; yet nothing happened. Then the grandmother suggested a name and immediately the dibia inquired from the child whether he came back ask the mentioned name, the egg shattered violent as the child began crying and did not stop till consoled by the grandmother.

When Amuwa was four years of age, grandmother came visiting. Immediately Amuwa saw her, he ran over to welcome her shouting on top his voice "Mma! Mma! Mma!" These were his first words. She carried him up and he whispered something into her ears. These words brought tears to her old eyes. When asked later on why she shed tears when Amuwa came to welcome her, she decided for the first time to share with us the story of the strange man who our cousin came back as. 1 Like

EPISODE 6



"Long time ago, when our grandmother Nnenne was still young, wild and beautiful. One beautiful day, she was returning from the stream, when suddenly a stranger jumped out from the bush and startled her; her clay pot fell and broke. Nnenne quick to anger didn't wait to hear from the innocent man, she landed him a dirty slap. Which she quickly regretted because you can't slap a man for any reason and walk away without him returning the favor to avoid been a laughing stock to his age mates. The young man with his palm gently romancing the affected cheek, forced the most beautiful smile Nnenne said she had seen and apologized for his wrong; promising to follow her home and explained what transpired between them to her parents.

True to his words, the stranger did exactly as he said though the journey home was a quiet and eerie one. When they got to her father's house, he apologized and was forgiven by her parents and left after bidden her goodbye. Once he was gone, her father warmed her never to go near him again as he was an Osu.

That night as Nnenne lay on her mat, she thought of all that has happened that evening and was filled with regret and remorse. Why did she slap him? He didn't deserve that slap, why was she always quick to anger. Osus are usually not kind to Dialas, why didn't he return the slap? Why was he kind to me? She wondered before making up her mind to ask for his forgiveness next she sees him.

Eight days after, Nnenne was returning from the stream when she saw him approaching from a far, holding hand with another girl about her own age. Immediately he saw her, he excused the maiden and slowly walked over wearing a beautiful smile. Nnenne said the smile made her heart skip a beat. She wasted no time in apologizing for her wrong the last time they met. He introduced himself as Nwosu and the girl as Ogadimma, his younger sister. Adding that she was the one he wanted to startle as she claimed not to be afraid of anything.

They spent so much time getting to know each other as every other thing faded in the background, their social classes disappeared into tiny air; it didn't matter whether they were from different worlds, everything seem to be perfect. After all, true love doesn't care about Osu and Diala. That was how Nnenne and Nwosu love story began; they began seeing each other in odd places at odd times, hiding from the rest of the world. They were not really good at hiding it because soon it was no longer news that they were seeing each other. 1 Like

EPISODE 7



Her father kept warming her to stay away from Nwosu; that he was bad news and nothing more; that their love will bring nothing but calamity upon their noble family. He even went a step further to threaten that he would disown her if she continued seeing that osu; all of these fell on ears covered with the beautiful music of love. Nwosu's parents were no different; they too wanted nothing to do with dialas to avoid the wrath of the gods upon their household. They also warned their son asking him to abandon Nnenne and look for an Osu like himself and get married to but as expected he didn't listen.

About twenty Igbo weeks after, these two have become inseparable with thoughts that they are invisible to the rest of the world, it became clear they were not when Nnenne's father went to attack Nwosu's family in search of him with a machete. The lovers met in their secret hide out the next day and decided to make love for the first time to further prove to the world and the gods that nothing is going to come in between them. After the gratifying action, they agreed to elope to another far away village with no diala and osu, where everyone is free to get married to whoever they love. There they agreed to meet at the same spot the next morning before the sun rises, from where they will begin their journey to the promise land.

Nnenne left him that evening after a heartfelt goodbye, all smiles and extremely excited. Her dreams were about to become a reality. She has been suggesting they run away but he refused saying he doesn't want to leave Ogadimma behind as she declined running with them. But that attack on his family changed everything. He had just made her the happiest woman in the world.

She got home that evening and quickly did everything that was expected of her. While in her room, she hurriedly packed all her belongings and lay on her mat forcing herself to sleep. After the second rooster crow, she sneaked from home not minding the danger that could lie ahead as it was not yet dawn to their hideout, waiting for her lover to show up but he never did. Instead Ogadimma came to inform her of a change in plan, that Nwosu wants her to come to their house first. 1 Like

EPISODE 8



Ogadimma at first never liked Nnenne, she felt threatened by her, she thought Nnenne wanted to come in between her and her brother but later she discovered their love was genuine and she was the only thing that brought joy to his once lonely brother. She become the only person in the world that was in support of their relationship and currently her only friend as the rest had deserted her in order not to share in her maledict.

She asked about her lover and why he was not there yet? Ogadimma responded promising that Nwosu was alright but that something unexpected came up, that's why he could not make it and has asked her to come instead. She trusted Ogadimma and was curious what unexpected thing came up, so she followed.

They arrived the compound to find people gathered in small groups, whispering to each other and wearing long faces. Once they saw her, they stopped talking and began staring at her as she slowly walked passed them into the hut that Ogadimma pointed after she said "Go inside and see for yourself".

She got in to find the hut void of life and moody like the faces outside. The presence of death was evident in the atmosphere. Strong smell of rotten flesh filled the hut. She held her breathe to prevent her from throwing up. It was dark inside as the center fire was also out. On the bamboo bed lay a swollen man, his skin shinning to reflect the little light left. On his swollen skin were big reddish sores. An oily substance was applied on his skin. He was covered with a wrapper to chest level. "This must be a punishment from the gods" she thought. "This person looks nothing like my Nwosu, but then who is this and why is she asked to visit him?" she wondered. 1 Like

EPISODE 9



All that changed immediately she saw the welcoming smile he flashed her, love still sparkled in his eyes and quickly the doubts in heart died away as it became clear it was her lover. Nnenne broke down crying and screaming as uncontrollably tears rolled down her cheeks. She slowly crawled to his bed side, shouting in broken words "Nwosu! Who did this to you? What happened? Talk to me Nna! Tell me, who made you like this?"

"Mma, it is alright. Please stop crying" he whispered in pain.

Waving her head from left to right, "It is not alright. Who did this to you?"

"Stop crying and i will tell you". Nnenne quickly wiped the dripping tears off her cheeks.

"I woke up in the mid night to find myself like this and in so much pain. When the dibia came, he said it is punishment for having a sexual relationship with you" he said struggling to catch his breath.

Nnenne sat down on the floor devastated as her taste for life extinguished. Her whole world was crumbing right in front of her and all she could do was staring blankly. She had always knew deep down that the fight against the gods and tradition of the land was one she and her lover would never win but never foretold it ending this tragically. "So what are we going to do?" she thought aloud.

"Nothing, Mma!” The dibia said nothing can be done. We angered the gods and this is their punishment. He even avoided touching me in order not to partake in my odium".

"So nothing can be done to save you? What kind of life is this? How can we sit here and watch you die?" she asked as the tears returned.

"There is something you can do. Forget about me and move on with your life". On hearing this, she screamed and cried more, asking "Who is going to marry me Nna? What is life without you? Why will only you suffer for a crime we both committed?" 1 Like

EPISODE 10



"I don't know but I guess they have their reasons. I would not have had it the other way round. How would life feel with you in this state? Mma, you must promise me you would get married and give birth to those numbers of children we agreed upon".

Nnenne cried deeply as waved her head from left to right declining to promise.

"Mma, you have to promise me". He pleaded as he began coughing. She hurriedly stood up to attend to him. "Mma, you must promise me" he said squeezing her hand and staring straight into her soul.

"Alright Nna, I promise" she said just to please him. "I promise Nwoke oma, I promise" she broke down crying again.

"Don't cry my love, this is not the end. They have not won, we shall meet again. I promise to return to you".

"Stay alive and you will not have to return".

From outside came the booming voice of his father, "So you people allow that foolish girl that has brought this calamity upon this household to enter my house?" The voice seems to be coming from a distance. Hearing this, he pulled her closer and whispered "Remember, it is me and you against the world till the end".

Ogadimma jumped in, informing her that her father was fast approaching, so it is time to go. "Come let's go before that man catches you here!" she said pulling her toward the dwarf door.

"I can't leave him behind to die!" she said trying to escape from her grip.

"Mma, get away from here. Go and live your life. This is not the end I promise".

"Forever?" Nnenne asked just before Ogadimma succeeded in pulling her out from the hut.

"Yes, forever. Till the very end" he responded faintly. Those were the same words Amuwa whispered into her ears when she carried him. 1 Like

Nice one...follow