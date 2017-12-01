₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by olokeded: 8:20am
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends 50th Birthday Event of Nkechi Okorocha, wife of Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/12/photos-osinbajo-attends-gov-okorochas.html
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by python1: 8:23am
Cool. . Great men relate with great men.
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by Yhelay(m): 8:23am
OK
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by adem30: 8:51am
python1:
Yes, Great men do not relate with Ipob Terrorist.
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by yarimo(m): 10:26am
Nice one from Imo state first lady
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by Keneking: 10:28am
Osinbajo's statue loading
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:33am
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by velai(m): 10:39am
Happy birthday to madam Okoroawusa.
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by Boldwinner(m): 1:45pm
Birthday Statue to be unveiled soon.
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 1:46pm
Is Okorocha's wife in anyway related to Eniola Badmus?
She as ugly the the statue of the Liberian president her husband erected.
I hope he unveils a statue in her honour on the occasion of her birthday.
Mad governor with a smelly leg!
Jumbo wife!
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by Donsammi(m): 1:50pm
adem30:u wan die ontop ipob matter?
taking panadol for another person headache
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by xxx6721: 1:50pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by Timinho23(m): 1:52pm
All towards Igbo 2023 presidency. statue man gatz to solidify both home and abroad.
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by Eteriayaoba(f): 1:53pm
Keneking:Bad belle people.
Somebody can not errect statue in peace again?
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 1:55pm
I don't have anything to say
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by tainot2002(m): 1:57pm
Weldone prof
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by hokafor(m): 1:58pm
Okorocha is very good at inviting people to IMO state. Is he making profit in all this jamborees or is it for the fun of it?
Re: Osinbajo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha's 50th Birthday Dinner (Photos) by Kiakia(m): 2:05pm
Okorocha's wife also celebrated her birthday with fanfare, just like her husband did recently. The so called birthday celebration of a person not known to the Constitution as an elected government official was aired live on two private televisions.
