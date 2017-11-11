



Like many other couple, the adorable couple rocked a cute outfits as they posed for the memorable photo session.



The excited couples, Sandra Eneayi Apoch and Emeka Samuel Mozie shared the cute photos on social media, announcing that their special day is arriving soon and they couldn't be anymore grateful for finding each other.



Many online users have wished them well as they set to walk down the aisle in a simple, stylish wedding.

Their wedding reception would be spiced up by popular Nigerian MC, Mr Steve Rock Ejembi



￼The couples, Sandra Eneayi Apoch and Emeka Samuel Mozie shared their wedding invitation, revealing that their special day has been set for December 16th.



