|Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by JosWatchDog(m): 10:05am
He who finds love has indeed found a good thing. Love has visited the hearts of these two lovebirds, Sandra Eneayi Apoch and Emeka Samuel Mozie who recently released their pre-wedding photos.
Like many other couple, the adorable couple rocked a cute outfits as they posed for the memorable photo session.
The excited couples, Sandra Eneayi Apoch and Emeka Samuel Mozie shared the cute photos on social media, announcing that their special day is arriving soon and they couldn't be anymore grateful for finding each other.
Many online users have wished them well as they set to walk down the aisle in a simple, stylish wedding.
Their wedding reception would be spiced up by popular Nigerian MC, Mr Steve Rock Ejembi
￼The couples, Sandra Eneayi Apoch and Emeka Samuel Mozie shared their wedding invitation, revealing that their special day has been set for December 16th.
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Vycko(f): 10:07am
Awwwww...
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Sleekydee(m): 10:31am
men and marrying big bumbum dis days, #Smallbumbum matterz.
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Lizzdeb(f): 10:41am
Sleekydee:
is anyone stopping you from marrying big bumbum?
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Lizzdeb(f): 10:42am
Happy married life is all I can say
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Sleekydee(m): 11:46am
Lizzdeb:ermmm ermmmm!!! I do I answer dis question oh
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Lizzdeb(f): 12:27pm
Sleekydee:
����
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Lizzdeb(f): 12:27pm
Sleekydee:
����
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Sleekydee(m): 2:42pm
Lizzdeb:lol
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Partnerbiz: 2:53pm
wake me wen lala shows.
Life is just uncertain.
LORD we pray against similar mishaps.
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by miqos02(m): 4:01pm
Fine
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by rawpadgin(m): 4:01pm
This prospective couple look like they are well above 35
Yet people want to pressure me into marriage @ my early thirties
My fellow 30 & above bachelors/spinster, don't be in a haste to marry
Relax, sort urself out & pray for a good partner
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Teewhy2: 4:01pm
Congrats to you guys, thanks for inviting us but can't because of jollof rice and meat come to jos.
Let this smile radiates into your marriage not just in the pre wedding pictures or only on the day of the wedding.
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 4:01pm
She is already fat before entering the house...Next 2yrs she go full d whole house.
Nigerian women please excercise biko
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by ELShehzad: 4:02pm
Sleekydee:So when I'm angry or stressed(from work) at night, I'ld not see anything to press abi?? I know its nt U that typed that sha
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by BruncleZuma: 4:02pm
IDGAF
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Michaelpresh(m): 4:03pm
Totally Adorable!!
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by firstclassmumu(m): 4:03pm
ooh my guy you get eye. This is my spec. See ass knack her better panda from back. You guys are cute
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by gunpoint(m): 4:03pm
Notin make sense like Yoruba boys abeg�
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Yinxies(f): 4:04pm
Sleekydee:
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Generalkorex(m): 4:04pm
Lovely
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by apholaryn: 4:04pm
Sleekydee:bro! don't u know how it feels wen u park ur prick inside a big bum? u dey miss I swear.
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by Ojaygeere: 4:05pm
Lovely one
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by ekend: 4:05pm
beautiful
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by apholaryn: 4:05pm
Lizzdeb:u get big bumbum?
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by midehill(m): 4:05pm
Comfortedperson:
Baba no sure games jor
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by freshinko: 4:07pm
pre-wedding madness..
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by designVATExcel: 4:07pm
Everybody just dey marry.
Maybe I should just consider this person sef, time don dey go..
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by FaniDan(f): 4:11pm
Wow! Beautiful bride and handsome groom. Cant wait for 16th, Happy married life Apochi
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by FrenchWay: 4:11pm
...
Best wishes
|Re: Nigerian Lovers Share Adorable Pre-wedding Photos by amahthelma(f): 4:12pm
This is so sweet...The man come use style resemble T bliz[color=#770077][/color]
