₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,536 members, 3,946,942 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 07:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku (13338 Views)
Asari Dokubo: "Buhari Was Cloned In London, Current Nigerian President Is Fake" / 2002 Ikeja Cantonment Bomb Blast: 15 Years After (Throwback Photos) / Nobody In My Family Ever Reached 70 Years – Atiku (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by dre11(m): 2:58pm
By Samuel Ogundipe
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/251229-buhari-banned-entering-u-s-15-years-atiku.html
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by verygudbadguy(m): 3:01pm
Political digging and media influence is going to play a big role in the emergence of the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2019.
We are faced with possibility of choosing between Buhari and Atiku and it portends trouble for the populace - Femi Falana (SAN).
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by nNEOo(m): 3:05pm
verygudbadguy:yea lol
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by Evablizin(f): 3:14pm
Politicians self.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by DLondonboiy: 3:17pm
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:18pm
ok
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by OrestesDante(m): 3:22pm
Lol
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by MayorofLagos(m): 3:23pm
See dodging!
Atiku is not denying that they want him in America. He says once he becomes President diplomatic immunity will cover him for travels to America....like it did for Buhari.
Guess who the Americans consult for political inputs on Nigeria?
OBASANJO!
If Atiku thinks he will get Presidency without Obasanjo he is joking.
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by tinkinjow: 3:27pm
To Atiku: You can't tarnish what's already tarnished except your aim is to deepen the degree...,focus more on your strengths and abilities to market your own product.
Deliver a message that inspire and endear people to ur person.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by Hashimyussufamao(m): 3:27pm
Not suprised, that's 9ja policians for u. Friendship turns enmity whilst election draws near.
Meanwhile Atiku do not panic. We gurn atikulate 2019 by God's grace!
5 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by NaijaMutant(f): 3:46pm
Atiku has kept this secret for a long time.
Please more exposé of the fraud called Buhari
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by NaijaMutant(f): 3:49pm
verygudbadguy:
By 2019, Nigerians shall know a lot more about the devil called Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by verygudbadguy(m): 4:07pm
NaijaMutant:Lol. Not just Buhari my dear, all his cabinet members and the cabal. I can't wait for 2019 to surface.
Atiku is trying too hard though. What's dead may never die.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by ganye1: 4:14pm
Atiku is getting desperate day by day and his latest gimmick would only backfire and alienate him from more people in the north.
4 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by wolesmile(m): 4:25pm
So, by saying if voted into power in 2019, you'll be allowed into the US just like PMB and the Indian Prime Minister, you're admitting to being a wanted man in the US. Sorry sir. We've had enough of criminals in government.
If truly, PMB was denied access into the US for 15yrs, perhaps I should remind you it wasn't on account of a criminal act. It has to do with views considered as being too extreme. But you, on the other hand, have not been denied entry. You are a wanted man in the US!!!
32 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by bounty007(m): 4:29pm
.. and yet.. this southwest media and dia propaganda forced this dullard from daura on innocent nigerians..
as for the Obasanjo thing.. he's time don go.. and one fOol said us get info and input on nigeria thru Obj..
.. na so afonja stories dey be..they think everyone see the old Zom as God..
he's as corrupt as the nigerian office holder he was..
with so many direct corruption cases swept under.. during his presidency..
or the fool think the usa were sleeping then..
kids everywhere on nairaland.. and they're to ignorant to learn.. Quick to curze and abuse..
let's Atikulate Jare..
4 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by mumumugu(m): 5:10pm
you didn't say this in 2015
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by Nnamdiojukwu: 5:23pm
NaijaMutant:You wish,the noise some elements like you made before and during the elections passed this one, but pmb silenced you all.
He will do it again.
one thousands Atiku cannot defeat Pmb.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by zoedew: 5:25pm
A man trained and paid at public expense to watch what was being transported in and out of Nigeria who gets involved in private transportation business on the same route opens himself up to conflict of interests in the discharge of his duties. Such conduct is not only contrary to the General Orders of the Public Service which forbids a public servant from involvement in profit-oriented endeavors other than agriculture it is also unpatriotic, fraudulent, deceitful and most dishonest. Is that what he commends to the youth as “entrepreneurship”? By his own admission Atiku has been busy at dishonest conduct as a public official since 1971 and sees nothing unethical and unlawful about that! He validates the position of folks who tar him as corruption articulated! #AtikuIsOutToSellNigeria
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by farihafaheemah(m): 5:57pm
wolesmile:I love and admire your analysis, buhari was not wanted in US for criminal activities but for extremity, but he atiku is a wanted man and never denied to enter US
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by bonechamberlain(m): 6:10pm
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by Hades2016(m): 6:29pm
Time to open each other asses .. But truth be told that stupid man called buhari never liked Christians
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:30pm
as if I care?
Thunder fire all Naija politician & all online Zombie
Iyalaya yin!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by moscobabs(m): 6:30pm
We would still Not going to voté u in 2019
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by firstclassmumu(m): 6:30pm
. I don't have any reasonable thing to say
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by NoSidonLook: 6:31pm
2019 make Una nor sidon look o
Send the dullard of Sudan back to daura
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by IMASTEX: 6:32pm
Neither Buhari none Atiku is an option. It is all a game of politics. Well for the president, I wish western nations can keep banning them especially from medical tourism, etc. Let them not fix their country.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by sotall(m): 6:32pm
OK
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by Episteme2(m): 6:33pm
ganye1:What is the desperation here? That Atiku is pursuing his political ambition? How many times did Buhari himself try before he succeeded? Atiku may not be the messiah, but he will be be better than Buhari.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by Jaideyone(m): 6:34pm
big lie. I can't believe no one is seeing this man's foolishness. the US embassy needs to respond to this nonsense.
just because you want to run for president doesn't mean you have to start mudslinging.
see the dumb reason he gave? because buhari said he is committed to sharia? does that reason even sound reasonable? it's such a shame that the people shouting atiku 2019 can't see the desperation of this liar.
is there any real Christian that won't want to his country to be hundred percent christian if given a chance? we as Christians must also go out to preach the gospel vigorously as that is the way to Christianise the country.
if any intelligent but untested politician runs against Buhari in 2019 he has my vote but I'd rather die than vote this stupid man.
NIGERIAN YOUTHS NEED TO LEARN TO SEEK THE TRUTH AND NOT JUST RELY ON POLITICIANS TO FEED US LIES
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku by ajepako(f): 6:36pm
1nigeriamyfoot:
Seconded jare
2 Likes
El-rufa’i Dashed People’s Hopes — Kaduna Elders / Nigerians Describe Ordeal Inside Chinese Prison / Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition
Viewing this topic: philgordon, yomtolly(f), uchbiz, bankoleben(m), Blessed2252, kollistic(m), Obudupikin, MAYORBRIGHT07(m), Gbejohn, Albie101, Targete, Rebirth(m), jossy404, Temitoper1, ayinba1(f), Buking1, chynie, kurungu92(m), JUBILEE2000, Horbar1, Tommmy(m), akaahs(m), theAccountant(m), naughtycheckmate, wickyyolo, Akinz75(m), jonili(m), Harmony222(m), kingsinhno1, Adazubi, Acecards, Salligreen, ernieboy(m), clasie, deen11(m), MuhMubRaj(m), kinzodigital, dickson2000(m), HSfoundation(m), Amsty, chiefengr, Harbeesawlar(f), AnonyNymous(m), toksbaba2000, baum1, tofolo(m), TheLastNazgul(m), 1wolex85, GreatnessallIC, aribs(m), lekan2012, olowoba, swagagolic01(m), 9jaAmerican, BrandPromotions(m), stevespack(m), davit, fortunez1(m), dannB(m), Jokkarm2, Donaldomo(m), Machi1(m), tianshie(m), ihebrooke(m), Sapphire86(f), kglamour(m), Elthugnificent(m), fabulous85, nsilordgmail(m), atikughambazai(m), Chynwe(f), oladapo123, uptimum, Stdaviding(m), HonEfetobore(m), gbonozee, Adabar, olusledge, ohdahphae, bligs, tksina(m), saintdeby(m), iamarvye(m), olamurphy95, Johnsown1(m), FameMonsta(m), hadassah4, codeb(m), obas01(m), coretechng1(m), greatp80(f), dezo(m), astiks, focisses, lekanimport, Naijaepic, fyneguy, Officialnelly(m), anyaricu(m), remmy007(m), Nwaoma198(f), CY09, kayb12(m), latestsunny(m), Mukah1234(m), adefat, NgeneUkwenu(f), MamaBil(f), Offpoint, mammanbawa, mixta140, paul6k, tianna123(f), patrickrufus28(m), damola1, IAMTHEHERO, allhavesinned, Ekotech1980, Divinegifts, BluMalam(m), hitan(m), Bobbyunitedfc(m), deltaisgreat, HeGeMon(m), mangody, applord, obo389(m), 8figure(m), austino2018, Testy17, delxmaverick(m), kkkp, proxy20, kflex0, kindredspirit(m), medidress, NOC1(m), hassanq(m), Darey00(m), HOMOTOYOSI10(m), debusion, veekay, okparea(m), uzokebes(m), Humanbeingyahoocom(m), fontymagic, ObalufonIII, flomark, Neil0072009(m), vizboy(m), peterswagg(m), Eddodoh(m), ConcernedNL, GavelSlam, Khaihsan(m), MissV, Timinho23(m), cr7rooney10(m), Khadyy13, Ladiva, henryphyol(m), simtosul, aralgreen, Owiiziiiii(m), leavegoodbehind(m), rynno(m), chesterlee(m), profet, superior1, Doskit(m), LordBailish(m), highburygonner, Mosopzy22(m), Jidefido(m), banku, ehinmowo, chic91(f), umarshehu58(m), ohireku(m), iyababs, IkechukwuP, feb4real, iduzebaba, sirBLUNT(m), KINGBEN1(m), Valjinn, Olamitisoji(m), Obere4u, Prinsola(m), FreshGuy2(m), Aysneh07, Kennydoc(m), Peppul(m), oluwasolajames, blacq2009(m), iammo(m), switblaze(f) and 348 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15