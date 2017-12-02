Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Buhari Was ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S. For 15 Years — Atiku (13338 Views)

By Samuel Ogundipe





President Muhammadu Buhari was banned from entering the United States because Americans had reservations about his religious views, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Friday.



Critics have long accused Mr. Buhari of holding extreme religious views that antithetical to modern democratic principles.



In 2001, Mr. Buhari drew nationwide backlash when he declared his total commitment to Islamic doctrine of Shari’a and called on Muslims to only vote for their fellow Muslims during elections.



But the president has denied being an extremist, saying he tolerates other religions as much as he does his Muslim faith.



“For about 15 years, Buhari could not enter America on account of religious considerations,” Mr. Abubakar said in an interview with Dele Momodu which was published in The Boss Newspaper Saturday.



Mr. Momodu had asked Mr. Abubakar why he had not been able to visit the United States for many years, amid speculations that he is wanted in that country for a slew of sharp practices.



Mr. Abubakar, who is expected to run for president in 2019, said the U.S. authorities have nothing against him. He said he was able to visit Europe regularly without being arrested for onward extradition to the U.S.



The former vice president said if Nigerians elect him president, he would be allowed into the United States just like Mr. Buhari and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both of whom are now being accorded red carpet treatments in the U.S. after becoming leaders of their respective countries.



Mr. Abubakar was named in at least one fraudulent deal in the United States, which involved contract award in Nigeria.



An American congressman Williams Jefferson was jailed in 2009 after being convicted by the FBI in relation to that case. A $100,000 cash which federal agents found in Mr. Jefferson’s apartment during a raid was said to have been from Mr. Abubakar.



Mr. Jefferson acted as a middleman in the deal, which saw him use his political connection to top Nigerian officials to get the broadband contract for iGate, a company linked to his immediate family members.



The U.S. Embassy in Abuja did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES email seeking comments Saturday afternoon.



Presidential spokespersons Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments Saturday.



Mr. Abubakar, vice-president from 1999-2007, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress last week Friday, citing failure by the Buhari administration to improve the quality of life in the country and neglect of the youth in federal cabinet appointment.



His political allies have indicated that Mr. Atiku was on his way to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, which has opened its doors to him.

Political digging and media influence is going to play a big role in the emergence of the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2019.



We are faced with possibility of choosing between Buhari and Atiku and it portends trouble for the populace - Femi Falana (SAN). 17 Likes 2 Shares

Politicians self. Politicians self. 5 Likes 1 Share

Atiku is not denying that they want him in America. He says once he becomes President diplomatic immunity will cover him for travels to America....like it did for Buhari.



Guess who the Americans consult for political inputs on Nigeria?

OBASANJO!



See dodging!

Atiku is not denying that they want him in America. He says once he becomes President diplomatic immunity will cover him for travels to America....like it did for Buhari.

Guess who the Americans consult for political inputs on Nigeria?

OBASANJO!

If Atiku thinks he will get Presidency without Obasanjo he is joking.

To Atiku: You can't tarnish what's already tarnished except your aim is to deepen the degree...,focus more on your strengths and abilities to market your own product.

Deliver a message that inspire and endear people to ur person. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Not suprised, that's 9ja policians for u. Friendship turns enmity whilst election draws near.

Meanwhile Atiku do not panic. We gurn atikulate 2019 by God's grace! 5 Likes

Atiku has kept this secret for a long time.

Please more exposé of the fraud called Buhari 2 Likes 1 Share

Political digging and media influence is going to play a big role in the emergence of the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2019.



We are faced with possibility of choosing between Buhari and Atiku and it portends trouble for the populace - Femi Falana (SAN).

By 2019, Nigerians shall know a lot more about the devil called Buhari By 2019, Nigerians shall know a lot more about the devil called Buhari 2 Likes

By 2019, Nigerians shall know a lot more about the devil called Buhari Lol. Not just Buhari my dear, all his cabinet members and the cabal. I can't wait for 2019 to surface.



Atiku is trying too hard though. What's dead may never die.



Atiku is getting desperate day by day and his latest gimmick would only backfire and alienate him from more people in the north. 4 Likes

So, by saying if voted into power in 2019, you'll be allowed into the US just like PMB and the Indian Prime Minister, you're admitting to being a wanted man in the US. Sorry sir. We've had enough of criminals in government.

If truly, PMB was denied access into the US for 15yrs, perhaps I should remind you it wasn't on account of a criminal act. It has to do with views considered as being too extreme. But you, on the other hand, have not been denied entry. You are a wanted man in the US!!! 32 Likes 5 Shares

.. and yet.. this southwest media and dia propaganda forced this dullard from daura on innocent nigerians..



as for the Obasanjo thing.. he's time don go.. and one fOol said us get info and input on nigeria thru Obj..



.. na so afonja stories dey be..they think everyone see the old Zom as God..



he's as corrupt as the nigerian office holder he was..



with so many direct corruption cases swept under.. during his presidency..



or the fool think the usa were sleeping then..





kids everywhere on nairaland.. and they're to ignorant to learn.. Quick to curze and abuse..



let's Atikulate Jare.. 4 Likes

you didn't say this in 2015 2 Likes

By 2019, Nigerians shall know a lot more about the devil called Buhari You wish,the noise some elements like you made before and during the elections passed this one, but pmb silenced you all.









He will do it again.











You wish,the noise some elements like you made before and during the elections passed this one, but pmb silenced you all.

He will do it again.

one thousands Atiku cannot defeat Pmb.

A man trained and paid at public expense to watch what was being transported in and out of Nigeria who gets involved in private transportation business on the same route opens himself up to conflict of interests in the discharge of his duties. Such conduct is not only contrary to the General Orders of the Public Service which forbids a public servant from involvement in profit-oriented endeavors other than agriculture it is also unpatriotic, fraudulent, deceitful and most dishonest. Is that what he commends to the youth as “entrepreneurship”? By his own admission Atiku has been busy at dishonest conduct as a public official since 1971 and sees nothing unethical and unlawful about that! He validates the position of folks who tar him as corruption articulated! #AtikuIsOutToSellNigeria 1 Like 1 Share

So, by saying if voted into power in 2019, you'll be allowed into the US just like PMB and the Indian Prime Minister, you're admitting to being a wanted man in the US. Sorry sir. We've had enough of criminals in government.

I love and admire your analysis, buhari was not wanted in US for criminal activities but for extremity, but he atiku is a wanted man and never denied to enter US

Time to open each other asses .. But truth be told that stupid man called buhari never liked Christians 1 Like

We would still Not going to voté u in 2019

2019 make Una nor sidon look o



Send the dullard of Sudan back to daura 2019 make Una nor sidon look oSend the dullard of Sudan back to daura 2 Likes

Neither Buhari none Atiku is an option. It is all a game of politics. Well for the president, I wish western nations can keep banning them especially from medical tourism, etc. Let them not fix their country. 1 Like

What is the desperation here? That Atiku is pursuing his political ambition? How many times did Buhari himself try before he succeeded? Atiku may not be the messiah, but he will be be better than Buhari.

big lie. I can't believe no one is seeing this man's foolishness. the US embassy needs to respond to this nonsense.

just because you want to run for president doesn't mean you have to start mudslinging.



see the dumb reason he gave? because buhari said he is committed to sharia? does that reason even sound reasonable? it's such a shame that the people shouting atiku 2019 can't see the desperation of this liar.



is there any real Christian that won't want to his country to be hundred percent christian if given a chance? we as Christians must also go out to preach the gospel vigorously as that is the way to Christianise the country.



if any intelligent but untested politician runs against Buhari in 2019 he has my vote but I'd rather die than vote this stupid man.



NIGERIAN YOUTHS NEED TO LEARN TO SEEK THE TRUTH AND NOT JUST RELY ON POLITICIANS TO FEED US LIES 13 Likes 3 Shares