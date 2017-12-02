₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
Governor Wike, Former President Goodluck Jonathan attend funeral of Late Kalama-Sokobe
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday paid their last respects to Late Engr Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, the elder brother of Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.
The burial of Late Engr Kalama-Sokobe which took place at Okrika attracted both serving and former top government officials from across the country.
In a funeral oration, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the loss of a loved one is painful.
He said: "We never expected our late father to depart now. He lived a good life. The people around him indicate he lived a good life.
"We can only be remembered by our legacies.
I urge those that he left behind to sustain his legacies by continuing with his positive traits."
Governor Wike prayed God to continue to prayed God to bless the family and give them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.
"May you be consoled by the fact that Papa was a good man with a big heart who lived a quite eventful and fulfilled life. We will miss him for his good deeds, generous spirit and exemplary life of service to God and humanity ", Governor Wike said.
Also speaking, Former President Goodluck Jonathan described Late Engr Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe as a faithful brother-in-law who acted as a father to his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan.
He said he enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the Late Elder Statesman, adding that the family will miss his love and loyalty.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/governor-wike-former-president-goodluck.html?m=1
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
Rip to the deceased....Lively Mama peace....Goodluck jonathan always
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
I just like Wike a.k.a Mr Project
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
Re: Burial Photos Of Lazarus Iwari Kalama-Sokobe, Patience Jonathan's Brother
(0) (Reply)
