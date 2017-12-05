Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija (2638 Views)

Hi guys

Please I need info on how much surveyors earn per month.

Thanks

felixadeyefa:

They earn a lot, DOE.

When you said surveyor and with picture I believe you are referring to Land surveyors.



If so, land surveyor mostly don’t earn money they earn parcel of land which is not bad.



Unfortunately due to harsh economy, most surveyors now work as “real estate agents” 2 Likes

Free Land

We don't work for money here but passion.







If u go d other way,u may die b4 ur time

it all depend on

A million bucks

The question is funny,its just like asking how much a lawyer receives every month 3 Likes 1 Share

they earn pretty cool but it all depends on areas that value their services a lot...some parts of the country consider them inconsequential. Everything is by the grace of God oooh...there are the rich and the poor in every profession

surveying is a nice profession!! on an average at least u ll make close to 700,000 - 1 million or more ! surveyor's are needed in most relavants fields!!

He earns 'thank you'

I doubt if those earn their money per months. Most of them don't go any job for a whole month self.

It depends on what company you're working at. If you're on your own, you survey at 80k - 120k per plot.

They earn thousands of naira... Some earn millions.. Nice job

Depends on how you know your way

Surveyors dont earn per month,they earn PER JOB.

That you survey 120k per plot doesn't mean you earn 120k per plot. We are just too ignorant in this country. 1 Like

depends on the company they work for and the state they are practicing in. a lot of surveyors work on contracts. entry level surveyors earn 50 - 100k, some even earn higher. Many firms also offer perks on top of salaries.

The only surveyors I know work in oil and gas sector and its always on project, no project no work. They earn very well 1 million above and as high as 3million ( after years of experience).

Baba na when u see work u go chop o

Are you an aspiring surveying student, currently studying surveying or a fresh Surveying graduate.



Let me know so I will know exactly advice to give you. Are you an aspiring surveying student, currently studying surveying or a fresh Surveying graduate.Let me know so I will know exactly advice to give you.

Surveyors earn quaterly and monthly depends on your Area of specialization for cadastral surveyors i.e carrying land survey like in 3months lets say 3jobs @ eti-osa current price 1m-800k for 3 =3m or 2. Lesser and other environs the NIS thus then remove just 5% or 10% from all total work you did per quater (every 3 months) if you lucky u did a larger work like acres hectares which is in millions,

For the engineering surveyors you can earn up to 5m a months apart from the cadastral survey you carried N.B if you're a registered surveyor simply because surveyors only work as a contract staff for most construction company,

3. The litigation land dispute expert surveyors this ones earn more than any other surveyors even more than the lawyers in most cases as an expert witness for every succesful land dispute claims or court dispute a surveyors is usually entitle to either 20-10% of all total outcome of the land disputes matters so to generalize a surveyor can earn upto 10-20million per month if you happen to practice the whole Area of specialization involve even me as a student or on the verge of becoming a registered surveyor so many opportunities you can earn upto 500k or more per months

The answer is simple Surveyors are not monthly earners and in accordance to CAP 425 law of the federation of Nigeria that establish the body that governs them.a surveyor gets payed for every survey project carried out and his seal enacted on survey plans as a registered by law