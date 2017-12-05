₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by felixadeyefa: 11:55am On Dec 03
Hi guys
Please I need info on how much surveyors earn per month.
Thanks
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by Hassanabioduna(m): 9:55am On Dec 04
felixadeyefa:
Hassanabioduna:It depends on how many survey jobs you get person month
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by tiger28: 6:57am
R
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by BruncleZuma: 6:57am
They earn a lot, DOE.
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by ANBAKO: 6:58am
When you said surveyor and with picture I believe you are referring to Land surveyors.
If so, land surveyor mostly don’t earn money they earn parcel of land which is not bad.
Unfortunately due to harsh economy, most surveyors now work as “real estate agents”
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by money121(m): 6:58am
Free Land
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by millionboi2: 6:58am
We don't work for money here but passion.
If u go d other way,u may die b4 ur time
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by pointstores(m): 6:59am
it all depend on
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by maxiuc(m): 7:00am
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by cowleg(m): 7:00am
A million bucks
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by Oyiboman69: 7:00am
The question is funny,its just like asking how much a lawyer receives every month
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by starrybaba(m): 7:03am
they earn pretty cool but it all depends on areas that value their services a lot...some parts of the country consider them inconsequential. Everything is by the grace of God oooh...there are the rich and the poor in every profession
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by bankolefun: 7:03am
surveying is a nice profession!! on an average at least u ll make close to 700,000 - 1 million or more ! surveyor's are needed in most relavants fields!!
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by jeeqaa7(m): 7:03am
He earns 'thank you'
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by darkenkach(m): 7:03am
I doubt if those earn their money per months. Most of them don't go any job for a whole month self.
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by Damoxy(m): 7:10am
This Time last year, Most Nigerians were looking at their MMM account this way
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by MissWrite(f): 7:11am
PlayMo! . It depends on what company you're working at. If you're on your own, you survey at 80k - 120k per plot.
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by Follysho707: 7:11am
Surveyor bawo? You mean 'Omo-Onile'.. . The amt of money 'they' (Omo-Onile) make depends on how many land-owners you fit chance and how many bottles you don break for people head. Ask Owolade for Owode-Onirin.
The below should be included in an Omo-Onile C.V:
Name: Askari Mayana Itu-Baba Ita
Address: From Ojota thru Mile-12
Experience / Key Achievements:
1.) +10yrs forcibly snatching people's land;
2.) +15yrs smoking ganja;
3.) +10 yrs causing chaos on behalf of Politicians, robbing houses and kidnapping awon 'otes'.
3.) Killed >5 pple during 2003 Mushin massacre / street fights;
4.) +7yrs serving in Obalende garage as deputy Capone.
5.) Recruited >20 Eiye confra.
Above all, all the >25 surgical stitches on my body will remind you of my many battles and valor of my victories.
Paro lo, alaye mi.... Yaba-Oyingbo-Ketu-Ojota-Palmgrove-Onipanu... wole pelu changi e...
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by chus22: 7:12am
They earn thousands of naira... Some earn millions.. Nice job
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by Horlaarsco: 7:15am
Depends on how you know your way
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:16am
Surveyors dont earn per month,they earn PER JOB.
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by NothingDoMe: 7:20am
That you survey 120k per plot doesn't mean you earn 120k per plot. We are just too ignorant in this country.
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by myrrtle(m): 7:23am
depends on the company they work for and the state they are practicing in. a lot of surveyors work on contracts. entry level surveyors earn 50 - 100k, some even earn higher. Many firms also offer perks on top of salaries.
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by lafuria1(m): 7:23am
The only surveyors I know work in oil and gas sector and its always on project, no project no work. They earn very well 1 million above and as high as 3million ( after years of experience).
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by Femmysneh(m): 7:27am
Baba na when u see work u go chop o
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by Icon4s(m): 7:40am
felixadeyefa:
Are you an aspiring surveying student, currently studying surveying or a fresh Surveying graduate.
Let me know so I will know exactly advice to give you.
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by Demmtek(m): 7:47am
Surveyors earn quaterly and monthly depends on your Area of specialization for cadastral surveyors i.e carrying land survey like in 3months lets say 3jobs @ eti-osa current price 1m-800k for 3 =3m or 2. Lesser and other environs the NIS thus then remove just 5% or 10% from all total work you did per quater (every 3 months) if you lucky u did a larger work like acres hectares which is in millions,
For the engineering surveyors you can earn up to 5m a months apart from the cadastral survey you carried N.B if you're a registered surveyor simply because surveyors only work as a contract staff for most construction company,
3. The litigation land dispute expert surveyors this ones earn more than any other surveyors even more than the lawyers in most cases as an expert witness for every succesful land dispute claims or court dispute a surveyors is usually entitle to either 20-10% of all total outcome of the land disputes matters so to generalize a surveyor can earn upto 10-20million per month if you happen to practice the whole Area of specialization involve even me as a student or on the verge of becoming a registered surveyor so many opportunities you can earn upto 500k or more per months
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by aycorporat(m): 7:48am
Follysho707:This got me cracking!!!
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by funmise007(m): 7:48am
The answer is simple Surveyors are not monthly earners and in accordance to CAP 425 law of the federation of Nigeria that establish the body that governs them.a surveyor gets payed for every survey project carried out and his seal enacted on survey plans as a registered by law
|Re: How Much Does A Surveyor Earn Per Month In Naija by stephany007: 7:52am
As a student try and read what you love not because of what you might earn as a worker cause there is currently no job in Nigeria so you don’t become depressed later in life.
