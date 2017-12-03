Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To (8511 Views)

1. When you come home and your mom greets you with a big plate of your favourite food with two big chicken laps. 33 Likes 2 Shares

2. When you are still asleep by 6:30 the next morning and your parents come in and start telling you how they used to wake up by 4am to fetch water from the stream. 43 Likes 1 Share

3. In school,you used to enjoy 24/7 light but now its 1 day on 5 days off 36 Likes 2 Shares

4. Like play like play, you've only spent a week at home but they are already enslaving you. Chores upon chores 29 Likes 2 Shares

When nepa finally brings light and you are catching up on your favorite shows, your mom walks in and tells you to wash the car she will take for a wedding next month. You will just stand there like 27 Likes 1 Share

How you be counting down to the day of resumption 17 Likes 1 Share

That moment when you are laughing to a funny nairaland post and you hear footsteps at your door, you adjust like 17 Likes

But it's too late cos she already caught you 18 Likes

Then she starts to lecture you on that course you got D 18 Likes

When you are used to eating two meat and one ponmo in skul but at home, as you are about to take the second meat, your mum looks at you like 20 Likes

Something unfortunate like indefinite strike na comes up.. You know your village people have upgraded their OS 38 Likes 1 Share

Finally finally, after all the suffering..resumption time has reached. Your mom will na be acting like she misses you already 36 Likes 2 Shares



Your mom will be begging you to come home and you'll be like laye laye.. Once beaten, twice shy Fast forward to months later when its time for another vacationYour mom will be begging you to come home and you'll be like laye laye.. Once beaten, twice shy 38 Likes

This is my first thread on nairaland in a while. Mods show me some love by moving it to the front page. 7 Likes

ASUU

lol

ASUU PLEASE

Very funny thread.. lalasticlala mynd44 seun.. FP oo Very funny thread.. lalasticlala mynd44 seun.. FP oo

When they wake you up for 5am morning devotion. Na this one been tire me pass. 29 Likes 2 Shares







When you rush to enter this thread and you realize it is completely meaningless. When you rush to enter this thread and you realize it is completely meaningless. 18 Likes 1 Share















back in the days when its time for long vacation parents will just dump children inside station wagon down to the village.. back in the days when its time for long vacation parents will just dump children inside station wagon down to the village..

e no funny walahi.

But I remember the first vacation I came home for as an undergraduate, my mum pipped through the window and saw me coming then she started crying o, saying I had grown lean.

person dey go school dey fat nii? omo coman see enjoyment.



But later on I nor dey come house again o! I enjoyed the quietness in school during holidays. I spent several months in school during strike. I once did new year's day in school sef! 3 Likes

Op, I'm inspired. First thread and you landed on FP.



It's to late to fail

Amen 1 Like

this thread is a lie home sweet pass school abeg

eh ehehe. That number 1

Bhaelarkush:

4. Like play like play, you've only spent a week at home but they are already enslaving you. Chores upon chores

True talk True talk

Lol.. mums ehn..

Lol.. mums ehn.. They can disturb n make yhu run errands like that's the only reason y yhu were born..