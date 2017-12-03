₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 1:44pm
1. When you come home and your mom greets you with a big plate of your favourite food with two big chicken laps.
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 1:50pm
2. When you are still asleep by 6:30 the next morning and your parents come in and start telling you how they used to wake up by 4am to fetch water from the stream.
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 1:52pm
3. In school,you used to enjoy 24/7 light but now its 1 day on 5 days off
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 1:54pm
4. Like play like play, you've only spent a week at home but they are already enslaving you. Chores upon chores
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 1:56pm
When nepa finally brings light and you are catching up on your favorite shows, your mom walks in and tells you to wash the car she will take for a wedding next month. You will just stand there like
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 1:59pm
How you be counting down to the day of resumption
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 2:02pm
That moment when you are laughing to a funny nairaland post and you hear footsteps at your door, you adjust like
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 2:03pm
But it's too late cos she already caught you
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 2:05pm
Then she starts to lecture you on that course you got D
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 2:07pm
When you are used to eating two meat and one ponmo in skul but at home, as you are about to take the second meat, your mum looks at you like
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 2:08pm
Something unfortunate like indefinite strike na comes up.. You know your village people have upgraded their OS
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 2:13pm
Finally finally, after all the suffering..resumption time has reached. Your mom will na be acting like she misses you already
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 2:15pm
Fast forward to months later when its time for another vacation
Your mom will be begging you to come home and you'll be like laye laye.. Once beaten, twice shy
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Bhaelarkush(m): 2:16pm
This is my first thread on nairaland in a while. Mods show me some love by moving it to the front page.
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Septembermann(f): 2:33pm
ASUU
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by JohnEazy(m): 6:28pm
lol
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Samswags9(m): 7:07pm
ASUU PLEASE
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by DemonHunTER: 7:46pm
Very funny thread.. lalasticlala mynd44 seun.. FP oo
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Ermacc: 8:39pm
When they wake you up for 5am morning devotion. Na this one been tire me pass.
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by NwaAmaikpe: 8:39pm
When you rush to enter this thread and you realize it is completely meaningless.
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by rawtouch: 8:40pm
back in the days when its time for long vacation parents will just dump children inside station wagon down to the village..
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by anochuko01(m): 8:41pm
e no funny walahi.
But I remember the first vacation I came home for as an undergraduate, my mum pipped through the window and saw me coming then she started crying o, saying I had grown lean.
person dey go school dey fat nii? omo coman see enjoyment.
But later on I nor dey come house again o! I enjoyed the quietness in school during holidays. I spent several months in school during strike. I once did new year's day in school sef!
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by BruncleZuma: 8:41pm
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by BEENUEL: 8:42pm
Op, I'm inspired. First thread and you landed on FP.
It's to late to fail
Amen
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by sadiq54(m): 8:43pm
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by falcon01: 8:43pm
this thread is a lie home sweet pass school abeg
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Maltaleeza(f): 8:43pm
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by zurielsam(m): 8:43pm
eh ehehe. That number 1
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Mznaett(f): 8:45pm
Bhaelarkush:
True talk
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Mhizunique: 8:46pm
Lol.. mums ehn..
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by Mhizunique: 8:47pm
Lol.. mums ehn.. They can disturb n make yhu run errands like that's the only reason y yhu were born..
|Re: Pictures Students On Vacation Can Relate To by christaddicted: 8:48pm
Hahahaha...lol
