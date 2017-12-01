Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party (7512 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/pdp-reacts-to-atikus-defection-to-party.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44 The People's Democratic Party has reacted to the announcement made by former President Atiku Abubakar that he is rejoining the party.cc lalasticlala mynd44

Oya, make una nominate am sharp sharp, no need for primaries sef. He has already secured the votes of 5%, and after 2019, he will continue from where Mazi Nnamdi cownu stopped in the land where sun is a forbidden. 12 Likes

Atiku making use of the tools of the internet and technology strategically. 2018 will be an interesting, eventful year. 7 Likes

Let's Go There Sekem 18 Likes

Omenka how far? 37 Likes 1 Share

Atiku is playing a nice script that might even convince his enemy to vote for him in 2019... Anyway he should keep it rolling... ANYTHING is better than the oldman on the throne now 14 Likes

There lord, we have seen the worst of dem all, Atiku cannot perform worst than our present dictator.



Grant us a president that is a member of the human race first before political party, ethnicity and religion.



Atiku 2019 20 Likes

believe it or not, Apc are eating the last super... Nairaland zombies so sup their last now 9 Likes

buh he shld try and rest biko Wait ooo, somebody shld help me tell Oga Atiku to rest na make youths take over. All the same, we the PDP welcome him back shabuh he shld try and rest biko

Go Atiku.



We ain't expecting perfection from you, but we know you are better than this present embarrassment. 14 Likes 1 Share

This Atiku matter tire person sef.......



This guy should just rest at once. We already have enough issues to deal with as a country...

Atiku is a no no. Atiku is the worst greedy fellow to do business with. He has the sense of selfish monopolist if given the opportunity. He single handed collect the contract for COJA, gave his company the contract to buy around 3000 BMW used and collected and sold it himself( This I know personally). Atiku owns African circle on the Snake Island, with Nigeria Port authority waste management also. This were gotten fraudulently when he was the VP and hijacked so many Nigeria companies, this is one of the reason Baba hated him.

So many of this kids supporting him, do not know him





Below is US congress findings and investigation on Atiku 14 Likes 1 Share

Don't be too happy. He'll leave when he loses in 2019. 2 Likes 1 Share

Same shìt, different asses! 1 Like





He switches political parties with the same ease Stella Damascus switches husbands. He switches political parties with the same ease Stella Damascus switches husbands.

I don't trust this man. He would suck 9ja like anything. 2 Likes

Make una ready to wail come 2019. Make una ready to wail come 2019. 3 Likes

Hypocrisy na ur surname d tin rili pain u but u regarded him as a saint.Hypocrisy na ur surname 2 Likes

Thank God Atiku was not a woman.





He would have been a renowned prostitute.





No iota of shame in his desperation for presidency 3 Likes

Atikuate 2019...



He might lose the party's primary election. 2 Likes





There shouldn't be any problems now Zombies had no problem when he defected to APC..There shouldn't be any problems now 1 Like 1 Share

Atiku will fail PDP in 2019 election...but some folks can't just use their brain for reasoning... Awòn ODÈ

No hope for People Deceiving Party AGAIN 3 Likes

Political party fornicator. 2 Likes

The biggest mistake PDP is still making is keeping that name 'PDP'. With that I doubt if they will occupy any meaningful position in this country again.



They should re-brand if they still want anything.



Nigerians never forget! 1 Like

Make una ready to wail come 2019. buhari is used to wailing remember? If not for tinubu buhari is used to wailing remember? If not for tinubu

