|PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Harbdulrasaq(m): 6:31pm
The People's Democratic Party has reacted to the announcement made by former President Atiku Abubakar that he is rejoining the party.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by python1: 6:33pm
Oya, make una nominate am sharp sharp, no need for primaries sef. He has already secured the votes of 5%, and after 2019, he will continue from where Mazi Nnamdi cownu stopped in the land where sun is a forbidden.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by hucienda: 6:37pm
Atiku making use of the tools of the internet and technology strategically. 2018 will be an interesting, eventful year.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Atiku2019: 6:41pm
Let's Go There Sekem
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Atiku2019: 6:42pm
python1:
Omenka how far?
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Yorubaangel(m): 6:53pm
Atiku is playing a nice script that might even convince his enemy to vote for him in 2019... Anyway he should keep it rolling... ANYTHING is better than the oldman on the throne now
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by legitnow: 6:54pm
There lord, we have seen the worst of dem all, Atiku cannot perform worst than our present dictator.
Grant us a president that is a member of the human race first before political party, ethnicity and religion.
Atiku 2019
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Bonapart(m): 6:56pm
believe it or not, Apc are eating the last super... Nairaland zombies so sup their last now
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by flawlessT(f): 6:56pm
Wait ooo, somebody shld help me tell Oga Atiku to rest na make youths take over. All the same, we the PDP welcome him back sha buh he shld try and rest biko
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by SouthEastFacts: 6:56pm
Go Atiku.
We ain't expecting perfection from you, but we know you are better than this present embarrassment.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Henrolla(m): 6:56pm
This Atiku matter tire person sef.......
This guy should just rest at once. We already have enough issues to deal with as a country...
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by brainpulse: 6:56pm
Atiku is a no no. Atiku is the worst greedy fellow to do business with. He has the sense of selfish monopolist if given the opportunity. He single handed collect the contract for COJA, gave his company the contract to buy around 3000 BMW used and collected and sold it himself( This I know personally). Atiku owns African circle on the Snake Island, with Nigeria Port authority waste management also. This were gotten fraudulently when he was the VP and hijacked so many Nigeria companies, this is one of the reason Baba hated him.
So many of this kids supporting him, do not know him
Below is US congress findings and investigation on Atiku
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by fratermathy(m): 6:56pm
Don't be too happy. He'll leave when he loses in 2019.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by heckymaicon(m): 6:57pm
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by mccoy47(m): 6:57pm
Same shìt, different asses!
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by NwaAmaikpe: 6:57pm
He switches political parties with the same ease Stella Damascus switches husbands.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Horbar1: 6:58pm
I don't trust this man. He would suck 9ja like anything.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by SillyMods: 6:59pm
Yorubaangel:Make una ready to wail come 2019.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by kings09(m): 6:59pm
python1:d tin rili pain u but u regarded him as a saint.
Hypocrisy na ur surname
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by blackaxe78: 6:59pm
Thank God Atiku was not a woman.
He would have been a renowned prostitute.
No iota of shame in his desperation for presidency
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by skillful01(m): 6:59pm
Atikuate 2019...
He might lose the party's primary election.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by dunkem21(m): 6:59pm
Zombies had no problem when he defected to APC..
There shouldn't be any problems now
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by salabscholar01(m): 6:59pm
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Pharaoh001(f): 6:59pm
Atiku will fail PDP in 2019 election...but some folks can't just use their brain for reasoning... Awòn ODÈ
No hope for People Deceiving Party AGAIN
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by olaolulazio(m): 7:00pm
Political party fornicator.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Kelklein(m): 7:00pm
The biggest mistake PDP is still making is keeping that name 'PDP'. With that I doubt if they will occupy any meaningful position in this country again.
They should re-brand if they still want anything.
Nigerians never forget!
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by SillyMods: 7:00pm
SouthEastFacts:According to LiePods.
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by SillyMods: 7:01pm
blackaxe78:
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by kings09(m): 7:01pm
SillyMods:buhari is used to wailing remember? If not for tinubu
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by Mufasa27(m): 7:01pm
python1:Go and die
|Re: PDP Reacts To Atiku's Defection To The Party by SillyMods: 7:02pm
legitnow:
Atiku is doomed to fail.
