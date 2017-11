Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Rufai Dismisses Atiku's Defection: "No Northern Politician Can Defeat Buhari" (1181 Views)

No Northern Candidate No Presidency - Message To Igbos / Who Can Defeat Buhari In 2019? / Which Nigerian Politician Can Do All This (pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday reacted to the exit of former vice president Atiku Abubakar from Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.



Mr. El-Rufai, a leader of the APC, spoke after the Friday Jumat prayer at the mosque in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Abubakar on Friday announced that he was leaving the APC. He did not say the party he was going to join, although he is expected to run for president on the platform of the opposition PDP.



The former vice president and Mr. El-Rufai have in the past had a public spat over issues of corruption and loyalty.

While answering reporter’s questions on Friday, Mr. El-Rufai said Mr. Abubakar was not driven out of the APC.

Read the full details of questions asked Mr. El-Rufai and his answers below.



Q: How do you feel that Atiku has left the party that you are in together?



El-Rufai: Well, I won’t even say we were in the APC together. Some of us formed the APC, some of them joined because they thought that the APC was a platform for which they will contest election but when they didn’t get the opportunity they started looking around.

I have heard about what the former Vice President said about leaving the APC. We knew he was going to leave in December but he has left in November which is good because the earlier he leaves for where he belongs, the better. He has changed political parties a few times, there is nothing surprising. Before the 2019 elections if situation changes and he thinks he can get the ticket in 2019 he will come back. That is what he has done a few times.



Q: Some are saying you people have driven him out of the party?





El-Rufai: No one has driven him out of the party, the APC is an equal opportunity platform for everyone. He has in his statement of leaving the party made reference to the memo I wrote to Mr. President in September 2016, where I was calling on the President to reach out to party leaders that feel aggrieved and I mentioned him, the Asiwaju and many others. The others are still in the APC because they believe in the direction of the party, they believe we have come to save the country from a very bad situation. But the former Vice President is always looking for an opportunity to contest. He is a serial contestant and we wish him luck.



Q: Some Nigerians are saying that some members of your party loyal to him might go with him. How do you react?





El-Rufai: I don’t know about the loyalists in the APC that will go with him but I want to assure you that there is no one governor in the APC that is going to go with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The only governor that he would think will go with him, the governor of Adamawa State has already endorsed President Buhari for the 2019 elections. And there are many governors I will not mention the number but a majority of the APC governors have already taken the position that the president should run for a second term in office. And we are grateful to the Almighty God that the question marks about his health have been put to rest, he is getting better every day and we are confident that the way to preserve our party and preserve and advance the interest of Nigeria is for Mr. President to run for a second term. I’m curious to see which APC governor will go with Atiku. As for party loyalists it depends on what you defend as loyalists. We will wait and see how that evolves.

Atiku Abubakar

But as a governor I want to assure you that not one governor is going to leave the party to go with the former Vice President. That I am sure of. I can speak authoritatively about it because I’m in touch with my colleagues.



Q: Don’t you see him as a threat in the event the PDP gives him the ticket and he runs against the President?



El-Rufai: He has never been and will never be a threat to President Buhari. Let me say this very clearly, and I have said this to the former Vice President in 2014 Dubai when we met. Because before joining the APC, he sent for me. He told me of his intentions and I welcomed it because politics is a game of addition not subtraction. So the more you have the merrier.



However, I told him not to run for the presidency because I believe very strongly this is Buhari’s era. As long as President Muhammadu Buhari is in politics I do not see any Nigerian from the northern part of the country that will be able to match him in popularity. The people of the 19 northern states and Nigeria have decided because of the president’s past history of Integrity and good governance they are committed to him. Anyone standing up to challenge him is wasting his time. God has decreed that this is Buhari’s time and we are waiting for the PDP to give Atiku Abubakar the ticket and we will face him on the field. But I have no doubt that I will not lose any sleep about it.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/250490-el-rufai-said-atikus-defection-apc-full-details.html



lalasticlala lalasticlala 4 Likes 3 Shares

As long as President Muhammadu Buhari is in politics I do not see any Nigerian from the northern part of the country that will be able to match him in popularity. ~Elrufai 2017



This, we have told the Independent Pigs of Biafra(IPOB) But they wont listen. They prefer to comment on Nairaland, and LIKE one another comments, and term it popularity... ~Elrufai 2017This, we have told the Independent Pigs of Biafra(IPOB) But they wont listen. They prefer to comment on Nairaland, and LIKE one another comments, and term it popularity... 8 Likes 3 Shares

But the former Vice President is always looking for an opportunity to contest. He is a serial contestant and we wish him luck.

Savage! Savage! 9 Likes 2 Shares

paperwhite Tonybarcanisa 1 Like 1 Share

Atiku.



I am sure the man that wrote Gullivers Travel,had Atiku in mind when he wrote that book.



This man keeps traveling to different political parties. What is he looking for?



A lot of the young people,might not know that Atiku is the founder of the PDM, the powerful wing of the PDP.



Atiku is PDP.



This man picked Obasanjo from the gutter(prison)and made him who he is today.



This man also picked Donald Duke(As a thank you)to his father that mentored him in the Customs service.



Ordinarily, he should be a well respected State man, who should be in retirement.



Doing this is diminishing him always. 1 Like

40kobo77:

Ok

Na so PDP talk 1 Like

this dwarf of governor irredeemable Muslim I hate Muslims spite on their faces 3 Likes 1 Share

who said buhari will even contest in 2019 is a clown 1 Like

adeolakemi:

this dwarf of governor irredeemable Muslim I hate Muslims spite on their faces



Ipob Yoot, You hate Muslims, yet you want Atiku to be your President in Biafra? Ipob Yoot, You hate Muslims, yet you want Atiku to be your President in Biafra? 6 Likes 5 Shares

[quote author=NgeneUkwenu post=62680434][/quote]



Wetin dey worry you? 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



Ipob Yoot, You hate Muslims, yet you want Atiku to be your President in Biafra? get behind me all ye unclean spirits get behind me all ye unclean spirits 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari that failed woefully on three occasion until Tinubu sympathetically repackaged him as a born "again democrat"? Tinubu is even subtily campaigning against a Buhari candidacy by saying no automatic ticket for the dullard.Time will tell. 3 Likes

GEJ remains last PDP president of Nigeria, and nobody can defeat President BUHARI in 2019. Sai BABA BUHARI the only one who majority of honest nigerians love him naturally 3 Likes 2 Shares

Paperwhite:

Buhari that failed woefully on three occasion until Tinubu sympathetically repackaged him as a born "again democrat"? Tinubu is even subtily campaigning against a Buhari candidacy by saying no automatic ticket for the dullard.Time will tell. 4 Likes 3 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



Ipob Yoot, You hate Muslims, yet you want Atiku to be your President in Biafra? hahahaha.

They will Baptise Atiku to christain. hahahaha.They will Baptise Atiku to christain. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Kyase:

hahahaha.

They will Baptise Atiku to christain.

They are just a group of confused brainless souls... They are just a group of confused brainless souls... 3 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:





They are just a group of confused brainless souls... hahaha Buhari won with 15+ million votes against Gej the president then, in 2015, I see Buhari winning with 25+ million votes in 2019, 5 million from South East alone. hahaha Buhari won with 15+ million votes against Gej the president then, in 2015, I see Buhari winning with 25+ million votes in 2019, 5 million from South East alone. 3 Likes 1 Share

40kobo77:

Atiku.



I am sure the man that wrote Gullivers Travel,had Atiku in mind when he wrote that book.



This man keeps traveling to different political parties. What is he looking for?



A lot of the young people,might not know that Atiku is the founder of the PDM, the powerful wing of the PDP.



Atiku is PDP.



This man picked Obasanjo from the gutter(prison)and made him who he is today.



This man also picked Donald Duke(As a thank you)to his father that mentored him in the Customs service.



Ordinarily, he should be a well respected State man, who should be in retirement.



Doing this is diminishing him always.

Will you stop that nonsense of picking Donald Duke.



Was he also the one that made duke a director of the National Economic Intelligence Committee? 2 Likes

If Umaru Yaradua could do it, why not Atiku?



The defeat of Hilary Clinton by Trump should be a lesson to the likes of Elrufai. 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



Ipob Yoot, You hate Muslims, yet you want Atiku to be your President in Biafra?

Epic! Ipigs and idiats are as fickle as the weather, they have already abandom mazi Cownu to his faith while dancing behind athieku Epic! Ipigs and idiats are as fickle as the weather, they have already abandom mazi Cownu to his faith while dancing behind athieku 2 Likes

BekeeBuAgbara:

If Umaru Yaradua could do it, why not Atiku?



The defeat of Hilary Clinton by Trump should be a lesson to the likes of Elrufai.





Is Atiku Now the New Nnamdi Cownu? What happened to biafla? Is Atiku Now the New Nnamdi Cownu?What happened to biafla? 3 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

~Elrufai 2017



This, we have told the Independent Pigs of Biafra(IPOB) But they wont listen. They prefer to comment on Nairaland, and LIKE one another comments, and term it popularity... This same Hell Rufai told us in 2013 that buhary had nothing to offer and should retire!!

Why are you masturbating here instead of doing it privately? This same Hell Rufai told us in 2013 that buhary had nothing to offer and should retire!!Why are you masturbating here instead of doing it privately?

lalasticlala front page

Time will tell 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]





Is Atiku Now the New Nnamdi Cownu? What happened to biafla? Wahala igo loma pa omo ala ice water! (Meaning, na bottle wahala go kee ice water seller). If you were born when ice water was sold in lucozade bottles, this will resonate!



But from your attitude on this forum, you were fed "sachet water" in place of breast milk.



You obviously was crushing on Nnamdi kanu and masturbating with his image and now you miss him so much. Wahala igo loma pa omo ala ice water! (Meaning, na bottle wahala go kee ice water seller). If you were born when ice water was sold in lucozade bottles, this will resonate!But from your attitude on this forum, you were fed "sachet water" in place of breast milk.You obviously was crushing on Nnamdi kanu and masturbating with his image and now you miss him so much.

NgeneUkwenu:

~Elrufai 2017



This, we have told the Independent Pigs of Biafra(IPOB) But they wont listen. They prefer to comment on Nairaland, and LIKE one another comments, and term it popularity...

HoluwarTohbar:

Wahala igo loma pa omo ala ice water! (Meaning, na bottle wahala go kee ice water seller). If you were born when ice water was sold in lucozade bottles, this will resonate!

But from your attitude on this forum, you were fed "sachet water" in place of breast milk.

Where is this Pig? Where is this Pig?

NgeneUkwenu:

~Elrufai 2017



This, we have told the Independent Pigs of Biafra(IPOB) But they wont listen. They prefer to comment on Nairaland, and LIKE one another comments, and term it popularity...

This mumu chimpanzee get sense pass APC This mumu chimpanzee get sense pass APC 3 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

~Elrufai 2017



This, we have told the Independent Pigs of Biafra(IPOB) But they wont listen. They prefer to comment on Nairaland, and LIKE one another comments, and term it popularity... must you drag the people from the other side to your post....... must you drag the people from the other side to your post....... 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:



Where is this Pig?

Where's Maina? Where's Maina? 4 Likes