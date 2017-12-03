Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Despite Atiku, I Could Still Seek PDP Presidential Ticket – Makarfi (2303 Views)

In an interview in the current edition of The Interview magazine, Mr. Makarfi said, “Atiku left before, he’s on his way back before the (party’s) Convention.”



It is widely believed that Mr. Abubakar’s may be gunning for the PDP’s presidential ticket.



In response to a question about his own interest, Mr. Makarfi said, “I have heard the rumour, it has been there since 2007…I have thought of it. By the time I leave as caretaker committee chairman on 9th or 10th, there’ll still be ten months to the party primaries. By any law or the party’s guidelines, I’m not excluded.”



In a statement, the MD/Editor-In-Chief of The Interview, Azu Ishiekwene, described the edition as “the most revealing disclosure yet of the inner workings of the opposition trying to come to terms with its uncertain future.”



Even though the PDP has zoned its presidential ticket for 2019 to the North, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti is playing the wild card.



Mr. Makarfi told The Interview that Mr. Fayose’s declaration of interest in the party’s presidential ticket, “is uncalled for and unhealthy.”



Apart from his comment on the build up of interest in the party’s presidential ticket, Mr. Makarfi also said the PDP was expecting a harvest of defections, after Mr. Abubakar’s move from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC



“For some strategic reasons,” he said, “don’t expect a lot of people to move to the PDP now. People are in APC for different reasons. Wait for the time when everybody will be on his own, you will see the influx of people into the PDP.”



He spoke on the bitter contest for the party’s chairmanship, probably the most dangerous threat since the Supreme Court ruling saved the party from extinction; and on his rival former Governor Ali Modu-Sheriff, whom he said had sponsors in the APC.



Mr. Makarfi, who came close to being the PDP’s presidential nominee in 2006, revealed, for the first time, how former President Olusegun Obasanjo schemed him out, even though an internal party assessment had returned him as the most favourable candidate.



Also in this edition, former resident electoral commissioner for Ondo and Lagos states, Akin Orebiyi, shared insights on his experience, while ex-Nigerian national team captain, Segun Odegbami, revisited the COJA scandal, describing it as “the looting of our commonwealth.”



Ikeogu Oke, the NLNG Literature Prize winner explains, in great detail, why it took him 27 years to write his winning entry.



I see





It will be fight to finsih!



Atikuchukwu Abubakar Vs Makarfi Vs Lamido! ok! Not when you have already planted your men from Ward to National!It will be fight to finsih!Atikuchukwu Abubakar Vs Makarfi Vs Lamido!

But IPOBS have already nominated Mazi Nnamdi Atichukwu na. 1 Like

My silence for u sir

Atiku Abubakar is a better candidate to run for the presidential ticket under the PDP than Markafi.







Emphasis at the moment should be to field credible candidates who will boot out APC come 2019.

In as much as Makarfi has the right to legitimately aspire for the presidency, I really wish PDP will present Atiku/Peter Obi in 2019. There is really a need to clear the doubts of Atiku and his ipob sympathisers in 2019. Makarfi's defeat will be too casual and uneventful while the defeat of Atiku will put an end to Atiku's perennial contest and also bury whatever is left of PDP.



Dear PDP members, na beg we dey beg una, please put Atiku on your ticket in 2019. Let's just clear this doubt once and for all. 12 Likes

python1:

But IPOBS have already nominated Mazi Nnamdi Atichukwu na. BMC group should do better by working out a way to win the next elections and not calling out ipob at the slightest opportunity.

buhari presently have a very bad record in nigeria ,he has no business in a democratic setting, if he is the best you can offer then sorry because the dumb dullard will be voted out 2019. Nigerians want him out by all means necessary. BMC group should do better by working out a way to win the next elections and not calling out ipob at the slightest opportunity.buhari presently have a very bad record in nigeria ,he has no business in a democratic setting, if he is the best you can offer then sorry because the dumb dullard will be voted out 2019. Nigerians want him out by all means necessary. 1 Like

chukwuemekafran:

BMC group should do better by working out a way to win the next elections and not calling out ipob at the slightest opportunity.

buhari presently have a very bad record in nigeria ,he has no business in a democratic setting, if he is the best you can offer then sorry because the dumb dullard will be voted out 2019. Nigerians want him out by all means necessary.

Before he was elected, worse was said by the set of miscreants that now constitute IPOBS, so no difference. I know after 2019, Atichukwu will fully take over from cownu because the wailing will be doubled, no wahala. You can call me bmc, zombie, all those baseless propaganda no dey pass nairaland, kolewerk anywhere. Bye. Before he was elected, worse was said by the set of miscreants that now constitute IPOBS, so no difference. I know after 2019, Atichukwu will fully take over from cownu because the wailing will be doubled, no wahala. You can call me bmc, zombie, all those baseless propaganda no dey pass nairaland, kolewerk anywhere. Bye. 4 Likes

ok

python1:

But IPOBS have already nominated Mazi Nnamdi Atichukwu na.



You always make unreasonable comments...why? You always make unreasonable comments...why? 1 Like

jumpandpas:







You always make unreasonable comments...why? Yes, I know, any comment not in favour of IPOBS baseless propaganda is unreasonable. You can shift to the other side and be making your reasonable comments with your fellow reasonable ones without disturbing my mention. Yes, I know, any comment not in favour of IPOBS baseless propaganda is unreasonable. You can shift to the other side and be making your reasonable comments with your fellow reasonable ones without disturbing my mention.

python1:

[s][/s]

Before he was elected, worse was said by the set of miscreants that now constitute IPOBS, so no difference. I know after 2019, Atichukwu will fully take over from cownu because the wailing will be doubled, no wahala. You can call me bmc, zombie, all those baseless propaganda no dey pass nairaland, kolewerk anywhere. Bye. he has failed on many of the reasons why he was elected which is what you people should work on and not shouting ipob. he has failed in

1)stopping boko Haram

2)corruption

3)solving unemployment

4)making $1dollar equal #1naira

5)human right abuses

7)unable to stop wastages in foreign trips

by govt officials by joining them in wasting funds on medical voyage.

8 ) Nepotism



the list goes on and on,buhari have failed virtually all his campaign promises which was the reason he confused many to vote him,definitely many of them will give another candidate a chance come 2019 .



shouting ipob up and down will not save him he has failed on many of the reasons why he was elected which is what you people should work on and not shouting ipob. he has failed in1)stopping boko Haram2)corruption3)solving unemployment4)making $1dollar equal #1naira5)human right abuses7)unable to stop wastages in foreign tripsby govt officials by joining them in wasting funds on medical voyage.8 ) Nepotismthe list goes on and on,buhari have failed virtually all his campaign promises which was the reason he confused many to vote him,definitely many of them will give another candidate a chance come 2019 .shouting ipob up and down will not save him 1 Like

Maikarfi, don't say you're not warned, very soon, IPOBs will tag you agent of APC, sent by Fulani to destabilize their regional party, they did worse to Sheriff after he singlehandedly saved them from bankruptcy using you, hope you remembered? 1 Like

chukwuemekafran:

he has failed on many of the reasons why he was elected which is what you people should work on and not shouting ipob. he has failed in

1)stopping boko Haram

2)corruption

3)solving unemployment

4)making $1dollar equal #1naira

5)human right abuses

7)unable to stop wastages in foreign trips

by govt officials by joining them in wasting funds on medical voyage.

Nepotism



the list goes on and on,buhari have failed virtually all his campaign promises which was the reason he confused many to vote him,definitely many of them will give another candidate a chance come 2019 .



shouting ipob up and down will not save him

Wetin concern you? Did you vote him? Is it your failing? Na we wey vote am go decide whether he failed us or not and that is absolutely non of your biz. Wetin concern you? Did you vote him? Is it your failing? Na we wey vote am go decide whether he failed us or not and that is absolutely non of your biz. 4 Likes

python1:

[s][/s]

Wetin concern you? Did you vote him? Is it your failing? Na we wey vote am go decide whether he failed us or not and that is absolutely non of your biz. am happy you know that he has failed,now go and work on your failures and stop shouting ipob upandan . am happy you know that he has failed,now go and work on your failures and stop shouting ipob upandan . 2 Likes

chukwuemekafran:

am happy you know that he has failed,now go and work on your failures and stop shouting ipob upandan .

Is it your failing? Okwonkwo, wetin concern you? Is it your failing? Okwonkwo, wetin concern you? 1 Like

lalasticlala

Even TA Orji would defeat Buhari with the current state of affairs 1 Like

Keneking:

Even TA Orji would defeat Buhari with the current state of affairs

In Biafra? In Biafra? 1 Like

python1:

[s][/s]

Before he was elected, worse was said by the set of miscreants that now constitute IPOBS, so no difference. I know after 2019, Atichukwu will fully take over from cownu because the wailing will be doubled, no wahala. You can call me bmc, zombie, all those baseless propaganda no dey pass nairaland, kolewerk anywhere. Bye.

Omenka how far?? Omenka how far??

swagagolic01:





Omenka how far?? Lol, omenka must have really dealt with IPOB yuuts, they now see him anywhere they go. Omenka must really be a superman. Lol, omenka must have really dealt with IPOB yuuts, they now see him anywhere they go. Omenka must really be a superman. 1 Like

python1:

[s][/s]

Is it your failing? Okwonkwo, wetin concern you? E concern me and e dey pain me because after we vote the dumb dullard he turn around and call us 5%. buhari have failed woefully , we will help to vote him out 2019, not as ipob but as Nigeria citizens .



now zombie have this injection to help cure you. E concern me and e dey pain me because after we vote the dumb dullard he turn around and call us 5%. buhari have failed woefully , we will help to vote him out 2019, not as ipob but as Nigeria citizens .now zombie have this injection to help cure you.

chukwuemekafran:

E concern me and e dey pain .e because after we vote the dumb dullard he turn around and call is 5%. buhari have fail woefully , we will help to vote him out 2019, not as upon but as Nigeria citizens .

now zombie have this injection to help cure you.

You can keep the 5% for Atichukwu, Buhari doesn't need it. You can keep the 5% for Atichukwu, Buhari doesn't need it.

python1:

[s][/s]

You can keep the 5% for Atichukwu, Buhari doesn't need it. buhari will come and beg us not that fake chieftancy title he went to beg for at ebony state,most people like you supporting buhari are doing it blindly without understanding politics, you are making matters worst for your oga. buhari will come and beg us not that fake chieftancy title he went to beg for at ebony state,most people like you supporting buhari are doing it blindly without understanding politics, you are making matters worst for your oga.

chukwuemekafran:

buhari will come and beg us not that fake chieftancy title he went to beg for at ebony state,most people like you supporting buhari are doing it blindly without understanding politics, you are making matters worst for your oga.

Abeg, enough of the junks, bye. Abeg, enough of the junks, bye.

Starting from their elective convention, PDP may fictionalized into seven different groups, depending on how and who emerges as their national chairman, we may hear of jonathan led faction mainly from south south, dokpesi PDP, led by tonye on nairaland, Atiku PDP, lamido PDP led by Demola on twitter, ipob PDP and Lagos/Ibadan pdp etc 1 Like

I don't see how Atiku can win Buhari on a head to head race when Buhari has the power. 1 Like

IamPatriotic:

Starting from their elective convention, PDP may fictionalized into seven different groups, like, dokpesi PDP, Atiku PDP, arewa PDP, ipob PDP and Lagos/Ibadan pdp etc IPOB PDP don nominate Atichukwu already even though there won't be erection if no lefelendum. IPOB PDP don nominate Atichukwu already even though there won't be erection if no lefelendum.

python1:

[s][/s]

Abeg, enough of the junks, bye. if you are a real paid agent,write down those 8 vital failures listed above and give to the dullard to work on if he wants to win elections and stop making junk out of yourself. bye if you are a real paid agent,write down those 8 vital failures listed above and give to the dullard to work on if he wants to win elections and stop making junk out of yourself. bye

python1:



Lol, omenka must have really dealt with IPOB yuuts, they now see him anywhere they go. Omenka must really be a superman.

No dey give yaself hope, every one knows it's you No dey give yaself hope, every one knows it's you