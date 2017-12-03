₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Over 1,000 people have lost their lives in Boko Haram attacks since the terror group was declared “technically defeated” by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2015.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by boss01: 9:18pm
If true, e still plenty o
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by psucc(m): 9:44pm
When the govt released their technical operators and experts in bomb making in addition to an undisclosed amount of money reportedly paid in pounds, what did one expect?
The figures are as reported by govt which is far below the actual number.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by magoo10(m): 9:47pm
When you have shameless elites telling you that an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North what do you expect,meanwhile some of them are in power today.
Boko haram is a propaganda tool that have been injected into politics by selfish and wicked elites
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by martineverest(m): 9:47pm
ATIKU at work..... Smh
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by IMASTEX: 9:47pm
When will they get tired?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by AishaBuhari: 9:47pm
Worst sarcasm in the history of bad governance! Waiting for reprisal from Lie Muhammad
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by Edopesin(m): 9:48pm
So What Does Sarrki The Patriot Have To Say ?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by Danelo(m): 9:48pm
A country ruled by bigots.
Power being passed from bigot to bigot.
Please where can I buy London used chicken for Xmas bkus soon they'll say boko haram has poisoned all the chicken in Nigeria so that Christians will die.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by Worksunlimited: 9:48pm
Always round figures...
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by zombieHUNTER: 9:48pm
Apc is the devils party
Kiss the truth
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by FTrebirth(m): 9:48pm
i'm waiting for the sai-barbaric brainless zombies to come here and blame ipod for this news.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by johnjay4u2u(m): 9:48pm
Over to Lia Mohammed
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by zombieHUNTER: 9:49pm
martineverest:
When will you have sense.?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by smogup: 9:49pm
The only people bubu can deceive are the BMC zombies. The death toll is much more that what is reported. I believe military casualties were not added to the list.
If bubu can not put a stop to the rampaging Fulani killer herdsmen how then do we expect him to fight bokoharam by the way he was once their spokesman and mediator.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by sorry1(m): 9:49pm
buhari is a disgrace, But most importantly fear yoruba Muslims and their media reportage.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by tivta(m): 9:49pm
Buhari...
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by kings09(m): 9:50pm
Jesu
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by Sirevangel(m): 9:50pm
the fear of boko is the beginning of wisdom
I bow
abeg next!!!!!
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by Ngokafor(f): 9:50pm
Buhari/APC are clearly mega failures in all ramifications...His cotinual stay beyond 2019 will be catasrophic for Nigetia..
I will vote anybody or THING but buhari un 2019..Abstaining because i cant see a better option is a big No for me.. .i wont go that route at all.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by angels09: 9:50pm
Atiku 2019! Mission non-negotiable.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by Joephat(m): 9:50pm
This is Hate speech to Buhari, Lai, Sarrki, Omeneka and all the zombies
This is hate speech, I said this for the last time, we don't need hate speech.
GEJ caused the Death of That 1000+, why not direct your aggression to him and leave this hardworking administration alone?
Can't you see we are fighting Corruption and Militant?
Let's Atikulate biko..
I just need anything less than Buhari.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by bright007(f): 9:50pm
Watch how the zombies will say the 1100 people killed are soft targets.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by 2kris(m): 9:51pm
When Libyans are killing Nigerians on a daily basis our president chose to travel to river Jordan to drink tea
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by HarunaWest(m): 9:51pm
Just Imagine There's No Religion, Imagine Theres No Country, Imagine There's No War, Imagine There's No Hate......I guess am just a dreamer but am not the only one
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by AishaBuhari: 9:51pm
martineverest:Is that you're thinking?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by NigerDeltan(m): 9:52pm
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by Nackzy: 9:52pm
APC foundation is built upon... Lies, decite, propaganda, deception, corruption, favouritism, nepotism, fake news and they might likely use it on Nigerians in 2019.. Oh gullible Nigerians Wen will you learn from experience
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by gurunlocker: 9:52pm
I think we won't see sarrki, madridguy and his Co BMC on the thread....
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by AishaBuhari: 9:52pm
gurunlocker:You will never find them on threade like this very one... How BMC view this thread right now...
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by HarunaWest(m): 9:53pm
2kris:do u expect him to go to Libya to go and collect people that illegally ventured there...Please reason when speaking, what casebdoes he have to negotiate with Libyan government... Not like they are students or legally working there...International Relations is a course you need to learn more on
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 1,100 Since Being ‘technically Defeated by Ojiofor: 9:53pm
Unfortunately Fulani terrorist herdsmen have killed far more than boko haram since 2015.
