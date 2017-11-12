₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,659 members, 3,950,734 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide (2911 Views)
Single Lady Vows To Sit On Railway Until She Sees A Husband (PHOTO) / HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men With The Deadly Virus (photos) / How Many Relationships Have You Ever Been In? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by NEHLIVE: 1:06pm
This lady has boasted that she is destroying a lot of relationships this festive season. To that effect, she is about to mourn the death of those relationship ahead. She is a South African lady.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/this-lady-vows-to-destroy-so-many-relationships-this-yuletide
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by NEHLIVE: 1:06pm
more
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by NairalandCS(m): 1:13pm
I'm just weak.
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by WeirdoNg: 1:38pm
Aunty Jezebel Wehdone!
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by hanassholesolo: 1:40pm
Short Devil
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Africanbest(m): 1:42pm
wetin you wan use destroy am ? abeg una dey see any yansh dere? wen people like Nicki and amber rose dey talk one dried fish dey follow
she resemble person wen go get bad breathe sef
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Jadoskii(m): 2:07pm
Ode ...it is Ur yansh dat will be destroyed...mumuu...mtcheww..
In other news...saitama vs thanos
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Flexherbal(m): 2:46pm
Too bad !
That means she does not plan to have a Working relationship.
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by itzMizELo(f): 3:01pm
Women!!!
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by elyna: 3:04pm
ok o more power to her kpekus
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Lalas247(f): 3:07pm
Hoes in different area codes oshey relationship destroyer ...
Hope ur kitty still intact sha
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Ruggedfitness: 3:11pm
This lady has boasted that she is destroying a lot of relationships this festive season. To that effect, she is about to mourn the death of those relationship ahead. She is a South African lady.
Women have no shame
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Angy55(f): 3:13pm
Lalas247:
Maybe her kitty has exceeded elastic limit..
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Lalas247(f): 3:14pm
Angy55:
Haha
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by JONNYSPUTE(m): 3:22pm
Shameless LovePeddler
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Jaideyone(m): 6:32pm
olosho
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by OkpaAkuEriEri: 10:14pm
Wicked people everywhere
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Narldon(f): 10:14pm
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by hollamanng(m): 10:14pm
Our plugs are ready I guess na ur socket go slack
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Yourr: 10:14pm
okay
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by olaideadamz: 10:14pm
God pass am
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by martineverest(m): 10:14pm
Smh... Ur puszy will be destroyed too
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by bignero: 10:15pm
over to you
NWanmipke
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by surgecom(m): 10:15pm
Haba
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Boyooosa(m): 10:15pm
Post your address, am coming for you.
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by EagleScribes: 10:15pm
Attention seeker. We don notice you
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by pcguru1(m): 10:15pm
Jadoskii:
Hmmmm am conflicted about this ? Saitama can't end thanos in one punch. I think One Punch Man is Overpowered jor
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by emeijeh(m): 10:16pm
South Africa and weird news.
How else will she do it other than spreading HIV/AIDS.
see her face like Omanja (in Mount Zion's Ultimate power movie)
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by ZionJay(m): 10:16pm
I pity your bom bom
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Tjohnnay: 10:16pm
Na u sabi
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by olawamide042(m): 10:16pm
This Ugly thing sef won destroy relationship....
|Re: This Lady Vows To Destroy So Many Relationships This Yuletide by Jh0wsef(m): 10:16pm
.
Help! She's Chasing Me! / Stubborn Spouse Can U Marry Her? / Help! My Best Friend Has Terrible Mouth And Body Odour!
Viewing this topic: embadee(m), iamnlia(m), Olusharp(m), Maxymilliano(m), ijeshaboy, kajsa08(f), ecosystm(m), emusmithy(m), jonnyp(m), Pesuzok(m), nelsonpreneur, Donlittle(m), surgecom(m), ifeyemi200(f), bellong, datron2944, Hormoniyi(m), marion4luv(f), Cdec(m), b0rn2fuck(m), AnaMezza, kingsman66(m), chronique(m), AuroraB(f), Elvis295(m), JAYWORLD(m), Taywon, AUSTINABBA(m), byemx06(m), joshfash(m), mirob(f), Sj11, badex36(m), binalas, punisha, Haywhey, NESTAD(m), kinglhanrey(m), freshwaters, Isaactop9(m), hiscules, obiorathesubtle, Charles10xer(m), Surd2121(m), Phatmyk(m), NightHound(m), EagleScribes, mancityguy, yk39(m), michael142(m), james917, dynamo007(m), maj59(m), Geedhey(m), jimjemo, Dcholeric, TheRealGEJ, dewwin, Kufie(m), gbanapere(m), Mkpakala, ogaaza(m), Afonjashapmouth, Innovativeminds, sulexrio, Newbiee, Charliiee(m), OKWUSIGO(m), handebayor, Naijacost22, lilmax(m), Yoma22(m), mazimee(m), Remmy2011(m), Enmas075, lexyman(m), Godlychild, Senorita123(f), bounju(m), Phils, Smooth14, Olukat(m), Henrybright(m), timifizzy(m), samev(m), Dijaga(m), Lusola15, ibemeekene, yomi007k(m), hensben(m), lilbiltz, preator007(m), Afec1000givers, theimmie(m), oooopss(m), miracool946, mansoura(f), omeizabdul, freshinko, dokwhot(m), opuambe(m), krisjack11, oluvick(m), martineverest(m), Daraph(m), suxes2005(m), sureheaven(m), Heykayxx(m), papuchudo, madamGift(f), abbas99(m), infantlion(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), Sugar6(f), DopeBoss(m), Gbadagba, dorange(m), offegas(m), MCzubby247(m), Rhaspody(m), Threecrownz(m), dadabashua1(m), Ronneby, yanabasee(m), Automotive1(m), jamesben91(m), Toscarel, ferdybillion(m), Ola5TP(m), Blackcnn(m), donjahsy, victordami105(m), Samfigo1(m), odeexpress(m), nwachinemelu(m), dammyshow100, jinglezbell, RickandMorty, skyhighweb(m), Dexmars(m), sauceEEP(m), emmanuelWord(m), bakaredc, Khalifa44, avicky(f), Dramadiddy(m), Michaelpresh(m), kechbrown, Waze986, chemystery, oblokoin, naijawho, Redhot111(m), banre(m), bryce1(m), ibrutex(m), Tonytonex(m), vicfy(m), hollamanng(m), shegzhkn, majekdom2, tunaxy(m), Emzyme(m), kacyfine(m) and 241 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24