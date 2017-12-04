Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Fiancée Isn't A Wife Material, Please Help. (1302 Views)

Good day,



Good people of nairaland, I am new to the thread so please bear my mishaps. Nairaland was Introduced to me by a colleague of mine at the office yesterday. So i said i should seek your advice on an issue bothering me.. Back to the topic.



Name withheld, My fiancee has been my girl for over 4 months now, and by early next year am thinking of taking it to the alter by God's grace but here is the problem....



On 3 or 4 occasions i have invited her to spend the night at my place, she do agrees but the problem is she over sleeps. She would sleep from 11 till 7am, A working class lady. I dunno how to tell her again, Cause i told her jokingly she laughed about it and said Is It my sleep. Imagine marrying her and she wakes by 7 or 8, Were is the time to take care of our kids nd d home I.E, Preparing breakfast and bathing the kids and also preparing for her work hour..... Please Nairalanders, Your opinions will be highly welcomed.



Buy alarm clock for her.

Use the phone to set alarm...if the phone alarm tone does not wake her, you know one church down ur street, take her there

lol....I thought you had one serious problem as such....she shud sleep early then so she could wake up early,,and start ringing it into her ear that you would not marry a jobless lady....she will adjust

She wakes up 7am……yen yen yen



Is there something that needs doing that she doesn't do?

She does not have a job. If she wakes 5am, what will she be doing ooooo?





You don't need advise...You've already concluded that she isn't a wife material... What are you calling the mods for

When you get to the bridge, you'd cross it.





On a lighter note... What if you meet another girl that wakes up early but she has a smellingpussy, you will still come to nairaland to complain to us Lol... Truth is that, there will always be a reason why we may not want a particular lady, so also there will always be a reason why despite other short comings, we still want a particular lady... It solely depends on what you feel you can't live without or what is most important to you...

Are you marrying her because you love her or because you want to turn her to maid. That girl should dump you as soon as possible. I am self employed and it is my husband that do prepare my baby for school every morning. I will just wake up like 7am and prepare breakfast but he will be the one to bath him and feed him. We brought the baby into this world together and should take care of him together, omolomo o le wa pa iyaoniya( ask any Yoruba to translate it for you)

When her day gets fuller, she'll cut back on the sleep. If you want, you can schedule some activities for 5am and see if she cannot get with the program.

Told her on 2 occasion... She just laughs and secondly she's not Jobless. She's a working class lady

She wakes up 7am……yen yen yen



Her work hours are from 8am-4pm, So if she wakes by 7, Break fast and Kids nko? I Will assist definitely but She shouldn't just be Rolling on the bed.

Forever looking for someone's daughter to abuse Bathe children, make breakfast, get ready for work... while YOU do what I wonder

Told her on 2 occasion... She just laughs and secondly she's not Jobless. She's a working class lady

The fact that you are deeply bothered by a woman who sleeps for 8hrs says a lot about you. If I see your woman today, I will advice her against going into the marriage.



Like seriously? People sleep according to their schedules. If I don't have anything to do on a Saturday or Sunday morning or even free weekdays, coupled with any earlier-in-the-week stress, I can sleep up to 13hrs. The same way I sleep for just 3hrs in weekdays or days where I have earlier schedule.



If she doesn't have anything to do, why wake up so early. Or are you the type who expects a woman to have less sleep or time for herself simply because she is married to you. The one you expect to sleep at 12 midnight and wake up at 4AM. The fact that you are deeply bothered by a woman who sleeps for 8hrs says a lot about you. If I see your woman today, I will advice her against going into the marriage.Like seriously? People sleep according to their schedules. If I don't have anything to do on a Saturday or Sunday morning or even free weekdays, coupled with any earlier-in-the-week stress, I can sleep up to 13hrs. The same way I sleep for just 3hrs in weekdays or days where I have earlier schedule.If she doesn't have anything to do, why wake up so early. Or are you the type who expects a woman to have less sleep or time for herself simply because she is married to you. The one you expect to sleep at 12 midnight and wake up at 4AM. 4 Likes

She has a job ohh. Work hours 8-4

Seriously? I think we should clear easier issues like diz before the complicated one's start coming in

Told her on 2 occasion... She just laughs and secondly she's not Jobless. She's a working class lady

I don't see her situation as a problem though sha...ma fiancee sleeps alot, buh she can't sacrifice it for work or family from ma observation....the best bet is that she sleeps early,encourage her to sleep early...am sure your d reason she sleeps late..u probably engage her into tha early nights

Probably she visited during weekends and decided to relax more but if Dats hw she wakes during working days, den its now a habit and may take time 4 her 2 adjust.



If Dats d only problem she has, dnt b discouraged, nobody is perfect, wen ur kids arrives u can always wake her

Op stop wasting peoples mb









don't mind the op. I thought he was going to say something serious like the lady only knows how to party, smoking and chasing men upandan

op, after only 4 months? That's too short.

I thought that u ve a genuine reason mitcheeeew, only sleep, if thats is ur only problem,bros u own better

don't mind the op. I thought he was going to say something serious like the lady only knows how to party, smoking and chasing men upandan



Or like say she de poo for bed

What are you calling the mods for



i didn't call only the mods.. If you take 1 naira from 1 million, It no longer a Million anymore. I love her to core, She has every oda quality. Isn't a wife material as the subject is just an expression or Bait to have opinion and advice on how to change her and talk to her

Thank you so much. Yes definitely i will assist her regularly. But should i be the one doing it daily? I love her to the moon

Lol... Truth is that, there will always be a reason why we may not want a particular lady, so also there will always be a reason why despite other short comings, we still want a particular lady... It solely depends on what you feel you can't live without or what is most important to you...



Thanks Mister, I love her and I just came here to seek advice on how to tell her and treat her

When her day gets fuller, she'll cut back on the sleep. If you want, you can schedule some activities for 5am and see if she cannot get with the program. i think i will go with diz, I will watch her as her day get fuller i think i will go with diz, I will watch her as her day get fuller