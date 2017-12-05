Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” (4802 Views)

Atiku on Sunday confirmed that he was returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after he resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aisha, writing on her Twitter page, questioned the former vice-president’s integrity and character and claimed he was going back to his “vomit”.



She tweeted:



“Haba @atiku is it by force? Dont integrity and character mean anything to you?

“How can you vomit and and go back to lick it?

“Is it by force to serve Nigerians?

“Anyway its your right to do what you want to and our right to do what we want to.

“Time for a Macron in Nigeria.”



https://twitter.com/AishaYesufu/status/937403417709989888



We as a country went back to our vomit by voting huhari 73 Likes 5 Shares

Sharap woman, na we nigerians dey push am, we luv am 32 Likes 1 Share

Sarrki and co

Would be so happy now........







Meanwhile, bubu is worse 9 Likes

Haba Madam fear God now , if we should go by your words “time for a Macron in Nigeria “ then Baba should just step down now and allow a Macron to rule 7 Likes

MaryWorshipper:

Sharap woman, na we nigerians dey push am, we luv am

Not we. Speak for yourself Not we. Speak for yourself 11 Likes 3 Shares





Thats how much he wants Presidency....he is blinded by his ego. If NURTW has a party platform, and Atiku believes he will get their nomination, trust me he will become member and turn to agbero.Thats how much he wants Presidency....he is blinded by his ego. 10 Likes 2 Shares

onward4life:

We as a country went back to our vomit by voting huhari and u want to do the same with atiku







Atiku ooo Buhari oooo none of them be better option..sadly our macrons are busy doing Yoruba demons,yahoo, evans,etc and u want to do the same with atikuAtiku ooo Buhari oooo none of them be better option..sadly our macrons are busy doing Yoruba demons,yahoo, evans,etc 3 Likes

Khd95:

and u want to do the same with atiku







Atiku ooo Buhari oooo none of them be better option..sadly our macrons are busy doing Yoruba demons,yahoo, evans,etc

Am

Not saying atiku is messiah! Ooo



But who is worse than huhari in this africa! AmNot saying atiku is messiah! OooBut who is worse than huhari in this africa! 4 Likes

. Right now, their DGPS/GPS and all other navigational equipment are switched "ON" trying to locate her. Few days ago, pigs were washing the pants and bras of "Angel" Aisha Yesufu because of her comment on maulid, watch how same "Angel" will now be described.. Right now, their DGPS/GPS and all other navigational equipment are switched "ON" trying to locate her. 4 Likes 1 Share

Even you dey talk? In @atiku voice 2 Likes

Someday just someday our macron will rule this nation . 1 Like 1 Share

Says the zone-b who aided the mortgaging of chibok girls destiny for political gain 3 Likes

Eleyii deep gaan

"All they really want to do is just to get intouch with we bucks".......Tuface

Atiku fever everywhere 4 Likes

She go see wetin we go do bubu by 2019.



#ATIKULATE 7 Likes

Why the attacks on Atiku sef. I really don't like him but i see APC starting with the character assassination they did with Jonathan before the elections. If you are talking about Atiku about wanting to serve Nigerians by force, that statement should also be directed to the figurehead in the seat of power. 13 Likes 1 Share





He would win Buhari Easily can't they see this ?? Why's wrong pdp presenting RibaduHe would win Buhari Easily can't they see this ?? 2 Likes

mrvitalis:

Why's wrong pdp presenting Ribadu



He would win Buhari Easily can't they see this ?? God forbid. He's an unstable character! God forbid. He's an unstable character!

onward4life:

We as a country went back to our vomit by voting huhari gbam.







anything but buhari abeg gbam.anything but buhari abeg 2 Likes

python1:

Space booker! Tufia! Space booker! Tufia!

Time for Macron coming from the mouth of a stupid woman who was part of those that packaged a cold war era relic /disaster and sold him to gullible Nigerians as a modern president...Nonesense. 6 Likes

Abi o. Atiku want to "develop" Nigeria by force.

mrvitalis:

Why's wrong pdp presenting Ribadu



He would win Buhari Easily can't they see this ?? Did PDP present Atiku to you? Amebo. Did PDP present Atiku to you? Amebo. 3 Likes

Aisha carry your idea go park 1 Like

Useless comments from a Kunu drinker, next news jare





Buhari is the worse thing that happened to Nigeria since he left as military leader in August 1985.



Meanwhile where was this hypocrite Aisha when a 74/84yrs old Buhari was contesting that she now clamours for a young President like Macron ?



APC blood is very infectious ! E NO GOOD FOR BODY !!

AVOID IT !!! If the choice of Atiku will remove the incompetent, divisive, and bigoted leader like Buhari from the office I will make it.Buhari is the worse thing that happened to Nigeria since he left as military leader in August 1985.Meanwhile where was this hypocrite Aisha when a 74/84yrs old Buhari was contesting that she now clamours for a young President like Macron ?APC blood is very infectious ! E NO GOOD FOR BODY !!AVOID IT !!! 4 Likes

Buhari failure just makes it possible that anyone can desire and contest the presidency.It can never get worst as we have seen the worst already. 3 Likes

LOL,



Time for a Macron in Nigeria



That massage is for Buhari.