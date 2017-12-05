₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,801 members, 3,951,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 08:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” (4802 Views)
2019 Elections: Comedian I Go Dye Blasts Atiku Abubakar Over Return To PDP / 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Atiku, Says PDP / Shettima Blasts Atiku, Says North Is Waiting For How Igbo Will Make Him Presiden (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by Wesporting: 2:05am
Aisha Yesufu, the convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, has lashed out at former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, over his presidential ambitions.
Atiku on Sunday confirmed that he was returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after he resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Aisha, writing on her Twitter page, questioned the former vice-president’s integrity and character and claimed he was going back to his “vomit”.
She tweeted:
“Haba @atiku is it by force? Dont integrity and character mean anything to you?
“How can you vomit and and go back to lick it?
“Is it by force to serve Nigerians?
“Anyway its your right to do what you want to and our right to do what we want to.
“Time for a Macron in Nigeria.”
https://twitter.com/AishaYesufu/status/937403417709989888
Source: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/05/aisha-blasts-atiku-says-its-not-by-force-to-serve-nigerians/
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by onward4life(m): 2:09am
We as a country went back to our vomit by voting huhari
73 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by MaryWorshipper(m): 2:11am
Sharap woman, na we nigerians dey push am, we luv am
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by Daniel2060(m): 2:13am
Sarrki and co
Would be so happy now........
Meanwhile, bubu is worse
9 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by jerryunit48: 2:27am
Haba Madam fear God now , if we should go by your words “time for a Macron in Nigeria “ then Baba should just step down now and allow a Macron to rule
7 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by nairanaira12: 2:29am
MaryWorshipper:
Not we. Speak for yourself
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by MayorofLagos(m): 2:37am
If NURTW has a party platform, and Atiku believes he will get their nomination, trust me he will become member and turn to agbero.
Thats how much he wants Presidency....he is blinded by his ego.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by Khd95(m): 2:59am
onward4life:and u want to do the same with atiku
Atiku ooo Buhari oooo none of them be better option..sadly our macrons are busy doing Yoruba demons,yahoo, evans,etc
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by onward4life(m): 3:32am
Khd95:
Am
Not saying atiku is messiah! Ooo
But who is worse than huhari in this africa!
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by python1: 4:06am
Few days ago, pigs were washing the pants and bras of "Angel" Aisha Yesufu because of her comment on maulid, watch how same "Angel" will now be described. . Right now, their DGPS/GPS and all other navigational equipment are switched "ON" trying to locate her.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by mokaflex(m): 4:07am
Even you dey talk? In @atiku voice
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by chriskosherbal(m): 4:21am
Someday just someday our macron will rule this nation .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by careytommy7(m): 4:27am
Says the zone-b who aided the mortgaging of chibok girls destiny for political gain
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by HtwoOw: 4:27am
Eleyii deep gaan
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by GOFRONT(m): 6:21am
"All they really want to do is just to get intouch with we bucks".......Tuface
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by possibility1234: 6:24am
Atiku fever everywhere
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by Samusu(m): 6:28am
She go see wetin we go do bubu by 2019.
#ATIKULATE
7 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by sinistermind(m): 6:29am
Why the attacks on Atiku sef. I really don't like him but i see APC starting with the character assassination they did with Jonathan before the elections. If you are talking about Atiku about wanting to serve Nigerians by force, that statement should also be directed to the figurehead in the seat of power.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by mrvitalis(m): 6:34am
Why's wrong pdp presenting Ribadu
He would win Buhari Easily can't they see this ??
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by angels09: 6:42am
mrvitalis:God forbid. He's an unstable character!
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by mightyhazel: 6:45am
onward4life:gbam.
anything but buhari abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by CharlotteFlair(f): 6:46am
python1:Space booker! Tufia!
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by SalamRushdie: 6:48am
Time for Macron coming from the mouth of a stupid woman who was part of those that packaged a cold war era relic /disaster and sold him to gullible Nigerians as a modern president...Nonesense.
6 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by DoTheNeedful: 6:48am
Abi o. Atiku want to "develop" Nigeria by force.
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by CharlotteFlair(f): 6:48am
mrvitalis:Did PDP present Atiku to you? Amebo.
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by Keneking: 7:13am
Aisha carry your idea go park
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by AngelicBeing: 7:15am
Useless comments from a Kunu drinker, next news jare
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by Samunique(m): 7:17am
If the choice of Atiku will remove the incompetent, divisive, and bigoted leader like Buhari from the office I will make it.
Buhari is the worse thing that happened to Nigeria since he left as military leader in August 1985.
Meanwhile where was this hypocrite Aisha when a 74/84yrs old Buhari was contesting that she now clamours for a young President like Macron ?
APC blood is very infectious ! E NO GOOD FOR BODY !!
AVOID IT !!!
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by Paperwhite(m): 7:22am
Buhari failure just makes it possible that anyone can desire and contest the presidency.It can never get worst as we have seen the worst already.
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by OBAGADAFFI: 7:27am
LOL,
Time for a Macron in Nigeria
That massage is for Buhari.
|Re: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Atiku, Says “It’s Not By Force To Serve Nigerians” by zombieHUNTER: 7:30am
Is it the same Aisha that was settled with a juicy post for her role in the chibok girls saga....
Why won't she back her pay masters
What’s Haunting Benue Governorship Tribunal? / N125m Donations: Lawyer Sues Sanusi, Agf / Ikoyi-gate: US Dollar Bills Recovered Had A Print Date Of 2016
Viewing this topic: BigBelleControl(m), lawal28c, Tripple01, igwechi1977(m), xpertoyin, ayobami42, Awoo88, mavinc4u(f), lotex(m), adem30, tempex88(m), kilmix, WordMetrix(m), laffwitmi, veraponpo(m), Ilumire, owendmayor(m), zoeshalom(m), kolarohis, Kitequincy, DMathematical, solz23(m), Nkeiruka2015(f), orimo2007(m), Henry213, gafsal, kunty, harmbhrosz(m), bife, Sholexyz(m), CallmeAbbey, Jupiter007, Factfinder1(f), Louis005(m), fantastic1, FrankLampard, oshe111(m), VeniJu, topalistic, hassanyus581, Stalwert, don4real18(m), ironprocs(m), whitebeard(m), Adeoba10(m), henrysam(m), omoere, callme2dy(m), Sammy07(m), boneruns(m), ghanaman5050, anomsodi(m), satmaniac(m), gleaf, Henry1006(m), FrankGiel, Funnicator, Cofinity, damola1, Maryam1234(f), johnstar(m), duketerry22, Austyno4(m), khafeelheart(f), CondomSir, naijatechgist, adetayo87, adeshina86, nelly4soti, IMO22(m), ghostntommy, LessNoise(m) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24