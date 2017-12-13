Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Tithe Against Poverty Challenge By Daddy Freeze (5372 Views)

#TitheAgainstPoverty TAP Challenge By Daddy Freeze



Why There Is No Room For Tithing In The New Covenant! ~FRZ



Eradicated Poverty with your tithe rather than feeding an already fat-fed GO.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SpVCdtoVqU



https://www.instagram.com/p/BcmYr4LDdUH/





Good to see



#freethesheeplemovement

Giving God little out of the abundance u have gotten is a personal decision... Don't tell a man how to spend his fortune if u didn't contributed a dime 11 Likes 1 Share

Stop deceiving yourself.

Money given to a bible believing church is also giving money to God.

They are all important



The gospel supercedes every other form of food. 7 Likes

A God of vanity asks for tithes, a true God is immaterial. The god of Adeboye, Kumuyi is obviously a material and money loving god. 43 Likes 6 Shares

princechurchill:

Giving God little out of the abundance u have gotten is a personal decision... Don't tell a man how to spend his fortune if u didn't contributed a dime

Wanna know how o give God little or (more if you like) of your abundance (and I wish the G.O's are truthful enough to preach that people should give God out of their ABUNDANCE) try reading Matt. 25:40. Wanna know how o give God little or (more if you like) of your abundance (and I wish the G.O's are truthful enough to preach that people should give God out of their) try reading Matt. 25:40. 2 Likes

felixomor:

Stop deceiving yourself.

Money given to a bible believing church is also giving money to God.

They are all important



The gospel supercedes every other form of food.

Where did you get the bolded statement? Where did you get thestatement? 20 Likes 1 Share

rejosom:





Where did you get the bolded statement?

Philippians 4:15 And as you Philippians know, at the beginning of my gospel ministry, when I left Macedonia, no church shared with me in this matter of giving and receiving except you alone.



4:16 For even in Thessalonica on more than one occasion you sent something for my need.



4:17 It is not that I am seeking the gift. Rather, I seek the credit that abounds to your account.



4:18 For I have received all things, and I have plenty. I have all I need because I received from Epaphroditus your gifts—a fragrant offering, an acceptable sacrifice, very pleasing to God.



4:19 And my God will supply all that you need according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.....





felixomor:





Philippians 4:15 And as you Philippians know, at the beginning of my gospel ministry, when I left Macedonia, no church shared with me in this matter of giving and receiving except you alone.



4:16 For even in Thessalonica on more than one occasion you sent something for my need.



4:17 It is not that I am seeking the gift. Rather, I seek the credit that abounds to your account.



4:18 For I have received all things, and I have plenty. I have all I need because I received from Epaphroditus your gifts—a fragrant offering, an acceptable sacrifice, very pleasing to God.





4:19 And my God will supply all that you need according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.....





The statement I quoted earlier said "Money given to a bible believing church is also giving money to God." How do you reconcile it with the bible passage above? The statement I quoted earlier said "Money given to a bible believing church is also giving money to God." How do you reconcile it with the bible passage above? 18 Likes 3 Shares

rejosom:





The statement I quoted earlier said "Money given to a bible believing church is also giving money to God." How do you reconcile it with the bible passage above?

Oh i can see. You are not used to the bible,

Let me help you connect it.



The Phillipian Church collected money regularly from its church members and kept sending it to the Apostle Paul

And Paul acknowledged it that for them it was a sacrifice well pleasing unto God



He even went ahead to pray for them in Verse 19 (the famous "My God shall supply" )



So you got it now? Oh i can see. You are not used to the bible,Let me help you connect it.The Phillipian Church collected money regularly from its church members and kept sending it to the Apostle PaulAnd Paul acknowledged it that for them it was a sacrifice well pleasing unto GodHe even went ahead to pray for them in Verse 19 (the famous "" )So you got it now? 9 Likes 1 Share

felixomor:





Oh i can see. You are not used to the bible,

Let me help you connect it.



The Phillipian Church collected money regularly from its church members and kept sending it to the Apostle Paul

And Paul acknowledged it that for them it was a sacrifice well pleasing unto God



He even went ahead to pray for them in Verse 19 (the famous "My God shall supply" )



So you got it now?

Waoh... Thanks for the explanations. I am honestly not really used to the bible and would love to learn one or two things from you.



These collections were discribed as gift and surely could not have been tithe. How did this negate the points from the video about tithe? Waoh... Thanks for the explanations. I am honestly not really used to the bible and would love to learn one or two things from you.These collections were discribed as gift and surely could not have been tithe. How did this negate the points from the video about tithe? 22 Likes 3 Shares

rejosom:





Waoh... Thanks for the explanations. I am honestly not really used to the bible and would love to learn one or two things from you.



These collections were discribed as gift and surely could not have been tithe. How did this negate the points from the video about tithe?



Tithe simply means 10 percent

So how are you sure of the percentage the church members gave?

Even In the book of Acts, it is recorded that some christians even gave 100 percent of all they had.



So tithe is even an understatement.



By the way, have you now seen that money given to a bible believing church is also a sacrifice unto God? Tithe simply means 10 percentSo how are you sure of the percentage the church members gave?Even In the book of Acts, it is recorded that some christians even gave 100 percent of all they had.Sois even an understatement.By the way, have you now seen that money given to a bible believing church is also a sacrifice unto God? 3 Likes

Tithe simply means 10 percent

So how are you sure of the percentage the church members gave?

Even In the book of Acts, it is recorded that some christians even gave 100 percent of all they had.



So tithe is even an understatement.



By the way, have you now seen that money given to a bible believing church is also a sacrifice unto God? First, if you are honest enough you will agree with me that Tithe in the religious angle and in the context of this discussion means.. 10% PAID to the church or church leader. Paid because it is a debt or levy if you like and not gift.



I am not sure at all what percentage they gave... But because they GAVE, it was not tithe.



No Sir. I don't agree that money given to a bible believing church is given to God but that money given to one who needs it, is pleasing to God. First, if you are honest enough you will agree with me that Tithe in the religious angle and in the context of this discussion means.. 10% PAID to the church or church leader. Paid because it is a debt or levy if you like and not gift.I am not sure at all what percentage they gave... But because they GAVE, it was not tithe.No Sir. I don't agree that money given to a bible believing church is given to God but 28 Likes 4 Shares

rejosom:



First, if you are honest enough you will agree with me that Tithe in the religious angle and in the context of this discussion means.. 10% PAID to the church or church leader. Paid because it is a debt or levy if you like and not gift.



I am not sure at all what percentage they gave... But because they GAVE, it was not tithe.



No Sir. I don't agree that money given to a bible believing church is given to God but that money given to one who needs it, is pleasing to God.



Tithe has only one meaning in bible concordance.

If you want to add your own. U are alone.



And if your last line says people need money, but in your mind, church doesn't need money ba.

Yet you want to go to worship centres and feel comfortable when you worship God and share His word. But Church doesn't need money

Good o. Continue Tithe has only one meaning in bible concordance.If you want to add your own. U are alone.And if your last line says people need money, but in your mind, church doesn't need money ba.Yet you want to go to worship centres and feel comfortable when you worship God and share His word. But Church doesn't need moneyGood o. Continue 12 Likes 1 Share

Tithe has only one meaning in bible concordance.

If you want to add your own. U are alone. Let me get this clear Sir, What is the biblical meaning of tithe?



And if your last line says people need money, but in your mind, church doesn't need money ba.

Yet you want to go to worship centres and feel comfortable when you worship God and share His word. But Church doesn't need money

Good o. Continue

Sir, let us be honest here, you never said 'when you give a church in need', you said 'when you give a church'. I am saying that the determining factor is 'need'... they gave Paul because he was in need.. not because he was a bible believing church. Let us preach the bible truth and not turn things upside down. Let me get this clear Sir, What is the biblical meaning of tithe?Sir, let us be honest here, you never said 'when you give a church in need', you said 'when you give a church'. I am saying that the determining factor is 'need'... they gave Paul because he was in need.. not because he was a bible believing church. Let us preach thetruth and not turn things upside down. 19 Likes 1 Share

Giving God little out of the abundance u have gotten is a personal decision... Don't tell a man how to spend his fortune if u didn't contributed a dime

God needs no nickel from you.

It's arrogant and blasphemous to say He does. God needs no nickel from you.It's arrogant and blasphemous to say He does. 4 Likes

Let me get this clear Sir, What is the biblical meaning of tithe?



Sir, let us be honest here, you never said 'when you give a church in need', you said 'when you give a church'. I am saying that the determining factor is 'need'... they gave Paul because he was in need.. not because he was a bible believing church. Let us preach the bible truth and not turn things upside down.



Oh so which church is in need and which is not?

Please enlighten us.

Which church has finished preaching the gospel to the 7 billion people on earth?

because that is the only church that cant be in need. Oh so which church is inand which isPlease enlighten us.Which church has finished preaching the gospel to the 7 billion people on earth?because that is the only church that cant be in need. 1 Like

Let me get this clear Sir,

What is the biblical meaning of tithe?

Sir, let us be honest here, you never said 'when you give a church in need', you said 'when you give a church'. I am saying that the determining factor is 'need'... they gave Paul because he was in need.. not because he was a bible believing church. Let us preach the bible truth and not turn things upside down

Oh so which church is in need and which is not?

Please enlighten us.

Which church has finished preaching the gospel to the 7 billion people on earth?

because that is the only church that cant be in need. He asked you:

"What is the biblical meaning of tithe?"



Please make an attempt to try and give an answer He asked you:Please make an attempt to try and give an answer 1 Like

He asked you:

"What is the biblical meaning of tithe?"



Please make an attempt to try and give an answer

I already answered that

Read the previous comment..



Thank u I already answered thatRead the previous comment..Thank u

I already answered that

Read the previous comment..

Thank u You're correct brother that you've already given an answer albeit it wasn't to his question.



I saw it after I had submitted my post and going through the earlier posts on the thread.



I will address the meaning you put up there.

I will use it, for my reference to counter post against, since you are shy to repeat it You're correct brother that you've already given an answer albeit it wasn't to his question.I saw it after I had submitted my post and going through the earlier posts on the thread.I will address the meaning you put up there.I will use it, for my reference to counter post against, since you are shy to repeat it 1 Like

Philippians 4:15 And as you Philippians know, at the beginning of my gospel ministry, when I left Macedonia, no church shared with me in this matter of giving and receiving except you alone.



4:16 For even in Thessalonica on more than one occasion you sent something for my need.



4:17 It is not that I am seeking the gift. Rather, I seek the credit that abounds to your account.



4:18 For I have received all things, and I have plenty. I have all I need because I received from Epaphroditus your gifts—a fragrant offering, an acceptable sacrifice, very pleasing to God.



4:19 And my God will supply all that you need according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.....





Follow ?

It was a gift/gifts and nowhere was it stated that it was money or that it was a requirement for the Philipian Christians to please God or get God's blessings. It was a gift/gifts and nowhere was it stated that it was money or that it was a requirement for the Philipian Christians to please God or get God's blessings.

It was a gift/gifts and nowhere was it stated that it was money or that it was a requirement for the Philipian Christians to please God or get God's blessings. Go and read the book of acts



Besides money and gifts are both material things.



No point Go and read the book of actsBesides money and gifts are both material things.No point

You're correct brother that you've already given an answer albeit it wasn't to his question.



I saw it after I had submitted my post and going through the earlier posts on the thread.



I will address the meaning you put up there.

I will use it, for my reference to counter post against, since you are shy to repeat it



Suit yourself

Thank you Suit yourselfThank you



http://www.nairaland.com/4215508/tithing-not-eternal-principle

The #TitheAgainstPoverty challenge a.k.a #TAP Challenge simply says we can tithe our nation out of poverty if only we can take the 10% we have been giving to the men of god and give to the poor.

All the while you have tithed to these con men, it has always ended up in Gucci shop or private jet and the likes. Think about one person your tithe can start a business for... Think about a pupil's school fees it can pay... a hospital bill it can offset and do it. Don't give someone to give to the needy... Just do it.



The goal is to put a smile on someone's face and to bring people out of abject poverty not for any God to bless you. If there is a God and he wants to bless you for that fine, if not you are still good.



#TAP challenge. 14 Likes

This makes so much sense!!! A charity organization that focuses on feeding only one fat pig, is a scam and a sham!!! 8 Likes

This makes so much sense!!! A charity organization that focuses on feeding only one fat pig, is a scam and a sham!!!

Thank you so much.... Let's put our hands together to stop the injustice.



This is my humble understanding of #TAP Challenge, I could be wrong.

1. It is not an organization in the real sense of it... no one is collecting a contribution from anybody.

2. You are to look around you and select one two persons you want to bring out of poverty.... You could start a petty business to a starving person. You can offer a scholarship to pupil who cannot afford it individually or as a group.

3. This can be done anonymously or otherwise...the goal is to 'help someone be self supporting'.

4.It doesn't matter whwther you are Christian, Muslim, ATReligionist, Atheist etc just go ahead and #TitheAgainstPoverty Thank you so much.... Let's put our hands together to stop the injustice.This is my humble understanding of #TAP Challenge, I could be wrong.1. It is not an organization in the real sense of it... no one is collecting a contribution from anybody.2. You are to look around you and select one two persons you want to bring out of poverty.... You could start a petty business to a starving person. You can offer a scholarship to pupil who cannot afford it individually or as a group.3. This can be done anonymously or otherwise...the goal is to 'help someone be self supporting'.4.It doesn't matter whwther you are Christian, Muslim, ATReligionist, Atheist etc just go ahead and 9 Likes 2 Shares

Oh so which church is in need and which is not?

Please enlighten us.

Which church has finished preaching the gospel to the 7 billion people on earth?

because that is the only church that cant be in need.

First, you have craftly ignored the question about the biblical meaning of tithe? But it is up to you if you want to continue being dishonest with yourself to support your 'bible believing church'.



I only tried to correct the notion that the passage you quoted was about giving to a bible believing church, It was only talking about giving to someone who is in need.



As for which church is need, I don't know but I can point out to a number of persons that are in need in the church.



As for the church needing money to preach to 7 billion people on earth... that is a lie from the pit of hell. Nobody needs a dime to preach to anyone. First, you have craftly ignored the question about the biblical meaning of tithe? But it is up to you if you want to continue being dishonest with yourself to support your 'bible believing church'.I only tried to correct the notion that the passage you quoted was about giving to a, It was only talking about giving to someone who is in need.As for which church is need, I don't know but I can point out to a number of persons that are in need in the church.As for the church needing money to preach to 7 billion people on earth... that is a lie from the pit of hell. Nobody needs a dime to preach to anyone. 4 Likes 2 Shares

First, you have craftly ignored the question about the biblical meaning of tithe? But it is up to you if you want to continue being dishonest with yourself to support your 'bible believing church'.



I only tried to correct the notion that the passage you quoted was about giving to a bible believing church, It was only talking about giving to someone who is in need.



As for which church is need, I don't know but I can point out to a number of persons that are in need in the church.



As for the church needing money to preach to 7 billion people on earth... that is a lie from the pit of hell. Nobody needs a dime to preach to anyone. If u dont know which church is need

And u dont also know the meaning of the word tithe



You shouldn't have even started talking on the issue in the first place. If u dont know which church is needAnd u dont also know the meaning of the wordYou shouldn't have even started talking on the issue in the first place. 1 Like

If u dont know which church is need

And u dont also know the meaning of the word tithe



You shouldn't have even started talking on the issue in the first place.

That is exactly why I am asking that you teach me. What is the biblical meaning of tithing? And which church is in need and in need of what? Let's hear you Sir. That is exactly why I am asking that you teach me. What is the biblical meaning of tithing? And which church is in need and in need of what? Let's hear you Sir. 1 Like

Welcome to Nigeria, a country where people would rather pay tithe than pay their taxes 4 Likes 1 Share