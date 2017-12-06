₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by nghubs1(m): 8:23pm
In keeping with the commitment of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration to the welfare of the workers, the Enugu State Executive Council (EXCO), today approved a 13th month salary for civil servants of the state as an added boost to celebrate the forthcoming Christmas.
The approval was the outcome of the meeting between the leadership of the Organized Labour in the state and the Council, held at the Government House, Enugu.
Reacting to the development, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Virginus Nwobodo stated that the gesture was unprecedented in the history of the state, considering the nation’s economic downturn that has made it impossible for many states to pay workers’ salaries.
Comrade Nwobodo commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the offer, which he said was a surprise package borne out of his magnanimity and an incentive to the workers to motivate them to discharge their duties efficiently.
The Labour leader urged the state workers to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best to increase productivity.
Also speaking, the state Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, who equally appreciated the state government’s gesture, noted that the beauty of the offer is that the workers never asked or agitated for it, saying: “It was freely given to us and because of that, it is another milestone in this administration of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. and Comrade Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is always passionate about workers’ welfare”
Comrade Igbokwe, who stated that the workers are part of the Enugu project, maintained that the leadership of the union and the workers will continue to appreciate the gesture and reciprocate by discharging their responsibilities for the growth and development of the state.
“We use this opportunity to commend His Excellency for his kind gesture and to continue to say that as Oliver Twist, good things will continue to come. Our prayer is that the state will continue to improve and increase its revenue so that more things will come the way of the workers”, Comrade Igbokwe said.
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by Archangel15: 8:26pm
Good aside from the Apc sh1t, Igbo governors are doing exceptionally well
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by emmie14: 8:30pm
Okorocha is busy with erection of Jacob Zuma's statue, creating commissioner for happiness when state government employees and pensioners are dying of sickness and starvation.
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by Sunofgod(m): 8:32pm
Ok
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by OrestesDante(m): 8:33pm
∆
Up till now, It is quite unfortunate that Nigerians have not learned from the cunny strategies of these people we vote for as governors.
First term is always Paradise while tribulations comes in the second term.
#SMH. Learn from Rochas Okorocha! Happy Tribulations to the people of Imo state
∆
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by adadike281(f): 8:39pm
God bless u nwokeoma! Thk u for putting smile on the face of the people,
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by OrestesDante(m): 8:46pm
emmie14:
∆ The man will still create Commissioner of Sorrow and Sadness. ∆
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by MikeBetty(m): 8:47pm
Very Kind Guesture. Keep It Up.
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by TheHistorian(m): 10:01pm
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by Fukafuka: 10:02pm
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by adeniyi55: 10:02pm
:owe gonna celebrate it
It call for it
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by doubler(m): 10:02pm
Very useless
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by NwaAmaikpe: 10:03pm
My prayer point in Shiloh.
"Father kill all our politicians starting with Rochas."
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by 9jvirgin(m): 10:03pm
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by Fukafuka: 10:03pm
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by masterchi(m): 10:03pm
This is wonderful
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by divineshare(m): 10:03pm
Good radiance!
Meanwhile OkoroAwusa is erecting stature abi na status dey callam and appointing minister of enjoyment, person wey no chop belefu dey enjoy?
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by ekems2017(f): 10:04pm
Nice one sir. Not your brother who just made jest of himself by appointing his sister and creating a ministry called ministry of happiness when people are hungry.
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by AntiWailer: 10:04pm
Thanks
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:04pm
Okorohausa is there constituting nuisance everywhere in Imo.
Next thing for him is to unveil commissioner for statue affairs.
Anuofia..
Meanwhile, congrats to the Enugu state workers. Christmas don set for them
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by olagbola55(m): 10:04pm
Osun is d first to do such so no much news about the story
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by Reference(m): 10:05pm
One of the better run states and a kind legacy of Sullivan Chime.
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by Baroba(m): 10:05pm
Only in Nigeria do we celebrate governors or ministers doing what they are supposed to do, he is paying ( from government coffers) them what the earned not gifts.. Ugwanyi remains useless as far as am concerned..
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:06pm
All we need is Biafra, not salary.
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:07pm
Should we now kill cow? Dubious Governor give you 10 kobo and chop 2 billion,
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by jamesbridget13(f): 10:07pm
He tried na not some that are busy gifting SUVs when their civil servants never see ordinary November salary. Ei go better
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by barclayb(m): 10:07pm
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by jamesbridget13(f): 10:09pm
NwaAmaikpe:which kind Rocha's! Starting with Wike pls
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by beamtopola: 10:22pm
jamesbridget13:no, starting with amaechi.
|Re: christmas Bonus: Ugwuanyi Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers by Yello1(m): 10:24pm
I doff my hat cos dis don happen everywhere
