The whole IMO state situation is very scary. I daresay they are a damned people. But one thing is obvious. The Governor of the state is not a sane person. It's crystal clear.



But I blame them. Every thinking person knows that nothing positive can come out of the APC. 17 Likes 1 Share

They should ban the governor in 2019 2 Likes

I’m ashamed for my people. It’s obvious we were scammed. He played a fast one on us.

This man has failed to understand that Nigeria is a developing country, tricycles are what we need now in the state.

I saw the tricycles been seized this morning, ironically, for someone who created a happiness ministry.

IMO state is arguably the worst state in the south east, no salaries been paid, insecurity is at the highest ever, development is stagnant and this man wants to rule Nigeria. I wonder what he’ll lie that he did. Statues??

2019 will tell, we know it’s your son in-law you have in mind, but we have seen enough. IMO state is not your family business. Go back to the north. You are a curse on our people. 18 Likes 2 Shares

This is not Owerri I remember. 4 Likes 1 Share





Where the commissioner for happiness sef imolites do para lowo lowo bayi "Did I heard that..."Where the commissioner for happiness sef imolites do para lowo lowo bayi 1 Like

I pity APC.



how they will allow their governor representing them like this.



For Apc to see votes in Imo state,

They need a very big miracle. 4 Likes 1 Share

I don't really know what to tell you people keke were not ban in the hole of Owerri but from major roads,those staying in pH have you ever seen keke operating in Aba road? no.keke that's come from Old Nekede road will stop at Inland road those coming from poly ihiagwa will stop at Naze junction, same in other location.

Foolishness is driving Okoroawusa to his destruction.



Onwu n'egbu nwa nkita anaghi ekwe ya nuru isi nsi. Foolishness is driving Okoroawusa to his destruction.Onwu n'egbu nwa nkita anaghi ekwe ya nuru isi nsi. 9 Likes 2 Shares

It was already banned on major roads, today it’s been taken off important places and streets, even places with no other form of public transportation.

Rivers can’t be compared to IMO state, there are barely enough taxis here. So why take off something you don’t have replacement for. It was already banned on major roads, today it’s been taken off important places and streets, even places with no other form of public transportation.Rivers can’t be compared to IMO state, there are barely enough taxis here. So why take off something you don’t have replacement for. 3 Likes

keke was not ban everywhere in Oweeri those leaving in pH have you ever seen keke operating in Aba road? no,those coming from old Nekede road will stop at inland road those coming from poly Ihiagwa road will stop at Naze junction. same in other locations.

Did u see anywhere I wrote keke in my comment? Did u see anywhere I wrote keke in my comment? 4 Likes 1 Share

Apc and suffer

Has he appointed commissioner for Telemundo?.

Minister for sadness nko?.

Minister for crying and laughing kwanu?.



These new political offices need to be looked into by him ASAP

Report to Mrs Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner for Sadness

APC WITH HARDSHIP IS JUST LIKE BREAD AND AKARA

NONSENSE 1 Like

He must be smoking weeds

I'm beginning to think Rochas is planning to destroy Imo state so they'll be no governor after him or PDP has paid him to sabotage APCs chances come 2019. 1 Like

You know those boys that do Yahoo Plus?? Rochas was the first to do it.



Imo people got scammed so badly even the unborn children will feel it. 1 Like

Governor that is has no senses at all.



make Una no worry, him go build fridge wey get elevators.

who God want to destroy he first make arrogant 2 Likes

NAWA

The whole IMO state situation is very scary. I daresay they are a damned people. But one thing is obvious. The Governor of the state is not a sane person. It's crystal clear.



But I blame them. Every thinking person knows that nothing positive can come out of the APC. What a shameless submission, APC is doing well in Lagos state, even in Edo and other states. If you want to talk at least try to be logical. What a shameless submission, APC is doing well in Lagos state, even in Edo and other states. If you want to talk at least try to be logical.



7days Night Vigil



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6dex_wGpJM 7days Night Vigil

The whole IMO state situation is very scary. I daresay they are a damned people. But one thing is obvious. The Governor of the state is not a sane person. It's crystal clear.



But I blame them. Every thinking person knows that nothing positive can come out of the APC. Have u seen anybody that ia bleeped in d Ass thinking & behaving like a human being - No! They think like an ass (Donkey/Malu awus) Have u seen anybody that ia bleeped in d Ass thinking & behaving like a human being - No! They think like an ass (Donkey/Malu awus)

PRAY FOR IMO STATE