|Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by viviangist: 1:45pm
@VIVIANGIST
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 1:53pm
The whole IMO state situation is very scary. I daresay they are a damned people. But one thing is obvious. The Governor of the state is not a sane person. It's crystal clear.
But I blame them. Every thinking person knows that nothing positive can come out of the APC.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by thesicilian: 1:53pm
They should ban the governor in 2019
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by Milllz: 1:56pm
I’m ashamed for my people. It’s obvious we were scammed. He played a fast one on us.
This man has failed to understand that Nigeria is a developing country, tricycles are what we need now in the state.
I saw the tricycles been seized this morning, ironically, for someone who created a happiness ministry.
IMO state is arguably the worst state in the south east, no salaries been paid, insecurity is at the highest ever, development is stagnant and this man wants to rule Nigeria. I wonder what he’ll lie that he did. Statues??
2019 will tell, we know it’s your son in-law you have in mind, but we have seen enough. IMO state is not your family business. Go back to the north. You are a curse on our people.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by DrMuzungu: 2:00pm
Roachas!
Roachas!!!!!
Roachas!!!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!
How many times did I call your name?!
This is not Owerri I remember.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:05pm
"Did I heard that..."
Where the commissioner for happiness sef imolites do para lowo lowo bayi
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by sdindan: 2:06pm
I pity APC.
how they will allow their governor representing them like this.
For Apc to see votes in Imo state,
They need a very big miracle.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by amaco13: 2:12pm
Milllz:
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by amaco13: 2:17pm
sdindan:keke was not ban everywhere in Oweeri those leaving in pH have you ever seen keke operating in Aba road? no,those coming from old Nekede road will stop at inland road those coming from poly Ihiagwa road will stop at Naze junction. same in other locations.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:18pm
Foolishness is driving Okoroawusa to his destruction.
Onwu n'egbu nwa nkita anaghi ekwe ya nuru isi nsi.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by Milllz: 2:18pm
amaco13:It was already banned on major roads, today it’s been taken off important places and streets, even places with no other form of public transportation.
Rivers can’t be compared to IMO state, there are barely enough taxis here. So why take off something you don’t have replacement for.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by sdindan: 2:34pm
amaco13:
Did u see anywhere I wrote keke in my comment?
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by jordanobi73(m): 3:15pm
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 3:16pm
Apc and suffer
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by Ubachinwe1(m): 3:17pm
Has he appointed commissioner for Telemundo?.
Minister for sadness nko?.
Minister for crying and laughing kwanu?.
These new political offices need to be looked into by him ASAP
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 3:17pm
Report to Mrs Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner for Sadness
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by judecares1: 3:17pm
APC WITH HARDSHIP IS JUST LIKE BREAD AND AKARA
NONSENSE
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by lovelylad(m): 3:17pm
He must be smoking weeds
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 3:18pm
I'm beginning to think Rochas is planning to destroy Imo state so they'll be no governor after him or PDP has paid him to sabotage APCs chances come 2019.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by davillian(m): 3:18pm
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by Einl(m): 3:18pm
You know those boys that do Yahoo Plus?? Rochas was the first to do it.
Imo people got scammed so badly even the unborn children will feel it.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 3:18pm
Governor that is has no senses at all.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by Nairalandooo: 3:18pm
I seem not to understand why most of this governor's policies are anti people.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by jericco1(m): 3:18pm
make Una no worry, him go build fridge wey get elevators.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by tayo4ng(m): 3:19pm
who God want to destroy he first make arrogant
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by pointstores(m): 3:19pm
NAWA
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by smirn(m): 3:20pm
HeyCorleone:What a shameless submission, APC is doing well in Lagos state, even in Edo and other states. If you want to talk at least try to be logical.
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by inagangan: 3:20pm
7days Night Vigil
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by discman2k2(m): 3:21pm
HeyCorleone:Have u seen anybody that ia bleeped in d Ass thinking & behaving like a human being - No! They think like an ass (Donkey/Malu awus)
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 3:21pm
PRAY FOR IMO STATE
|Re: Govorner Okorocha Bans Keke In Owerri; Residents React (Photos) by mathew247: 3:21pm
if they are unhappy they should go and meet the minister of happiness for their happiness.
na wisdom go kill me.
