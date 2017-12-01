Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator (3567 Views)

'God Has Done it Again



My beloved friends, I am happy to inform you that I have assumed office as Police Coordinator for African Union Commission with effect from 1st December, 2017.



This is the highest Police Position in the organogram of the AU Commission. My responsibilities include providing strategic guidance for police components in all AU Peace Support Operations and Special Operations and that include all AU Missions.



Getting here was not easy. I thank God for His grace, my family for its endurance and all of you for your support. I thank my detractors for keeping me on my toes.



I am grateful to Nigeria Police Force for the confidence it reposed in me and the IGP for his support and encouragement at trying times. I am proud to represent my country on the global stage and I am humbled that the AU Commission found me worthy for this position.



I pledge to always give my best. Going beyond the call of duty has always been my work ethic. I thank my colleagues at the Commission Headquarters and in AU Member States for their cooperation at all times.



I will redouble my effort in service of our continent. The work has just started'.





One good news for the NPF in midst of plenty bad news bedeviling them recently ..Congrats Sir but Buhari must go 2 Likes

zoba88:

God will continue to make u go higher

May God bless and guide you







Congrats. Officer Remi is now your friend and my friend. Respect Sir. Congrats. Officer Remi is now your friend and my friend. Respect Sir.

AU are trying to bribe the Nigeria police establishment with this unmerited appointment /award to an unworthy Nigerian policeman. Egyptian police is more qualified for this kinda appointment - so says a mentally enslaved Nigerian who think nothing worthwhile come from his country





Nigerians, dumb as they are, rather than create hash tags to pressure our useless govt into creating the enabling environment for effective and efficient policing, they chose to hang the police which undoubtedly is the number one victim of failure in governance.



let us continue to lick the asses of everything foreign

Wow!!! that is Good but #EndSarsBrutality..

Nice

Outside nigeria, they are provided with enabling environment, modern gadgets, good welfare nd they alwayz outshone their counterpart...



Do u Know a Nigerian Police officer was once appointed a country's Police head



Let advocate for enabling environment, good welfare nd see Nigeria Police out class the world... Sincerely, outside the shores of Nigeria, Nigeria Police is alwayz the best..Why abiiOutside nigeria, they are provided with enabling environment, modern gadgets, good welfare nd they alwayz outshone their counterpart...Do u Know a Nigerian Police officer was once appointed a country's Police headLet advocate for enabling environment, good welfare nd see Nigeria Police out class the world... 1 Like

Congratulations Officer, at least you sabi God Congratulations Officer, at least you sabi God





Police coordinator?! Police coordinator?!

Pictures of Nigerian police on AU/UN missions in Somalia, Mali etc makes you think it's not the same NPF you know over here.





Congratulations to ACP Adeoye. 1 Like

Congrats. Nigeria need to work on the system rather than individuals. Nigeria police officer on AU/UN mission always stand out because there is a defined template & system. The same person behaves like. . .while in Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

Congrats.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cw91ffVsR_c Hmmm I think this is the only positive news from our men in uniform all these while,,btw check this out my people

Congrats officer

#ENDSARS NOW! 1 Like 1 Share

This one has never worked in Nigeria before na,they are all those peace keeping police officers,you no dy see as e fresh.

A round of applause to the police force

This one has graduated from taking naira notes here as bribe into au for a bigger stealing,kudos to you,more bribe to your rusty palms.

Congratulations.



Those criminals called SARS will hear this news and hiss



Stupid rotten foolish thieves.

