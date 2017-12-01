₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by zoba88: 5:42pm
As shared by Nigerian police officer Remi Adeoye....
'God Has Done it Again
My beloved friends, I am happy to inform you that I have assumed office as Police Coordinator for African Union Commission with effect from 1st December, 2017.
This is the highest Police Position in the organogram of the AU Commission. My responsibilities include providing strategic guidance for police components in all AU Peace Support Operations and Special Operations and that include all AU Missions.
Getting here was not easy. I thank God for His grace, my family for its endurance and all of you for your support. I thank my detractors for keeping me on my toes.
I am grateful to Nigeria Police Force for the confidence it reposed in me and the IGP for his support and encouragement at trying times. I am proud to represent my country on the global stage and I am humbled that the AU Commission found me worthy for this position.
I pledge to always give my best. Going beyond the call of duty has always been my work ethic. I thank my colleagues at the Commission Headquarters and in AU Member States for their cooperation at all times.
I will redouble my effort in service of our continent. The work has just started'.
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by zoba88: 5:43pm
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by SalamRushdie: 5:45pm
One good news for the NPF in midst of plenty bad news bedeviling them recently ..Congrats Sir but Buhari must go
2 Likes
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by zoba88: 5:45pm
zoba88:more
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Bankyb10(m): 5:47pm
God will continue to make u go higher
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:49pm
May God bless and guide you
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Evablizin(f): 6:08pm
Congrats. Officer Remi is now your friend and my friend. Respect Sir.
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by BrigadeApproach(f): 7:07pm
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:08pm
AU are trying to bribe the Nigeria police establishment with this unmerited appointment /award to an unworthy Nigerian policeman. Egyptian police is more qualified for this kinda appointment - so says a mentally enslaved Nigerian who think nothing worthwhile come from his country
Nigerians, dumb as they are, rather than create hash tags to pressure our useless govt into creating the enabling environment for effective and efficient policing, they chose to hang the police which undoubtedly is the number one victim of failure in governance.
let us continue to lick the asses of everything foreign
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by john4reala(m): 7:08pm
Wow!!! that is Good but #EndSarsBrutality..
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by hm54: 7:08pm
Nice
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by BrigadeApproach(f): 7:08pm
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by amunkita(m): 7:08pm
Sincerely, outside the shores of Nigeria, Nigeria Police is alwayz the best..
Why abii
Outside nigeria, they are provided with enabling environment, modern gadgets, good welfare nd they alwayz outshone their counterpart...
Do u Know a Nigerian Police officer was once appointed a country's Police head
Let advocate for enabling environment, good welfare nd see Nigeria Police out class the world...
1 Like
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Narldon(f): 7:09pm
Ok
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Hiccups: 7:09pm
Congratulations Officer, at least you sabi God
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Dayoto: 7:09pm
Police coordinator?!
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by tdayof(m): 7:09pm
Pictures of Nigerian police on AU/UN missions in Somalia, Mali etc makes you think it's not the same NPF you know over here.
Congratulations to ACP Adeoye.
1 Like
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by IMASTEX: 7:10pm
Congrats. Nigeria need to work on the system rather than individuals. Nigeria police officer on AU/UN mission always stand out because there is a defined template & system. The same person behaves like. . .while in Nigeria.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Abbeyme: 7:10pm
Congrats.
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by meliziz12(m): 7:10pm
Hmmm I think this is the only positive news from our men in uniform all these while,,btw check this out my people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cw91ffVsR_c
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by enemyofprogress: 7:10pm
No wonder is a Yoruba man,the only tribe that always make Nigerians proud within and outside Nigeria, unlike the developers of Asia
1 Like
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Elnino4ladies: 7:11pm
Congrats officer
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:11pm
#ENDSARS NOW!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by enemyofprogress: 7:12pm
BrigadeApproach:nna business odia risky
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by deco22(m): 7:13pm
This one has never worked in Nigeria before na,they are all those peace keeping police officers,you no dy see as e fresh.
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Dearlord(m): 7:13pm
A round of applause to the police force
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by rafabenitez: 7:17pm
This one has graduated from taking naira notes here as bribe into au for a bigger stealing,kudos to you,more bribe to your rusty palms.
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by dontbothermuch: 7:18pm
Congratulations.
Those criminals called SARS will hear this news and hiss
Mmmtttthhheeeewwww.
Stupid rotten foolish thieves.
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Myde4naija(m): 7:18pm
enemyofprogress:no be every issue tribalism must be part of, warn yourself just warn yourself
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by enemyofprogress: 7:19pm
Myde4naija:abeg no be tribalism, na true I yarn
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Nonnyflex(m): 7:21pm
H
|Re: Remi Adeoye Appointed As AU Police Coordinator by Livefreeordieha(m): 7:21pm
zoba88:congrats....i hope you can help us#endsars#
