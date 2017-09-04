₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,018 members, 3,955,691 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 December 2017 at 11:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) (8841 Views)
Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic / See Photo Of Nigerian Fighter Jet In Action At Gambian Airport As Barrow Lands / Bomb Blast In Madagali, Adamawa (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 7:03am
Below is the dead body of a young man allegedly killed by air strike by NAF around Savannah Area,Adamawa state.This is contrary to report that NAF fighter jet bombed Fulani herdsmen. Villagers are saying that the bombing was targeted at them,not the herdsmen
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/see-photos-of-man-allegedly-killed-by.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by python1: 7:07am
Villagers are saying that the bombing was targeted at them,not the herdsmen
If I may ask, for what exactly? Anyway, Ugandan jews go swallow all the hooks, lines and sinker join.
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by Bari22(m): 7:08am
sorry
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by mightyhazel: 7:13am
there gat to be something these northern tribes can do about/against goin extinct.
they just gat to think harder.. ,work sth out.
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by shortgun(m): 7:22am
python1:You mean u don't know that the Air force provides air support for herdsmen?
Buhari appointed only Northerners as Service Chiefs so that they can cover up the evils that's happening in the Military but God pass them.
28 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by three: 7:23am
This is Sooo Crazy
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by TarOrfeek: 7:23am
The gworo chewing body double.
Shares cash in Kano.
Then you have grenades for Xmas in Adamawa.
Just beg Atiku.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by python1: 7:25am
Oga080666419419:Is that the explanation to the logic? Meanwhile, did anyone ask for your pictures?
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:35am
python1:
My friend its no secret that Nigerian Airforce assets were used to to provide air support fro invading Fulani terrorist .
4 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by python1: 7:37am
shortgun:
IPOBS and their logic. So those victims are southerners?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by python1: 7:46am
SalamRushdie:
Who be your friend? Abeg carry this "known secret" comot from my mention. Just a while ago, another one said it is because chief of Air staff is a northerner and the last time I checked, adamawa na north, dis come again say na Airforce dey bla bla bla. Abeg comot from my mention.
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by Oksman(m): 8:57am
python1:
Someone is dead and you are this cold and insensitive.You must be suffering from schizophrenia, and need to see a doctor immediately. Your case is critical, ignore me at you own risk.
11 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by shortgun(m): 9:00am
python1:anyone that is not Fulani is an enemy be it northern minorities or southerners, it doesn't matter if they are Moslems or not.
12 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by juman(m): 9:00am
SalamRushdie:
Unfortunate country.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by python1: 9:12am
shortgun:I don hear you, if that will stop you from jumping into my mention.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by python1: 9:14am
Oksman:
Go and say that to the clowns politicising everything including this death.
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by geozone: 9:57am
no burns from rockets or penetrating bullets. thats just a slit throat
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by Spaxon(f): 10:00am
Is that the boko haram they were sent to eliminate
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by doctokwus: 10:01am
Of course only a fool wud bliv Fulani were specifically bombed,considering the antecedents and current actions of the man at the top and the recent outburst from the Sultan.
Can u tell a Fulani from a Bwari from the air?
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by tobdee: 10:01am
When are we going to get it right...
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by thatsincerechic(f): 10:02am
Same thing I noticed geozone
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by lastempero: 10:02am
What do u expect when the same people will still fly the fighter jet.
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 10:04am
Great
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 10:04am
Hmmmm
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by MLK22555: 10:05am
Problems everywhere in Nigeria, Lybia, and even in the BUSH, u cant even Sh*t freely without the fear of someone eating it with Bread... I see Craze everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by Lilimax(f): 10:05am
omg!
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by Bankyb10(m): 10:06am
:oNAF full on inexperience pilots.
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 10:07am
python1:I blame yur dad for sleeping with yur mum with an expired condom..Dem for no born yu by mistake
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by lilfreezy: 10:08am
Numan people in Adamawa state were attacked and killed by Fulani herdsmen. When they tried to defend themselves the FG sent the NAF to bomb hundreds of them and protect the Fulani aggressors. And we all are suppose to just keep quiet because buhari is in charge, tomorrow it may be your village that will receive this injustice. Let's get this awful president out of ASO ROCK
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by Guyman02: 10:08am
How do you expect any right thinking Air Force commander who wants to still keep his job to bomb Fulani herdsmen (Buharis kinsmen)?
Yesterday in Kano he released hundreds of them from the Kano Prisons, something he didnt do in Ebonyi or Anambra that he visited recently.
When America prevented him from entering their country for 15 years because of his extremist views you think they are foolish?
RIP to the dead
4 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) by entoys: 10:09am
Sad
Let's Keep Hope Alive - Dora Akunyili / June 12 Presidential Election Is Fiction – Tofa / World Igbo Congress Admitted Into UNECOSOC
Viewing this topic: jumpandpas(m), Nodogragra4me, ERORR404, jaykaylegend(m), TRADEMARK(m), dailynaijanews(m), MrEndowed1, lovere, orisa37, Marvelous101, maxzzo1(m), Apollux(m), adeabimbola700(m), rexnuelll, experience003(m), supajizy, Johnayoola(m), fabianjay101(m), husnath(m), Yorubaangel(m), justsmile(f), Maigaskiya04, KingyKing, cephsaidu(m), lukman22, OceanmorganTrix, beenara(f), Gap2020(m), Homguy(m), ajibolag, kingdaro(m), aAK1(m), Lomprico2, chrisadigwe and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17