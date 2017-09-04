Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Killed By NAF Jet In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) (8841 Views)

Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic / See Photo Of Nigerian Fighter Jet In Action At Gambian Airport As Barrow Lands / Bomb Blast In Madagali, Adamawa (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Below is the dead body of a young man allegedly killed by air strike by NAF around Savannah Area,Adamawa state.This is contrary to report that NAF fighter jet bombed Fulani herdsmen. Villagers are saying that the bombing was targeted at them,not the herdsmenSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/see-photos-of-man-allegedly-killed-by.html?m=1 1 Like

Villagers are saying that the bombing was targeted at them,not the herdsmen



If I may ask, for what exactly? Anyway, Ugandan jews go swallow all the hooks, lines and sinker join. 1 Like

sorry

there gat to be something these northern tribes can do about/against goin extinct.



they just gat to think harder.. ,work sth out. 1 Like

python1:

Villagers are saying that the bombing was targeted at them,not the herdsmen



If I may ask, for what exactly? Anyway, Ugandan jews go swallow all the hooks, lines and sinker join. You mean u don't know that the Air force provides air support for herdsmen?

Buhari appointed only Northerners as Service Chiefs so that they can cover up the evils that's happening in the Military but God pass them. You mean u don't know that the Air force provides air support for herdsmen?Buhari appointed only Northerners as Service Chiefs so that they can cover up the evils that's happening in the Military but God pass them. 28 Likes

This is Sooo Crazy 1 Like

The gworo chewing body double.



Shares cash in Kano.



Then you have grenades for Xmas in Adamawa.



Just beg Atiku. 7 Likes

Oga080666419419:



Lol Is that the explanation to the logic? Meanwhile, did anyone ask for your pictures? Is that the explanation to the logic? Meanwhile, did anyone ask for your pictures?

python1:

Villagers are saying that the bombing was targeted at them,not the herdsmen



If I may ask, for what exactly? Anyway, Ugandan jews go swallow all the hooks, lines and sinker join.



My friend its no secret that Nigerian Airforce assets were used to to provide air support fro invading Fulani terrorist . My friend its no secret that Nigerian Airforce assets were used to to provide air support fro invading Fulani terrorist . 4 Likes

shortgun:



You mean u don't know that the Air force provides air support for herdsmen?

Buhari appointed only Northerners as Service Chiefs so that they can cover up the evils that's happening in the Military but God pass them.

IPOBS and their logic. So those victims are southerners? IPOBS and their logic. So those victims are southerners? 2 Likes

SalamRushdie:







My friend its no secret that Nigerian Airforce assets were used to to provide air support fro invading Fulani terrorist .

Who be your friend? Abeg carry this "known secret" comot from my mention. Just a while ago, another one said it is because chief of Air staff is a northerner and the last time I checked, adamawa na north, dis come again say na Airforce dey bla bla bla. Abeg comot from my mention. Who be your friend? Abeg carry this "known secret" comot from my mention. Just a while ago, another one said it is because chief of Air staff is a northerner and the last time I checked, adamawa na north, dis come again say na Airforce dey bla bla bla. Abeg comot from my mention. 1 Like

python1:

Villagers are saying that the bombing was targeted at them,not the herdsmen



If I may ask, for what exactly? Anyway, Ugandan jews go swallow all the hooks, lines and sinker join.

Someone is dead and you are this cold and insensitive.You must be suffering from schizophrenia, and need to see a doctor immediately. Your case is critical, ignore me at you own risk. Someone is dead and you are this cold and insensitive.You must be suffering from schizophrenia, and need to see a doctor immediately. Your case is critical, ignore me at you own risk. 11 Likes

python1:





IPOBS and their logic. So those victims are southerners? anyone that is not Fulani is an enemy be it northern minorities or southerners, it doesn't matter if they are Moslems or not. anyone that is not Fulani is an enemy be it northern minorities or southerners, it doesn't matter if they are Moslems or not. 12 Likes

SalamRushdie:







My friend its no secret that Nigerian Airforce assets were used to to provide air support fro invading Fulani terrorist .

Unfortunate country. Unfortunate country. 4 Likes

shortgun:



anyone that is not Fulani is an enemy be it northern minorities or southerners, it doesn't matter if they are Moslems or not. I don hear you, if that will stop you from jumping into my mention. I don hear you, if that will stop you from jumping into my mention. 1 Like 1 Share

Oksman:





Someone is dead and you are this cold and insensitive.You must be suffering from schizophrenia, and need to see a doctor immediately. Your case is critical, ignore me at you own risk.

Go and say that to the clowns politicising everything including this death. Go and say that to the clowns politicising everything including this death. 1 Like

no burns from rockets or penetrating bullets. thats just a slit throat 1 Like

Is that the boko haram they were sent to eliminate

Of course only a fool wud bliv Fulani were specifically bombed,considering the antecedents and current actions of the man at the top and the recent outburst from the Sultan.

Can u tell a Fulani from a Bwari from the air? 1 Like

When are we going to get it right...

Same thing I noticed geozone

What do u expect when the same people will still fly the fighter jet.

Great

Hmmmm

Problems everywhere in Nigeria, Lybia, and even in the BUSH, u cant even Sh*t freely without the fear of someone eating it with Bread... I see Craze everywhere 2 Likes

omg!

:oNAF full on inexperience pilots.

python1:

Villagers are saying that the bombing was targeted at them,not the herdsmen



If I may ask, for what exactly? Anyway, Ugandan jews go swallow all the hooks, lines and sinker join. I blame yur dad for sleeping with yur mum with an expired condom..Dem for no born yu by mistake I blame yur dad for sleeping with yur mum with an expired condom..Dem for no born yu by mistake 5 Likes 1 Share

Numan people in Adamawa state were attacked and killed by Fulani herdsmen. When they tried to defend themselves the FG sent the NAF to bomb hundreds of them and protect the Fulani aggressors. And we all are suppose to just keep quiet because buhari is in charge, tomorrow it may be your village that will receive this injustice. Let's get this awful president out of ASO ROCK 2 Likes



Yesterday in Kano he released hundreds of them from the Kano Prisons, something he didnt do in Ebonyi or Anambra that he visited recently.



When America prevented him from entering their country for 15 years because of his extremist views you think they are foolish?



RIP to the dead How do you expect any right thinking Air Force commander who wants to still keep his job to bomb Fulani herdsmen (Buharis kinsmen)?Yesterday in Kano he released hundreds of them from the Kano Prisons, something he didnt do in Ebonyi or Anambra that he visited recently.When America prevented him from entering their country for 15 years because of his extremist views you think they are foolish?RIP to the dead 4 Likes