Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by nghubs1(m): 7:11am
The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, has ordered that the former Chief Justice of Enugu State, Justuce Innocent Umezulike forfeits the sum of fifty million naira (N50Million) to the federal government.

In tne judgement delivered on Thursday, December 7, 2017, the court dismissed an appeal filed against the EFCC by the former Chief Judge, challenging the interim forfeiture of the sum in his Zenith Bank account.

The court presided over by Honourable Justice Ogunwumiju, while dismissing the appeal filed by the former Chief Justice, upheld the argument of Wahab Shittu in favour of EFCC.

Umezulike had appealed the order of Justice A. M Liman of the Federal High Court, Enugu in March 2017 forfeiting the fund, following EFCC’s application seeking the freezing, seizure and forfeiture of properties linked to the former Chief Justice.

http://nghubs.info/enugu-%e2%80%8bchief-justice-forfeits-n50-million-to-fg/

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by raker300: 7:14am
Hahahhaha...

This man was fighting GEJ back then thinking that Buhari would be his man.

Chai!!!....

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Atiku2019: 7:18am
cool

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Jaideyone(m): 7:25am
his IBO brothers will say he didn't steal money. Buhari is witch hunting iboes yet he forfeited 50m

angrybuhari sef

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Bolustical: 7:26am
raker300:
Hahahhaha...

This man was fighting GEJ back then thinking that Buhari would be his man.

Chai!!!....
Are you happy because he fought GEJ or because the law took its course?

GEJ has gotten over this election loss, please grow up!

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Homeboiy: 7:30am
Ego ozuru na oshi sad
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by agwom(m): 7:36am
lipsrsealed

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by kay29000(m): 2:01pm
Okay
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Macgreat(m): 2:01pm
wink

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Bigajeff(m): 2:02pm
how funkeeeer!
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by ancisfrank(m): 2:02pm
undecided undecided undecided
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Yem0350: 2:03pm
How did we get to this stage in Nigeria?
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Holamidhe(m): 2:03pm
Bad market grin

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by SeniorZato(m): 2:04pm
It is well
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Bevista: 2:04pm
It's reassuring to see the Judiciary upholding the law against one of their own. Yesterday, it was NJC sacking Justice Ademola and today this. Maybe, the war against corruption is actually working afterall - Slowly But Surely!

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by judecares1: 2:04pm
this fight is between two igbos grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by tellmoon(m): 2:04pm
Justice has started grinding its wheels. We will surely get there.

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by DWJOBScom(m): 2:05pm
raker300:
Hahahhaha...

This man was fighting GEJ back then thinking that Buhari would be his man.

Chai!!!....

Maybe he said something against his new support and got bitten.
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by forayfleo(m): 2:05pm
In dis festive arena? What is wrong with dis men at top

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by Kendroid: 2:05pm
50M no b beans o embarassed

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by abbaapple: 2:07pm
Buhari all the way! Justice, Tested and Trusted! PMB all the way!

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by dollyjoy(f): 2:07pm
Imagine,a Judge who is supposed to be a custodian of the law angry

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by judecares1: 2:07pm
are u from urhobo in delta state?
kay29000:
Oke
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by GavelSlam: 2:08pm
Thief.

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by abescom: 2:08pm
raker300:
Hahahhaha...

This man was fighting GEJ back then thinking that Buhari would be his man.

Chai!!!....
We all know most of you GEJ fans support him based on tribalistic and bigotic reasons not because he I good for the nation.

That was a pathetic statement from you. You are happy not because the law which protects us all won but happy because a man you stupidly perceived to have gone against your god is being dealt with.

I feel for your children both born ( if any) and unborn.

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by kay29000(m): 2:08pm
judecares1:
are u from urhobo in delta state?

Lol! No. I wanted to type "okay."
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by chloride6: 2:09pm
Yam eating Judges...

embarassed

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by bounty007(m): 2:09pm
too late

buhari must go..

Lawal,Mania, Amechi..eTC...are all sitting tighter dan super clue..

buhari anti corruption no dey see em
undecided

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by utenwuson: 2:09pm
judiciary is so corrupt
Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by collinsuchendu(m): 2:11pm
Should we fry egg?

Re: Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG by abescom: 2:12pm
bounty007:
too late

buhari must go..

Lawal,Mania, Amechi..eTC...are all sitting tighter dan super clue..

buhari anti corruption no dey see em
undecided
Were you and your kind not shouting witch hunt when the judges were being dealt with few months ago? It is obvious you and your kind want Buhari to fail at all cost.

