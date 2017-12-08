Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Justice Innocent Umezulike Forfeits N50 Million To FG (2825 Views)

In tne judgement delivered on Thursday, December 7, 2017, the court dismissed an appeal filed against the EFCC by the former Chief Judge, challenging the interim forfeiture of the sum in his Zenith Bank account.



The court presided over by Honourable Justice Ogunwumiju, while dismissing the appeal filed by the former Chief Justice, upheld the argument of Wahab Shittu in favour of EFCC.



Umezulike had appealed the order of Justice A. M Liman of the Federal High Court, Enugu in March 2017 forfeiting the fund, following EFCC’s application seeking the freezing, seizure and forfeiture of properties linked to the former Chief Justice.



This man was fighting GEJ back then thinking that Buhari would be his man.



buhari sef his IBO brothers will say he didn't steal money. Buhari is witch hunting iboes yet he forfeited 50mbuhari sef 7 Likes

This man was fighting GEJ back then thinking that Buhari would be his man.



Chai!!!.... Are you happy because he fought GEJ or because the law took its course?



GEJ has gotten over this election loss, please grow up! 13 Likes 3 Shares

How did we get to this stage in Nigeria?

It's reassuring to see the Judiciary upholding the law against one of their own. Yesterday, it was NJC sacking Justice Ademola and today this. Maybe, the war against corruption is actually working afterall - Slowly But Surely! 2 Likes

Justice has started grinding its wheels. We will surely get there. 1 Like

This man was fighting GEJ back then thinking that Buhari would be his man.



50M no b beans o 3 Likes

Buhari all the way! Justice, Tested and Trusted! PMB all the way! 5 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine,a Judge who is supposed to be a custodian of the law 1 Like



Oke are u from urhobo in delta state?

This man was fighting GEJ back then thinking that Buhari would be his man.



Chai!!!.... We all know most of you GEJ fans support him based on tribalistic and bigotic reasons not because he I good for the nation.



That was a pathetic statement from you. You are happy not because the law which protects us all won but happy because a man you stupidly perceived to have gone against your god is being dealt with.



I feel for your children both born ( if any) and unborn. We all know most of you GEJ fans support him based on tribalistic and bigotic reasons not because he I good for the nation.That was a pathetic statement from you. You are happy not because the law which protects us all won but happy because a man you stupidly perceived to have gone against your god is being dealt with.I feel for your children both born ( if any) and unborn. 2 Likes

judecares1:

are u from urhobo in delta state?



Yam eating Judges... 1 Like





buhari must go..



Lawal,Mania, Amechi..eTC...are all sitting tighter dan super clue..



buhari anti corruption no dey see em

too latebuhari must go..Lawal,Mania, Amechi..eTC...are all sitting tighter dan super clue..buhari anti corruption no dey see em 1 Like

