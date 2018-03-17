Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike (8671 Views)

A former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Professor I.A Umezulike, has asked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Brigadier-General Babagana Monguno (retd), to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe how Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, acquired 32 choice properties in Nigeria and abroad.



The demand for investigation was made in a 16 June 2017 letter addressed to NSA by the retired Chief Judge.



In the letter, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, Professor Umezulike said Mr. Ekweremadu's lifestyle and the properties he has acquired are not justified by this source of income and should be probed under Section 7 (1) (b) of the EFCC Act.



Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

According to the retired judge, the EFCC has the power to "cause investigation to be conducted into the properties of any person if appears to the Commission that the person’s lifestyle and extent of the properties are not justified by his source of income”.



He noted that Mr. Ekweremadu is in his fourth term as senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District.



Before being elected as a senator, said Professor Umezulike, Mr. Ekweremadu spent four years as an aide to former Enugu State governor, Mr Chimaroke Nnamani, first as the Chief of Staff and later, as Secretary to the State Government.



"In sum, from 1999 till date, he has been in the realm of public office without any break to engage in any personal business. Thus, his emoluments in the past 18 years are easily ascertainable from Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission," asserted the retired judge.



He equally claimed that prior to his entry into public office in 1999, Mr. Ekweremadu was a struggling lawyer, who lived in a depressed suburb of Enugu at No. 17. Mike Ejeagha Street, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.



"He managed to eke out a living as a 'charge and bail' legal practitioner," said Professor Umezulike, who attached photographs of buildings that housed the Deputy Senate President's law office.



Professor Umezulike noted that within a space of 18 years in public office, Mr. Ekweremadu has amassed billions of naira and used part of the money to buy high-end properties across four continents. He added that Mr. Ekweremadu has money in the vaults of Sterling Bank Plc and United Bank of Africa.



In Enugu alone, said the retired judge, the Deputy Senate President own

No. 14, Iyienu Street, Independence Layout;

7 O'Connor Street, Asata;

14/16 Charles Street, G. R. A, Enugu;

9B Isuofia Street, Shagari Low Cost Housing in Trans-Ekulu;

28 Owerri Road in Asata,

House 2, Local City Garden, G. R. A;

an a plot at Republic Layout.

He also owns 69.4 hectares of land in Ogbeke-Nike, Enugu.



Mr. Ekweremadu's property portfolio in Abuja includes Plot 1518 Maitama,

11 Evan Enwerem Street, Apo Legislative Quarters,

Plot 2633 Kyami, Housing Estate

(Plot 1106 CRD, Cadastral Zone 07-07,

Lugbe, 2, Jim Nwobodo Street, Apo Legislative Quarters and

Plot 2782 Asokoro Extension.



He equally owns houses at Citi Park Estate, Gwagwalada;

Plot 1474 Cadastral Zone BD6, Mabushi; Congress Court, Abuja;

Flat 1, Block D25, Athletics Street, (24th Street) Games Village; and

Plot 66, 64 Crescents, Gwarimpa Estate.



In the British capital of London, Mr. Ekweremadu owns

Flat 4 Varsity Court, Hormer Street, WIH 4NW, London;

and 52 Ayleston Avenue, NW6 7AB, London. Both properties were subjects of a recent exclusive report by SaharaReporters.



In Dubai, as also previously reported by this website, Mr. Ekweremadu is the owner of Room 1903, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai; The Address Boulevard, 3901, Dubai; 2 Flats of Burij Side Boulevard (The Signature), Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/1/114, Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/115, Dubai; Apartment No. DFB/12/B 1204, Park Towers, Dubai; Flat 3604, MAG 214, Dubai; and Villa No 148, Maeen1, The Lakes Emirates Hills, Dubai. In Florida, United States of America, the Deputy Senate President owns 4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate; 2747 Club Cortile Circle and 2763 Club Cortile Circle, all in Kissime, Florida.



"Given the foregoing, we urge and beseech you to direct thorough investigation of these properties of Senator Ike Ekweremadu with a view of bringing him to book and edify the fight against economic and financial crimes in Nigeria," said Professor Umezulike.





http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/17/former-enugu-chief-judge-asks-nsa-investigate-how-ekweremadu-acquired-32-choice

Whoever compiled this list knows the thief Ekweremadu very well. I guess Ekweremadu might have contributed to the Judge's downfall and he has vowed to pay him back in full. The properties listed are very exact. I hope the EFCC won't bungle this and get us a conviction.





Jail him already!





You want make aboki investigate your brother



Bastard how many Northerners dem don investigate



Burutai get million dollar mansions for UAE and Dubai yet nobody dey talk anything





In fact make thunder fire that former chief judge

cum pained mofo





That judge surely has a vendetta against the ekweremadu .. heck it's likely the man is been used by this government

This is just Buhari devising means to fight opposition.



I don't like ekwremadu and Lord knows I have never benefited a dime from the thief in anyway. But since Nigerians want to play tribal politics den let's all play it and suffer till everybody get sense



The Apc and the West know tinubu and fashola are thiefs yet nobody fit touch

Lamido, maina etc yet North dey protect them





So why should an Igbo man play a snitch to Bleep another Igbo man to the pleasure of an aboki



Them never finish with saraki na ekweremadu dey want target especially as election is around the corner



Buhari just wants to stifle and frustrate any opposing authority against him



Ekweremadu is a thief na..



Nnamdi Kanu and his Ipob minions won't see anything wrong in that.

It's to cry Buhari upandan they know.

Mumu pipu.

abegi free d guy, they r all d same....

looters!

Fe

Omego, onyeoshi

DIKEnaWAR:

This smell Ekweremadu wI'll be acting like he doesn't have anything and is corrupt free. Thief! Potopoto republic.

He is part of those working against biafra..



Mumu Ipobs think Ekweremalu will leave his loots to actualize their pipe dream for them.



Mr umezulike is an enemy of progress



Back biting your fellow state man

Bunch Of Corrupt Senseless Being.

Bad belle



Is senator a governor or president or minister?



If a senator has access to govt money , it is constituency money.



But can constituency money buy all these properties



Emphatically, NO!!

Alariiwo:

Ekweremadu is a thief na..

Alariiwo:

Ekweremadu is a thief na..



Nnamdi Kanu and his Ipob minions won't see anything wrong in that.

It's to cry Buhari upandan they know.

Mumu pipu. Tinubu is a thief

Ambode is a thief

Aregbesola is a thief

Bukola saraki is a thief

All Southwest leaders are thieves including fayose oshokomhole



This is just too much.

Good

Unku chief judge, All Nigerian top politicians have choice properties worldwide.

I agree. But there are far more than 1000 politicians that are more richer than this in APC. The only thing they have done in this life is just politicians. No be him start am

Afonjas go leave their thiefnubuu now, dey point fingers

Wicked looter!

Alariiwo:





He is part of those working against biafra..



Mumu Ipobs think Ekweremalu will leave his loots to actualize their pipe dream for them.



The fool is part of those sitting on Niger Delta's Oil money, collecting bogus allowances and milking the country dry





Why is it that u guys can't exist without shouting biafra everyday

Alariiwo:

Ekweremadu is a thief na..



Nnamdi Kanu and his Ipob minions won't see anything wrong in that.

It's to cry Buhari upandan they know.

And thiifnubu is St Augustine abi?

ClumsyFlimsy:



Tinubu is a thief

Ambode is a thief

Aregbesola is a thief

Bukola saraki is a thief

All Southwest leaders are thieves including fayose oshokomhole



Yet afonja skull mining fallen demons won't see anything wrong in that

Lemme add more for you..



Obingo a.k.a Johny Bravo is a thief

Okorocha a.k.a Statue Man is a big thief

Umahi is a thief

Ugwuanyi or whatever is also a thief

Uzor Kalu is a big thief

Peter Obi is a big thief



Lemme add more for you..

Obingo a.k.a Johny Bravo is a thief

Okorocha a.k.a Statue Man is a big thief

Umahi is a thief

Ugwuanyi or whatever is also a thief

Uzor Kalu is a big thief

Peter Obi is a big thief

Infact all SE politicians are thieves.

I DONT KNOW WAT 2 SAY. BUT GOD DEY SHA.

Who no acquire, northern politicians?

Fvck the judge

Thankfully na igbo like dem talk am. Dem go abuse the judge tire. Ipobs will not like this.

now this topic and its likes gets me worried, the reason for this worry is this?

what will Ekweremadu do with all this plenty properties, owning about 10 houses in Enugu alone, when he wont sleep in more than one?

it was like the question my father asked me the last time we watched Channels together, he said thus: Son this 30Billion EFCC said this man stole, i don't understand will he eat the paper money?

how is it that today men are born without Hearts?

probe him

probe him

probe him, if he is guilty let him dance the dance.

When you see the way Nigerians especially the youths support corrupt politicians with the shout of "free him", " leave him alone", "has Mr A or B been probed" etc, you'll know that Nigeria has no future. Shame!