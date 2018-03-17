₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Professor I.A Umezulike, has asked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Brigadier-General Babagana Monguno (retd), to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe how Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, acquired 32 choice properties in Nigeria and abroad.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/17/former-enugu-chief-judge-asks-nsa-investigate-how-ekweremadu-acquired-32-choice
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by DIKEnaWAR: 9:09pm
Whoever compiled this list knows the thief Ekweremadu very well. I guess Ekweremadu might have contributed to the Judge's downfall and he has vowed to pay him back in full. The properties listed are very exact. I hope the EFCC won't bungle this and get us a conviction.
Jail him already!
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:09pm
That former chief judge is a jealous idiot
You want make aboki investigate your brother
Bastard how many Northerners dem don investigate
Burutai get million dollar mansions for UAE and Dubai yet nobody dey talk anything
In fact make thunder fire that former chief judge
cum pained mofo
That judge surely has a vendetta against the ekweremadu .. heck it's likely the man is been used by this government
This is just Buhari devising means to fight opposition.
I don't like ekwremadu and Lord knows I have never benefited a dime from the thief in anyway. But since Nigerians want to play tribal politics den let's all play it and suffer till everybody get sense
The Apc and the West know tinubu and fashola are thiefs yet nobody fit touch
Lamido, maina etc yet North dey protect them
So why should an Igbo man play a snitch to Bleep another Igbo man to the pleasure of an aboki
Them never finish with saraki na ekweremadu dey want target especially as election is around the corner
Buhari just wants to stifle and frustrate any opposing authority against him
I detest ekweremadu but on this one I stand with him
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Alariiwo: 9:09pm
Ekweremadu is a thief na..
Nnamdi Kanu and his Ipob minions won't see anything wrong in that.
It's to cry Buhari upandan they know.
Mumu pipu.
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by oluwasegun007(m): 9:11pm
abegi free d guy, they r all d same....
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Firefire(m): 9:11pm
looters!
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by mikeczay: 9:11pm
Fe
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Britishcoins: 9:11pm
Omego, onyeoshi
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Alariiwo: 9:12pm
DIKEnaWAR:
He is part of those working against biafra..
Mumu Ipobs think Ekweremalu will leave his loots to actualize their pipe dream for them.
The fool is part of those sitting on Niger Delta's Oil money, collecting bogus allowances and milking the country dry
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Homeboiy: 9:12pm
Mr umezulike is an enemy of progress
Back biting your fellow state man
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by bayaar(m): 9:12pm
Bunch Of Corrupt Senseless Being.
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by TolaTosin: 9:12pm
Bad belle
Is senator a governor or president or minister?
If a senator has access to govt money , it is constituency money.
But can constituency money buy all these properties
Emphatically, NO!!
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:13pm
Alariiwo:Rubbish.
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:13pm
Alariiwo:Tinubu is a thief
Ambode is a thief
Aregbesola is a thief
Bukola saraki is a thief
All Southwest leaders are thieves including fayose oshokomhole
Yet afonja skull mining fallen demons won't see anything wrong in that
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Didi2d(m): 9:13pm
This is just too much.
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Zikyke(m): 9:13pm
Good
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by PrecisionFx(m): 9:14pm
Islie:
Unku chief judge, All Nigerian top politicians have choice properties worldwide.
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by okosodo: 9:14pm
I agree. But there are far more than 1000 politicians that are more richer than this in APC. The only thing they have done in this life is just politicians. No be him start am
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by BruncleZuma: 9:14pm
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by nonut: 9:15pm
Afonjas go leave their thiefnubuu now, dey point fingers
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by emerged01(m): 9:15pm
Wicked looter!
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by PrecisionFx(m): 9:17pm
Alariiwo:
Why is it that u guys can't exist without shouting biafra everyday
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by PrecisionFx(m): 9:18pm
Alariiwo:And thiifnubu is St Augustine abi?
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Alariiwo: 9:19pm
ClumsyFlimsy:
Lemme add more for you..
Obingo a.k.a Johny Bravo is a thief
Okorocha a.k.a Statue Man is a big thief
Umahi is a thief
Ugwuanyi or whatever is also a thief
Uzor Kalu is a big thief
Peter Obi is a big thief
Infact all SE politicians are thieves.
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by senatorshegsy5(m): 9:19pm
I DONT KNOW WAT 2 SAY. BUT GOD DEY SHA.
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by victorazy(m): 9:19pm
Who no acquire, northern politicians?
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by bjayx: 9:20pm
Fvck the judge
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by afroniger: 9:22pm
Ipobs will not like this. Thankfully na igbo like dem talk am. Dem go abuse the judge tire.
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by jurist21(m): 9:22pm
now this topic and its likes gets me worried, the reason for this worry is this?
what will Ekweremadu do with all this plenty properties, owning about 10 houses in Enugu alone, when he wont sleep in more than one?
it was like the question my father asked me the last time we watched Channels together, he said thus: Son this 30Billion EFCC said this man stole, i don't understand will he eat the paper money?
how is it that today men are born without Hearts?
probe him
probe him, if he is guilty let him dance the dance.
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Akaujaa(m): 9:22pm
When you see the way Nigerians especially the youths support corrupt politicians with the shout of "free him", " leave him alone", "has Mr A or B been probed" etc, you'll know that Nigeria has no future. Shame!
|Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 9:22pm
Where will all the wealth they keep amassing be spent when they die?
