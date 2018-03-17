₦airaland Forum

Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Islie: 8:15pm
A former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Professor I.A Umezulike, has asked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Brigadier-General Babagana Monguno (retd), to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe how Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, acquired 32 choice properties in Nigeria and abroad.

The demand for investigation was made in a 16 June 2017 letter addressed to NSA by the retired Chief Judge.

In the letter, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, Professor Umezulike said Mr. Ekweremadu's lifestyle and the properties he has acquired are not justified by this source of income and should be probed under Section 7 (1) (b) of the EFCC Act.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu
According to the retired judge, the EFCC has the power to "cause investigation to be conducted into the properties of any person if appears to the Commission that the person’s lifestyle and extent of the properties are not justified by his source of income”.

He noted that Mr. Ekweremadu is in his fourth term as senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District.

Before being elected as a senator, said Professor Umezulike, Mr. Ekweremadu spent four years as an aide to former Enugu State governor, Mr Chimaroke Nnamani, first as the Chief of Staff and later, as Secretary to the State Government.

"In sum, from 1999 till date, he has been in the realm of public office without any break to engage in any personal business. Thus, his emoluments in the past 18 years are easily ascertainable from Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission," asserted the retired judge.

He equally claimed that prior to his entry into public office in 1999, Mr. Ekweremadu was a struggling lawyer, who lived in a depressed suburb of Enugu at No. 17. Mike Ejeagha Street, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

"He managed to eke out a living as a 'charge and bail' legal practitioner," said Professor Umezulike, who attached photographs of buildings that housed the Deputy Senate President's law office.

Professor Umezulike noted that within a space of 18 years in public office, Mr. Ekweremadu has amassed billions of naira and used part of the money to buy high-end properties across four continents. He added that Mr. Ekweremadu has money in the vaults of Sterling Bank Plc and United Bank of Africa.

In Enugu alone, said the retired judge, the Deputy Senate President own
No. 14, Iyienu Street, Independence Layout;
7 O'Connor Street, Asata;
14/16 Charles Street, G. R. A, Enugu;
9B Isuofia Street, Shagari Low Cost Housing in Trans-Ekulu;
28 Owerri Road in Asata,
House 2, Local City Garden, G. R. A;
an a plot at Republic Layout.
He also owns 69.4 hectares of land in Ogbeke-Nike, Enugu.

Mr. Ekweremadu's property portfolio in Abuja includes Plot 1518 Maitama,
11 Evan Enwerem Street, Apo Legislative Quarters,
Plot 2633 Kyami, Housing Estate
(Plot 1106 CRD, Cadastral Zone 07-07,
Lugbe, 2, Jim Nwobodo Street, Apo Legislative Quarters and
Plot 2782 Asokoro Extension.

He equally owns houses at Citi Park Estate, Gwagwalada;
Plot 1474 Cadastral Zone BD6, Mabushi; Congress Court, Abuja;
Flat 1, Block D25, Athletics Street, (24th Street) Games Village; and
Plot 66, 64 Crescents, Gwarimpa Estate.

In the British capital of London, Mr. Ekweremadu owns
Flat 4 Varsity Court, Hormer Street, WIH 4NW, London;
and 52 Ayleston Avenue, NW6 7AB, London. Both properties were subjects of a recent exclusive report by SaharaReporters.

In Dubai, as also previously reported by this website, Mr. Ekweremadu is the owner of Room 1903, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai; The Address Boulevard, 3901, Dubai; 2 Flats of Burij Side Boulevard (The Signature), Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/1/114, Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/115, Dubai; Apartment No. DFB/12/B 1204, Park Towers, Dubai; Flat 3604, MAG 214, Dubai; and Villa No 148, Maeen1, The Lakes Emirates Hills, Dubai. In Florida, United States of America, the Deputy Senate President owns 4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate; 2747 Club Cortile Circle and 2763 Club Cortile Circle, all in Kissime, Florida.

"Given the foregoing, we urge and beseech you to direct thorough investigation of these properties of Senator Ike Ekweremadu with a view of bringing him to book and edify the fight against economic and financial crimes in Nigeria," said Professor Umezulike.



http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/17/former-enugu-chief-judge-asks-nsa-investigate-how-ekweremadu-acquired-32-choice

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by DIKEnaWAR: 9:09pm
Whoever compiled this list knows the thief Ekweremadu very well. I guess Ekweremadu might have contributed to the Judge's downfall and he has vowed to pay him back in full. The properties listed are very exact. I hope the EFCC won't bungle this and get us a conviction.


Jail him already!

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:09pm
That former chief judge is a jealous idiot

You want make aboki investigate your brother

Bastard how many Northerners dem don investigate

Burutai get million dollar mansions for UAE and Dubai yet nobody dey talk anything


In fact make thunder fire that former chief judge
cum pained mofo


That judge surely has a vendetta against the ekweremadu .. heck it's likely the man is been used by this government
This is just Buhari devising means to fight opposition.

I don't like ekwremadu and Lord knows I have never benefited a dime from the thief in anyway. But since Nigerians want to play tribal politics den let's all play it and suffer till everybody get sense

The Apc and the West know tinubu and fashola are thiefs yet nobody fit touch
Lamido, maina etc yet North dey protect them


So why should an Igbo man play a snitch to Bleep another Igbo man to the pleasure of an aboki

Them never finish with saraki na ekweremadu dey want target especially as election is around the corner

Buhari just wants to stifle and frustrate any opposing authority against him

I detest ekweremadu but on this one I stand with him

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Alariiwo: 9:09pm
Ekweremadu is a thief na..

Nnamdi Kanu and his Ipob minions won't see anything wrong in that.
It's to cry Buhari upandan they know.
Mumu pipu.

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by oluwasegun007(m): 9:11pm
abegi free d guy, they r all d same....

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Firefire(m): 9:11pm
looters!

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by mikeczay: 9:11pm
Fe
Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Britishcoins: 9:11pm
Omego, onyeoshi
Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Alariiwo: 9:12pm
DIKEnaWAR:
This smell Ekweremadu wI'll be acting like he doesn't have anything and is corrupt free. Thief! Potopoto republic.

He is part of those working against biafra..

Mumu Ipobs think Ekweremalu will leave his loots to actualize their pipe dream for them.

The fool is part of those sitting on Niger Delta's Oil money, collecting bogus allowances and milking the country dry

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Homeboiy: 9:12pm
Mr umezulike is an enemy of progress

Back biting your fellow state man

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by bayaar(m): 9:12pm
Bunch Of Corrupt Senseless Being.

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by TolaTosin: 9:12pm
Bad belle

Is senator a governor or president or minister?

If a senator has access to govt money , it is constituency money.

But can constituency money buy all these properties

Emphatically, NO!!

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:13pm
Alariiwo:
Ekweremadu is a thief na..
Nnamdi Kanu and his Ipob minions won't see anything wrong in that. It's to cry Buhari upandan they know. Mumu pipu.
Rubbish.

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:13pm
Alariiwo:
Ekweremadu is a thief na..

Nnamdi Kanu and his Ipob minions won't see anything wrong in that.
It's to cry Buhari upandan they know.
Mumu pipu.
Tinubu is a thief
Ambode is a thief
Aregbesola is a thief
Bukola saraki is a thief
All Southwest leaders are thieves including fayose oshokomhole

Yet afonja skull mining fallen demons won't see anything wrong in that

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Didi2d(m): 9:13pm
This is just too much.
Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Zikyke(m): 9:13pm
Good
Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by PrecisionFx(m): 9:14pm
Islie:








http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/17/former-enugu-chief-judge-asks-nsa-investigate-how-ekweremadu-acquired-32-choice





Unku chief judge, All Nigerian top politicians have choice properties worldwide.

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by okosodo: 9:14pm
I agree. But there are far more than 1000 politicians that are more richer than this in APC. The only thing they have done in this life is just politicians. No be him start am

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by BruncleZuma: 9:14pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by nonut: 9:15pm
Afonjas go leave their thiefnubuu now, dey point fingers

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by emerged01(m): 9:15pm
Wicked looter!
Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by PrecisionFx(m): 9:17pm
Alariiwo:


He is part of those working against biafra..

Mumu Ipobs think Ekweremalu will leave his loots to actualize their pipe dream for them.

The fool is part of those sitting on Niger Delta's Oil money, collecting bogus allowances and milking the country dry



Why is it that u guys can't exist without shouting biafra everyday

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by PrecisionFx(m): 9:18pm
Alariiwo:
Ekweremadu is a thief na..

Nnamdi Kanu and his Ipob minions won't see anything wrong in that.
It's to cry Buhari upandan they know.
Mumu pipu.
And thiifnubu is St Augustine abi?

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Alariiwo: 9:19pm
ClumsyFlimsy:

Tinubu is a thief
Ambode is a thief
Aregbesola is a thief
Bukola saraki is a thief
All Southwest leaders are thieves including fayose oshokomhole

Yet afonja skull mining fallen demons won't see anything wrong in that

Lemme add more for you..

Obingo a.k.a Johny Bravo is a thief
Okorocha a.k.a Statue Man is a big thief
Umahi is a thief
Ugwuanyi or whatever is also a thief
Uzor Kalu is a big thief
Peter Obi is a big thief

Infact all SE politicians are thieves.

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by senatorshegsy5(m): 9:19pm
I DONT KNOW WAT 2 SAY. BUT GOD DEY SHA.
Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by victorazy(m): 9:19pm
Who no acquire, northern politicians?

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by bjayx: 9:20pm
Fvck the judge

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by afroniger: 9:22pm
Ipobs will not like this. grin grin Thankfully na igbo like dem talk am. Dem go abuse the judge tire.

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by jurist21(m): 9:22pm
now this topic and its likes gets me worried, the reason for this worry is this?
what will Ekweremadu do with all this plenty properties, owning about 10 houses in Enugu alone, when he wont sleep in more than one?
it was like the question my father asked me the last time we watched Channels together, he said thus: Son this 30Billion EFCC said this man stole, i don't understand will he eat the paper money?
how is it that today men are born without Hearts?
probe him
probe him, if he is guilty let him dance the dance.

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by Akaujaa(m): 9:22pm
When you see the way Nigerians especially the youths support corrupt politicians with the shout of "free him", " leave him alone", "has Mr A or B been probed" etc, you'll know that Nigeria has no future. Shame!

Re: Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties" - Umezulike by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 9:22pm
Where will all the wealth they keep amassing be spent when they die?

