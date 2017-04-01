Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) (9810 Views)

Look at the the limit these people went to wave the president as he visited them.



Look at the the limit these people went to wave the president as he visited them.

Buhari's fan base has always been Kano

It would be a tragedy if he rules this country again



See them waving at him like he's one Messiah 18 Likes 1 Share

E pain u ne? 10 Likes 1 Share

Baba all the way 2019. 23 Likes 4 Shares

Shame! This is clearly a decline in Sai Baba mojo! 3 Likes

Atichukwu's e-rats, how market? The way they run away from this report. 35 Likes 5 Shares





36 Kano Chapter APC members standing on an uncompleted building without insurance and safety gears Useless limit36 Kano Chapter APC members standing on an uncompleted building without insurance and safety gears 30 Likes 4 Shares





Chaiii



So this people no dey feel the hunger and bad things wey dey happen under this Man





The northern region is the problem of this country.. ChaiiiSo this people no dey feel the hunger and bad things wey dey happen under this ManThe northern region is the problem of this country.. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Keneking:

Useless limit



36 Kano Chapter APC members standing on an uncompleted building without insurance and safety gears





I hope you've gathered your ancestors, grand fathers and all your generations to wave at Atiku whenever he decides to come to the palmwine joint you're typing from? I hope you've gathered your ancestors, grand fathers and all your generations to wave at Atiku whenever he decides to come to the palmwine joint you're typing from? 22 Likes 5 Shares

ipods right now 12 Likes 3 Shares

Na only Kano go vote for 2019? 1 Like

Heart attack loading .....

BUHARI IS AN IROKO TREE

PLANTED BY ALMIGHTY GOD

TO TRANSFORM AFRICAN IMAGE

MAY HIS LEGACIES FLOURISH FROM GENERATION TO GENERATION. 3 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

python1:

Atichukwu's e-rats, how market? The way they run away from this report. Q: What do you get when you offer a head slammer 5kobo for his thoughts?



A: Change. Q: What do you get when you offer a head slammer 5kobo for his thoughts?A: Change. 7 Likes 2 Shares

This is not for love, it is the "I want to see the president mentality" 1 Like

na sarrki and him fellow zoombi dey wave bubu so. 4 Likes

Keneking:

Useless limit



36 Kano Chapter APC members standing on an uncompleted building without insurance and safety gears





E pain am E pain am 13 Likes 3 Shares

But wait o, if we Nigerians never liked GEJ now buhari, who go enter the seat wey go better 2 Likes

Breathtaking 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

Buhari's fan base has always been Kano

It would be a tragedy if he rules this country again



See them waving at him like he's one Messiah

Did average aboki has sense? So allow them to keep displaying their stupidity and mind you stupidity is not for sale it's free. Did average aboki has sense? So allow them to keep displaying their stupidity and mind you stupidity is not for sale it's free. 6 Likes

Nothing unusual about this. They are just fanatical supporters

ATIKU is doomed ATIKU is doomed

They're not even up to 50. If it it were me...

Despite the criticism lets admit for once. This man is loved 4 Likes

MyVILLAGEpeople:



Chaiii

So this people no dey feel the hunger and bad things wey dey happen under this Man

The northern region is the problem of this country..

You are correct but they are the owners of naijeriya with the Nigerian Army belonging firmly to them as seen in the Arabic letter on the logo.

Meanwhile southerners continue to fight among themselves and calling each other names.





jrusky:



Did average aboki has sense? So allow them to keep displaying their stupidity and mind you stupidity is not for sale it's free.



Your post is a reflection of your mental state. Your post is a reflection of your mental state. 4 Likes