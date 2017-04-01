₦airaland Forum

Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 10:15am
If the presidency said they had Kano in their pocket, with this photo, it could not be said that the statement is an over-statement.


Look at the the limit these people went to wave the president as he visited them.

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:18am
Buhari's fan base has always been Kano
It would be a tragedy if he rules this country again

See them waving at him like he's one Messiah

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Yakson09: 10:19am
E pain u ne?

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Bankyb10(m): 10:20am
Baba all the way 2019.

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by tuniski: 10:22am
Shame! This is clearly a decline in Sai Baba mojo!

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by python1: 10:22am
Atichukwu's e-rats, how market? The way they run away from this report. grin

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Keneking: 10:27am
Useless limit

36 Kano Chapter APC members standing on an uncompleted building without insurance and safety gears

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by MyVILLAGEpeople(m): 10:30am
cheesy grin

Chaiii

So this people no dey feel the hunger and bad things wey dey happen under this Man


The northern region is the problem of this country..

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Stalwert: 10:32am
grin grin grin
Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by chaelmic(m): 10:41am
q
Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by chuksanambra: 10:41am
Keneking:
Useless limit

36 Kano Chapter APC members standing on an uncompleted building without insurance and safety gears


I hope you've gathered your ancestors, grand fathers and all your generations to wave at Atiku whenever he decides to come to the palmwine joint you're typing from?

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by kasheemawo(m): 10:41am
ipods right now

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 10:41am
Na only Kano go vote for 2019?

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by RichDad1(m): 10:41am
Heart attack loading .....
Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:41am
BUHARI IS AN IROKO TREE
PLANTED BY ALMIGHTY GOD
TO TRANSFORM AFRICAN IMAGE
MAY HIS LEGACIES FLOURISH FROM GENERATION TO GENERATION.

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by BMCSlayer: 10:41am
madridguy:
grin angry
python1:
Atichukwu's e-rats, how market? The way they run away from this report. grin
Q: What do you get when you offer a head slammer 5kobo for his thoughts?

A: Change.

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Holamidhe(m): 10:42am
This is not for love, it is the "I want to see the president mentality"

1 Like

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by jieta: 10:42am
na sarrki and him fellow zoombi dey wave bubu so.

4 Likes

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by GameGod(m): 10:42am
Keneking:
Useless limit

36 Kano Chapter APC members standing on an uncompleted building without insurance and safety gears


E pain am grin

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by RichiB(m): 10:42am
But wait o, if we Nigerians never liked GEJ now buhari, who go enter the seat wey go better

2 Likes

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by gerreer72: 10:42am
Breathtaking

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by jrusky(m): 10:42am
MhizzAJ:
Buhari's fan base has always been Kano
It would be a tragedy if he rules this country again

See them waving at him like he's one Messiah

Did average aboki has sense? So allow them to keep displaying their stupidity and mind you stupidity is not for sale it's free.

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by money121(m): 10:42am
Ok
Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:42am
Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by modest4014: 10:42am
Nothing unusual about this. They are just fanatical supporters
Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 10:42am
Ok
Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:43am
cool ATIKU is doomed
Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by guuudy87: 10:43am
They're not even up to 50. If it it were me...
Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:43am
Despite the criticism lets admit for once. This man is loved

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by anonimi: 10:43am
MyVILLAGEpeople:
cheesy grin
Chaiii
So this people no dey feel the hunger and bad things wey dey happen under this Man
The northern region is the problem of this country..

You are correct but they are the owners of naijeriya with the Nigerian Army belonging firmly to them as seen in the Arabic letter on the logo.
Meanwhile southerners continue to fight among themselves and calling each other names.


jrusky:

Did average aboki has sense? So allow them to keep displaying their stupidity and mind you stupidity is not for sale it's free.

Your post is a reflection of your mental state.

Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by donconior: 10:43am
fake

