₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,621 members, 3,957,830 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 11:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) (9810 Views)
President Buhari Is Working From Home, Renovations Ongoing At President’s Office / Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo / Pro-Biafra Supporters At London Hospital In Search Of Buhari (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 10:15am
If the presidency said they had Kano in their pocket, with this photo, it could not be said that the statement is an over-statement.
Look at the the limit these people went to wave the president as he visited them.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-limit-kano-indigenes-went-just-to.html
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:18am
Buhari's fan base has always been Kano
It would be a tragedy if he rules this country again
See them waving at him like he's one Messiah
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Yakson09: 10:19am
E pain u ne?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Bankyb10(m): 10:20am
Baba all the way 2019.
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by tuniski: 10:22am
Shame! This is clearly a decline in Sai Baba mojo!
3 Likes
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by python1: 10:22am
Atichukwu's e-rats, how market? The way they run away from this report.
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Keneking: 10:27am
Useless limit
36 Kano Chapter APC members standing on an uncompleted building without insurance and safety gears
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by MyVILLAGEpeople(m): 10:30am
Chaiii
So this people no dey feel the hunger and bad things wey dey happen under this Man
The northern region is the problem of this country..
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Stalwert: 10:32am
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by chaelmic(m): 10:41am
q
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by chuksanambra: 10:41am
Keneking:
I hope you've gathered your ancestors, grand fathers and all your generations to wave at Atiku whenever he decides to come to the palmwine joint you're typing from?
22 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by kasheemawo(m): 10:41am
ipods right now
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 10:41am
Na only Kano go vote for 2019?
1 Like
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by RichDad1(m): 10:41am
Heart attack loading .....
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:41am
BUHARI IS AN IROKO TREE
PLANTED BY ALMIGHTY GOD
TO TRANSFORM AFRICAN IMAGE
MAY HIS LEGACIES FLOURISH FROM GENERATION TO GENERATION.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by BMCSlayer: 10:41am
madridguy:
python1:Q: What do you get when you offer a head slammer 5kobo for his thoughts?
A: Change.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Holamidhe(m): 10:42am
This is not for love, it is the "I want to see the president mentality"
1 Like
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by jieta: 10:42am
na sarrki and him fellow zoombi dey wave bubu so.
4 Likes
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by GameGod(m): 10:42am
Keneking:
E pain am
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by RichiB(m): 10:42am
But wait o, if we Nigerians never liked GEJ now buhari, who go enter the seat wey go better
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by gerreer72: 10:42am
Breathtaking
1 Like
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by jrusky(m): 10:42am
MhizzAJ:
Did average aboki has sense? So allow them to keep displaying their stupidity and mind you stupidity is not for sale it's free.
6 Likes
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by money121(m): 10:42am
Ok
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:42am
Check my signature for affordable and durable window blind, wallpaper, 3D wall panel
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by modest4014: 10:42am
Nothing unusual about this. They are just fanatical supporters
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 10:42am
Ok
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:43am
ATIKU is doomed
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by guuudy87: 10:43am
They're not even up to 50. If it it were me...
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:43am
Despite the criticism lets admit for once. This man is loved
4 Likes
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by anonimi: 10:43am
MyVILLAGEpeople:
You are correct but they are the owners of naijeriya with the Nigerian Army belonging firmly to them as seen in the Arabic letter on the logo.
Meanwhile southerners continue to fight among themselves and calling each other names.
anonimi:
Donclaracuzo:
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by chuksanambra: 10:43am
jrusky:
Your post is a reflection of your mental state.
4 Likes
|Re: Kano Indigenes Climb A Building To Wave At President Buhari (Photos) by donconior: 10:43am
fake
2 Likes
President Jonathan Appoints 22 New Judges / Ekiti Evacuates Beggars, Lunatics From Streets / Two Indian Nationals Killed In Maiduguri
Viewing this topic: FastShipping, kapai(m), kboycrew, martins1213, bosunexx, Martins301(m), MhizzAJ(f), Mikelowe, jopedom, Softboypeter, proudlyND(m), lorhema(f), ogbonge, Pethilary, Ojuororun, lofty900(m), paulsowande(m), Ola81(m), emy77, DSoj(m), hos4x(m), Bmas01(m), chibanj(m), AdolfHitlerxXx, earthcrust, benjsniper33, femorra(m), Yekoyeko(m), johnstar(m), dokunbam(m), OlatunjiKazeem(m), fantasticone1, OneNigerianist, dOnLarich, azz19, waledeji(m), andrew988(m), Today007, Mrsprof(f), AYODEJI94(m), kessyur, GavelSlam, daomi(m), yfeey, burakado17, sadlas(m), mular(m), Danny287(m), Leoflair(m), skelewu404(m), RonMos, folahann(m), SirDurkheim, Omoze88, lollypeezle(m), ishaqstat, Stellaenefa(f), Aikayy, Marchman, Austema(m), swaggprofessor(m), cindy7, edimalo(m), bankole200(m), Tic4tac(m), arcahmad, olimeh13(m), norriswood(m), markbenny(m), Missy00, EDSONSMITH(m), Godyke(m), Neyoor(m) and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9