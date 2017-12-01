Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago (9011 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



A Nigerian lady identified as Adaeze, says her brother, Orjiakor Emmanuel Chidiebere, has not been seen since SARS operatives took him away seven years ago.







Adaeze made this known on her Twitter page, where she wrote;



SARS took my brother in February 2011, ORJIAKOR EMMANUEL CHIDIEBERE, it’s over seven years now, we have not seen him…please kindly retweet.







The #endsars campaign has thrown up a lot of stories that the authorities have to look into.



These are real people with real complaints but the police say they are politically motivated.



MORE @ : http://www.viviangist.ng/adaeze-orjiakor_orjiakor-emmanuel-chidiebere/



SARS!! Blood sucking demons. It will not be well with them. God will punish them one by one 17 Likes

Sorry, butThe Guy is Gone . SARS don't keep hostages.... They execute them 51 Likes 1 Share

7 years? Ha... He's gone na. Are u just talking after 7 years 6 Likes

after 7yrs. what have they being doing. 4 Likes 1 Share

Why wait this long before speaking?

RIP! 13 Likes 1 Share

And she kept quiet all these while 1 Like

A Nigerian lady identified as Adaeze, says her brother, Orjiakor Emmanuel Chidiebere, has not been seen since SARS operatives took him away seven years ago.

The #ENDSARS movement has given a voice, but she should still be careful as these men will do anything to keep their dirty image clean



So it is now she are rememberance her brother after many years? Crap! 1 Like

I fear SARS have killed him 1 Like



These criminals..

Her chances or getting him alive..?



Lets not kid ourselves. They must have shot him in the bush.These criminals..Her chances or getting him alive..?Lets not kid ourselves. 1 Like







FYI, sarz don't detain people, the murder them Baby I nor talk say you dey lie oo, but why b say na now you come voice outFYI, sarz don't detain people, the murder them 1 Like 1 Share

7 years?? 1 Like

Hmm! 7 years? That's a long time. 1 Like

The worse must have happened. If it is 7 days ago the chances of having him alive is %1. But 7 good years no miracle or magic could save him 5 Likes

quite shocking





If he was taken in delta state abraka axis, I'm 90% sure his lifeless body has decayed in one forest though I pray the 10% is what should be..



Failure to agree to settle those delta based SARS within a specific time, it's straight to the bush for immediate firing 1 Like

7 years or days 1 Like

I think we should declare war on this SARS bastards

Hate to say this but

Accept my sympathy as he has gone home to his Maker..........



After 3 months in their cell, be grateful if you even recover a corpse, never mind 7 years.



Smh for Naija

They must have killed him na

those guys are the BaD guys.

everything now na SARS



as i was there, diff vans came with their victims, they are collecting 10k for bail for each victim.



be careful out there!



nigeria can NEVER be good! those in ph should be careful, especially those within olu obasanjor precinct. the police are carrying out what they call "raids" close to or near banks. i was a victim today, on my way to withdraw from gtb at gra junction, passerby's and descent looking guy n some men eating bole were also abducted. thank God i quickly called my coy's cso who sent police attched to the coy to come n free me.as i was there, diff vans came with their victims, they are collecting 10k for bail for each victim.be careful out there!nigeria can NEVER be good! 2 Likes





police should arrest dem



Afternoon dope d make sense atimes.. those guys are the BaD guys.police should arrest demAfternoon dope d make sense atimes..

SARS (Severe Armed Robbery Syndicate), are worse than common thieves and armed robbers!!