₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,785 members, 3,958,435 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 05:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago (9011 Views)
Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos / For Being In Possession Of 3 Phones, SARS Operatives Assault U.S Returnee / SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Weborg: 12:45pm
@VIVIANGIST
A Nigerian lady identified as Adaeze, says her brother, Orjiakor Emmanuel Chidiebere, has not been seen since SARS operatives took him away seven years ago.
Adaeze made this known on her Twitter page, where she wrote;
SARS took my brother in February 2011, ORJIAKOR EMMANUEL CHIDIEBERE, it’s over seven years now, we have not seen him…please kindly retweet.
The #endsars campaign has thrown up a lot of stories that the authorities have to look into.
These are real people with real complaints but the police say they are politically motivated.
MORE @ : http://www.viviangist.ng/adaeze-orjiakor_orjiakor-emmanuel-chidiebere/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Vinstel: 12:54pm
SARS!! Blood sucking demons. It will not be well with them. God will punish them one by one
17 Likes
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by biggie10(m): 1:00pm
Sorry, butThe Guy is Gone . SARS don't keep hostages.... They execute them
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Dadazi: 1:06pm
7 years? Ha... He's gone na. Are u just talking after 7 years
6 Likes
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by SurefireFashion: 1:07pm
after 7yrs. what have they being doing.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Marshalxv(m): 1:12pm
Why wait this long before speaking?
RIP!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by MhizzAJ(f): 1:15pm
And she kept quiet all these while
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Weborg: 3:31pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Ruggedfitness: 3:57pm
A Nigerian lady identified as Adaeze, says her brother, Orjiakor Emmanuel Chidiebere, has not been seen since SARS operatives took him away seven years ago.
The #ENDSARS movement has given a voice, but she should still be careful as these men will do anything to keep their dirty image clean
In Other News
I Had 50 Surgeries Just Because I Wanted To Have Fun Says 19-Year-Old Girl (Graphic Photos)
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/i-had-50-surgeries-just-because-i.html
7 Likes
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by RIPEnglish: 3:57pm
So it is now she are rememberance her brother after many years? Crap!
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Mac2016(m): 3:57pm
I fear SARS have killed him
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Sirheny007(m): 3:58pm
They must have shot him in the bush.
These criminals..
Her chances or getting him alive..?
Lets not kid ourselves.
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Mufasa27(m): 3:58pm
Baby I nor talk say you dey lie oo, but why b say na now you come voice out
FYI, sarz don't detain people, the murder them
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Abbeyme: 3:58pm
7 years??
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by kay29000(m): 3:58pm
Hmm! 7 years? That's a long time.
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by IMASTEX: 3:58pm
The worse must have happened. If it is 7 days ago the chances of having him alive is %1. But 7 good years no miracle or magic could save him
5 Likes
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Heywhizzy(m): 3:58pm
quite shocking
If he was taken in delta state abraka axis, I'm 90% sure his lifeless body has decayed in one forest though I pray the 10% is what should be..
Failure to agree to settle those delta based SARS within a specific time, it's straight to the bush for immediate firing
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by SeniorZato(m): 3:59pm
7 years or days
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by okerekeikpo: 3:59pm
I think we should declare war on this SARS bastards
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Tweetysparkles(f): 4:01pm
Stop this 419 advert befor i send SARS to ur hood
xxx58443:
3 Likes
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by DaV8King(m): 4:01pm
Hate to say this but
Accept my sympathy as he has gone home to his Maker..........
After 3 months in their cell, be grateful if you even recover a corpse, never mind 7 years.
Smh for Naija
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Marcofranz(m): 4:02pm
They must have killed him na
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Tweetysparkles(f): 4:03pm
SO Nairaland has turn to dumbing ground of trash and poo carry ur 419 advert go, not interested quote author=dondorome post=63097074]Dear sir I want to introduce you to an idea dat can change the world forever it is a lotto type in which dere is no loss by any one yes no one losses money he or she plays ( and the lottery operators also smile to the bank)Every one is a winner (both all the players and the lottery operators alike) the d only thing is how hard u need to work ( I.e bieng able to place N10 on time every 15minutes wen u r not a robot meaning the most consistent player gets paid faster than his or her rivals or fellow players or contestants) to get out your investment and associated profit or gain. It is also a game of fun because your work rate takes you to the top of the league table and pay list line based on your points haul and time of placing your last placed point which is time controled dereby eliminating any human factor involved wether by the players or the operators d only thing needed extra is hard work of the players to gather the required points at the best earliest time to get into the pay list line (its also partially a ponzlottery scheme since no one ever loses his or her placed money but only need to work hard to get out the price on time). So all said and done, this is how this lotto game works: every 15 minutes u place N10 from the funds in your funded accounts making sure you place it on time I.e 15 minutes:01,02 or 03 seconds. Do dis ONLY ONCE(cos if u play more than once in a particular 15minute period, it will only count as a single (ONE) point no matter how many times you played in dat particular 15minute period) every 15 minutes intervals until u get to the top of the log and pay line list or point then after 12 hours the top 3 or top 5 people who fall withen the pay line list at the top of the league are cut out of the league and payed their price money and then if the so wish to recontest to get to the top of the league again they will go and start from scratch and earn points till they get to the top of the league again by which time other people in the league wuld have had time to earn and move to restart the process as the first winners did (like a recycling process) in a case wr people at the top of the league amass eqaul points as at getting to the pay line list cut-off time, the player with the fastest last point placement time will be ranked above the other (I.e ranking will be based on fastest time of last point placement I.e 15mins 01s first 15 mins 02s second and 15mins 03s third places respectively). And make sure the league table is displayed so that the league movements can be seen by all players for transparency and avoidance of doubt (with their accumulating points and respective time of placement clearly and visibly displayed) LET US USE LOTTERY TO INCREASE FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT and REDUCE POORVERTY GLOBALLY thank you.[/quote]
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by bounty007(m): 4:03pm
those guys are the BaD guys.
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by columbus007(m): 4:03pm
everything now na SARS
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by tonio2wo: 4:04pm
those in ph should be careful, especially those within olu obasanjor precinct. the police are carrying out what they call "raids" close to or near banks. i was a victim today, on my way to withdraw from gtb at gra junction, passerby's and descent looking guy n some men eating bole were also abducted. thank God i quickly called my coy's cso who sent police attched to the coy to come n free me.
as i was there, diff vans came with their victims, they are collecting 10k for bail for each victim.
be careful out there!
nigeria can NEVER be good!
2 Likes
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by bounty007(m): 4:04pm
those guys are the BaD guys.
police should arrest dem
Afternoon dope d make sense atimes..
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by Tweetysparkles(f): 4:04pm
carry ur 419 advert go before i send SARS to your hood....
dondorome:
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by DedeNkem: 4:06pm
SARS (Severe Armed Robbery Syndicate), are worse than common thieves and armed robbers!!
|Re: Lady In Search Of Brother Who Was Taken Away By SARS Operatives 7 Years Ago by cybriz82(m): 4:07pm
SurefireFashion:
help me ask d malu,,,,der own na to buy iphone use am snap 1000pixs a day to post on facebook and instagram,
1 Like
Lagos Couple Arrested For Kidnapping / Nigerian Police Return ₦834,000 Extorted From Public, Sanction 17 Officers / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit
Viewing this topic: NaijaElba(m), abdulrazat(m), BafanaBafana, Ronneby, IamaNigerianGuy(m), hatchy, mikaelzX(m), verygudbadguy(m), lionson(m), Mimifumsy, rufaimadekunle(m), MrPIE(m), alexbonga, Inspire01(m), okon41, pheforusty(m), felai, lordpherow98(m), IKEDIKE, macaphan007(m), Assurance1000(f), AuroraB(f), businessempire, iLickAnalFungus(m), codinight, Emman8(m), tman2sure(m), smartkid(m), Hespee93, quietswagg, cosxzbay, llbhuds, jay89(m), stevocracy88(m), mypreppal, hooklover, miketayo(m), CoolSmithz(m), kindredspirit(m), izziano1, kaffy4tope(m), Benny95(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3