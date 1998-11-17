₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,212 members, 3,970,618 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 11:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience (3756 Views)
Igbo Woman Proud To Convert To Islam: Says "Islam Has Come To Stay In Igboland" / Three American Lecturers In Atiku's University Convert To Islam In Adamawa. PICS / No Protest In Islam.. .from Soheehul Bukharee (1) (2) (3) (4)
|If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by kngblacq: 3:57pm On Dec 08
I'm a guy who comes from a Christian home but don't really like Christianity, going to church is like a punishment for me because everything they do there looks somehow to me, so I have been studying Islam for a while and I love the religion, would love to know more about it. People who have converted to Islam from Christianity should share their experiences, how they dealt with family pressure and backlash. I want to know what I'm getting into before taking that decision. Thanks.
3 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by kngblacq: 7:06am On Dec 09
No comments yet. Wow
1 Like
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by Rashduct4luv(m): 7:02am On Dec 10
I hope you could gain one or things in this Q and A.
I am a young Christian woman and I have been reading about Islam for some months now. I have already read a translation of the Koran and several books about Islam along with articles and other material I have found on the internet and elsewhere. I do not pretend to know or understand everything, there are many things that still confuse me, and I have a hard time accepting some applications and interpretations of Islam that I have read about. However, I do believe in God and I do believe that Muhammad was his prophet and that the Koran is the revealed word of God.
The question is what should I do about it? As I said there are still so many things that I do not know or understand and this is a major decision I am trying to make and to tell the truth it feels like an enormous responsibility and it is quite frightening. What worries me the most is that I don't know how well I could live by Islam if I converted. I have already changed some things in my life, I have stopped drinking, I avoid pork and I try to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants (or skirts) when I go out. But I also know that there are some things I would not be able to do immediately if I converted, for various reasons, (at least that is the way it looks to me at this moment), such as wearing hijab.
Also, I am currently studying abroad (in the US, but I am from Europe) but I am going home to my family over Christmas. I don't think I would be able to tell my family right away if I converted and thus I do not know if I could do things such as pray all the five daily prayers, fast or avoid pork while at home over Christmas.
Would it be wrong of me converting knowing that I will not be able to fulfill all the obligations that follow (at least not immediately), and knowing that there are still many issues that I do not understand or have a hard time accepting wholeheartedly (due to lack of understanding and knowledge . Please guide me .
Published Date: 1998-11-17
Praise be to Allaah.
What you have achieved in your quest for the truth is great indeed. All that remains to be done is the most important step you will ever take in your life, which is to pronounce the Shahaadatayn and enter Islam. We truly appreciate the great efforts you have made by reading the entire Qur’aan in translation, and other books and articles about Islam, and also by already giving up some haraam things such as drinking wine and eating pork.
The most important thing that you have achieved is your conviction about Islam, the Prophet of Islam and the Book of Islam. From your question we can sum up the obstacles that you face in two points:
1. some social embarrassment
2. some matters that you do not yet fully understand.
With regard to the second point, it is not a condition for becoming Muslim that a person should know the entire religion, because it is a vast ocean. You can become Muslim and then learn the religion and develop full conviction about all the rulings of Islam.
At the beginning, it is sufficient to believe in the six pillars of faith in general terms (belief in Allaah, His Angels, His Books, His Messengers, the Last Day and predestination, both good and bad) and to understand and accept in general terms the five pillars of Islam (testifying that there is no god but Allaah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allaah, prayer, paying zakaah, fasting in Ramadaan, and performing Hajj to the sacred House of Allaah, for the one who is able and has the means). Realize that knowledge and conviction develop gradually, and that faith increases by doing acts of worship and obedience to Allaah, which in turn leads to a deeper understanding and acceptance of the rulings of Islam.
With regard to the first point, we are sure that if you enter Islam and are sincere towards Allaah and do righteous deeds, then Allaah will give you the strength, steadfastness, courage and certainty to face all difficulties and overcome them. The experience of other women who have become Muslim before you gives you a good example of what you could be able to do in the future as regards following the rules of Islam, such as hijaab and other issues, despite being surrounded by an overwhelming atmosphere of kufr (disbelief). We also say that if any woman were to ask us whether she should become Muslim despite not wearing full hijab or stay a kaafir, we would definitely tell her to become Muslim, because the seriousness and danger of remaining a kaafir is far worse than being a Muslim but committing a sin.
We understand totally the difficulties and social embarrassment that you speak of, and we know that going against one’s family and the society in which one lives are very difficult matters, but Allaah makes every difficult thing easy.
Allaah says (interpretation of the meanings):
“… And Allaah is the Wali (Protector and Helper) of the believers.” [Aal ‘Imraan 3:68]
“…And whosoever fears Allaah and keeps his duty to Him, He will make a way for him to get out (from every difficulty).” [al-Talaaq 65:2]
“… Allaah will grant after hardship, ease.” [al-Talaaq 65:7]
“As for those who strive hard in Us (Our Cause), We will surely guide them to Our Paths (i.e., Allaah’s Religion – Islamic Monotheism)…” [al-‘Ankaboot 29:69]
We also want to tell you that it is possible for a person, if he becomes Muslim and fears unbearable persecution or hardship, to conceal his Islam and keep it a secret, hiding his acts of worship from the people around him although it is difficult to do so. But for the sake of following the truth and saving oneself from the punishment of Hellfire, everything becomes easy and the believer can overcome all difficulties.
Finally, we can only thank you for the efforts you have made and for sending this question. We hope that the next step, which you should take immediately, is abundantly clear to you from our answer. We will be very happy to help you with anything you may need in the future, and we ask Allaah to guide you to the path of truth, to help you and to make things easy for you. Allaah is the Guide to the Straight Path.
Islam Q&A
Sheikh Muhammed Salih Al-Munajjid
2 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by kngblacq: 4:33pm On Dec 10
Thanks, it helps. I would really love the people who have taken this step to come and share their experience.
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by Erinola057(f): 11:21pm On Dec 13
alhamdulillahi
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by Ahmad4452(m): 10:17pm On Dec 14
Erinola057:Assalam alaykum
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by IgboticGirl(f): 10:42am
lair op
16 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by OboOlora(f): 10:42am
Do people really convert to Islam? Thought people only see the light, why go back to darkness?
Meanwhile Mod, why do I have to swear an oath to comment on a Muslim post but nobody asks me any question on a Christian post?
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:42am
I respect my Muslim friends so much so no comment
1 Like
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by MrDude: 10:43am
My experience? Well it's been quite fun just yesterday my imam gifted me 10kg of dynamite
50 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by MirJay: 10:43am
seun remove that Allah and Mohammed stuff from my profile. i dont agree
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by AnonymousIP: 10:43am
WHAT OF BOKO HARAM and the Teaching ... If Fulani Headsmen are Muslims and they Kill their brothers and sisters , likewise BOKO HARAM ...
MUSLIM .. I QUIT
13 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by MrDude: 10:44am
I conclude without no basis for a second thought that any sane human who crosses over to Islam is either mentally unstable or..... mentally unstable
13 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:44am
BRos you’re on ya own Your own case is different, while some Muslims are coming to know the Truth on who the true savior and redeemer is, you’re going back to darkness. Ekpele oh. May Jesus deliver you. Amen!
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by Adaowerri111: 10:45am
Hope they will also end up with explosives strap around their waist.
10 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:45am
Subna Allah
Erinola057:
1 Like
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by Coitus(f): 10:46am
so because of one law school hijab girl saga, una wan create topic to give Christians L
3 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by Ayomideen(m): 10:47am
OboOlora:
Sister,the fact that you don't practice a particular religion doesn't mean you should indirectly refer to it as "darkness"
Bless you!
2 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by bakynes(m): 10:48am
Seun what is going on, why can't we comment on these threads without asking if am a Muslim or not. What rubbish is this.
Why sensor this thread, Muslims comment on Christian threads on Sundays why is their own different,why must they have special treatment.
9 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by mikool007(m): 10:49am
Ok
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by HajimeSaito: 10:50am
kngblacq:
MY ENCOUNTER WITH A MUSLIM DAWAH PREACHER
I still remember the first time a muslim tried to convert me to islam. It was on a Friday afternoon about two years ago when I was serving in Ibadan North Local Government. I was on my way home from Bodija market and I was making my way through a crowd of muslim beggars who were begging for alms. I was about to flag down an okada to take me to Agbowo, when I was approached by a smiling young man in a caftan and turban. He greeted me in English (which surprised me) and introduced himself as Ibrahim. He then went on to tell me that he was inviting me to islam.
As he preached and waxed lyrical about the beauty of islam, I was smiling to myself. My smile must have encouraged him that he was about to win a soul because he began to talk in glowing terms about the wonderful qualities of “prophet” Muhammad.
Unfortunately for Ibrahim, he didn’t know that I was smiling because I was remembering all the negative qualities of his beloved “prophet” which are recorded in the Quran and the Hadith. I wondered whether I should continue playing dumb or whether I should honestly reveal all the embarrassing details I knew about “prophet” mohammad.
Should I let Ibrahim know that I was aware of how his beloved “prophet” mohammad slept with his own daughter in law Zainab and ended her marriage to his adopted son Zaid? Or how one night he visited the room of his wife Hafsat to have sex with her but when he found she was not around, he had sex with her servant Mary the Copt?
Or how his “prophet” loved having sex with all of his 11 wives both in the day and in the night time?
Or how the “prophet” of allah killed a Jewish man named Kinana after torturing Kinana to reveal where Kinana’s money was hidden and that after he killed Kinana, he insisted on having sex with Kinana’s beautiful young widow Safiya on the same day that he killed her husband?
Or should I tell him about how his beloved prophet was once possessed by demonic spirits after falling under the influence of a magician?
Or how his “prophet’s” version of the afterlife (life after death) consists of sexual orgies with beautiful virgins called houris and rivers of wine ?
But I never voiced my thoughts. ( I didn’t want to start a religious riot!) Instead, I waited for Ibrahim to finish. After he finished preaching he invited me to say the Shahada (Islamic confession of faith).
I then asked him a question: “Ibrahim, what do you see all around you?” He replied: “ A lot of people, mainly beggars.”
I asked a second question:
“Between me and these beggars, who needs allah more?”
He fell silent. I continued:
“You preach about the beauty of islam and yet we are surrounded everywhere with solid evidence of its wretchedness. Go and take care of your brothers and sisters in islam who are dying of poverty and ignorance and blowing themselves up for an uncaring god. Then you can get back in touch with me and we will have a sincere discussion on matters of faith”
I left my phone number with Ibrahim.
From that day, till the end of my youth service in Ibadan, even unto this day, I never heard from Ibrahim again.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by mikool007(m): 10:50am
MirJay:hehe....you don enter am today
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by DeadRat(m): 10:50am
Converting From Christianity To Islam Is Something I Dont Understand...
Well Op, guess What... Wrong Road...
6 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by emmyid(m): 10:51am
Rubbish!!! OP is a born Muslim or a confused Afonja who attends both mosque and churches.
4 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by Festacbreed(m): 10:52am
kngblacq:Honestly if going to church is like a punishment then I think the five daily prayers would be a problem's also
8 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by abdulmalik3(m): 10:52am
following
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:53am
bakynes:let him do his things as it pleases him. Its not a must to use nairaland, to be sincere I've lost interest in this forum as well because its filled with poo these days.
1 Like
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by mmsen: 10:53am
MrDude:
No one would convert to any religion as a mentally sound adult.
It is only children and the mentally frail who could be convinced of one fairy tale or another.
2 Likes
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by phayvoursky(m): 10:54am
IT DOESNT DEPEND ON YOUR RELIGION. IT DEPENDS ON YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD. BEEN A CHRISTIAN OR MUSLIM DOESNT QUALIFY YOU TO HEAVEN. FEAR GOD AND KEEP HIS COMMANDMENT THAT IS THE WHOLE DUTY OF MAN.
AND @ SEUN. WHY DO I HAVE TO BELIEVE IN ALLAH BEFORE I COMMENT ON THIS THREAD. YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER THAN THIS.
1 Like
|Re: If You Converted To Islam From A Christian Family. Share Your Experience by adeblow(m): 10:54am
Just go to YouTube and search sheikh Khalid yasin, you will get the details you want. He was a former Christian and he's American. You would love his lectures.
1 Like
Stop Ignoring Warnings / Satan And His Evil Of The Morning / Using Compass To Determine The Direction Of Kibla, How Effective Is It?
Viewing this topic: LOSKYXANDER, Adedolapo1, Guffaz, Charltex(m), ooshinibos, stinechykee, chukslawrence(m), Fitzy4real(m), autojosh, akin2310, fargo(m), Bayozomomamae, Foxykevo(m), midonath, Allann(m), Adex7004(m), Pritycrystal(f), MarvelJ, ojonugwap(m), wawale(m), Ahmed99(m), ewanza, B3sty, Likeben(m), USDRONE(m), Usernamesucks, Okworigeorge(m), Nerdychukz, Akinolore(m), ifyan(m), TBD, Jayjay1960, hopeforcharles(m), madamGift(f), D1ana, Spicycat(f), daneni1(m), shiwaggz57(m), DrWhizy(m), Muhammad2017(m), kasheemawo(m), Emmyjah50, voicelez, Andy2274, closerange, Sirheny007(m), jaykaylegend(m), livinus009(m), emeralddayo(f), BabaCommander, Camillus92(m), yomalex(m), kimbraa(f), littlemistress(f), barrysome001(m), Jane2712, Keneeby(m), Wolfbrother(m), BMCSlayer, Aythereal, horlah005(m), kolajoo(m), RoyalUc(m), Birthday, Bykz(m), ajokebelle(f), moscobabs(m), tosin4lyf, hayzed1997(m), Theakthedream, Keemy88(m), lilfreezy, itiswellandwell, henry35, ibroh22(m), jamexborn(m), 321A4(m), Offpoint, dvaliant, 2innocent, toyejohnson(m), Chineseface1(f), freeze001(f), millionboi2, McIrx, shakol91(m), Ayemileto(m), karlboss, Blackfyre, Matty145(m), NENigeria, mosesbola(f), Akkord4gov, ogagusps3, Rajy00(m), uchbiz, topsy23, jerryile(m), Cherokee(m), Paretomaster(m), masterfactor(m), TRADEMARK(m), davelon(m), reel14(m), paulsir, mcmurphy132(m), Bevista, veraponpo(m), Trottle, amazinggrace7, excorperwheezy(m), samally, idobolo(m), chris070(m), chudic, codeslayer(m), Drabeey(m), luvinhubby(m), salvation101(f), sopstan, PenielE, rafson37(m), Saao(m), Meninist, sharaawy, xcolanto(m), misterh(m), donseyi27(m), bakynes(m), iKnowevents(m), Abee79, Ladyhippolyta88, shevalync, G007(m), Positivepoint(m), Hurlarzan139(m), naxman(m), ucnwafor(m), ollah1, sarafa68, ademola1333(m), oleary(m), realhonips, datola, cezarman(m), peddy231(m), BigSamability(m), folafola(m), olabeth(f), roarik(f), SonOfAfonja, lexy2014, oWlSuMe, Jennifer89(f), doctorbabs(m), tola09(m), 1nigeriamyfoot, Hespee93, Lilmisshy, slimtoney(m), Ibrocalculus(m), 9ja083(f), OboOlora(f) and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26