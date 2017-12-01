₦airaland Forum

PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus

PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus

PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by temitemi1(m): 7:02pm
By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- With less than 24 hours to the elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the South-East Stakeholders Caucus of the party has endorsed Prince Uche Secondus for the position of national chairman.

In a communiqué delivered by Austin Umahi, PDP National Vice Chairman (South- East) at a media conference held at the Chelsea Hotel in Abuja on Friday, the caucus mandated its delegates to the convention to vote for Secondus , saying the decision was taken after a careful consideration of his “Content and character.”

The communique read: “In our meeting today, December 8, 2017, we the stakeholders of PDP South-East geo-political zone having examined all the people vying for the national chairmanship position of our party, PDP; we wish to commend highly all the aspirants especially on how they have conducted themselves during their campaigns fully aware that this is an internal party affair.

“We are very conscious of the personality of who becomes the national chairman of our great party for the next four years. Based on the fore going, we have unanimously in our today’s stakeholders’ meeting, decided that we will back an aspirant that has character and content.

“In this circumstance, and without prejudice to the right of other aspirants to this national chairmanship position, credible and transparent election, we have decided to back and vote for Prince Uche Secondus for the position of national chairman of our great party.”

The stakeholders also endorsed Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), Udeh Okoye and Alphonsus Gerard for the positions of National Organising Secretary, National Youth Leader and Deputy Financial Secretary respectively.

The meeting was attended by South-East PDP bigwigs including Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, former Imo State governor, Sam Egwu, erstwhile Senate President, Adolphus Wabara and ex-Abia State governor, Theodore Orji.

Others included former PDP national chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor, a one-time Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha and the PDP governorship candidate in the November 18 Anambra guber poll, Oseloka Obaze among others.




Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by saraki4Pres2019: 7:29pm
Good one. Let the best candidate win tomorrow.

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by kcmichael: 7:30pm
After Atiku defeat una go cry marginalization !!!!! Igbo's are the most disorganized sets of people.

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:34pm
I Know Umahi Will Work For Us!

After the convention, South West PDP members will dump the carcass of PDP for Wike and the Ipob yoots.... grin grin

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Ojiofor: 7:40pm
Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by kcmichael: 7:43pm
South west will surely dump the carcass of PDP after the convention tomorrow,why has fayose suddenly gone mute.wike has pocketed PDP..so he can manipulate secondus and will be given the vice president

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by ERockson: 7:55pm
Win Win for SW at the end of this conspiracy by the SE

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Diiet: 8:55pm
ERockson:
Win Win for SW at the end of this conspiracy by the SE


Igbo youths always accuse yoruba

of betraying them, now what can we call what they are doing to yorubas in PDP today?



They are now working with some

PDP members in SS

and North to deny SW the post

PDP already Zoned to our region.


I just hope ibo youths are seeing what their elders are doing to yoruba now in PDP, working verry hard to deny us our rightful position.


When we pay them back in their own coin let them take it in good fate as we are doing today and not cry like babies as they always do. Wicked people.

But one thing i know be say first to do no they pain, na retaliation they pain pass.

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Donjazzy12(m): 9:14pm
Idiots who only value their stomachs. Giving Second us the votes only means VP goes to Southwest.

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by kay29000(m): 9:15pm
Hmm
Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Fukafuka: 9:17pm
sad sad

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by nairavsdollars: 9:17pm
Before nko? After collecting $10,000 from Wike

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by adioolayi(m): 9:17pm
...and Bode George withdrew, ....Southwest sideline....PDP constitutions not followed,...na wa ooo.
PDP is dead!

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Runaway: 9:17pm
Our Governors are our greatest problems. They are worst then "corruption" itself. Imagine our Governors wanting to control the Federal, by coming together under the stupid Governor forums. They want to control the senate, using senators from their states. They control their States without interference from the Federal Government. The local government is their family affairs. Like an elder brother with treat his younger onces when it come to sharing of family properties. They cheat and control the local government the way they like. Now its the turn of the party.

#Ourgovernorsourproblems
Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by darfay: 9:18pm
e
Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by chibuthanks: 9:21pm
I see
Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by solid3(m): 9:21pm
Where does that leave Dokpesi who has been traveling upandan?

And most of these governors assured him of the original votes o.

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Megatrix: 9:22pm
Secondus wins then

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Megatrix: 9:23pm
adioolayi:
...and Bode George withdrew, ....Southwest sideline....PDP constitutions not followed,...na wa ooo.
PDP is dead!
How is the PDP constitution not followed?

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by legitnow: 9:23pm
kcmichael:
After Atiku defeat una go cry marginalization !!!!! Igbo's are the most disorganized sets of people.

Dis is hate speech.
Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by ipreach: 9:24pm
Please Sam Egwu was not a former governor of Imo state rather Ebony State

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Alexgeneration(m): 9:24pm
Diiet:
the post

PDP already Zoned to our region.
.

The post was zoned to the SOUTH, meaning that anybody from the south east, south south and south west can have it.

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by zombieHUNTER: 9:25pm
Its time for secondus to unify the party...



I stand with Uche
Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Udmaster(m): 9:25pm
Donjazzy12:

Idiots who only value their stomachs. Giving Second us the votes only means VP goes to Southwest.
shalap.
Which VP is going to South West?
You must be joking
Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by tobtap: 9:25pm
If pdp ignore d southwest again den it will lose d next election

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by legitnow: 9:26pm
NgeneUkwenu:
I Know Umahi Will Work For Us!

After the convention, South West PDP members will dump the carcass of PDP for Wike and the Ipob yoots.... grin grin


Umahi has one vote.


Keep losing sleep.


Scream IPOB till kingdom come if u like.


PDP is fielding an HausaFulani candidate for President.


It is the North turn.

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Fukafuka: 9:26pm
nairavsdollars:
Before nko? After collecting $10,000 from Wike

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Udmaster(m): 9:26pm
ipreach:


Please Sam Egwu was not a former governor of Imo state rather Enugu State
Ebonyi state. Not enugu

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by zombieHUNTER: 9:26pm
ipreach:


Please Sam Egwu was not a former governor of Imo state rather Enugu State

Teacher teach me nonsense grin

Everybody is now in politics section

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by Udmaster(m): 9:27pm
tobtap:
If pdp ignore d southwest again den it will lose d next election
pdp won 1999 election without southwest.
So shalap

Re: PDP Chairmanship: South-east PDP Caucus Endorse Secondus by honey001(m): 9:28pm
Na dem Sabi

