ABUJA- With less than 24 hours to the elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the South-East Stakeholders Caucus of the party has endorsed Prince Uche Secondus for the position of national chairman.



In a communiqué delivered by Austin Umahi, PDP National Vice Chairman (South- East) at a media conference held at the Chelsea Hotel in Abuja on Friday, the caucus mandated its delegates to the convention to vote for Secondus , saying the decision was taken after a careful consideration of his “Content and character.”



The communique read: “In our meeting today, December 8, 2017, we the stakeholders of PDP South-East geo-political zone having examined all the people vying for the national chairmanship position of our party, PDP; we wish to commend highly all the aspirants especially on how they have conducted themselves during their campaigns fully aware that this is an internal party affair.



“We are very conscious of the personality of who becomes the national chairman of our great party for the next four years. Based on the fore going, we have unanimously in our today’s stakeholders’ meeting, decided that we will back an aspirant that has character and content.



“In this circumstance, and without prejudice to the right of other aspirants to this national chairmanship position, credible and transparent election, we have decided to back and vote for Prince Uche Secondus for the position of national chairman of our great party.”



The stakeholders also endorsed Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), Udeh Okoye and Alphonsus Gerard for the positions of National Organising Secretary, National Youth Leader and Deputy Financial Secretary respectively.



The meeting was attended by South-East PDP bigwigs including Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, former Imo State governor, Sam Egwu, erstwhile Senate President, Adolphus Wabara and ex-Abia State governor, Theodore Orji.



Others included former PDP national chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor, a one-time Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha and the PDP governorship candidate in the November 18 Anambra guber poll, Oseloka Obaze among others.









Good one. Let the best candidate win tomorrow. 2 Likes 1 Share

After Atiku defeat una go cry marginalization !!!!! Igbo's are the most disorganized sets of people. 16 Likes 1 Share





After the convention, South West PDP members will dump the carcass of PDP for Wike and the Ipob yoots.... I Know Umahi Will Work For Us!After the convention, South West PDP members will dump the carcass of PDP for Wike and the Ipob yoots.... 11 Likes 1 Share

Bobrisky have something to say.

South west will surely dump the carcass of PDP after the convention tomorrow,why has fayose suddenly gone mute.wike has pocketed PDP..so he can manipulate secondus and will be given the vice president 9 Likes 1 Share

Win Win for SW at the end of this conspiracy by the SE 7 Likes

ERockson:

Win Win for SW at the end of this conspiracy by the SE



Igbo youths always accuse yoruba



of betraying them, now what can we call what they are doing to yorubas in PDP today?







They are now working with some



PDP members in SS



and North to deny SW the post



PDP already Zoned to our region.





I just hope ibo youths are seeing what their elders are doing to yoruba now in PDP, working verry hard to deny us our rightful position.





When we pay them back in their own coin let them take it in good fate as we are doing today and not cry like babies as they always do. Wicked people.



But one thing i know be say first to do no they pain, na retaliation they pain pass. Igbo youths always accuse yorubaof betraying them, now what can we call what they are doing to yorubas in PDP today?They are now working with somePDP members in SSand North to deny SW the postPDP already Zoned to our region.I just hope ibo youths are seeing what their elders are doing to yoruba now in PDP, working verry hard to deny us our rightful position.When we pay them back in their own coin let them take it in good fate as we are doing today and not cry like babies as they always do. Wicked people.But one thing i know be say first to do no they pain, na retaliation they pain pass. 11 Likes 1 Share

temitemi1:

Idiots who only value their stomachs. Giving Second us the votes only means VP goes to Southwest. Idiots who only value their stomachs. Giving Second us the votes only means VP goes to Southwest. 2 Likes

Hmm

1 Like

Before nko? After collecting $10,000 from Wike 2 Likes

...and Bode George withdrew, ....Southwest sideline....PDP constitutions not followed,...na wa ooo.

PDP is dead! 4 Likes

Our Governors are our greatest problems. They are worst then "corruption" itself. Imagine our Governors wanting to control the Federal, by coming together under the stupid Governor forums. They want to control the senate, using senators from their states. They control their States without interference from the Federal Government. The local government is their family affairs. Like an elder brother with treat his younger onces when it come to sharing of family properties. They cheat and control the local government the way they like. Now its the turn of the party.



#Ourgovernorsourproblems

e

I see

Where does that leave Dokpesi who has been traveling upandan?



And most of these governors assured him of the original votes o. 3 Likes

Secondus wins then 1 Like

adioolayi:

...and Bode George withdrew, ....Southwest sideline....PDP constitutions not followed,...na wa ooo.

PDP is dead! How is the PDP constitution not followed? How is the PDP constitution not followed? 2 Likes 1 Share

kcmichael:

After Atiku defeat una go cry marginalization !!!!! Igbo's are the most disorganized sets of people.

Dis is hate speech. Dis is hate speech.

temitemi1:

Please Sam Egwu was not a former governor of Imo state rather Ebony State Please Sam Egwu was not a former governor of Imo state rather Ebony State 1 Like 1 Share

Diiet:

the post



PDP already Zoned to our region.

.

The post was zoned to the SOUTH, meaning that anybody from the south east, south south and south west can have it. The post was zoned to the SOUTH, meaning that anybody from the south east, south south and south west can have it. 1 Like 1 Share

Its time for secondus to unify the party...







I stand with Uche

Donjazzy12:



Idiots who only value their stomachs. Giving Second us the votes only means VP goes to Southwest. shalap.

Which VP is going to South West?

You must be joking shalap.Which VP is going to South West?You must be joking

If pdp ignore d southwest again den it will lose d next election 2 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

I Know Umahi Will Work For Us!



After the convention, South West PDP members will dump the carcass of PDP for Wike and the Ipob yoots....



Umahi has one vote.





Keep losing sleep.





Scream IPOB till kingdom come if u like.





PDP is fielding an HausaFulani candidate for President.





It is the North turn. Umahi has one vote.Keep losing sleep.Scream IPOB till kingdom come if u like.PDP is fielding an HausaFulani candidate for President.It is the North turn. 2 Likes

nairavsdollars:

Before nko? After collecting $10,000 from Wike

ipreach:





Please Sam Egwu was not a former governor of Imo state rather Enugu State Ebonyi state. Not enugu Ebonyi state. Not enugu 3 Likes

ipreach:





Please Sam Egwu was not a former governor of Imo state rather Enugu State

Teacher teach me nonsense



Everybody is now in politics section Teacher teach me nonsenseEverybody is now in politics section 1 Like 1 Share

tobtap:

If pdp ignore d southwest again den it will lose d next election pdp won 1999 election without southwest.

So shalap pdp won 1999 election without southwest.So shalap 2 Likes 1 Share