George made this announcement at an ongoing press conference in Abuja.



Chief George cited abuse of the party's zoning formula as reason for his pulling out of the race



Chief George was one of the nine candidates cleared for the contest at the national convention of the party set to hold in Abuja tomorrow.



The remaining aspirants for the PDP chairmanship position at Saturday’s convention include, Prince Uche Secondus, Chief Gbenga Daniel, Mr Jimi Agbaje, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi and Mr. Aderemi Olusegun.



Well, if confirm to be true, His life though.

When a man knows he has no chance, he withdraws 17 Likes 1 Share

Remoter:

Well, if confirm to be true, His life though.

Probably for future appointment!! Probably for future appointment!!

I believe some things or bags may have changed hands. Never trust these politicians 1 Like

The south west contestants are shooting themselves in the foot. There are about seven of them and only two from the S. South. They will split the south west votes among the seven of them while most of the south south votes will go to secondus (dokpesi is not a top contender). They are making a serious miscalculation 6 Likes 1 Share

He chickened out of the race after he saw hurricane secondus coming his way 11 Likes

It seems secondus will carry the day tomorrow with wike and fayose behind him 7 Likes

Forget all the noise. APC is scared to tell teeth.



How PDP they tot was dead is regrouping.



And they know many will leave next year 13 Likes 1 Share

Vote Otunba Gbenga Daniel oooo



after results announced again, you will hear that the deligates lists are manipulated. You can quote me any where, unless you dont know politicians in nigeria, especially those governors... IT HAS STARTED AGAIN....after results announced again, you will hear that the deligates lists are manipulated. You can quote me any where, unless you dont know politicians in nigeria, especially those governors... 6 Likes







This ex-convict with corrosive mouth odour. This ex-convict with corrosive mouth odour. 4 Likes 1 Share

He also accused governor Wike of insulting the Yoruba people by saying the Yorubas have never contributed anything meaningful to PDP 10 Likes

They have not even done the election he is already accusing the party of abuse it's zoning formula. Just watch after the elections tomorrow you will hear all manner of accusations as usual. The losers won't accept the results. Selfish politicians. They are all there for their selfish interests 1 Like

...who cares?

Good for him.

Sharp man. He knows Jimi Agbaje will disgrace him tomorrow

Neminc:

The south west contestants are shooting themselves in the foot. There are about seven of them and only two from the S. South. They will split the south west votes among the seven of them while most of the south south votes will go to secondus (dokpesi is not a top contender). They are making a serious miscalculation

Well said. . .



Do we say they are not considering this Well said. . .Do we say they are not considering this

1 Like

coluka:

It seems secondus will carry the day tomorrow with wike and fayose behind him i think all pdp governors are behind him. the failure of the south west contenders to agree on a consensus candidate is most likely the reason i think all pdp governors are behind him. the failure of the south west contenders to agree on a consensus candidate is most likely the reason 4 Likes

Built2last:

Forget all the noise. APC is scared to tell teeth.



How PDP they tot was dead is regrouping.



And they know many will leave next year bro you have a good heart but sentiment is killing you and affecting your write-up. bro you have a good heart but sentiment is killing you and affecting your write-up.

This is just the beginning of the worse days for the PDP in the SW. I don't see PDP getting United as before again. Those then "boys" now want to be god fathers too. The best thing is for the party to break into two with similar minds on the same side and join the corresponding potential factions from the APC. 3 Likes

FortifiedCity:

When a man knows he has no chance, he withdraws

tell that to Atiku tell that to Atiku 2 Likes

Nigerian politics is something else. The more you look, the less you see

Read full speech below



“I entered the contest on the micro-zoning principle, which has been thrashed by little men who have compromised. It appears the PDP is bent on self-destruction. I can’t be part of this. The chairmanship position has been sold to the highest bidder,” George stated while a briefing newsmen at his campaign office in Abuja.



“I entered the race due to the micro zoning arrangement. This micro zoning has been trashed, dumped on the dust bin for personal reason. It appears that PDP is bent on self destruction. It has lost its soul.



“I cannot be part of this criminal allegation. The PDP is now mangled.



“I hereby withdraw from the fraud. As a Yoruba patriot, I will stand for our people.



“Governor Wike must tender an unreserved apology to the Yoruba people for his unguarded utterances against the Yoruba race. I listened to my younger brother and I see it as an insult. I consider it as an insult.



“I Olabode George did not step down for anybody. My measure of experience is too heavy. What I am stepping down for is the process. The issue of micro zoning has been destroyed. Every position is micro zoned. I am withdrawing purely on principle. You can know the way the party use to bubble and we see it as a brotherly union.



“From what happened before I thought we could manage it but it is obvious that they system has been bastardized,” he added. 3 Likes

evansjeff:

He also accused governor Wike of insulting the Yoruba people by saying the Yorubas have never contributed anything meaningful to PDP

Stop lying bro. The rest candidate are SW except Raymond and Secondus so your claim is a lie beside Fayose who fought for pdp survival till today from the demon hands called apc is from SW so stop spreading tribal nonsense and go and sleep. Stop lying bro. The rest candidate are SW except Raymond and Secondus so your claim is a lie beside Fayose who fought for pdp survival till today from the demon hands called apc is from SW so stop spreading tribal nonsense and go and sleep. 3 Likes 1 Share

zoo zoo 1 Like

jrusky:





Stop lying bro. The rest candidate are SW except Raymond and Secondus so your claim is a lie beside Fayose who fought for pdp survival till today from the demon hands called apc is from SW so stop spreading tribal nonsense and go and sleep. he was only quoting the excuse bode George gave . he was only quoting the excuse bode George gave . 2 Likes

FortifiedCity:

When a man knows he has no chance, he withdraws Na lie dat is not the only time men withdraw Na lie dat is not the only time men withdraw

i wont be surprised if majority of these yoruba contenders are actually working for wike and secondus

divide ur opposition and make them weaker

from all indications , the south east and the south south will give their votes to secondus 2 Likes

ITS BETTER THAN BEING PUBLICLY BEATEN 1 Like