Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Chrisbeks: 8:04pm
A Member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Bode George, has announced his withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship seat.
George made this announcement at an ongoing press conference in Abuja.
Chief George cited abuse of the party's zoning formula as reason for his pulling out of the race
Chief George was one of the nine candidates cleared for the contest at the national convention of the party set to hold in Abuja tomorrow.
The remaining aspirants for the PDP chairmanship position at Saturday’s convention include, Prince Uche Secondus, Chief Gbenga Daniel, Mr Jimi Agbaje, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi and Mr. Aderemi Olusegun.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/12/08/breaking-bode-george-withdraws-from-pdp-chairmanship-race/
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Remoter: 8:07pm
Well, if confirm to be true, His life though.
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by FortifiedCity: 8:09pm
When a man knows he has no chance, he withdraws
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by yanabazee: 8:12pm
Remoter:
Probably for future appointment!!
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by itchie: 8:14pm
I believe some things or bags may have changed hands. Never trust these politicians
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Neminc: 8:34pm
The south west contestants are shooting themselves in the foot. There are about seven of them and only two from the S. South. They will split the south west votes among the seven of them while most of the south south votes will go to secondus (dokpesi is not a top contender). They are making a serious miscalculation
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by mexxmoney: 8:41pm
He chickened out of the race after he saw hurricane secondus coming his way
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by coluka: 8:49pm
It seems secondus will carry the day tomorrow with wike and fayose behind him
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Built2last: 8:51pm
Forget all the noise. APC is scared to tell teeth.
How PDP they tot was dead is regrouping.
And they know many will leave next year
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by olaolulazio(m): 8:54pm
Vote Otunba Gbenga Daniel oooo
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by priceaction: 8:54pm
IT HAS STARTED AGAIN....
after results announced again, you will hear that the deligates lists are manipulated. You can quote me any where, unless you dont know politicians in nigeria, especially those governors...
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by NwaAmaikpe: 8:55pm
This ex-convict with corrosive mouth odour.
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by evansjeff(m): 8:55pm
He also accused governor Wike of insulting the Yoruba people by saying the Yorubas have never contributed anything meaningful to PDP
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Zanas: 8:55pm
They have not even done the election he is already accusing the party of abuse it's zoning formula. Just watch after the elections tomorrow you will hear all manner of accusations as usual. The losers won't accept the results. Selfish politicians. They are all there for their selfish interests
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by policy12: 9:00pm
...who cares?
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Kennykenty(m): 9:01pm
Good for him.
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by nairavsdollars: 9:01pm
Sharp man. He knows Jimi Agbaje will disgrace him tomorrow
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Hayah: 9:02pm
Neminc:
Well said. . .
Do we say they are not considering this
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Fukafuka: 9:02pm
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by onatisi(m): 9:04pm
coluka:i think all pdp governors are behind him. the failure of the south west contenders to agree on a consensus candidate is most likely the reason
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by atanda247: 9:06pm
Built2last:bro you have a good heart but sentiment is killing you and affecting your write-up.
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Protein0: 9:07pm
This is just the beginning of the worse days for the PDP in the SW. I don't see PDP getting United as before again. Those then "boys" now want to be god fathers too. The best thing is for the party to break into two with similar minds on the same side and join the corresponding potential factions from the APC.
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by geometricaxis: 9:10pm
FortifiedCity:
tell that to Atiku
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Vinstel: 9:12pm
Nigerian politics is something else. The more you look, the less you see
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by kahal29: 9:14pm
Read full speech below
“I entered the contest on the micro-zoning principle, which has been thrashed by little men who have compromised. It appears the PDP is bent on self-destruction. I can’t be part of this. The chairmanship position has been sold to the highest bidder,” George stated while a briefing newsmen at his campaign office in Abuja.
“I entered the race due to the micro zoning arrangement. This micro zoning has been trashed, dumped on the dust bin for personal reason. It appears that PDP is bent on self destruction. It has lost its soul.
“I cannot be part of this criminal allegation. The PDP is now mangled.
“I hereby withdraw from the fraud. As a Yoruba patriot, I will stand for our people.
“Governor Wike must tender an unreserved apology to the Yoruba people for his unguarded utterances against the Yoruba race. I listened to my younger brother and I see it as an insult. I consider it as an insult.
“I Olabode George did not step down for anybody. My measure of experience is too heavy. What I am stepping down for is the process. The issue of micro zoning has been destroyed. Every position is micro zoned. I am withdrawing purely on principle. You can know the way the party use to bubble and we see it as a brotherly union.
“From what happened before I thought we could manage it but it is obvious that they system has been bastardized,” he added.
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by jrusky(m): 9:16pm
evansjeff:
Stop lying bro. The rest candidate are SW except Raymond and Secondus so your claim is a lie beside Fayose who fought for pdp survival till today from the demon hands called apc is from SW so stop spreading tribal nonsense and go and sleep.
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Kokolet11: 9:22pm
zoo
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by kingbus: 9:24pm
jrusky:he was only quoting the excuse bode George gave .
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by AdaFonju: 9:24pm
FortifiedCity:Na lie dat is not the only time men withdraw
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by kingbus: 9:26pm
i wont be surprised if majority of these yoruba contenders are actually working for wike and secondus
divide ur opposition and make them weaker
from all indications , the south east and the south south will give their votes to secondus
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by bedspread: 9:27pm
ITS BETTER THAN BEING PUBLICLY BEATEN
|Re: Bode George Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Megatrix: 9:28pm
Just heard that the PDP south-east caucus has endorsed secondus so I think all fingers are pointing to secondus tomorrow. But you never can tell with Naija politics o. Anything can happen overnight
