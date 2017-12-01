



ABUJA- Nigeria’s immediate past President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed his willingness to work with with party leaders that would emerge at Saturday’s elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



In a goodwill message issued Friday by his media adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said the convention would reposition the party to ” Regains its pride of place in the affairs of the nation.”



Dr. Jonathan also said he had no preferred candidate, stressing that he is prepared to work with all those that would emerge as new leaders, in the interest of the party and nation.



“As the father of the party, ex-President Jonathan has no preferred candidates for any of the positions, and is prepared to work with all those that will emerge as members of the new National Working Committee to ensure that the party regains its pride of place in the

affairs of the nation.”



“The former President is pleased with the dedication and enthusiasm of all party members towards building a strong PDP and wishes all participants successful deliberations, as they seek to freely elect members of the National Working Committee, that will lead the party for the next four years.



“Dr. Jonathan is impressed with the level of preparations for the convention, especially with the number of the candidates and the spread and vibrancy of the campaigns, which has established a new paradigm for intra-party elections, in the country,” the statement read in part.



It further noted that “Contrary to speculations and permutations by some interest groups,

Dr. Jonathan has never discussed or plotted with others against the ambition of any of the candidates, as is being falsely reported by those who are adept at spreading negative stories against the immediate past President.



“The former President is therefore optimistic that the convention will produce a positive outcome that will help the PDP consolidate its position as the party with the best democratic ideals in the country.”



