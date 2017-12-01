₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Ebullience(m): 8:39pm
By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA- Nigeria’s immediate past President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed his willingness to work with with party leaders that would emerge at Saturday’s elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In a goodwill message issued Friday by his media adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said the convention would reposition the party to ” Regains its pride of place in the affairs of the nation.”
Dr. Jonathan also said he had no preferred candidate, stressing that he is prepared to work with all those that would emerge as new leaders, in the interest of the party and nation.
“As the father of the party, ex-President Jonathan has no preferred candidates for any of the positions, and is prepared to work with all those that will emerge as members of the new National Working Committee to ensure that the party regains its pride of place in the
affairs of the nation.”
“The former President is pleased with the dedication and enthusiasm of all party members towards building a strong PDP and wishes all participants successful deliberations, as they seek to freely elect members of the National Working Committee, that will lead the party for the next four years.
“Dr. Jonathan is impressed with the level of preparations for the convention, especially with the number of the candidates and the spread and vibrancy of the campaigns, which has established a new paradigm for intra-party elections, in the country,” the statement read in part.
It further noted that “Contrary to speculations and permutations by some interest groups,
Dr. Jonathan has never discussed or plotted with others against the ambition of any of the candidates, as is being falsely reported by those who are adept at spreading negative stories against the immediate past President.
“The former President is therefore optimistic that the convention will produce a positive outcome that will help the PDP consolidate its position as the party with the best democratic ideals in the country.”
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/pdp-convention-im-prepared-work-new-officers-jonathan/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by thesicilian: 8:43pm
The Godfather.
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by teadrake(m): 8:45pm
Ineffectual Buffon!!!!!
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by brownsugar23: 8:45pm
Which work again you won do pass the won way you don do before
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by dieBYfire: 8:46pm
teadrake:Shave First. Then comment later! Bed wetter
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Keneking: 8:47pm
Ok
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:47pm
teadrake:Don't provoke GEJ into buying you, your NL moniker and your entire household
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by funlord(m): 8:49pm
Work with them? So that you can also help them receive your kind of royal treatment from nigerians abi?
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by NwaAmaikpe: 8:51pm
Somebody called him an ineffectual buffon.
I NwaAmaikpe Okwumgbeoji; do humbly second that motion.
GEJ is as useless as a pensioner's scrotum.
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by anuoluwapo884: 8:51pm
Lol your service is not needed sir
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Kennykenty(m): 8:51pm
Ok
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by olaolulazio(m): 8:52pm
And stealing won't be corruption.....
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by olaolulazio(m): 8:52pm
teadrake:Influential in Tanzania.
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Zanas: 8:52pm
A hero of democracy
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by haaaaaaaaa(m): 8:52pm
Do u have any patient in the hospital that's in need of blood? Send me a direct message. I am ready to help for less.
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by allstarcomic(m): 8:53pm
ok
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Dutchey(m): 8:54pm
how does this put xmas cloth in my cupboard??
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by enemyofprogress: 8:54pm
Trying hard to make himself relevant by all means mtcheeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Headlaw(m): 8:56pm
I didn't support him because was the best... but he was the only option. if somebody can be the President of the largest black nation in the world with NEPA bill honestly there is no future for education in this country.
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by GoroTango: 8:57pm
Weak Man, a former president whom his wife controls
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Naturallity: 8:57pm
brownsugar23:
bringing back fuel subsidy .......
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Olalan(m): 9:00pm
PDP AND APC are just same of same. The political class needs a total overhaul we need to see new sets of politicians maybe we can see a difference
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by jrusky(m): 9:00pm
teadrake:
That insult no longer sell as your Buhari is the worst and the most ineffective, directionless goat.
Your Buhari ineffectiveness is the worst in Nigeria history so get that fact to your skull.
Either you like it or not the convention will hold tomorrow people like you can go and drink.poison and let Nigeria be at peace.
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by GoroTango: 9:03pm
BeeBeeOoh:Why couldn't he buy the presidency when he held sway over the loot? He is a weakling and in no way an asset to the decadent PDP
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by DeeTus: 9:09pm
brownsugar23:Hahahahaha
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Fukafuka: 9:09pm
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Fukafuka: 9:09pm
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Fukafuka: 9:12pm
brownsugar23:
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by Inception(m): 9:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Chei
|Re: PDP Convention: I’m Prepared To Work With Our New Officers – Jonathan by bedspread: 9:37pm
teadrake:SHARRRRRRRRRP
