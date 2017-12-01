Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu (8399 Views)

Senator Kashamu who was dressed in white kaftan, shinning blue shoes and dark glass to match who arrived at the Ogun state Stand, was welcomed with shouts of go away and to respect himself, he left with his supporters.



To find refuge, the Senator went to the next stand which is Ondo, but the delegates there also drove him away. Senator Buruji Kashamu finally got accommodated by the Osun State delegates where he sat in between the former National Secretary of PDP, Professor Wale Oladipo and Senator Felix Ogunwale.



Earlier in the day, there was a similar scenario at the Ekiti Stand when delegates shouted at another delegate who was already sited to stand up and leave the stand.



The Ekiti delegates who are apparently loyal to the governor, Ayodele Fayose went to a serving member, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable Oni Olamide, Ijero/ Ekin / Efon constituency who was already seated, tried to drag him out, but he resisted it.









my brother's and sisters what a show of shame from people we call leaders. Nonsense 3 Likes

Which kind politics we dey play for Naija sef? Chai!! 9 Likes 2 Shares

PDP will never learn 1 Like

He is working for Ali Modu Sheriff. He is working for Ali Modu Sheriff. 11 Likes

my brother's and sisters what a show of shame from people we call leaders. Nonsense Buruji Kashamu and most Yorubas are Mole planted by Tinubu. We and ATIKU know thats why they will not smell the Chairmanship Buruji Kashamu and most Yorubas are Mole planted by Tinubu. We and ATIKU know thats why they will not smell the Chairmanship 1 Like

Why are they chasing him away, does he have monkey pox? 7 Likes

You have to be able to put your house in order before making an attempt to put Nigeria in order.



The battle within the PDP has only prevented it from playing its role as a formidable opppsition and to the advantage of APC. 1 Like

PDP going into Extinction 7 Likes

3 Likes

So, which stand did he end up at? Ebonyi state? 2 Likes

He should have come with his own canopy for him and his supporters 3 Likes

Yes good for him. Every bad person sent by Apshit should leave. 2 Likes

Kashamu and modu sherif are one and the same. 2 Likes

Buruji Kashamu and most Yorubas are Mole planted by Tinubu. We and ATIKU know thats why they will not smell the Chairmanship Will the real Northern Slave please stand up 8 Likes

PDP will never learn

First it was Wike who accused the SW of doing little to PDP, forgetting that it was FFK and Fayose that dared challenge Buhari, when others like Wike and Dokpesi went hiding



Ask Jonathan how market.



Obj needed to win second term in 2003, he had to align with Tinubu to do so



In 2011, Jonathan needed Tinubu and SW to win.



In 2015, Buhari had to rely on SW and BAT to win.



Let's see how Atiku would win in 2019 without SW

See their scratchet faces.

The same Fayose and FFK you guys abuse evryday and even tagged them IPOB Youths for criticising the fool in Aso Rock.

PDP doesn't need SW deal with it That's why they're failing again in 2019





The fact that the duo kept on carrying the PDP flag against all odds and criticism shows true strength and true beliefs. They're not like Ojukwu and Kanu that abscond, by abandoning the struggle. That's class form SW

First it was Wike who accused the SW of doing little to PDP, forgetting that it was FFK and Fayose that dared challenge Buhari, when others like Wike and Dokpesi went hiding

Ask Jonathan how market.

Obj needed to win second term in 2003, he had to align with Tinubu to do so

In 2011, Jonathan needed Tinubu and SW to win.

In 2015, Buhari had to rely on SW and BAT to win.

Let's see how Atiku would win in 2019 without SW

That's why they're failing again in 2019

Jokers...

Lol





That's why this nation can not move forward



Their positions are do or die affair



See as them disgrace person Papa, still the he-goat no gree.

Political thuggery, how can delegates behave like that, even motor park tout now behave well

We don't need to learn ! We know all!

PDP going into Extinction



Yes that's why ATIKU will be president

That's good. chase the bloody afonja away

People Deceiving People. PDP era has gone. They have nothing to offer. 1 Like

In your dreams only



yes my boy. In fantasy land

Which kind politics we dey play for Naija sef? Chai!! bros i tire fo this country wallahi!

Na wa... Na real WA.

PDP...internal feud is in their DNA. They should replace that their umbrella with crossed cutlass in their logo.

First it was Wike who accused the SW of doing little to PDP, forgetting that it was FFK and Fayose that dared challenge Buhari, when others like Wike and Dokpesi went hiding



Ask Jonathan how market.



Obj needed to win second term in 2003, he had to align with Tinubu to do so



In 2011, Jonathan needed Tinubu and SW to win.



In 2015, Buhari had to rely on SW and BAT to win.



Let's see how Atiku would win in 2019 without SW See their scratchet faces.

The same Fayose and FFK you guys abuse evryday and even tagged them IPOB Youths for criticising the fool in Aso Rock.

See their scratchet faces.

The same Fayose and FFK you guys abuse evryday and even tagged them IPOB Youths for criticising the fool in Aso Rock.

PDP doesn't need SW deal with it