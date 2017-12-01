₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by exlinkleads(f): 4:59pm
The ongoing PDP Convention "Elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP " experienced a mild drama when Senator Buruji Kashamu, Ogun East was chased out of the Stand of his state.
Senator Kashamu who was dressed in white kaftan, shinning blue shoes and dark glass to match who arrived at the Ogun state Stand, was welcomed with shouts of go away and to respect himself, he left with his supporters.
To find refuge, the Senator went to the next stand which is Ondo, but the delegates there also drove him away. Senator Buruji Kashamu finally got accommodated by the Osun State delegates where he sat in between the former National Secretary of PDP, Professor Wale Oladipo and Senator Felix Ogunwale.
Earlier in the day, there was a similar scenario at the Ekiti Stand when delegates shouted at another delegate who was already sited to stand up and leave the stand.
The Ekiti delegates who are apparently loyal to the governor, Ayodele Fayose went to a serving member, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable Oni Olamide, Ijero/ Ekin / Efon constituency who was already seated, tried to drag him out, but he resisted it.
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by biacan(f): 5:01pm
See face
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Cholls(m): 5:05pm
my brother's and sisters what a show of shame from people we call leaders. Nonsense
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Megatrix: 5:07pm
Which kind politics we dey play for Naija sef? Chai!!
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Bari22(m): 5:09pm
PDP will never learn
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by jamesibor: 5:11pm
exlinkleads:
He is working for Ali Modu Sheriff.
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Balkan(m): 5:14pm
Cholls:Buruji Kashamu and most Yorubas are Mole planted by Tinubu. We and ATIKU know thats why they will not smell the Chairmanship
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Neminc: 5:43pm
Why are they chasing him away, does he have monkey pox?
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Nevee: 5:52pm
You have to be able to put your house in order before making an attempt to put Nigeria in order.
The battle within the PDP has only prevented it from playing its role as a formidable opppsition and to the advantage of APC.
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by davodyguy: 5:52pm
PDP going into Extinction
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by madridguy(m): 5:52pm
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Afam4eva(m): 5:52pm
So, which stand did he end up at? Ebonyi state?
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Vinstel: 5:53pm
He should have come with his own canopy for him and his supporters
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Mopolchi: 5:53pm
Yes good for him. Every bad person sent by Apshit should leave.
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Xisnin: 5:53pm
Kashamu and modu sherif are one and the same.
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by BruncleZuma: 5:53pm
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by CrtlAltDel: 5:54pm
Balkan:Will the real Northern Slave please stand up
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Abfinest007(m): 5:54pm
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by davodyguy: 5:54pm
Bari22:
First it was Wike who accused the SW of doing little to PDP, forgetting that it was FFK and Fayose that dared challenge Buhari, when others like Wike and Dokpesi went hiding
Ask Jonathan how market.
Obj needed to win second term in 2003, he had to align with Tinubu to do so
In 2011, Jonathan needed Tinubu and SW to win.
In 2015, Buhari had to rely on SW and BAT to win.
Let's see how Atiku would win in 2019 without SW
Afonjacoward:That's why they're failing again in 2019
tdbankplc:The fact that the duo kept on carrying the PDP flag against all odds and criticism shows true strength and true beliefs. They're not like Ojukwu and Kanu that abscond, by abandoning the struggle. That's class form SW
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by bigerboy200: 5:55pm
Jokers...
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by cescky(m): 5:55pm
Lol
That's why this nation can not move forward
Their positions are do or die affair
See as them disgrace person Papa, still the he-goat no gree.
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by sbashir10: 5:56pm
Political thuggery, how can delegates behave like that, even motor park tout now behave well
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by dieBYfire: 5:57pm
Bari22:We don't need to learn ! We know all!
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by dieBYfire: 5:57pm
davodyguy:
Yes that's why ATIKU will be president
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Afonjacoward: 5:58pm
That's good. chase the bloody afonja away
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Civeli(m): 5:59pm
People Deceiving People. PDP era has gone. They have nothing to offer.
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by davodyguy: 5:59pm
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by ItsTutsi(m): 5:59pm
bros i tire fo this country wallahi!
Megatrix:
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by YINKS89(m): 5:59pm
Na wa... Na real WA.
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Xionez(m): 6:00pm
PDP...internal feud is in their DNA. They should replace that their umbrella with crossed cutlass in their logo.
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by Afonjacoward: 6:00pm
davodyguy:See their scratchet faces.
The same Fayose and FFK you guys abuse evryday and even tagged them IPOB Youths for criticising the fool in Aso Rock.
PDP doesn't need SW deal with it
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Delegates Chase Out Senator Buruji Kashamu by dieBYfire: 6:01pm
davodyguy:Dreams come true son
